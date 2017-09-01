₦airaland Forum

Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady)

Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady)

Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Techknowng: 12:52pm
Mrs Isemin died in a private hospital in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

A source in the family, said that the first lady died after a brief illness. She was said to have been taken to the hospital after she suddenly fell ill.

Her husband, Mr. Isemin died in 2009, 16 years after leaving office as governor due to the military coup in Nigeria that brought Sani Abacha, a general, into power.

Until her death, Mrs. Isemin was a successful entrepreneur and a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the state.



Source: http://www.xirkings.com/2017/09/former-first-lady-of-akwa-ibom-isemin.html?m=1

Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Redoil: 12:54pm
All men must die

Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by FvckShiT: 12:55pm
Fúçking RIP sad
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by mayorkun(m): 1:16pm
R. I. P
Let's show some respect

@Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Fynestboi
Seun
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by wildcatter23(m): 6:35pm
Rip

Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by OCTAVO: 6:35pm
shocked
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Keneking: 6:36pm
RIP ma
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Towapa: 6:36pm
sorry
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by maadman: 6:36pm
Redoil:
All men must die
Varlia magulis..
Rip
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by inositol88(m): 6:36pm
Rip

Abeg help me greet my great grand Parents!!!
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by sarrki(m): 6:36pm
FvckShiT:
Fúçking RIP sad

bleeping shut up

Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by geoworldedu: 6:37pm
RIP. When I was still a christian, I would be having a feeling that you went to hell fire. But now I know hell fire is a fable. Like if you believe with me. Share if you think your god created everlasting hell fire for our temporal earthly mistakes.
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by hatchy: 6:37pm
RIP Big mama
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by johnjay4u2u(m): 6:37pm
okay
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Narldon(f): 6:37pm
RIP
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by joystickextendr: 6:37pm
may her soul RIP

Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by enemona90: 6:38pm
one thing about death is that it makes us change our character and b close to God. R.I.P MA
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by tboneybone(m): 6:39pm
Rip
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Sanuzi101: 6:39pm
Rip
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by bullbull2: 6:40pm
sad

Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by bullbull2: 6:41pm
Osibanjo can only be received by the police at the airport.
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by FrankEmmy: 6:42pm
Rest in peace.
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by mhizesther(f): 6:44pm
Rest well ma
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by admindim: 6:45pm
ohh
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Limitless72(m): 6:45pm
RIP ma...... Nevertheless what ever has a beginning definitely has an end... Death is one characteristics of a living organism
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Jolar101(m): 6:45pm
Her APC recession government killed her.

May your burial make sense to APC members and hungry supporters.

Rip.
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by Oblitz(m): 6:46pm
RIP MA
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 6:47pm
Kaa ke duok odudu mma nnyin
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by juman(m): 6:52pm
Redoil:
All men must die

Even those greedy "leaders" would die.
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 7:04pm
ok
Re: Imo Isemin Is Dead (Former Akwa Ibom First Lady) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 7:06pm
Don't you think you need cane? grin

bullbull2:
sad

