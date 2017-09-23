Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Recall: Dino Melaye Becomes Prayer Warrior (13613 Views)

Recall: Dino Melaye Sues INEC (Photos) / Kogi West Constituents Get Enough Votes To Recall Dino Malaye From Senate / Dino Melaye Constituents Begin Process To Recall Him From The Senate (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Senator have resulted into praying fpr God's intervention.



In his prayer "God I dont know How you are going to do it, But I trust you"



Hmmmm





True to the Wise saying that "Igbe Isoro la ma n sun mo Oluwa"





Will God save Dino Melaye or Not, time will tell



https://www.instagram.com/p/BZW_e-GgbqC/?hl=en The latest updates on the INEC tome-table and court odering INEC to continue to dino recall.The Senator have resulted into praying fpr God's intervention.In his prayerHmmmmTrue to the Wise saying that "Igbe Isoro la ma n sun mo Oluwa"Will God save Dino Melaye or Not, time will tell 1 Like

dis one weak me.



Egbon dey pack ur packs.



Inec is coming through 19 Likes

Oga start packing your belonging in the chamber now. This country can't stop to amaze person. 8 Likes

It z good to put ur trust in God than human who can disappoint u. 12 Likes 1 Share

This man is really a clown 13 Likes

Wow! Time to genuflect and summon religion once again.



He's done dancing with beautiful broads in bikini in a street carnival.



He's done taking pictures in expensive hotel suites with the image of a handbag mistakenly caught in the frame. Meaning he had an olosho for the night.



He's done wearing camou and posing for the cameras.



He's done performing "ajekun ya ni'oje" and dancing like a rock band leader high on crack cocaine on stage at an event in the US.



That is a typical Nigerian politician for you. Once you get in trouble, invoke religion or tribe and see the people come crashing at hour feet like dominoes!



Nice one Mr Senator! 81 Likes 5 Shares

If u put ur trust in human then mock dino for putting his in GOD. 2 Likes

Mumu.com.ng

Your major cheer leaders would have joined you in prayers but unfortunately they are still looking for the where about of their darector 14 Likes

Dino Dino. God pass them Dino Dino. God pass them 1 Like

omenka:

Wow! Time to genuflect and summon the religion once again.



He's done dancing with beautiful broads in bikini in a street carnival.



He's done taking pictures in expensive hotel suites with the image of a handbag mistakenly caught in the frame. Meaning he had an olosho for the night.



He's done wearing camou and posing for the cameras.



He's done performing "ajekun ya ni'oje" and dancing like a rock band leader high on crack cocaine on stage at an event in the US.



That is a typical Nigerian politician for you. Once you get in trouble, invoke religion or tribe and see the people come crashing at hour feet like dominoes!



Nice one Mr Senator!

shatap your opinion is inconsequential shatap your opinion is inconsequential 5 Likes

Toor Ajekun Iya Is Humble

After all his E je Ku je

And E MU Ku mu

And E dow Ku dow

He is now praying E pray Ku pray?

















God no be maga 4 Likes

instead of him praying he should just take a vacation to london now and wear his army camouflage then start taking pictures

IsThisChange:

The latest updates on the INEC tome-table and court odering INEC to continue to dino recall.



The Senator have resulted into praying fpr God's intervention.



In his prayer "God I dont know How you are going to do it, But I trust you"



Hmmmm





True to the Wise saying that "Igbe Isoro la ma n sun mo Oluwa"





Will God save Dino Melaye or Not, time will tell

Ipob I hope you are learning he was making mouth against Jagaban, even visited Lagos to taunt a man that he insulted his wife.



Now sounding like a coward Ipob wants to pit God against his people that wants to recall him for his incompetence. Some idiot think God can be manipulated.



Dino karma is here! Ipob I hope you are learning he was making mouth against Jagaban, even visited Lagos to taunt a man that he insulted his wife.Now sounding like a coward Ipob wants to pit God against his people that wants to recall him for his incompetence. Some idiot think God can be manipulated.Dino karma is here! 8 Likes

Nigeria politicians are artist, they deserve Grammy.





Bunch of åsš hölě 2 Likes

With all the churches and mosques we are still backward. Na cos of tins lik dis 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

Senator ti gba penalty wo throwing. An interpreter is needed 1 Like

nothing will come out it just formality apc with eir trick

Dia fada

Hahahaha .. He's fighting a spiritual battle.

How did we get here. Hmm. . .Nigeria!

That is good

IsThisChange:

The latest updates on the INEC tome-table and court odering INEC to continue to dino recall.



The Senator have resulted into praying fpr God's intervention.



In his prayer "God I dont know How you are going to do it, But I trust you"



Hmmmm





True to the Wise saying that "Igbe Isoro la ma n sun mo Oluwa"





Will God save Dino Melaye or Not, time will tell



https://www.instagram.com/p/BZW_e-GgbqC/?hl=en

hypocrisy of the highest order hypocrisy of the highest order

I don't hate Dino neither do I critise INEC for recalling him.



But if Dino is recall fro red chamber, I want Nigeria to see it as an achievement to our 18 yes old democracy.



Nigeria constitution has a robust operational mechanism to manage our system but due to political interference, most of the enacts are lame and therefore our politicians believe that once their are voted into power, they must complete their term no matter how worse the behave.



If dino will be recall by act of constitution so be it. 6 Likes

Na their work be that... Time for pastors to also milk him dry

Psycho

Mumu man,he'll still be swept away.

IsThisChange:

The latest updates on the INEC tome-table and court odering INEC to continue to dino recall.



The Senator have resulted into praying fpr God's intervention.



In his prayer "God I dont know How you are going to do it, But I trust you"



Hmmmm





True to the Wise saying that "Igbe Isoro la ma n sun mo Oluwa"





Will God save Dino Melaye or Not, time will tell



https://www.instagram.com/p/BZW_e-GgbqC/?hl=en



This one weak me ooo



This one weak me ooo