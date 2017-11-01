₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by MissEdified(f): 4:20pm
A Facebook user, Kehinde Rhoda Akinrinmade, who was present when an incident happened at CMS revealed that a young girl tried to jump off the bridge in Suicide attempt.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIPPM5_xsQY
According to Kehinde, the lady was stopped by police officers, bus conductors and drivers who rallied around her, and discouraged her from the dangerous act.
Kehinde disclosed that the lady said she was frustrated by her life as her previous employer had sent her away without paying for her services as a house maid.
Read her post below:
“This lady was about to commit suicide on CMS bridge, some cars were damaged cos we at first we thought she was blind and then some people rush to hold her and she kept crying, some of us got down from our cars ,trust me to ask questions she said she is fed up of life that she was a house maid, d place she worked last she became sick they took her to a church after they spent almost all her savings on her she told them she wants to leave to go find another job right in d bus now she thought life is not fair to her that she just want to die, ,thanks to NURTW staffs, conductors, Lastma and the Policemen that ran after her, we tried to calm her, talk with her and told her to trust GOD, I gave her my number to call me later I will help with d little I have, funny thing she doesn’t have a phone but I pray she gets someone to help her call me later.
Hmmmmmmmm, GOD pls help the needy, people are HUNGRY and ready to do the uncalled for. Pls pray for this lady My Facebook Family that she finds peace and help Amen”
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/video-young-lady-rescued-from-jumping.html
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by Mrjo(m): 4:31pm
There is only one person to blame, i'm waiting for people to call him
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by Mexzy4sho(m): 4:31pm
Please no body should vex but I want to blame Buhari for this one
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by GloriaNinja(f): 4:35pm
NIGERIA SUCKS
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by Letslive: 4:35pm
Buha............ri!
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by Pangea: 4:48pm
Nigeria is now worse than hell for some people!
Thank God I escaped on time!
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by awillabo: 4:51pm
Mexzy4sho:
Seconded
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by SnakeXenzia(m): 5:02pm
Depression is real bro
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by Earthquake1: 5:02pm
Afonjas and suicide.
Is it really in the tradition?
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:02pm
and some will be saying
buhari for 2019
God go punishe una
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by cescky(m): 5:04pm
The recoder just de selfie de go
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by owomida1: 5:04pm
Another boyfriend breakup ish?
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by frenzyduchess(f): 5:04pm
Depression is real, but taking ones life is never the solution, I hope she gets through it. Sadly we are alien to therapy in this part of the world
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by Adaumunocha(f): 5:04pm
On a Serious note, the level of suicide has spiked o..
What is happening?
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by muller101(m): 5:04pm
She is going nowhere.
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by oshe11(m): 5:05pm
If U check well, NA PRICK MAKE HER TAKE THIS DECISION OOOO
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by Philipmems(m): 5:05pm
This is just Sad. Is suicide an escape route? I know there is pain and hopelessness, but I believe in fighting, figthing to stay afloat by any means necessary. Today, I might be fortunate to wear designer outfit and drive the latest vehicle but life was not always bubble, champagne and bath for me. I ones hit rock bottom, without a home, direction, family, friends but I said to myself nothing good comes easy. I slept in bus stops, couch surfed, was hungry for days unending , the world was against me, but I held on to my belief that one day everything will be okay and today God has been good to me. Be strong and keep fighting.
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by crazydude1: 5:05pm
Life. A game of two opposites. Some are battling to stay alive while some seek to lose theirs.
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by ask4double(m): 5:05pm
This girl be looking like Mavis of BBN.
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by GraveMan(m): 5:05pm
She Ought To Have Surrender Herself To A Ritualist,, So That Her Body Parts Wont Be Of Waste
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by Goldenheart(m): 5:05pm
na wa for this girl wey dey take selfie like say na she wan commit suicide
when slaymama's want to report news
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by exlinkleads(f): 5:05pm
na wa ooo
recession
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by tofolo(m): 5:05pm
is she advertising her phone, herself and car keys ni? abi reporting the newsss.
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by muller101(m): 5:05pm
Earthquake1:
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by brunobaba(m): 5:06pm
So that's why you're posing with your blackberry phone abi...cheap advert,God help all the needy.
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by Raph01: 5:06pm
Thanks for rescuing her.. we must suffer this hardship 2geda. where u tink say U dey go??
Thanks for rescuing her.. we must suffer this hardship 2geda. where u tink say U dey go??
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by cutefergiee(m): 5:06pm
Tins dey happin...
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by Adaumunocha(f): 5:06pm
Why can't I quote anybody
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by deeway200(m): 5:06pm
please, how did they use to rescue those that want to jump into water? she doesn't feel like dying yet
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by Chiefbuddle1: 5:07pm
She will be arrested and then granted bail of 5thousand.....Police no go lose
|Re: Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) by Egein(m): 5:08pm
CMS Bridge? Where's the dignity in that?
Rich people attempt suicide on that Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge.
People should learn to die with a bit of value-added swag.
