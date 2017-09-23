Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Gets Fund In Paris From Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey (14074 Views)

Following intelligence reports, the Federal Government has located a slush account in Paris to which some Nigerians have made huge deposits in support of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).



It has also uncovered how some IPOB members have invaded Nigerian embassies in Hong Kong and Spain and created some scenes in the last 72 hours.



The development, security sources said, was an indication of the desperation of IPOB and the justification for the proscription of the organisation.

But the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Denys Gauer on Friday met with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.



Although the outcome of the meeting between the two leaders was kept under wraps, Gauer was said to have reassured the Federal Government that France would not support any terrorist group.



It was learnt that the French government promised to take action as soon as the IPOB’s slush account was known to it.



A top security source, who spoke in confidence, said: “Intelligence gathering has led to the discovery of an account in Paris into which some Nigerians in the Diaspora remit funds to support IPOB.



“From the said account, funds were being drawn for the activities of IPOB at home and abroad. The relevant security agencies did a thorough job and provided incontrovertible evidence on the basis of which the government proscribed the terrorist organisation.



“These Nigerians in the Diaspora are using France as a clearing house.

“Investigations also confirmed inflows into the account from Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey, Singapore and other parts of Europe.

“In fact, a football tournament was recently organised in Senegal to raise funds for IPOB.

“As a matter of fact, the account is being used to get money from a lot of people in the Diaspora.



“What many Nigerians did not know is that the Minister of Information and Culture was talking on the basis of credible intelligence report.”



Responding to a question, the source added: “With cooperation by the international community, especially relevant countries, we will soon get the list of all the people remitting funds into the account in Paris.”



But the government was also concerned that IPOB members were becoming desperate after the clampdown on the terrorist group.



The source said: “IPOB members are becoming desperate in the last 72 hours. About two days ago, some members of the terrorist group breezed into our Embassy in Hong Kong under the pretence of renewing their passports but ended up staging a protest.



“The IPOB members also demonstrated at our embassy in Spain a few days ago.”

At press time, the details of the session between the French Ambassador and the Minister of Information and Culture were yet to be formally released.

But a source said: “The Ambassador actually told the minister that France would never condone the activities of any terrorist group, including IPOB.



“He recalled that France has always been at the receiving end of terrorists and so cannot under any circumstances back IPOB.



“He restated the determination of the French government to support any policy or initiative which will strengthen Nigeria’s unity.



“He actually made it known that his government will not back secessionist agitation in this country.”

On the account in Paris, the Ambassador was said to have told the minister that France was “not aware of the account, but Nigeria should make a formal report.”

The source said the minister also reiterated that he “never said that France was supporting IPOB, because there is a robust relationship between France and Nigeria.



“We can never accuse France of collaborating with terrorists, because it has been assisting us in tackling Boko Haram insurgency.



“France played a major role in setting up and managing the operation of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

From the president to councellor no one tells the truth

Government of Lies 19 Likes 1 Share

If only they had listened, the movement was bigger than KANU,he got drunk of it and pushed it to this point with hate,now the sensible ipobians are trying all their best to salvage the image but seems difficult because they shot themselves in the foot,they even looking for sympathy from those they call animals in the zoo,I was surprised when Chanel's TV called KANU on phone and he addressed zoo police as Nigerian police,and bokoharam soldiers as Nigerian army.



Preaching hate is not the answer,I hope Ipob learn if they come out of it 46 Likes 5 Shares

All Of These Things Are Initial Gragra. Is It Not In Nigeria We Are? Within Some Days All These Lai Mo Discoveries Will Turn Out To Be Unverifiable Lies.





The desperation of this government has gone on to another level. From an Afonja newspaper, very predictable. Lol that Nigerian intelligence is able to identify an account domiciled in France which France the host nation is not even aware of

Lai and media claims, I wonder the kind of intelligence lai will have in diplomatic investigation where he is bluntly dumb in information construction which is his speciality.

France may have warned him not to drag their name in his deranged proclamation 62 Likes 1 Share

Non of the content on this report is true 46 Likes 3 Shares

If only they had listened, the movement was bigger than KANU,he got drunk of it and pushed it to this point with hate,now the sensible ipobians are trying all their best to salvage the image but seems difficult because they shot themselves in the foot,they even looking for sympathy from those they call animals in the zoo,I was surprised when Chanel's TV called KANU on phone and he addressed zoo police as Nigerian police,and bokoharam soldiers as Nigerian army.



Preaching hate is not the answer,I hope Ipob learn if they come out of it

Nobody is looking for any sympathy man. Alll what is happening now has been part of the game plan but the gworo chewing illiterate from Daura keeps playing into IPOB's trap. I pity the government though.



Nobody is looking for any sympathy man. Alll what is happening now has been part of the game plan but the gworo chewing illiterate from Daura keeps playing into IPOB's trap. I pity the government though. Any sensible person can sense the desperation in the government's moves.

Its only fools that will believe this script. Lair Mohammed the talking drum feels he is discussing with an officer from chad or any other extremist country. The French had a similar history with Nigeria, they know what it means to live in a corrupt, religious % fanatical,poverty stricken, elites domineering,feudal system,Autocratic system of government. Playing safe with the federal government is diplomatic enough. But trampling down on human rights like what the Nigerian government is currently doing is what they will never get involved in.



Seems the Nigerian government is scared. ;DThe way they just quickly lebelled more than 30 million igbos terrorists is funny .They should be scared enough as the growing protest in major countries from well tailored and literate igbos/Ipob speaks otherwise.



An Islamic extremists state such as Nigeria declaring the largest Christian ethnic group in Nigeria as terrorists ?, especially in a world where Islam is perceived to lay side by side with terrorism?? ;DEven the French had its fair share of fight for freedom from oppression.



Extracts from les'miserables(The French Revolution)



Do you hear the people sing?Singing a song of angry men?It is the music of a people Who will not be slaves again!When the beating of your heart Echoes the beating of the drumsThere is a life about to startWhen tomorrow comes!

Its only fools that will believe this script. Lair Mohammed the talking drum feels he is discussing with an officer from chad or any other extremist country. The French had a similar history with Nigeria, they know what it means to live in a corrupt, religious % fanatical,poverty stricken, elites domineering,feudal system,Autocratic system of government. Playing safe with the federal government is diplomatic enough. But trampling down on human rights like what the Nigerian government is currently doing is what they will never get involved in.

Seems the Nigerian government is scared. The way they just quickly lebelled more than 30 million igbos terrorists is funny .They should be scared enough as the growing protest in major countries from well tailored and literate igbos/Ipob speaks otherwise.

An Islamic extremists state such as Nigeria declaring the largest Christian ethnic group in Nigeria as terrorists ?, especially in a world where Islam is perceived to lay side by side with terrorism? Even the French had its fair share of fight for freedom from oppression.

Extracts from les'miserables(The French Revolution)

Do you hear the people sing?Singing a song of angry men?It is the music of a people Who will not be slaves again!When the beating of your heart Echoes the beating of the drumsThere is a life about to startWhen tomorrow comes!

Will you join in our crusade?Who will be strong and stand with me?Beyond the barricade Is there a world you long to see?Then join in the fight,That will give you the right to be free.

Nobody is looking for any sympathy man. Sll what is happening now has been part of the game plan but the gworo chewing illiterate from Daura keeps playing into IPOB's trap. I pity the government though.



Any sensible person can sense the desperation in the government's moves.

So its part of the plan for u to waste the lives of ur unsuspecting members. U will soon be caught by the so called trap. Continue deceiving urself....

These lies can occupy River Niger 8 Likes

If only they had listened, the movement was bigger than KANU,he got drunk of it and pushed it to this point with hate,now the sensible ipobians are trying all their best to salvage the image but seems difficult because they shot themselves in the foot,they even looking for sympathy from those they call animals in the zoo,I was surprised when Chanel's TV called KANU on phone and he addressed zoo police as Nigerian police,and bokoharam soldiers as Nigerian army.



Preaching hate is not the answer,I hope Ipob learn if they come out of it

Afonjas and their useless hate excuse. Did Ojukwu preach hate when he led his own struggle? Ojukwu never uttered one iota of hate or even abused anybody, never said anything bad against yorubas, yet Awolowo not only betrayed him, also starved 3 million Biafraan children to death. Nigeria helped by foreign powers declared war on Biafraa, killing over 5 million. All these happened despite Ojukwu never uttering a single hate speech, rather exhausting all avenues of dialogue, even going to as far Ghana to get an agreement which Gowon reneged on. So stop this Hate Speech Excuse arrant nonsense. Whether Nnamdi Kanu had used or not used hate speech, it would not have changed anything because Ojukwu never used one, yet over 5 million Biafraans were massacred.

the same man that said boko haram has been technically defeated , some people in buhari government have no task except dealing with IPOB 12 Likes 2 Shares

Non of the content on this report is true Even if the reports are true who cares, the primary plan was to draw int'l attention, and the results is yielding fruits after which we'll enter the main race proper. the Ambassador said they will not support any terrorist group, not ipob terrorist group. furthermore, do this Muslim leaders thought they can successful libel a Christian community terrorist group and int'l Christian communities will endorse it? foolish leaders with kids brain. no wonder madam patience was lamenting that this man has brain damage.



Even if the reports are true who cares, the primary plan was to draw int'l attention, and the results is yielding fruits after which we'll enter the main race proper. the Ambassador said they will not support any terrorist group, not ipob terrorist group. furthermore, do this Muslim leaders thought they can successful libel a Christian community terrorist group and int'l Christian communities will endorse it? foolish leaders with kids brain. no wonder madam patience was lamenting that this man has brain damage.

some anti ipob commentators here are just commenting out of ignorance. only if they have eyes to see the future they will know that this movement is not a child play.

Even after seeing both nigerian and french officials identified in the report? Even after seeing other news websites fielding the same report? It is still lies to your deluded ipob mind?



Even after seeing both nigerian and french officials identified in the report? Even after seeing other news websites fielding the same report? It is still lies to your deluded ipob mind?

Anyway maybe the french ambassador mr "denys gauer" is also an afonjaic ewedu muslim sha...after all igbere tv and ofe nsala.com are known for their honest abia jewish credibility when it comes to providing information! Rubbish....

So it is on record now that IPOB is a terrorist organization... Hiaan, even the French ambassador is addressing them as a terrorist group.



No wonder a man opined that the most sweetest victory is to subdue an opponent even without a fight.

Afonjas and their useless hate excuse. Did Ojukwu preach hate when he led his own struggle? Ojukwu never uttered one iota of hate or even abused anybody, never said anything bad against yorubas, yet Awolowo not only betrayed him, also starved 3 million Biafraan children to death. Nigeria helped by foreign powers declared war on Biafraa, killing over 5 million. All these happened despite Ojukwu never uttering a single hate speech, rather exhausting all avenues of dialogue, even going to as far Ghana to get an agreement which Gowon reneged on. So stop this Hate Speech Excuse arrant nonsense. Whether Nnamdi Kanu has used or not used hate speech, it would not have changed anything because Ojukwu never used one, yet over 5 million Biafraans were massacred.

Best post on Nairaland...gospel truth.

OJUKWU GOT BETRAYED BY AWOLOWO? HOW? I THOUGHT ONE WAS THE THEN EASTERN REGION PREMIER WHILE THE OTHER WAS IN PRISON FOR TREASONABLE FELONY? WHEN DID THEY SEE TO DISCUSS SECESSION. PLEASE STOP WITH THE FABLE

Lai Mohammed is the One that is getting desperate on this issue.

He has single handedly internationalized the struggle,and I am very sure that his plan to Stop Ipobs will give Ipob more recognition,and at the end, Nig will be at the loosing end, because white men don't reason like some iddiots here in Nigeria.



On the issue of Lai Mohammed and his fellow maggots desperately calling Ipob terrorist, I think they are very foolish because Ipobs are 99℅ Christians and Christians don't breed terrorist. We all know the religion that embraced terrorism as their way of life. 13 Likes 1 Share