Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo)

Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by ijustdey: 7:32pm


Detectives attached to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos State, have arrested Mr. Bashiru Ahmed, for allegedly killing a father of five at the Okokomaiko area of the metropolis.

The deceased, Halilu Adamu, a 45-yearold Suya seller, was alleged to have been killed by Ahmed for laughing at him and his gang members. Adamu’s journey to the grave started after Ahmed’s friend fell into a gutter, eliciting laughter from the deceased.
Angry, Ahmed picked Adamu’s meat from the table and flung it on the ground.

Although Adamu was angry, he refused to pick a fight with Ahmed. Instead, he went to the market and bought another meat to use in making Suya. Adamu was going home at night, when Ahmed and his cronies allegedly waylaid and shot him in the chest. He died.

Later, the deceased’s friend carried out a reprisal, killing Ahmed’s friend. They also allegedly set fire on Ahmed’s father’s home. A witness said trouble started after Ahmed and friends, who were drunk, attempted to walk through where Adamu and other Muslims were praying on Friday.

Adamu stopped them from passing through the prayer area, noting that it was forbidden for drunks to pass where Muslims were praying. It was also learnt that because Ahmed and his friends were drunk, one of them fell into the gutter, causing laughter. The late Adamu was the first person to start laughing.

Our correspondent learnt that after the deceased finished praying, he continued to laugh. The way Adamu laughed angered Ahmed and his friends. They returned, picked the meat Adamu bought for making his Suya and flung it to the ground. When Ahmed and his gang members were leaving, they threatened to deal with Adamu and his workers.

Adamu’s in-law, Mr. Nasiru Habeeb, said: “When Ahmed and his friends threw the meat to the ground, Adamu went to lodge a complaint to Ahmed’s father. Ahmed’s father is the Seriki Hausa in the community.
The Seriki tried to refund Adamu for the meat, but he refused. He went to buy another meat with his money.

He prepared another Suya. “When Adamu was going home that same day after he was through with his business, Ahmed and his friends waylaid him around 11p.m. They shot him in the chest.

” Mr. Abdulahi Musa, another resident, said: “In Islam, it is forbidden for someone, who is drunk to pass through the mosque, let alone when people are praying. Ahmed and his friends were drunk on that day; that was why Adamu prevented them from passing through. We were all outside the mosque, to pray that Friday, when Ahmed came.

They wanted to walk through where we were praying. Adamu didn’t fight him.

Ahmed and his friend see themselves as untouchable in the community. That was why he is always misbehaving. We want security in our community.

” Ahmed’s father, the Seriki, Alhaji Adamu Ahmed, told our correspondent that the matter had been settled between his family and that of the deceased. He said: “I was in the mosque the following day after Adamu’s murder, when his friends came and set my palace on fire. They threatened to kill me.

It was due to the quick intervention of policemen from Okomaiko Police Station and OPMESA that my family and I got out of the mosque alive. We ran into safety.” It was also learnt that on September 17, Adamu’s friends allegedly caught one of Ahmed’s friends, pursued and killed him at Alaba Ragbo.


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/gang-kills-father-five-laughing/

Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Josephjnr(m): 7:36pm
This one big o.
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by newyorks(m): 7:51pm
u see people i share the same country with adamu this ahmed that

13 Likes

Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by mikejj(m): 8:00pm
i think he laughs tomuch.rip.wat is our country turning to.
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Flashh: 9:33pm

1 Like

Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Daslim180(m): 9:33pm
Insanity
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by lonelydora(m): 9:33pm
Which kind wahala bi dis?
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Narldon(f): 9:34pm
Ok
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by DanielsParker(m): 9:34pm
ok
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 9:35pm
This one loud o
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Lawlahdey(f): 9:36pm
Waawu.
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by MadCow1: 9:36pm
Rip
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Etizz: 9:36pm
not making sense
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Estiara(f): 9:36pm
Jeez! Why don't people have regard for human life anymore. This is disheartening. sad
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:37pm
Eyaah cry
RIP
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Turtle3Dove(m): 9:37pm
Later they will come screaming that Islam means peace or a religion of Peace, Peace when her members are 24hrs ready for war and fight.








Peace my scrotum!!!

1 Like

Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by digoster(m): 9:37pm
Sense no still gree fall on some people sad
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Hayormeah(f): 9:38pm
Some news makes you speechless!
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Samusu(m): 9:38pm
So person cannot laugh in peace again. RIP BRO
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by LamarJR(m): 9:38pm
So someone cannot laugh in peace again...
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by blackbelt(m): 9:38pm
This thugs gan self......abeg i denounce his Islam for him

Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Elukapendragon(m): 9:38pm
Oya blame Nnamdi Kanu for this one too.... Useless terrorist
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by ikaboy: 9:39pm
Very twisted narrative
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by bentlywills(m): 9:39pm
RIP
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Horo(m): 9:39pm
I don't even know what to comment
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by alexistaiwo: 9:39pm
This Aboki in house wahala.
Kokanaye
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by fergie001(m): 9:40pm
Problem in this country.
To laugh now is a crime,
Chai


Na frown win am then
Rip
Al Jannah,....... Etc etc
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Moluwah: 9:40pm
Na craze people
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Maj196(m): 9:40pm
Eleyi gidigan
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Queenserah26(f): 9:40pm
Na wa o, RIP
Re: Gang Kills Father Of Five For Laughing (photo) by Chiscomax(m): 9:41pm
summary:

grin






shocked







. tongue

