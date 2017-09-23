₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by Celcius: 6:23am
Following intelligence reports, the Federal Government has located a slush account in Paris to which some Nigerians have made huge deposits in support of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by vedaxcool(m): 6:28am
ipon and terrorism scams are
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by omenka(m): 6:33am
Although the outcome of the meeting between the two leaders was kept under wraps, Gauer was said to have reassured the Federal Government that France would not support any terrorist group
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by omenka(m): 6:40am
“Investigations also confirmed inflows into the account from Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey, Singapore and other parts of Europe..
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by omenka(m): 6:41am
Good morning dearest Lalasticlala and Mynd44.
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by Ninethmare: 6:44am
From the president to councellor no one tells the truth
Government of Lies
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by LilSmith55(m): 6:44am
I comment my reserve
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by kuuljay(m): 6:53am
If only they had listened, the movement was bigger than KANU,he got drunk of it and pushed it to this point with hate,now the sensible ipobians are trying all their best to salvage the image but seems difficult because they shot themselves in the foot,they even looking for sympathy from those they call animals in the zoo,I was surprised when Chanel's TV called KANU on phone and he addressed zoo police as Nigerian police,and bokoharam soldiers as Nigerian army.
Preaching hate is not the answer,I hope Ipob learn if they come out of it
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by CHeapTins(m): 6:55am
Hmmm
Me waiting for hyporb e-warriors to discredit this post like ...
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by MikeBetty(m): 7:00am
All Of These Things Are Initial Gragra. Is It Not In Nigeria We Are? Within Some Days All These Lai Mo Discoveries Will Turn Out To Be Unverifiable Lies.
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by nwabobo: 7:08am
From an Afonja newspaper, very predictable. Lol that Nigerian intelligence is able to identify an account domiciled in France which France the host nation is not even aware of
The desperation of this government has gone on to another level.
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by patval(f): 7:08am
Lai and media claims, I wonder the kind of intelligence lai will have in diplomatic investigation where he is bluntly dumb in information construction which is his speciality.
France may have warned him not to drag their name in his deranged proclamation
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by prodigy24: 7:09am
Non of the content on this report is true
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by nwabobo: 7:11am
kuuljay:
Nobody is looking for any sympathy man. Alll what is happening now has been part of the game plan but the gworo chewing illiterate from Daura keeps playing into IPOB's trap. I pity the government though.
Any sensible person can sense the desperation in the government's moves.
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by Kingbet: 7:11am
what is written is written
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by BabaRamotu1988: 7:18am
omenka:
old junkies everywhere
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by cummando(m): 7:22am
Breeze don blow. Fowl yansh don open. Fowl wear g string.
I think I now have sufficient proof that the flatter the head the smaller the brain
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by nkwuocha: 7:27am
Its only fools that will believe this script. Lair Mohammed the talking drum feels he is discussing with an officer from chad or any other extremist country. The French had a similar history with Nigeria, they know what it means to live in a corrupt, religious % fanatical,poverty stricken, elites domineering,feudal system,Autocratic system of government. Playing safe with the federal government is diplomatic enough. But trampling down on human rights like what the Nigerian government is currently doing is what they will never get involved in.
Seems the Nigerian government is scared. ;DThe way they just quickly lebelled more than 30 million igbos terrorists is funny .They should be scared enough as the growing protest in major countries from well tailored and literate igbos/Ipob speaks otherwise.
An Islamic extremists state such as Nigeria declaring the largest Christian ethnic group in Nigeria as terrorists ?, especially in a world where Islam is perceived to lay side by side with terrorism?? ;DEven the French had its fair share of fight for freedom from oppression.
Extracts from les'miserables(The French Revolution)
Do you hear the people sing?Singing a song of angry men?It is the music of a people Who will not be slaves again!When the beating of your heart Echoes the beating of the drumsThere is a life about to startWhen tomorrow comes!
Will you join in our crusade?Who will be strong and stand with me?Beyond the barricade Is there a world you long to see?Then join in the fight,That will give you the right to be free.
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by Oblang(m): 7:28am
nwabobo:
So its part of the plan for u to waste the lives of ur unsuspecting members. U will soon be caught by the so called trap. Continue deceiving urself....
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by Keneking: 7:29am
These lies can occupy River Niger
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by devindevin2000: 7:31am
kuuljay:
Afonjas and their useless hate excuse. Did Ojukwu preach hate when he led his own struggle? Ojukwu never uttered one iota of hate or even abused anybody, never said anything bad against yorubas, yet Awolowo not only betrayed him, also starved 3 million Biafraan children to death. Nigeria helped by foreign powers declared war on Biafraa, killing over 5 million. All these happened despite Ojukwu never uttering a single hate speech, rather exhausting all avenues of dialogue, even going to as far Ghana to get an agreement which Gowon reneged on. So stop this Hate Speech Excuse arrant nonsense. Whether Nnamdi Kanu had used or not used hate speech, it would not have changed anything because Ojukwu never used one, yet over 5 million Biafraans were massacred.
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by kettykin: 7:33am
the same man that said boko haram has been technically defeated , some people in buhari government have no task except dealing with IPOB
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by Lloydfather: 7:35am
prodigy24:Even if the reports are true who cares, the primary plan was to draw int'l attention, and the results is yielding fruits after which we'll enter the main race proper. the Ambassador said they will not support any terrorist group, not ipob terrorist group. furthermore, do this Muslim leaders thought they can successful libel a Christian community terrorist group and int'l Christian communities will endorse it? foolish leaders with kids brain. no wonder madam patience was lamenting that this man has brain damage.
some anti ipob commentators here are just commenting out of ignorance. only if they have eyes to see the future they will know that this movement is not a child play.
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by funlord(m): 7:36am
Ninethmare:
Even after seeing both nigerian and french officials identified in the report? Even after seeing other news websites fielding the same report? It is still lies to your deluded ipob mind?
Anyway maybe the french ambassador mr "denys gauer" is also an afonjaic ewedu muslim sha...after all igbere tv and ofe nsala.com are known for their honest abia jewish credibility when it comes to providing information! Rubbish....
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by Aufbauh(m): 7:39am
So it is on record now that IPOB is a terrorist organization... Hiaan, even the French ambassador is addressing them as a terrorist group.
No wonder a man opined that the most sweetest victory is to subdue an opponent even without a fight.
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by libertyhope2017: 7:42am
devindevin2000:
Best post on Nairaland...gospel truth.
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by zinizta: 7:45am
devindevin2000:OJUKWU GOT BETRAYED BY AWOLOWO? HOW? I THOUGHT ONE WAS THE THEN EASTERN REGION PREMIER WHILE THE OTHER WAS IN PRISON FOR TREASONABLE FELONY? WHEN DID THEY SEE TO DISCUSS SECESSION. PLEASE STOP WITH THE FABLE
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by DanielsParker(m): 7:48am
nonsense! arrant nonsense
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by skimmy005: 7:49am
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by Cyynthia(f): 7:49am
Lai Mohammed is the One that is getting desperate on this issue.
He has single handedly internationalized the struggle,and I am very sure that his plan to Stop Ipobs will give Ipob more recognition,and at the end, Nig will be at the loosing end, because white men don't reason like some iddiots here in Nigeria.
On the issue of Lai Mohammed and his fellow maggots desperately calling Ipob terrorist, I think they are very foolish because Ipobs are 99℅ Christians and Christians don't breed terrorist. We all know the religion that embraced terrorism as their way of life.
|Re: IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey by Naijashortcode(m): 7:49am
Ok
