|Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Techknowng: 12:52pm
Mrs Isemin died in a private hospital in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.
A source in the family, said that the first lady died after a brief illness. She was said to have been taken to the hospital after she suddenly fell ill.
Her husband, Mr. Isemin died in 2009, 16 years after leaving office as governor due to the military coup in Nigeria that brought Sani Abacha, a general, into power.
Until her death, Mrs. Isemin was a successful entrepreneur and a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the state.
Source: http://www.xirkings.com/2017/09/former-first-lady-of-akwa-ibom-isemin.html?m=1
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Redoil: 12:54pm
All men must die
2 Likes
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by FvckShiT: 12:55pm
Fúçking RIP
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by mayorkun(m): 1:16pm
R. I. P
Let's show some respect
@Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Fynestboi
Seun
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by wildcatter23(m): 6:35pm
Rip
4 Likes
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by OCTAVO: 6:35pm
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Keneking: 6:36pm
RIP ma
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Towapa: 6:36pm
sorry
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by maadman: 6:36pm
Redoil:Varlia magulis..
Rip
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by inositol88(m): 6:36pm
Rip
Abeg help me greet my great grand Parents!!!
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by sarrki(m): 6:36pm
FvckShiT:
bleeping shut up
2 Likes
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by geoworldedu: 6:37pm
RIP. When I was still a christian, I would be having a feeling that you went to hell fire. But now I know hell fire is a fable. Like if you believe with me. Share if you think your god created everlasting hell fire for our temporal earthly mistakes.
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by hatchy: 6:37pm
RIP Big mama
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by johnjay4u2u(m): 6:37pm
okay
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Narldon(f): 6:37pm
RIP
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by joystickextendr: 6:37pm
may her soul RIP
1 Like
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by enemona90: 6:38pm
one thing about death is that it makes us change our character and b close to God. R.I.P MA
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by tboneybone(m): 6:39pm
Rip
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Sanuzi101: 6:39pm
Rip
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by bullbull2: 6:40pm
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by bullbull2: 6:41pm
Osibanjo can only be received by the police at the airport.
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by FrankEmmy: 6:42pm
Rest in peace.
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by mhizesther(f): 6:44pm
Rest well ma
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by admindim: 6:45pm
ohh
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Limitless72(m): 6:45pm
RIP ma...... Nevertheless what ever has a beginning definitely has an end... Death is one characteristics of a living organism
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Jolar101(m): 6:45pm
Her APC recession government killed her.
May your burial make sense to APC members and hungry supporters.
Rip.
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Oblitz(m): 6:46pm
RIP MA
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 6:47pm
Kaa ke duok odudu mma nnyin
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by juman(m): 6:52pm
Redoil:
Even those greedy "leaders" would die.
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 7:04pm
ok
|Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 7:06pm
Don't you think you need cane?
bullbull2:
