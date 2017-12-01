₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 5:55am
Five African migrants have been arrested in Libya for turning a rented house to a brothel for migrants.
The illegal migrants, three men and two women were arrested by police in Tarhuna city on Wednesday, December 13.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-five-african-migrants-arrested.html
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by hazan041: 5:59am
open this thread to say some thing meaningful not
checking names or start tribalism
#onenigeria
#hausa #igbo #Yoruba
#Others
#wazobia
Modified
To those quoting me that is there only three ethnics in Nigeria my answer is no....
But these three are the most populated ones
thanks
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by segebase(m): 6:01am
one Nigeria
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Bari22(m): 6:01am
Developing Libya is a hard task for now, concentrate in developing Lagos is better for now
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Oyiboman69: 6:29am
hazan041:Na only the three tribes make up Nigeria?abi na the three tribes the pest other tribes for this country
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by RemedyLab: 6:43am
Libya again?
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by python1: 9:04am
Na dem, that is one of their hardwork. They are also the basic raw materials of the brothels. Check around, out of every 10 olosho, nine na dem.
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:56am
Can't they ever go into a legitimate business?
This is so sad.
It's just a matter of time before Imade, Adesuwa, Osazuwa, Imasogie, Inerhunwa and Emotan will be caught too.
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Inkredible(m): 9:56am
Lols... Naija you guys are a diehard Mfkrs.
Whilst some were getting enslaved and shot, some people are thriving and making money.
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Playz: 9:56am
Bad Business
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by buchilino(m): 9:56am
D BLACK RACE NEEDS TO PRAY MORE.
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 9:57am
hazan041:
They
would disagree with you that 'Developing' that place was not something meaningful...
python1:
You see am?
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Caseless: 9:57am
My guys, my guys.
Free those guys and allow them to do their business.
After all,What were the stupid Libyans expecting to see happening in their country when they supported the west to take out Gaddafi? Casinos, brothel, beer parlour, betting, etc, are what they felt they needed, now they have it.
Idiots
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 9:57am
d two women must be frm edo dey are known 4 doing such stuff especially outside d shores of Nigerian
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by ayourbamie: 9:57am
African migrants in Africa, is Libya not part of Africa
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by nototribalist: 9:57am
I know it's going to be yolo-bats. Na the work wey them dey do
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by princeade86(m): 9:57am
libya would av be beta dan south africa if gadafi is stil alive.
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Intellad(m): 9:58am
is that even a crime?
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 9:58am
So Libya na real
My guy wey enter there last three month dey Tb Joshua church now
God reward TB Joshua
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by sotall(m): 9:58am
OK
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Alexk2(m): 9:59am
No be today now...we are the one enslaving ourselve here in africa. Even during slave trade era, africa leaders as at then(especially the traditional rulers) are the once selling their kinsmen. Unless we change within and reorientate our mindset, this sad cases wont stop
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by dayleke(m): 9:59am
Too bad...
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:59am
These are just a few bad eggs.
There are many Nigerians doing us proud, abroad.
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by ojmetrix(m): 10:00am
edo Repin
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Quality20(m): 10:00am
what? but what's d problem with all ds Arab n Muslim countries that they can't govern their countries well? Look at Libya, Afghanistan, somalia, Syria, Iraq, etc all lawless - do they need Europe or America to recolonise them or what? Can't they take a cue from Saudi Arabia, iran , Morocco, Egypt that have good civil laws n rule?
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Colybaly: 10:00am
WICKED GENERATION
I think I prefer the era of homo habilis, man in this our current generation is a wolf unto man
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 10:02am
This one strong
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:02am
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by Hushpuppi: 10:02am
Ok
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by tstx(m): 10:03am
one of them must be naija
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by rhazur(m): 10:03am
They just want to paint the whole issue on ground with a psychological view that it's our own people that run the show.....
|Re: Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) by janeIBfashion(f): 10:04am
that's disgraceful
