Best described as a lover of all things 'Gucci', Hushpuppi who is presently on Vacation in Dubai went on a shopping spree at a Gucci store and flaunted his purchase on social media to tension his haters.



Oniraanu. Omo Aijobe'ri.











What he was doing with all those Gucci stuffs? Is he selling it? 12 Likes

vanity upon vanity







life is more than gucci 22 Likes 1 Share

He should come and take his title. 2 Likes

Gucci will pay Ronaldo, Messi, wizkid, Jay Z, riri, Beyonce



and other known people just to wear thier product.





this insignificant speck wants to become doll baby boutique owners put in front of thier shops.







useless fellow. 66 Likes 1 Share

Lawlahdey:

Oniraanu. Omo Aijobe'ri.



To'n japo saya





Huun



To'n japo saya

Huun

Mo GBE idi funyin...Ema Jen te o

saxwizard:

vanity upon vanity









Asif you no go take if him dash you.

comradespade:







To'n japo saya





Huun



Idi gbigbe yen? Hian. Mi'o fe.

Lawlahdey:

Asif you no go take if him dash you. :-







I no need gucci na something else I need





Why go to Dubai when you can get it at a cheap price in naija ...you better ask A.Y where he bought his





Nnamdi sold me that kind of top yesterday
Why go to Dubai when you can get it at a cheap price in naija...you better ask A.Y where he bought his
The guy dey economize die

saxwizard:

:-







What?

he get another work ni? smh

Lawlahdey:

What?

MOTU DIGITAL MIXER

saxwizard:

:-





something light ahbi?

saxwizard:







MOTU DIGITAL MIXER Okay.

Okay.
Lemme refer you to Airforce, he'd help.

Lawlahdey:

nah thank you. .... I no dey look for attention

saxwizard:





Hahahahahahaha...Burn.

Lawlahdey:

Idi gbigbe yen? Hian. Mi'o fe.

Lol.





Lol.
OK, Mosha juba yin sha

Lol i don't know why he is showing the world.. .so because he bought clothes now.. It is news.. God Pls bless me abundantly

I don't understand if this guy is modelling for gucci or he's an ambassador. ...if he isn't any,then he's mumu too much. 3 Likes 1 Share

comradespade:





Lol.





Omo mih. Ah dara fun eh.

Lawlahdey:

Omo mih. Ah dara fun eh.





Hahaha





Hahaha

Agba adale ma

Hmmm this guy

comradespade:









Hahaha





Agba adale ma Ise

Ise
Bawo nih laaro kutukutu yii? Shey otutu ko sih?

Lawlahdey:

Okay.

Lemme refer you to Airforce, he'd help.







Keep kinging , billionaire Gucci master

Lawlahdey:

Ise

Bawo nih laaro kutukutu yii? Shey otutu ko sih?





Afope foluwa... Otutu po ooo opelope duvet



Afope foluwa... Otutu po ooo
opelope duvet
Bawo lowuro yin she'nlo, ma?

You can't help nih?

omg!! Which kind of Dog is that?? It can walk on its two legs