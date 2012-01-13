₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,302 members, 3,809,454 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 09:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father (2028 Views)
Emele Uduma Okemiri: Burial Poster Of A Man Shot Dead By Army In Aba / Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) / Burial Poster Of Blessing Ene, The Female Soldier Who Died (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by PrettyCrystal: 8:53am
Remember Rev.Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, the Orlu diocesan Catholic priest who was murdered by his abductors after he came back from US for the burial of his father....now both of them are to be laid to rest. The Catholic priest was said to have been abducted from his vehicle in Orlu, a town in Imo state earlier this month.
It was revealed that the abduction and killing of the Rev Fr took place when he returned from oversees to plan for the burial of late father.
Following a manhunt, a body was discovered in the bush in Omuma village in Orlu east local government area.
Some suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of the clergy.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/burial-poster-of-rev-fr-cyriacus-onunkwo.html
see previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4031401/cyriacus-onunkwo-catholic-priests-corpse#60117151
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by PrettyCrystal: 8:54am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by ajepako(f): 8:59am
So sad what we have turned into
When they travel out of their home town and never return, we blame and curse them
When they return, we kidnap and kill them for the sheer fun of it
Wonder why some never return at all?
This is the reason staring us in the face..
Sleep well father and son..
6 Likes
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Evablizin(f): 8:59am
Kai RIP Pa and Rev.
Untimely death will never be our portion Amen.
8 Likes
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by sarrki(m): 9:02am
Nigerians needs to restructure their mindset first
The foundation of our religious beliefs is faulty
If not we are too religious
Yet crime keep increasing
We are hypocrites hiding under religion
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by sarrki(m): 9:04am
Evablizin:
Sis
No death is untimely before God
Don't get brainwashed by anyone
For the holy book says every man shall die at his appointed time
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Evablizin(f): 9:12am
sarrki:well said but i will live to see ma great grand children with joy and happiness
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by FortifiedCity: 9:12am
With the power vested on me as the Chief in Charge of the earth, I declare turmoil and restlessness in the lives of those who have a hand in the death of this Reverend, and that is till they wrap it up with a painful death.
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by newyorks(m): 9:13am
ripses.
dnt dare mipost#
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by juman(m): 9:13am
Unfortunate.
A destroyed country where any people can die any moment.
APC government even add to the country's problems.
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by FortifiedCity: 9:13am
sarrki:So you're saying the priest died at the appointed time, the way he should?
There is a vulcanizer at my backyard incase your brain is licking air
2 Likes
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by FortifiedCity: 9:14am
Evablizin:It is not well said, don't mind him, nobody should die the way that priest died.
You better reject it
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Evablizin(f): 9:19am
FortifiedCity:my dear i reject it IJN,me and my family members will live long to testify the goodness of God.Amen
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Homeboiy(m): 9:26am
May their souls rest in the bossom of the lord
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Narldon(f): 9:41am
RIP
I was trying to mind my business until I saw this..
FortifiedCity:
LEAKING*
Problem Solved
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by CaptainG00D: 9:41am
Rip
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by DanielsParker(m): 9:41am
go well..
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by CaptainG00D: 9:42am
ajepako:
Hello ma.
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Solatestsolo: 9:42am
RIP Daddy
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Tonymario58: 9:43am
FortifiedCity:The guy correct naa!
They died at their appointed times.
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by veacea: 9:43am
OMG
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by sam678: 9:44am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by Johnpaul01: 9:46am
Bury the killers too
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by ikorodureporta: 9:48am
Rip!
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by gsogbu(m): 9:49am
May the Almighty Accept their souls. BTW Who else noticed that bible quotation is wrong? Its 2 Sam 24:24.
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by midehi2(f): 9:49am
Eooo
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by MrUgooo986543: 9:49am
Fixed games are REAL but hard to get through and are not pulled out often.
Today's game have been fixed
see details below
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by musa7m(m): 9:53am
ajepako:we all know people that can do this kind of a thing.....may I no call any bdy name be4 mods go ban me
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by ekensi01(m): 9:53am
What an Exist.
Came to bury and you where buried.
But to many who would like this, it would never be our story In Jesus Name.
Amen
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by princealuminium: 9:54am
That bible verse na _____ ,rest in peace to the departed and comfort to the ones left behind
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by midehi2(f): 9:55am
sarrki:What are you saying, there are some death that supposed to be avoided, are you saying careless death is appointed time, oya go stay high way for motor and say its appointed time
|Re: Obituary Of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, To Be Buried With His Father by etenyong(m): 9:55am
RIP
Good News( Deaconess Kehinde) / Jesus Who Said The Earth Is Round Beat's Allah Who Said The Earth Is Flat / The Littlest Firefighter
Viewing this topic: evanstical, able88(m), cherems(f), Addilelgi(m), mkoabiola, blkmum700, oyesam2004(m), wasiy(m), ourchy, nautica10(m), folly22(f), bestower, Kizyte(m), tens4real(m), sammieville(m), WinkWrld, meedx, GloryCardinal(m), WowSweetGuy(m), Bolustical, Mrsprof(f), Etoo, DonConst(m), musa7m(m), Riri(f), Pontaboki, Suzie1(f), samkay3g(m), modaink333, Godswill90(m), Greatestchyke(m), GoldenJAT(m), Mekanus(m), Engineer123(m), majaye(m), Fredrickson, SBG04, micky77(m), DeUrch(m), Mabelenena(f), orisunmi(f), moao(m), JohnJohn001, adeniyisamuel59(m), IamOlusa(m), ikorodureporta, Cool19boy(m), Donjiggar, HermajestyQ(f), oneitalia, Equalizer(m), bankole200(m), Incident1, kitaatita, ojinime(m), princemidon(m), midehi2(f), JD26, futuremoma34(f), Namzy(m), Googleus(m), getty02, ebujany(m), Oguieke(m), Alonu(m), etenyong(m), four4, Fogman(m), pawpaw82(m), legacy1leo(m), wolu4, KINGMAKER001(m), Yezzy(m), melaninbae, donstan18(m), zutu(m), lyntiffany(f), onuku, Mickey2015, Damola00, sam678, purplelady, forever24(f), EbenMayor, ecstasy30(f), Icecode, onadana, olajideolajire(m), Arseboy, akeneobi(m), AreaFada2, sollybatuaoye001(m) and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6