The statement posted to PRNigeria read in part: “Despite the initial opposition to Exercise EGWU EKE II by the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB members and their sympathizers and unpatriotic elements, the general area of the South East especially Aba in Abia State is now fully stabilized.



“The usual violent activities of the outlawed IPOB “National Guards” (manning check points and extorting money from traders and motorists) have now been checkmated. “Similarly, the outlawed IPOB group presence is no longer visible and people go about their normal businesses without fear, let or hindrance. “The 82 Division Nigerian Army wishes to reassure the public that it is poised to maintaining the peace and security in the entire South-Eastern Region.



“Members of the public are please requested to cooperate with security agencies by remaining law abiding and passing credible information to the nearest security check point or call 193 and the various Sector Commanders’ telephone numbers that were earlier made public.”



Premium Times reports that the Army’s declaration followed the conclusion of a one-day tour of the region by the chief of Army staff Tukur Buratai.



yeah! clear all those motherf***ers outta there 18 Likes 3 Shares

declaring victory over unarmed civilians hahahahaha

such a coward useless buharian army full of rapists

Buhari is a terrorist

aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute

kiss the truth 81 Likes 11 Shares

To stare people to keep being insane in the name of ipob? Me don tire for this wahala. 2 Likes

Shameless lies



The entire Abia state has been peaceful, Aba and Umuahia has been cool and bustling with commerce until the army walked in and started an operation meant to provoke the people, they beat up people and got them to pelt them with stones, on cue, the army started shooting and killing the unarmed people till they got satisfied with the number of casualties.



The checkpoints has always been there, manned by policemen to collect bribes in broad daylight. 63 Likes 9 Shares

In Abia, Nigeria army are the ones extorting money from motorists. 47 Likes 3 Shares

The funny thing is that these guys think they can deceive anyone? The funny thing is that these guys think they can deceive anyone? 26 Likes 2 Shares

:DThe title of this thread is very funny.





pride killed ipob. 4 Likes

for their mind they are at with unarmed ipob? height of insanity. ridiculous 3 Likes

Story 2 Likes 1 Share

Freedom and success comes with a prise.i am not even igbo but ijaw but I am a biafran and I also love the igbos as I have close tiles with them.i will leave you with these quote.

Three things cannot be hidden for long,the sun,he moon and the truth.Budha.

It always seem impossible until it is done.nelson mandela.

We're is fumiswtpusy aka the first neat,bold and truthful yoruba muslim girl.i have not been seeing her post,hope she is ok 24 Likes 2 Shares

You have defeated IPOB terrorists and brought peace to SE yet your Northern states are in pieces, Hmmmmmm'....... I give up.





laugh has finished me.



Can Nigeria Army face Benin Republic Army?



They are always victorious against unarmed citizens. shame! laugh has finished me.Can Nigeria Army face Benin Republic Army?They are always victorious against unarmed citizens. shame! 15 Likes

Imagine a lazy military that has never won any war on its own claiming victory over an unarmed group 2 Likes 1 Share

This is shameful.The Nigerian army is declaring victory over a small group of freedom fighters who are not even armed to the teeth like them.What if they are well armed like bokoharam?Them go remove khaki wear only boxers and flee. 6 Likes 1 Share

kiss the truth like seriously! this Nigeria is a joke. For how long does the Federal government think they can continue with this? Killing poor innocent citizens is not the way out of this. Even if they kill Nnamdi Kanu today, another leader will rise up.SE are agitating for the sovereign state of Biafra which I don't blame them judging how they have been marginalized in the last 50 decades by the powerful northerners. The only way out is having a dialogue, if it goes well Nigeria could be restructured or conducting a referendum.p like seriously! this Nigeria is a joke. For how long does the Federal government think they can continue with this? Killing poor innocent citizens is not the way out of this. Even if they kill Nnamdi Kanu today, another leader will rise up.SE are agitating for the sovereign state of Biafra which I don't blame them judging how they have been marginalized in the last 50 decades by the powerful northerners. The only way out is having a dialogue, if it goes well Nigeria could be restructured or conducting a referendum.p 8 Likes

Clap for your stupidity, so in less than two weeks you were able to destroy IPOB terrorists a feat US can't achieve. I thought that APC said no country can defeat terrorism. Pls can you display the WEAPONS you recovered from these terrorists let the whole world see. Chai, If you see Nigeria, tell her that I am weeping for her. 6 Likes 1 Share

What a disgraceful statement by the Nigerian Army. Declaring victory where there was niether war nor a fight. So their victiry was against people extorting money at road blocks?





The Army just went to a state where there was peace, gunned down unarmed people and declared victory.



Shameless people What a disgraceful statement by the Nigerian Army. Declaring victory where there was niether war nor a fight. So their victiry was against people extorting money at road blocks?The Army just went to a state where there was peace, gunned down unarmed people and declared victory.Shameless people 4 Likes

I wish they could say same thing in Sambisa forest. Shooting and killing unarmed Ipob members is now a victory? 3 Likes

IPOB was certainly a menace that created fear in the people. That menace and false government have since been neutralized.



The legitimate government of the SouthEast states can now function again.



Kanu tried to usurp the democratic and constitutional leadership of the SouthEast, but Buhari would have none of that. 3 Likes

Even if we are to overlook the so many lies and foolishness in this press release. When did the Army take over the work of the police, to the extent of giving out emergency numbers. Kai! Nawao. 1 Like

kiss the truth E pain am well well….. Hehehe E pain am well well….. Hehehe 2 Likes

this zoo army no get shame atall..you declared yourself winner over unarmed citizens? ?

I'm not understanding 2 Likes

This Is The Joke Of The Century. You Claim Victory Over A Group That Did Not Fire Even A Shot, Is This Not Madness And Shame. If You Want To Claim Victory, Go To Sambisa Forest And Claim Victory Not In Umuahia Where They Had No Arms Challange. 2 Likes

I keep telling pple Nnamdi kanu has been killed and buried in an unmarked grave. That was the goal of operation python dance. And declaring ipob terrorists is to cover up and divert attention. U declare ipob terrorist and dont declare kanu wanted? U say kanu is still on the run yet u already declared urself victor. This govt is as bad as sani abacha's and d worst since 1999. 3 Likes 1 Share

IPOB was certainly a menace that created fear in the people. That menace and false government have since been neutralized.



The legitimate government of the SouthEast states can now function again.



Kanu tried to usurp the democratic and constitutional leadership of the SouthEast, but Buhari would have none of that.

Hiw where they a menace? Dud they touch anyone? Where they armed? How exactly did they create this fear with no arms? Hiw where they a menace? Dud they touch anyone? Where they armed? How exactly did they create this fear with no arms? 1 Like

HermajestyQ:

like seriously! this Nigeria is a joke. For how long does the Federal government think they can continue with this? Killing poor innocent citizens is not the way out of this. Even if they kill Nnamdi Kanu today, another leader will rise up.SE are agitating for the sovereign state of Biafra which I don't blame them judging how they have been marginalized in the last 50 decades by the powerful northerners. The only way out is having a dialogue, if it goes well Nigeria could be restructured or conducting a referendum.p 1000 likes 1000 likes

Bede2u:

I keep telling pple Nnamdi kanu has been killed and buried in an unmarked grave. That was the goal of operation python dance. And declaring ipob terrorists is to cover up and divert attention. U declare ipob terrorist and dont declare kanu wanted? U say kanu is still on the run yet u already declared urself victor. This govt is as bad as sani abacha's and d worst since 1999.

That's is the modus operandi against this govt , they siezed tompolo in his shrine and killed him and claimed he escaped , the siezed Zakky Zakky and killed him too and claimed they built a house for him a and now they have also siezed Kanu and killed him claiming he ran away yet the refuse to declare him wanted nor did the court case continue on the 17th ..The Human rights records of this govt will be the worst in history one they leave it will all be exposed That's is the modus operandi against this govt , they siezed tompolo in his shrine and killed him and claimed he escaped , the siezed Zakky Zakky and killed him too and claimed they built a house for him a and now they have also siezed Kanu and killed him claiming he ran away yet the refuse to declare him wanted nor did the court case continue on the 17th ..The Human rights records of this govt will be the worst in history one they leave it will all be exposed 2 Likes 1 Share

Ipob should not engage them



Ipob should wait them out