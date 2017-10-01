Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) (19221 Views)

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/reverend-father-reverend-sisters-chilling-bottles-beer-photos.html A Reverend father and some reverend sisters were pictured chilling with bottles of beer after the day's work. The unusual pictures have gone viral since they were shared on social media platforms. 4 Likes 3 Shares







This is from a movie scene right? This is from a movie scene right? 40 Likes 3 Shares

They pretend to be holy but commit some of the most gross acts of sexual deviance 12 Likes 1 Share

So somebody can not get high in peace again? 28 Likes 1 Share

Movie or no movie if muslims are caught doing this now..they will shout hypocrites,liars and all sort! Since the aforementioned happened to be xtians they will just come here and say end time...let me park well and watch the real hypocrites 32 Likes 2 Shares

They pretend to be holy but commit some of the most gross acts of sexual deviance who ask you?? who ask you?? 23 Likes 1 Share

Na wa o 1 Like

don't compare muslims to christians cuz we don't crave for blood the way muslims do, killing and destruction is their hubby.. This your derailed mindset shaa..well life is eazi..#soothe yourself This your derailed mindset shaa..well life is eazi..#soothe yourself 19 Likes 3 Shares

... This is why d Muslim think Christianity is a joke.... because d Christians make joke out of it..... you will neva see d Islamic religion creating a scene like this one in deir movie..... 9 Likes

This your derailed mindset shaa..well life is eazi..#soothe yourself forget it bro even if i wasn't a christian i need not be told that islam is not a religion of peace as it entails... Fake people. forget it bro even if i wasn't a christian i need not be told that islam is not a religion of peace as it entails... Fake people. 37 Likes 3 Shares

forget it bro even if i wasn't a christian i need not be told that islam is not a religion of peace as it entails... Fake people. I give up man! you guys are just too difficult. So far i know i am a muslim and my religion kicks against violence I give up man! you guys are just too difficult. So far i know i am a muslim and my religion kicks against violence 20 Likes 3 Shares

They pretend to be holy but commit some of the most gross acts of sexual deviance





Its No crime neither a Sin to drink... Its No crime neither a Sin to drink... 9 Likes 1 Share

Take a little wine for thy stomachs sake 6 Likes 1 Share

Islam teach and encourage violence secretly. Christianity has no secret teachings. Transparency is there hallmark and condemns violence in totality.

Reverend fathers and sisters are human beings. And can chill. Bible never condemn drinking but drunk ens is considered sin. Drinking and getting drunk are different state and feelings. So judge your selves. 31 Likes

I give up man! you guys are just too difficult. So far i know i am a muslim and my religion kicks against violence na so... na so... 2 Likes

At least they were not caught with human heads. Mmanya must dey.



Even Jesus too drank palm wine. 2 Likes

? hmmmm Abeg, is it now a sin to drink alcohol? hmmmm

correct

They pretend to be holy but commit some of the most gross acts of sexual deviance

Nickymezor.... Coman see your people oo

Water was turned into wine nah, so wetin be the wahala ? 1 Like

That is wine nah







after all, we all saw the former German pope, ,benedict IX drinking bear during a bear festival in Germany 3months ago 6 Likes 2 Shares

In catholic church it's not a sin 1 Like

So fokn what?