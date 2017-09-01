₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,427 members, 3,809,862 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 01:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB (5867 Views)
Yoruba Youths Storm US Embassy Over IPOB Suit Against Army / Army Declares 46 Soldiers Missing - Premium Times / Army Declares Ahmed Salkida, Bolori & Aisha Waki Wanted For Links To Boko Haram (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by NaijaNewsPapers: 8:55am
The Nigerian Army has declared itself victorious over the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which was recently declared a terrorist organisation. The Army made the declaration on Friday, September 22 in a statement by Colonel Sagir Musa, the deputy director public relations 82 Division.
The statement posted to PRNigeria read in part: “Despite the initial opposition to Exercise EGWU EKE II by the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB members and their sympathizers and unpatriotic elements, the general area of the South East especially Aba in Abia State is now fully stabilized.
“The usual violent activities of the outlawed IPOB “National Guards” (manning check points and extorting money from traders and motorists) have now been checkmated. “Similarly, the outlawed IPOB group presence is no longer visible and people go about their normal businesses without fear, let or hindrance. “The 82 Division Nigerian Army wishes to reassure the public that it is poised to maintaining the peace and security in the entire South-Eastern Region.
“Members of the public are please requested to cooperate with security agencies by remaining law abiding and passing credible information to the nearest security check point or call 193 and the various Sector Commanders’ telephone numbers that were earlier made public.”
Premium Times reports that the Army’s declaration followed the conclusion of a one-day tour of the region by the chief of Army staff Tukur Buratai.
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/nigerian-army-declares-victory-over-ipob.html
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by bidemz(m): 8:58am
yeah! clear all those motherf***ers outta there
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by BabaRamotu1988: 8:59am
declaring victory over unarmed civilians hahahahaha
such a coward useless buharian army full of rapists
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
kiss the truth
81 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by ekensi01(m): 9:00am
Why the tread?
To stare people to keep being insane in the name of ipob? Me don tire for this wahala.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by BankeSmalls(f): 9:01am
Shameless lies
The entire Abia state has been peaceful, Aba and Umuahia has been cool and bustling with commerce until the army walked in and started an operation meant to provoke the people, they beat up people and got them to pelt them with stones, on cue, the army started shooting and killing the unarmed people till they got satisfied with the number of casualties.
The checkpoints has always been there, manned by policemen to collect bribes in broad daylight.
63 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by WowSweetGuy(m): 9:07am
In Abia, Nigeria army are the ones extorting money from motorists.
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by BankeSmalls(f): 9:08am
WowSweetGuy:
The funny thing is that these guys think they can deceive anyone?
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by Cinkq: 9:09am
:DThe title of this thread is very funny.
pride killed ipob.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by newyorks(m): 9:09am
for their mind they are at with unarmed ipob? height of insanity. ridiculous
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by Homeboiy(m): 9:24am
Story
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by technicallyrich(f): 9:25am
Freedom and success comes with a prise.i am not even igbo but ijaw but I am a biafran and I also love the igbos as I have close tiles with them.i will leave you with these quote.
Three things cannot be hidden for long,the sun,he moon and the truth.Budha.
It always seem impossible until it is done.nelson mandela.
We're is fumiswtpusy aka the first neat,bold and truthful yoruba muslim girl.i have not been seeing her post,hope she is ok
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by PointZerom: 9:26am
You have defeated IPOB terrorists and brought peace to SE yet your Northern states are in pieces, Hmmmmmm'....... I give up.
lalasticlala mynd44 let's celebrate awa soldiers.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by FemiFimile: 9:28am
laugh has finished me.
Can Nigeria Army face Benin Republic Army?
They are always victorious against unarmed citizens. shame!
15 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by Flets: 9:29am
Imagine a lazy military that has never won any war on its own claiming victory over an unarmed group
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by comshots(m): 9:29am
This is shameful.The Nigerian army is declaring victory over a small group of freedom fighters who are not even armed to the teeth like them.What if they are well armed like bokoharam?Them go remove khaki wear only boxers and flee.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by HermajestyQ(f): 9:30am
BabaRamotu1988:like seriously! this Nigeria is a joke. For how long does the Federal government think they can continue with this? Killing poor innocent citizens is not the way out of this. Even if they kill Nnamdi Kanu today, another leader will rise up.SE are agitating for the sovereign state of Biafra which I don't blame them judging how they have been marginalized in the last 50 decades by the powerful northerners. The only way out is having a dialogue, if it goes well Nigeria could be restructured or conducting a referendum.p
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by PointZerom: 9:31am
Clap for your stupidity, so in less than two weeks you were able to destroy IPOB terrorists a feat US can't achieve. I thought that APC said no country can defeat terrorism. Pls can you display the WEAPONS you recovered from these terrorists let the whole world see. Chai, If you see Nigeria, tell her that I am weeping for her.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by attackgat: 9:37am
NaijaNewsPapers:
What a disgraceful statement by the Nigerian Army. Declaring victory where there was niether war nor a fight. So their victiry was against people extorting money at road blocks?
The Army just went to a state where there was peace, gunned down unarmed people and declared victory.
Shameless people
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by gtrader: 9:40am
I wish they could say same thing in Sambisa forest. Shooting and killing unarmed Ipob members is now a victory?
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by Throwback: 9:40am
IPOB was certainly a menace that created fear in the people. That menace and false government have since been neutralized.
The legitimate government of the SouthEast states can now function again.
Kanu tried to usurp the democratic and constitutional leadership of the SouthEast, but Buhari would have none of that.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by Greatihex(m): 9:44am
Even if we are to overlook the so many lies and foolishness in this press release. When did the Army take over the work of the police, to the extent of giving out emergency numbers. Kai! Nawao.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by Arla: 9:45am
BabaRamotu1988:E pain am well well….. Hehehe
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by sekxy(f): 9:45am
this zoo army no get shame atall..you declared yourself winner over unarmed citizens? ?
I'm not understanding
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by MikeBetty(m): 9:57am
This Is The Joke Of The Century. You Claim Victory Over A Group That Did Not Fire Even A Shot, Is This Not Madness And Shame. If You Want To Claim Victory, Go To Sambisa Forest And Claim Victory Not In Umuahia Where They Had No Arms Challange.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by Bede2u(m): 10:02am
I keep telling pple Nnamdi kanu has been killed and buried in an unmarked grave. That was the goal of operation python dance. And declaring ipob terrorists is to cover up and divert attention. U declare ipob terrorist and dont declare kanu wanted? U say kanu is still on the run yet u already declared urself victor. This govt is as bad as sani abacha's and d worst since 1999.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by BabaRamotu1988: 10:14am
Arla:
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by attackgat: 10:15am
Throwback:
Hiw where they a menace? Dud they touch anyone? Where they armed? How exactly did they create this fear with no arms?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by BabaRamotu1988: 10:15am
HermajestyQ:1000 likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by Joephat(m): 10:23am
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by RomeSankara: 10:30am
Bede2u:
That's is the modus operandi against this govt , they siezed tompolo in his shrine and killed him and claimed he escaped , the siezed Zakky Zakky and killed him too and claimed they built a house for him a and now they have also siezed Kanu and killed him claiming he ran away yet the refuse to declare him wanted nor did the court case continue on the 17th ..The Human rights records of this govt will be the worst in history one they leave it will all be exposed
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by krendo: 10:33am
Ipob should not engage them
Ipob should wait them out
|Re: Nigerian Army Declares Victory Over IPOB by maclatunji: 10:56am
BankeSmalls:
Yeah, it was peaceful with IPOB extorting hapless Nigerians.
1 Like
Madam President - Only Way Forward / When Are We Going To See The Truth And Stand By It / So Ya'adua Is Not Dead
Viewing this topic: msylva2147(m), Olurote(m), Descelona, princedrhym(m), idris4r83(m), piping, Crownpraiser, EMUK(m), dojumav, rafabenitez, gbadexy(m), omusiliyu(m), kruzyempire(m), dimanche4real(m), jonzingcaesar(m), cashcity, SimpleMe07, OHAPEDIA, jaykaybaba, Abdallah0014, kaching1(m), Chinatown1759, Foxtrox266, reciprokal, assyn(m), IamAkinzy, dking123, amadgreat, ip2121918021(m), oluchi557(f), nachious(m), fhranciz(m), slendxy, MrPdtech, FunctionX(m), jcflex(m), mubeela(m), webcalculator, motivationspika(m), emyphil, Juciano1(m), amani63, oyetoro16(m), aji2015, grace133, rivakwaa(m), debuscket(m), lekibraky(m), shinarlaura(f), opeoluwa20(m), jboy73, agesconcept(m), Rodesh, greenhulk, Charles487, aolawale025, Gozychuks(m), busterr(m), mickeysylva, sirwhyteB(m), riseabovehate, mrfabuloz(m), tolekes(m), jobaltol, korlin(m), slateman(m), a2yin, kelv2k(m), samuko2012, aynuel(m), Xzbit91, nzekingsley(m), YourWife(f), frankg0, khalids, DrGraveYardz, Immatex(m), Stamina246(m), ojomamah, lindaayim(f), CHANNELStv2020, mormoney85(m), Ore000, IamGADAFFI(m), amazon14 and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29