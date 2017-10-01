₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:33pm
A Reverend father and some reverend sisters were pictured chilling with bottles of beer after the day's work. The unusual pictures have gone viral since they were shared on social media platforms.
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by ghettowriter(m): 7:35pm
This is from a movie scene right?
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by frosbel2: 7:35pm
They pretend to be holy but commit some of the most gross acts of sexual deviance
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by Ninethmare: 7:37pm
So somebody can not get high in peace again?
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by Tamass: 7:38pm
Movie or no movie if muslims are caught doing this now..they will shout hypocrites,liars and all sort! Since the aforementioned happened to be xtians they will just come here and say end time...let me park well and watch the real hypocrites
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 7:39pm
frosbel2:who ask you??
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:50pm
Na wa o
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by Tamass: 7:51pm
Yeligray:This your derailed mindset shaa..well life is eazi..#soothe yourself
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by abelprice(m): 7:51pm
This is why d Muslim think Christianity is a joke.... because d Christians make joke out of it..... you will neva see d Islamic religion creating a scene like this one in deir movie.. ...
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 7:55pm
Tamass:forget it bro even if i wasn't a christian i need not be told that islam is not a religion of peace as it entails... Fake people.
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by Tamass: 8:00pm
Yeligray:I give up man! you guys are just too difficult. So far i know i am a muslim and my religion kicks against violence
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by MaestroID(m): 8:00pm
frosbel2:
Its No crime neither a Sin to drink...
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:05pm
Take a little wine for thy stomachs sake
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by emmie14: 8:08pm
Islam teach and encourage violence secretly. Christianity has no secret teachings. Transparency is there hallmark and condemns violence in totality.
Reverend fathers and sisters are human beings. And can chill. Bible never condemn drinking but drunk ens is considered sin. Drinking and getting drunk are different state and feelings. So judge your selves.
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 8:17pm
Tamass:na so...
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 8:42pm
At least they were not caught with human heads. Mmanya must dey.
Even Jesus too drank palm wine.
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by akankemi1(f): 8:48pm
Abeg, is it now a sin to drink alcohol? hmmmm
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:17pm
correct
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by designer01(m): 9:17pm
frosbel2:
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by snadguy007(m): 9:17pm
Nickymezor.... Coman see your people oo
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 9:17pm
Water was turned into wine nah, so wetin be the wahala ?
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 9:18pm
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 9:18pm
That is wine nah
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by oshe11(m): 9:18pm
I CANT STOP LAUGHING
A FRIEND JUST TOLD ME THAT "ET AL" IS ONE OF THE MOST INTELLIGENT PERSON HE HAS SEEN, BECAUSE HE IS REFERENCED IN ALL PROJECT WORKS, BE IT ART, SCIENCE, ETC
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:18pm
bloggers
after all, we all saw the former German pope, ,benedict IX drinking bear during a bear festival in Germany 3months ago
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by sandland: 9:18pm
In catholic church it's not a sin
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by burkingx(f): 9:18pm
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:18pm
So fokn what?
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by iswallker(m): 9:18pm
Very doctored pictures....
Shame on you bloggers...
|Re: Reverend Father And Sisters Drinking Beer (Photos) by femo122: 9:19pm
