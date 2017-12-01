Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Five African Migrants Arrested In Libya For Running A Brothel (Photos) (17826 Views)

South African Police Raid A Brothel Owned By A Nigerian, Rescue 26 Women (pics) / Air Force Personnel Kill Man ‘Over Prostitute’ At A Brothel In Maiduguri (Pics) / Abuja Ladies Convert Nyanya Market To Brothel (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The illegal migrants, three men and two women were arrested by police in Tarhuna city on Wednesday, December 13.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-five-african-migrants-arrested.html Five African migrants have been arrested in Libya for turning a rented house to a brothel for migrants.The illegal migrants, three men and two women were arrested by police in Tarhuna city on Wednesday, December 13. 1 Like 1 Share

open this thread to say some thing meaningful not



checking names or start tribalism



#onenigeria

#hausa #igbo #Yoruba

#Others

#wazobia







Modified

To those quoting me that is there only three ethnics in Nigeria my answer is no....

But these three are the most populated ones



thanks 21 Likes 2 Shares

one Nigeria 1 Like

Developing Libya is a hard task for now, concentrate in developing Lagos is better for now 4 Likes

hazan041:

open this thread to say some thing meaningful not



checking names or start tribalism



#onenigeria

#hausa #igbo #Yoruba

#wazobia Na only the three tribes make up Nigeria?abi na the three tribes the pest other tribes for this country Na only the three tribes make up Nigeria?abi na the three tribes the pest other tribes for this country 19 Likes

Libya again?



Just Revealed: how to treat diabetes naturally vist: NaturaRemedyLab

Na dem, that is one of their hardwork. They are also the basic raw materials of the brothels. Check around, out of every 10 olosho, nine na dem. 8 Likes 1 Share







Can't they ever go into a legitimate business?

This is so sad.



It's just a matter of time before Imade, Adesuwa, Osazuwa, Imasogie, Inerhunwa and Emotan will be caught too. Can't they ever go into a legitimate business?This is so sad.It's just a matter of time before Imade, Adesuwa, Osazuwa, Imasogie, Inerhunwa and Emotan will be caught too. 15 Likes 2 Shares





Whilst some were getting enslaved and shot, some people are thriving and making money.



Lols... Naija you guys are a diehard Mfkrs.Whilst some were getting enslaved and shot, some people are thriving and making money. 1 Like

Bad Business

D BLACK RACE NEEDS TO PRAY MORE. 1 Like

hazan041:

open this thread to say some thing meaningful not



checking names or start tribalism



#onenigeria

#hausa #igbo #Yoruba

#wazobia



They

would disagree with you that 'Developing' that place was not something meaningful...





python1:

Na dem, that is one of their hardwork. They are also the basic raw materials of the brothels. Check around, out of every 10 olosho, nine na dem.

You see am? Theywould disagree with you that 'Developing' that place was not something meaningful...You see am?







My guys, my guys.



Free those guys and allow them to do their business.





After all,What were the stupid Libyans expecting to see happening in their country when they supported the west to take out Gaddafi? Casinos, brothel, beer parlour, betting, etc, are what they felt they needed, now they have it.





Idiots My guys, my guys.Free those guys and allow them to do their business.After all,What were the stupid Libyans expecting to see happening in their country when they supported the west to take out Gaddafi? Casinos, brothel, beer parlour, betting, etc, are what they felt they needed, now they have it.Idiots 2 Likes

d two women must be frm edo dey are known 4 doing such stuff especially outside d shores of Nigerian 1 Like 4 Shares

African migrants in Africa, is Libya not part of Africa 10 Likes 1 Share

I know it's going to be yolo-bats. Na the work wey them dey do 13 Likes

libya would av be beta dan south africa if gadafi is stil alive. 1 Like

is that even a crime? 1 Like

So Libya na real





My guy wey enter there last three month dey Tb Joshua church now





God reward TB Joshua

OK

No be today now...we are the one enslaving ourselve here in africa. Even during slave trade era, africa leaders as at then(especially the traditional rulers) are the once selling their kinsmen. Unless we change within and reorientate our mindset, this sad cases wont stop 3 Likes

Too bad...





There are many Nigerians doing us proud, abroad.



www.nairaland.com/2913203/herbal-tea-secrete-fathers-used-in-bed These are just a few bad eggs.There are many Nigerians doing us proud, abroad. 1 Like

edo Repin 1 Like

what? but what's d problem with all ds Arab n Muslim countries that they can't govern their countries well? Look at Libya, Afghanistan, somalia, Syria, Iraq, etc all lawless - do they need Europe or America to recolonise them or what? Can't they take a cue from Saudi Arabia, iran , Morocco, Egypt that have good civil laws n rule?

WICKED GENERATION











I think I prefer the era of homo habilis, man in this our current generation is a wolf unto man

This one strong

Ok

one of them must be naija

They just want to paint the whole issue on ground with a psychological view that it's our own people that run the show..... 1 Like