https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/status/910790234652233728 Nigeria President Buhari liken the Mynmar crisis to the Bosnia and Rwanda. 3 Likes

Buhari is a failure, an illiterate who think he has something to offer in a 21st century world. 136 Likes 1 Share

Very silly tweet from Jim Clancy. So because Nigeria is battling with boko haram insurgency and Biafra separatist, the president should not talk about international issues such as the Rohingya crisis. America is still battling with the effects of Harvey and Irma and Donald Trump is personally battling a very serious investigation into a possible collusion between his campaign and Russian government yet, his US speech was dedicated majorly to North Korea, Iran and Isis. 24 Likes 5 Shares

Calm down, Jim Clancy was praising President Buhari because even though he has his own issues, he still took time to speak out when other leaders wouldn't. Calm down, Jim Clancy was praising President Buhari because even though he has his own issues, he still took time to speak out when other leaders wouldn't. 36 Likes 3 Shares





Nice one Jim. These Potor terrorists are everywhere!Nice one Jim. 6 Likes 2 Shares

urine soaked shoes lickers everywhere. The President spoke for the oppressed Royhingyas, no one spoke for terrorist ipob because it is terrorist scam. urine soaked shoes lickers everywhere. The President spoke for the oppressed Royhingyas, no one spoke for terrorist ipob because it is terrorist scam. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Just look at all the morons with absurd comment they will come later to sing they are not loved when their whole existence thrives on hatred. As far as am concerned Buhari is trying with Ipob matter my own solution is you hate me once I hate you twice till we see who shoke each other to death no time for BS. 9 Likes 3 Shares

Very silly tweet from Jim Clancy. So because Nigeria is battling with boko haram insurgency and Biafra separatist, the president should not talk about international issues such as the Rohingya crisis. America is still battling with the effects of Harvey and Irma and Donald Trump is personally battling a very serious investigation into a possible collusion between his campaign and Russian government yet, his US speech was dedicated majorly to North Korea, Iran and Isis. Our Lord Jesus said that we should first of all remove the log in our own eyes so that we can see clearly to remove the specks in others eyes......... Our Lord Jesus said that we should first of all remove the log in our own eyes so that we can see clearly to remove the specks in others eyes......... 89 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari the feeble terrorist 26 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is simply a terrorist with the mindset of islamisation.



Christians were warned prior to the election but the yorubas think otherwise. 24 Likes

Isn't that hypocrisy-The Message and The Messenger? I have just read in the News that seven LGs in Borno are under Bokoharam's control. 3 Likes

What has this to do with all the bad news I read everyday on nairaland about Benue?

We love you Baba Bihari. 1 Like

Bubu is always talking about every other country except his own.

That shows lack of focus. 5 Likes

It is the fault of Nigerians!



Chief Justice of the federation Igbo, CBN Gov Igbo, if we start listing.... Of the first 20 most important posts in Nigeria, igbos alone occupies nothing less than 4-5, and yet they're the least populated of the top 3 languages of Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo. If there're 20 top positions, only them holds like 5, Hausa/Fulani being the largest ethnic group holds like 8, Yoruba being more than Igbo's holds 6 and other minority ethnic groups like the Ijaws, Itshekiris, Urhobos, Efiks, Ibibios. Nupes, Kanuris and so on hold on to the rest, tell me how there's marginalization?



Igbos not being in number 1-4 positions in the country is due to their own political murder they committed on themselves at the polls. Where's marginalization?



During Jonathan's time, when the Yoruba's holds no position from 1-4, did they shouted marginalization?



You guys are just trouble makers? Na only u waka come.



As roads in the southeast are in terrible conditions, so are the roads in the southwest and the north central where I cum from same of North. Abi which other things are u guys using as the yardsticks for the so-called marginalization?



Una dey suffer from dumping ground amonia's highness. 2 Likes 1 Share

Very silly tweet from Jim Clancy. So because Nigeria is battling with boko haram insurgency and Biafra separatist, the president should not talk about international issues such as the Rohingya crisis. America is still battling with the effects of Harvey and Irma and Donald Trump is personally battling a very serious investigation into a possible collusion between his campaign and Russian government yet, his US speech was dedicated majorly to North Korea, Iran and Isis. Jim Clancy is verified by Twitter while you are only known for Nairaland sycophancy. Jim Clancy is verified by Twitter while you are only known for Nairaland sycophancy. 18 Likes 2 Shares

This is interesting, seems the president has a reputation overseas 1 Like

