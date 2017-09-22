₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by dumebiifeanyi: 8:00pm
The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Eheneden Erediauwa Ewuare II and the people of Edo State on Friday gave a thank you/send-off ceremony in honour of the former Executive Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the good work he did during his 8-year tenure in office.
According to Lari Awani, the media aide to Chief Ayiri Emami, the event was heavily attended. Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal., Kebbi State governor Atiku Bagudu, CEO of Guardian Newspapers, Nduka Obaigbena, Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki. Chief Ayiri Emami among many other dignitaries graced the event.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/22/oba-benin-organizes-send-off-ceremony-adams-oshiomole-photos/
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by GreatEngineer(m): 8:03pm
After how many months, is it lack of what to celebrate or what?
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by Billyonaire: 8:12pm
Creme de la creme, and I see no son of a poor man there.
In the end, they drive in pot holes into their homes and turn on the generators.
By the way, does Ayiri have only one shirt and cap ?
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 8:47pm
Why all these chiefs get big body like this
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by ladyF(f): 10:08pm
I dont see his wife nearby...
Where are they selling governorship form? LadyF for "governoress" 2023.
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:08pm
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by yeahh(m): 10:08pm
Send off. Since wey E don comot
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by josephine123: 10:08pm
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by Abeos(m): 10:08pm
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by Naijashortcode(m): 10:08pm
Yes he deserved it.....
Moses in our Generation.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by vincent10(m): 10:09pm
Nice one
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 10:09pm
World is ending tomorrow.
! Do your sin this night.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by silasweb(m): 10:09pm
The guy left office months ago. Why now. Something is fishing
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by ymee(m): 10:09pm
babyfaceafrica:
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by borntoexcel2000(m): 10:10pm
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:11pm
Another avenue to chop money .......
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:14pm
Let Ayiri continue to enjoy his life for now until Tompolo shows up.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by HazzanTazzan(m): 10:15pm
Congrats to him...
Well deserved
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by Specialist900(m): 10:16pm
GreatEngineer:probably
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 10:16pm
Upon the $187m loan he collected before he left office?
|Re: Oba Of Benin Organizes Send-off Ceremony For Adams Oshiomole (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:16pm
This is nice.
