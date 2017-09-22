Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / What Is The Biggest Culture Shock You Have Had? (3476 Views)

Culture shock is described as the feelings one experiences after leaving their familiar, home culture to live in another cultural or social environment.

I served in one of the northern states and was shocked the day I witnessed a young man canned on his bare back to determine if he is ready for marriage or not.

Anyway, I eventually appreciated that cultural practice as I know that every tribe is unique in its own way.

Nairalanders, what is the biggest culture shock you have had? 1 Like

was once offered to sleep with a man's wife in Tibet, after a heavy night of drinking... and although i refused (she didnt look any good/mountable), i was told such act wasnt uncommon between brothers in these parts of China. 5 Likes 1 Share

Maybe u would have say yeah yeah if she was mountable?

Maybe u would have say yeah yeah if she was mountable?

if she was good looking/sexy, i would have taken her back to the hotel sharp sharp...... i would have told her hubby: "thank you, and as i dont want to go against your culture, i will do the necessary"... if she was good looking/sexy, i would have taken her back to the hotel sharp sharp...... i would have told her hubby: "... 9 Likes 2 Shares

Most times its they no-sexy looking ones that tend to give it out without being asked.

The day I saw how they process Kulikuli in the north...........I am still shocked 4 Likes

Well, mine was screaming Sai Buhari in Aba. The slaps those biafranos give me still dey shock me 6 Likes

The Yorubas! When I was younger, I read that the yorubas are the most educated and enlightened tribe. Having spent a considerable time in the west ( Ibadan, Ogbomosho, Saki, Oyo town, Ife, Ore, Oshogbo, Akure, Ifaki and Iwo), I can boldly state that those days of being the most educated tribe are long gone. 4 Likes

Mehn @the poster below me, my dad had better take a cue, I am anything but cheap.

When my inlaws came to collect traditional marriage list, after we gave them our list _they gave us theirs. They said their son is not cheap. My dad shock

We thought it was small something.

As we opened it, it was actually neatly typed and sealed.

Naso we see 1big male goat, 1 big bowl of fufu, kegs of palmwine. They kept on emphasising on the BIG.

having an emir in ilorin.









Here to read comments and LIES

Egbiras eating frog

the few nigerians churches dat had branches der used halls in schools and oda places in the UK most of the churches der were under lock and key yet they still dey progress, while my country with over 3 churches per street still dey go backward

Though i haven't travel beyond the sea shore of Nigeria, but have read about the Eskimo's who have it as there culture not to take care of the aged and elderly ones. Am still surprise about this horrific attitude towards humanity.

Kenyans libido- trust me these people are always Hot..!! it kinda weird but fun on the other side.

I visited the Island of Mauritius and apart from the fact that i was seeing hundreds of ladies with hot bikinis, there was a section where ladies were topless and it wasn't a big deal to them but to a Nigerian guy, i just had to contain my excitement and respect myself. 14 Likes 1 Share

The eating of Amala and Ewedu by Yoruba. That creepy food irritates my marrows. The soup sometime appears like the sh*ts of Jedi Jedi patients. 16 Likes

Democrat1c:

bless your soul.

They don't serve food in Ghanaian weddings.



Every Nigerian knows how weddings are done in Nigeria with all the owambe and everything. Our west African neighbours are totally different. The first Ghanaian wedding i went to was a very big shock to me. The venue was like 3 hours from school so I went hungry. I thought it's like Nigerian weddings where during the reception you can eat till your hearts content.



Well after all the church buohaha. We were just served 2 buns one coke and one tiny chicken. I thought that was an appetiser and the main course is coming. Only for people to start going and I was told that was the end of it. I was shocked to the bone. After that before I go to any Ghanaian wedding I make sure to stuff up my tummy.



That country is very weird. 21 Likes 3 Shares

PaperLace:

which tribe ?

I was told we dont eat small snails in our clan....that it causes our males manhood to shrink and makes us (male and female) cry ant instead of tears...









I was pretty young then sha... Im not sure if that was accurate, as it might have been my childish imagination......











Anyways, i've ate lots of snail , of different sizes, even my neighbour for school prepared one, one time like that, and i chop am without hesitation... Lol...



MrBrownJay1:

was once offered to sleep with a man's wife in Tibet, after a heavy night of drinking... and although i refused (she didnt look any good/mountable), i was told such act wasnt uncommon between brothers in these parts of China.





Are you for real?