



According to Lari Awani, the media aide to Chief Ayiri Emami, the event was heavily attended. Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal., Kebbi State governor Atiku Bagudu, CEO of Guardian Newspapers, Nduka Obaigbena, Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki. Chief Ayiri Emami among many other dignitaries graced the event.



Photos below;



