|Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Yomzzyblog: 6:24am
Best described as a lover of all things 'Gucci', Hushpuppi who is presently on Vacation in Dubai went on a shopping spree at a Gucci store and flaunted his purchase on social media to tension his haters.
More photos below;
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Yomzzyblog: 6:24am
Gucci King!!
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 6:26am
Oniraanu. Omo Aijobe'ri.
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by IamKashyBaby(f): 6:27am
What he was doing with all those Gucci stuffs? Is he selling it?
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by saxwizard(m): 6:28am
vanity upon vanity
life is more than gucci
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by shortgun(m): 6:30am
He should come and take his title.
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by capatainrambo: 6:31am
Gucci will pay Ronaldo, Messi, wizkid, Jay Z, riri, Beyonce
and other known people just to wear thier product.
this insignificant speck wants to become doll baby boutique owners put in front of thier shops.
useless fellow.
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by comradespade(m): 6:39am
Lawlahdey:
To'n japo saya
Huun
Mo GBE idi funyin...Ema Jen te o
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 6:41am
saxwizard:Asif you no go take if him dash you.
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 6:42am
comradespade:Idi gbigbe yen? Hian. Mi'o fe.
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by saxwizard(m): 6:44am
Lawlahdey::-
I no need gucci na something else I need
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by comradespade(m): 6:44am
Nnamdi sold me that kind of top yesterday
Why go to Dubai when you can get it at a cheap price in naija ...you better ask A.Y where he bought his
The guy dey economize die
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 6:46am
saxwizard:What?
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by deb303(f): 6:46am
he get another work ni? smh
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by saxwizard(m): 6:49am
Lawlahdey:
MOTU DIGITAL MIXER
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Dosmay(m): 6:50am
saxwizard:something light ahbi?
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 6:52am
saxwizard:Okay.
Lemme refer you to Airforce, he'd help.
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by saxwizard(m): 6:59am
Lawlahdey:nah thank you. .... I no dey look for attention
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 7:02am
saxwizard:Hahahahahahaha...Burn.
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by comradespade(m): 7:03am
Lawlahdey:
Lol.
OK, Mosha juba yin sha
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by shawnfamous(m): 7:06am
Lol i don't know why he is showing the world.. .so because he bought clothes now.. It is news.. God Pls bless me abundantly
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by AverageAnnie(f): 7:14am
I don't understand if this guy is modelling for gucci or he's an ambassador. ...if he isn't any,then he's mumu too much.
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 7:16am
comradespade:Omo mih. Ah dara fun eh.
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by comradespade(m): 7:17am
Lawlahdey:
Hahaha
Agba adale ma
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Ghnaija(m): 7:18am
Hmmm this guy
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 7:29am
comradespade:Ise
Bawo nih laaro kutukutu yii? Shey otutu ko sih?
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:30am
Lawlahdey:
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:32am
Big boy
Keep kinging , billionaire Gucci master
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by comradespade(m): 7:33am
Lawlahdey:
Afope foluwa... Otutu po ooo opelope duvet
Bawo lowuro yin she'nlo, ma?
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 7:40am
[quote author=LifeofAirforce post=60708705][/quote]You can't help nih?
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by petergriffin: 7:41am
omg!! Which kind of Dog is that?? It can walk on its two legs
|Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:41am
Lawlahdey:
I don't know him
