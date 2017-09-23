₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by IsThisChange: 6:28am
The latest updates on the INEC tome-table and court odering INEC to continue to dino recall.
The Senator have resulted into praying fpr God's intervention.
In his prayer "God I dont know How you are going to do it, But I trust you"
Hmmmm
True to the Wise saying that "Igbe Isoro la ma n sun mo Oluwa"
Will God save Dino Melaye or Not, time will tell
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZW_e-GgbqC/?hl=en
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by Dosmay(m): 6:33am
dis one weak me.
Egbon dey pack ur packs.
Inec is coming through
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by haryorbarmie83(m): 6:38am
Oga start packing your belonging in the chamber now. This country can't stop to amaze person.
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by ojobekehinde: 6:39am
It z good to put ur trust in God than human who can disappoint u.
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by Ninethmare: 6:41am
This man is really a clown
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by omenka(m): 6:43am
Wow! Time to genuflect and summon religion once again.
He's done dancing with beautiful broads in bikini in a street carnival.
He's done taking pictures in expensive hotel suites with the image of a handbag mistakenly caught in the frame. Meaning he had an olosho for the night.
He's done wearing camou and posing for the cameras.
He's done performing "ajekun ya ni'oje" and dancing like a rock band leader high on crack cocaine on stage at an event in the US.
That is a typical Nigerian politician for you. Once you get in trouble, invoke religion or tribe and see the people come crashing at hour feet like dominoes!
Nice one Mr Senator!
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by ojobekehinde: 6:43am
If u put ur trust in human then mock dino for putting his in GOD.
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by deeabdul: 6:44am
Mumu.com.ng
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by kuuljay(m): 6:48am
Your major cheer leaders would have joined you in prayers but unfortunately they are still looking for the where about of their darector
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by greatwhite(m): 6:51am
Dino Dino. God pass them
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by BabaRamotu1988: 7:13am
omenka:
shatap your opinion is inconsequential
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by DEXTROVERT: 7:16am
Toor Ajekun Iya Is Humble
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by cummando(m): 7:18am
After all his E je Ku je
And E MU Ku mu
And E dow Ku dow
He is now praying E pray Ku pray?
God no be maga
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by Nutase(f): 7:38am
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by onatisi(m): 7:49am
instead of him praying he should just take a vacation to london now and wear his army camouflage then start taking pictures
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by GoldNiagara(m): 8:15am
IsThisChange:
Ipob I hope you are learning he was making mouth against Jagaban, even visited Lagos to taunt a man that he insulted his wife.
Now sounding like a coward Ipob wants to pit God against his people that wants to recall him for his incompetence. Some idiot think God can be manipulated.
Dino karma is here!
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by Amosjaj(m): 8:20am
Nigeria politicians are artist, they deserve Grammy.
Bunch of åsš hölě
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by yeyerolling: 8:20am
With all the churches and mosques we are still backward. Na cos of tins lik dis
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by Naijashortcode(m): 8:20am
Ok
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by pejuakinab: 8:21am
Senator ti gba penalty wo throwing. An interpreter is needed
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by Abfinest007(m): 8:21am
nothing will come out it just formality apc with eir trick
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by pesinfada(m): 8:21am
Dia fada
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by Adaumunocha(f): 8:21am
Hahahaha .. He's fighting a spiritual battle.
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by IMASTEX: 8:21am
How did we get here. Hmm. . .Nigeria!
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by reyscrub(m): 8:22am
That is good
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by free2ryhme: 8:23am
IsThisChange:
hypocrisy of the highest order
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by reyscrub(m): 8:23am
I don't hate Dino neither do I critise INEC for recalling him.
But if Dino is recall fro red chamber, I want Nigeria to see it as an achievement to our 18 yes old democracy.
Nigeria constitution has a robust operational mechanism to manage our system but due to political interference, most of the enacts are lame and therefore our politicians believe that once their are voted into power, they must complete their term no matter how worse the behave.
If dino will be recall by act of constitution so be it.
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by Jmissad: 8:23am
Na their work be that... Time for pastors to also milk him dry
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by mamatayour(f): 8:23am
Psycho
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by sergi99(m): 8:23am
Mumu man,he'll still be swept away.
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by free2ryhme: 8:23am
IsThisChange:
This one weak me ooo
|Re: Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior by YINKS89(m): 8:24am
Empty barrels re the one that makes noise......jagaban right now wld b like ... Any body wif a suitable pics.
