It was revealed that the abduction and killing of the Rev Fr took place when he returned from oversees to plan for the burial of late father.



Following a manhunt, a body was discovered in the bush in Omuma village in Orlu east local government area.



Some suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of the clergy.



Source;



cc; lalasticlala

So sad what we have turned into



When they travel out of their home town and never return, we blame and curse them



When they return, we kidnap and kill them for the sheer fun of it



Wonder why some never return at all?



This is the reason staring us in the face..



Sleep well father and son.. 6 Likes



Kai RIP Pa and Rev.

Untimely death will never be our portion Amen. Kai RIP Pa and Rev.Untimely death will never be our portion Amen. 8 Likes

Nigerians needs to restructure their mindset first



The foundation of our religious beliefs is faulty



If not we are too religious



Yet crime keep increasing



We are hypocrites hiding under religion 1 Like

Sis



No death is untimely before God



Don't get brainwashed by anyone



For the holy book says every man shall die at his appointed time SisNo death is untimely before GodDon't get brainwashed by anyoneFor the holy book says every man shall die at his appointed time 1 Like

With the power vested on me as the Chief in Charge of the earth, I declare turmoil and restlessness in the lives of those who have a hand in the death of this Reverend, and that is till they wrap it up with a painful death. 1 Like

ripses.













dnt dare mipost#

Unfortunate.



A destroyed country where any people can die any moment.



APC government even add to the country's problems. 1 Like

There is a vulcanizer at my backyard incase your brain is licking air So you're saying the priest died at the appointed time, the way he should?There is a vulcanizer at my backyard incase your brain is licking air 2 Likes

well said but i will live to see ma great grand children with joy and happiness It is not well said, don't mind him, nobody should die the way that priest died.



You better reject it It is not well said, don't mind him, nobody should die the way that priest died.You better reject it 1 Like

May their souls rest in the bossom of the lord

RIP





I was trying to mind my business until I saw this..





LEAKING*





Problem Solved





Rip

go well..

Hello ma. Hello ma.

RIP Daddy

There is a vulcanizer at my backyard incase your brain is licking air The guy correct naa!

They died at their appointed times. The guy correct naa!They died at their appointed times.

OMG

Bury the killers too

Rip!

May the Almighty Accept their souls. BTW Who else noticed that bible quotation is wrong? Its 2 Sam 24:24.

Eooo

Sleep well father and son.. we all know people that can do this kind of a thing.....may I no call any bdy name be4 mods go ban me we all know people that can do this kind of a thing.....may I no call any bdy name be4 mods go ban me

What an Exist.



Came to bury and you where buried.

But to many who would like this, it would never be our story In Jesus Name.

Amen

That bible verse na _____ ,rest in peace to the departed and comfort to the ones left behind

For the holy book says every man shall die at his appointed time What are you saying, there are some death that supposed to be avoided, are you saying careless death is appointed time, oya go stay high way for motor and say its appointed time What are you saying, there are some death that supposed to be avoided, are you saying careless death is appointed time, oya go stay high way for motor and say its appointed time