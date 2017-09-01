₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by ijustdey: 7:32pm
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/gang-kills-father-five-laughing/
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Josephjnr(m): 7:36pm
This one big o.
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by newyorks(m): 7:51pm
u see people i share the same country with adamu this ahmed that
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by mikejj(m): 8:00pm
i think he laughs tomuch.rip.wat is our country turning to.
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Flashh: 9:33pm
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Daslim180(m): 9:33pm
Insanity
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by lonelydora(m): 9:33pm
Which kind wahala bi dis?
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Narldon(f): 9:34pm
Ok
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by DanielsParker(m): 9:34pm
ok
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 9:35pm
This one loud o
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Lawlahdey(f): 9:36pm
Waawu.
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by MadCow1: 9:36pm
Rip
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Etizz: 9:36pm
not making sense
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Estiara(f): 9:36pm
Jeez! Why don't people have regard for human life anymore. This is disheartening.
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:37pm
Eyaah
RIP
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Turtle3Dove(m): 9:37pm
Later they will come screaming that Islam means peace or a religion of Peace, Peace when her members are 24hrs ready for war and fight.
Peace my scrotum!!!
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by digoster(m): 9:37pm
Sense no still gree fall on some people
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Hayormeah(f): 9:38pm
Some news makes you speechless!
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Samusu(m): 9:38pm
So person cannot laugh in peace again. RIP BRO
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by LamarJR(m): 9:38pm
So someone cannot laugh in peace again...
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by blackbelt(m): 9:38pm
This thugs gan self......abeg i denounce his Islam for him
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Elukapendragon(m): 9:38pm
Oya blame Nnamdi Kanu for this one too.... Useless terrorist
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by ikaboy: 9:39pm
Very twisted narrative
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by bentlywills(m): 9:39pm
RIP
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Horo(m): 9:39pm
I don't even know what to comment
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by alexistaiwo: 9:39pm
This Aboki in house wahala.
Kokanaye
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by fergie001(m): 9:40pm
Problem in this country.
To laugh now is a crime,
Chai
Na frown win am then
Rip
Al Jannah,....... Etc etc
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Moluwah: 9:40pm
Na craze people
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Maj196(m): 9:40pm
Eleyi gidigan
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Queenserah26(f): 9:40pm
Na wa o, RIP
|Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Chiscomax(m): 9:41pm
summary:
.
