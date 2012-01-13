₦airaland Forum

Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by PrettyCrystal: 8:53am
Remember Rev.Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, the Orlu diocesan Catholic priest who was murdered by his abductors after he came back from US for the burial of his father....now both of them are to be laid to rest. The Catholic priest was said to have been abducted from his vehicle in Orlu, a town in Imo state earlier this month.

It was revealed that the abduction and killing of the Rev Fr took place when he returned from oversees to plan for the burial of late father.

Following a manhunt, a body was discovered in the bush in Omuma village in Orlu east local government area.

Some suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of the clergy.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/burial-poster-of-rev-fr-cyriacus-onunkwo.html

see previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4031401/cyriacus-onunkwo-catholic-priests-corpse#60117151

Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by PrettyCrystal: 8:54am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by ajepako(f): 8:59am
So sad what we have turned into

When they travel out of their home town and never return, we blame and curse them

When they return, we kidnap and kill them for the sheer fun of it

Wonder why some never return at all?

This is the reason staring us in the face..

Sleep well father and son..

6 Likes

Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Evablizin(f): 8:59am
embarassed
Kai RIP Pa and Rev.
Untimely death will never be our portion Amen.

8 Likes

Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by sarrki(m): 9:02am
Nigerians needs to restructure their mindset first

The foundation of our religious beliefs is faulty

If not we are too religious

Yet crime keep increasing

We are hypocrites hiding under religion

1 Like

Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by sarrki(m): 9:04am
Evablizin:
embarassed

Kai RIP Pa and Rev.

Untimely death will never be our portion Amen.

Sis

No death is untimely before God

Don't get brainwashed by anyone

For the holy book says every man shall die at his appointed time

1 Like

Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Evablizin(f): 9:12am
sarrki:


Sis

No death is untimely before God

Don't get brainwashed by anyone

For the holy book says every man shall die at his appointed time
well said but i will live to see ma great grand children with joy and happiness cheesy

1 Like

Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by FortifiedCity: 9:12am
With the power vested on me as the Chief in Charge of the earth, I declare turmoil and restlessness in the lives of those who have a hand in the death of this Reverend, and that is till they wrap it up with a painful death.

1 Like

Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by newyorks(m): 9:13am
ripses.






dnt dare mipost#
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by juman(m): 9:13am
Unfortunate.

A destroyed country where any people can die any moment.

APC government even add to the country's problems.

1 Like

Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by FortifiedCity: 9:13am
sarrki:


Sis

No death is untimely before God

Don't get brainwashed by anyone

For the holy book says every man shall die at his appointed time
So you're saying the priest died at the appointed time, the way he should?

There is a vulcanizer at my backyard incase your brain is licking air

2 Likes

Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by FortifiedCity: 9:14am
Evablizin:
well said but i will live to see ma great grand children with joy and happiness cheesy
It is not well said, don't mind him, nobody should die the way that priest died.

You better reject it

1 Like

Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Evablizin(f): 9:19am
FortifiedCity:
It is not well said, don't mind him, nobody should die the way that priest died.

You better reject it
my dear i reject it IJN,me and my family members will live long to testify the goodness of God.Amen
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Homeboiy(m): 9:26am
May their souls rest in the bossom of the lord
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Narldon(f): 9:41am
RIP


I was trying to mind my business until I saw this..


FortifiedCity:


There is a vulcanizer at my backyard incase your brain is licking air



LEAKING*


Problem Solved

Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by CaptainG00D: 9:41am
Rip
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by DanielsParker(m): 9:41am
go well..
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by CaptainG00D: 9:42am
ajepako:
So sad what we have turned into

When they travel out of their home town and never return, we blame and curse them

When they return, we kidnap and kill them for the sheer fun of it

Wonder why some never return at all?

This is the reason staring us in the face..

Sleep well father and son..

Hello ma. tongue
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Solatestsolo: 9:42am
RIP Daddy
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Tonymario58: 9:43am
FortifiedCity:
So you're saying the priest died at the appointed time, the way he should?

There is a vulcanizer at my backyard incase your brain is licking air
The guy correct naa!
They died at their appointed times.
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by veacea: 9:43am
OMG
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by sam678: 9:44am
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Johnpaul01: 9:46am
Bury the killers too
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by ikorodureporta: 9:48am
Rip!
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by gsogbu(m): 9:49am
May the Almighty Accept their souls. BTW Who else noticed that bible quotation is wrong? Its 2 Sam 24:24.
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by midehi2(f): 9:49am
Eooo
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by MrUgooo986543: 9:49am
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by musa7m(m): 9:53am
ajepako:
So sad what we have turned into

When they travel out of their home town and never return, we blame and curse them

When they return, we kidnap and kill them for the sheer fun of it

Wonder why some never return at all?

This is the reason staring us in the face..

Sleep well father and son..
we all know people that can do this kind of a thing.....may I no call any bdy name be4 mods go ban me
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by ekensi01(m): 9:53am
What an Exist.

Came to bury and you where buried.
But to many who would like this, it would never be our story In Jesus Name.
Amen
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by princealuminium: 9:54am
That bible verse na _____ ,rest in peace to the departed and comfort to the ones left behind
Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by midehi2(f): 9:55am
sarrki:


Sis

No death is untimely before God

Don't get brainwashed by anyone

For the holy book says every man shall die at his appointed time
What are you saying, there are some death that supposed to be avoided, are you saying careless death is appointed time, oya go stay high way for motor and say its appointed time

Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by etenyong(m): 9:55am
RIP

(0) (1) (Reply)

