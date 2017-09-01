₦airaland Forum

Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Yomzzyblog: 6:24am


Best described as a lover of all things 'Gucci', Hushpuppi who is presently on Vacation in Dubai went on a shopping spree at a Gucci store and flaunted his purchase on social media to tension his haters.

More photos below;







Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Yomzzyblog: 6:24am
Gucci King!!



Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 6:26am
Oniraanu. Omo Aijobe'ri. undecided

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by IamKashyBaby(f): 6:27am
grin


What he was doing with all those Gucci stuffs? Is he selling it? grin

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by saxwizard(m): 6:28am
vanity upon vanity



life is more than gucci

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by shortgun(m): 6:30am
He should come and take his title.

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by capatainrambo: 6:31am
Gucci will pay Ronaldo, Messi, wizkid, Jay Z, riri, Beyonce

and other known people just to wear thier product.


this insignificant speck wants to become doll baby boutique owners put in front of thier shops.



useless fellow.

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by comradespade(m): 6:39am
Lawlahdey:
Oniraanu. Omo Aijobe'ri. undecided


To'n japo saya cheesy


Huun

Mo GBE idi funyin...Ema Jen te o grin

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 6:41am
saxwizard:
vanity upon vanity




life is more than gucci
Asif you no go take if him dash you.

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 6:42am
comradespade:



To'n japo saya cheesy


Huun

Mo GBE idi funyin...Ema Jen te o grin
Idi gbigbe yen? Hian. Mi'o fe. grin grin
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by saxwizard(m): 6:44am
tongue embarassed
Lawlahdey:
Asif you no go take if him dash you.
:-



I no need gucci na something else I need

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by comradespade(m): 6:44am
Nnamdi sold me that kind of top yesterday lipsrsealed

Why go to Dubai when you can get it at a cheap price in naija undecided ...you better ask A.Y where he bought his angry


The guy dey economize die grin

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 6:46am
saxwizard:
tongue embarassed :-



I no need gucci na something else I need
What? sad
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by deb303(f): 6:46am
he get another work ni? smh
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by saxwizard(m): 6:49am
Lawlahdey:
What? sad

MOTU DIGITAL MIXER

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Dosmay(m): 6:50am
saxwizard:
tongue embarassed :-


I no need gucci na something else I need
something light ahbi?
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 6:52am
saxwizard:



MOTU DIGITAL MIXER
Okay.
Lemme refer you to Airforce, he'd help. sad
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by saxwizard(m): 6:59am
Lawlahdey:
Okay. Lemme refer you to Airforce, he'd help. sad
nah thank you. .... I no dey look for attention
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 7:02am
saxwizard:


nah thank you. .... I no dey look for attention
Hahahahahahaha...Burn. grin
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by comradespade(m): 7:03am
Lawlahdey:
Idi gbigbe yen? Hian. Mi'o fe. grin grin

Lol.


OK, Mosha juba yin sha tongue
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by shawnfamous(m): 7:06am
Lol i don't know why he is showing the world.. .so because he bought clothes now.. It is news.. God Pls bless me abundantly
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by AverageAnnie(f): 7:14am
I don't understand if this guy is modelling for gucci or he's an ambassador. ...if he isn't any,then he's mumu too much.

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 7:16am
comradespade:


Lol.


OK, Mosha juba yin sha tongue
Omo mih. Ah dara fun eh.winkwink
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by comradespade(m): 7:17am
Lawlahdey:
Omo mih. Ah dara fun eh.winkwink



Hahaha


Agba adale ma grin
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Ghnaija(m): 7:18am
Hmmm this guy
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 7:29am
comradespade:




Hahaha


Agba adale ma grin
Isecheesy
Bawo nih laaro kutukutu yii? Shey otutu ko sih? sad
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:30am
Lawlahdey:
Okay.
Lemme refer you to Airforce, he'd help. sad

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:32am
Big boy


Keep kinging , billionaire Gucci master grin

Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by comradespade(m): 7:33am
Lawlahdey:
Isecheesy
Bawo nih laaro kutukutu yii? Shey otutu ko sih? sad



Afope foluwa... Otutu po ooo shocked opelope duvet grin

Bawo lowuro yin she'nlo, ma?
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by Lawlahdey(f): 7:40am
[quote author=LifeofAirforce post=60708705][/quote]You can't help nih? lipsrsealed
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by petergriffin: 7:41am
omg!! Which kind of Dog is that?? It can walk on its two legs
Re: Hushpuppi Flaunts His Purchases At A Gucci Store In Dubai On Social Media by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:41am
Lawlahdey:
You can't help nih? lipsrsealed

I don't know him

