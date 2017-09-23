₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by engineerboat(m): 6:19am
Nigeria President Buhari liken the Mynmar crisis to the Bosnia and Rwanda.
https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/status/910790234652233728
3 Likes
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by checkolatunji: 6:36am
Great Man
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by nototribalist: 6:40am
Buhari is a failure, an illiterate who think he has something to offer in a 21st century world.
136 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by engineerboat(m): 6:44am
And nigerians reacts
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by engineerboat(m): 6:45am
More reactions
1 Like
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by seunmsg(m): 6:45am
Very silly tweet from Jim Clancy. So because Nigeria is battling with boko haram insurgency and Biafra separatist, the president should not talk about international issues such as the Rohingya crisis. America is still battling with the effects of Harvey and Irma and Donald Trump is personally battling a very serious investigation into a possible collusion between his campaign and Russian government yet, his US speech was dedicated majorly to North Korea, Iran and Isis.
24 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by Mynd44: 6:57am
seunmsg:
Calm down, Jim Clancy was praising President Buhari because even though he has his own issues, he still took time to speak out when other leaders wouldn't.
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by omenka(m): 6:58am
These Potor terrorists are everywhere!
Nice one Jim.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by vedaxcool(m): 7:06am
urine soaked shoes lickers everywhere. The President spoke for the oppressed Royhingyas, no one spoke for terrorist ipob because it is terrorist scam.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by OAFMods: 7:06am
Just look at all the morons with absurd comment they will come later to sing they are not loved when their whole existence thrives on hatred. As far as am concerned Buhari is trying with Ipob matter my own solution is you hate me once I hate you twice till we see who shoke each other to death no time for BS.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by Teacher1776(m): 7:10am
seunmsg:Our Lord Jesus said that we should first of all remove the log in our own eyes so that we can see clearly to remove the specks in others eyes.........
89 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by BabaRamotu1988: 7:11am
omenka:
chaii even early in the morning
no brushing of teeth
nothing nothing
chaii sadists everywhere
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by iConductor: 7:12am
Buhari the feeble terrorist
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by Kingbet: 7:31am
In dukubo voice 'Gambari man'
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by freshvine(f): 7:43am
Buhari is simply a terrorist with the mindset of islamisation.
Christians were warned prior to the election but the yorubas think otherwise.
24 Likes
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by orisa37: 7:54am
Isn't that hypocrisy-The Message and The Messenger? I have just read in the News that seven LGs in Borno are under Bokoharam's control.
3 Likes
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by IMASTEX: 8:03am
It is a shame
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by Discharge(m): 8:03am
Ok
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by IamGeorgie(m): 8:03am
What has this to do with all the bad news I read everyday on nairaland about Benue?
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by mmb: 8:03am
We love you Baba Bihari.
1 Like
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by eleojo23: 8:05am
Bubu is always talking about every other country except his own.
That shows lack of focus.
5 Likes
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by obryneblaque: 8:06am
It is the fault of Nigerians!
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by anyebedgreat: 8:06am
Ipob terrorists everywhere.
Except for the Boko Haram insurgency which is being taken care of, all other issues at home are minor.
Nice one our amiable president.
1 Like
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by Narldon(f): 8:06am
Ok
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by abbaapple: 8:07am
The tweeter handler is an IPOB!
1 Like
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by OmoManU: 8:07am
Chief Justice of the federation Igbo, CBN Gov Igbo, if we start listing.... Of the first 20 most important posts in Nigeria, igbos alone occupies nothing less than 4-5, and yet they're the least populated of the top 3 languages of Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo. If there're 20 top positions, only them holds like 5, Hausa/Fulani being the largest ethnic group holds like 8, Yoruba being more than Igbo's holds 6 and other minority ethnic groups like the Ijaws, Itshekiris, Urhobos, Efiks, Ibibios. Nupes, Kanuris and so on hold on to the rest, tell me how there's marginalization?
Igbos not being in number 1-4 positions in the country is due to their own political murder they committed on themselves at the polls. Where's marginalization?
During Jonathan's time, when the Yoruba's holds no position from 1-4, did they shouted marginalization?
You guys are just trouble makers? Na only u waka come.
As roads in the southeast are in terrible conditions, so are the roads in the southwest and the north central where I cum from same of North. Abi which other things are u guys using as the yardsticks for the so-called marginalization?
Una dey suffer from dumping ground amonia's highness.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by Nukualofa: 8:07am
seunmsg:Jim Clancy is verified by Twitter while you are only known for Nairaland sycophancy.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by supersystemsnig: 8:08am
This is interesting, seems the president has a reputation overseas
1 Like
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by Millz404(m): 8:08am
Help us tell the efulefu
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by emmasege: 8:08am
Bubu can intimidate and silence the local media, he can't do the same to international news channels.
Thank you, Aljazeera for telling the whole world that Buhari is a hypocrite.
Let me also reliably inform you that he's the worst thing that ever happened to my beloved fatherland. I am reporting live from Nigeria.
6 Likes
|Re: Al-jazeera On President Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly by NigerDeltan(m): 8:09am
Violence Erupts In Lagos Island Again / National Assembly Management Asks Lawmakers To Vacate Offices Today / Senate Considers Rejecting Buhari’s Ambassadorial Nominees
