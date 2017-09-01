Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Urhobo-pandef Wants New Delta State (4499 Views)

At a meeting in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, to review the forum’s activities, Urhobo- PANDEF members, who also passed a vote of confidence on Chief Edwin Clark, urged the Federal Government to expeditiously attend to the 16-point agenda of PANDEF.



They said: “We support the creation of more states, especially New Delta State , to encompass the present Delta Central and Delta South senatorial zones as recommended by the 2014 National Conference.”



The gathering, presided over by eminent Niger Delta leader, Professor G. G. Darah, had in attendance Professors S. W. E. Iboje, Temi Akporonor, A. S. Akpotor, Atare Otite, Victor Jike, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba, Chief Raphael Okene, Chief George Ugen, Chief Westham Adehor, Chief Ruth Timothy, Dr. Sunny Awhefeada, Mr. Peter Darah, among others. Professor Darah commended the group for convincing youths to lay down arms for dialogue, attributing the gradual economic stability being experienced by the nation to PANDEF’s intervention.



They resolved that oil companies operating in Urhobo land should move their headquarters to the area, while pipeline surveillance and security contracts for oil facilities in Urhobo land should be awarded to the Urhobo people.



don't you think this is a wrong move and a distraction ?

what do you think about this?



what do you think about this?

The best way to end all these calls for secession and state creation is to restructure the country and make every state autonomous. 3 Likes

I agree totally. Without prejudice to the good people of Delta North, those of us in Delta South and Central share more in common and should ideally be the ones to constitute a state, with a capital within the region.



Anioma State should be created and zoned to the SE for equity to reign.



I also agree that the oil companies should move their headquarters to the region. It is simply logical to locate the headquarters of an oil company in an oil producing region. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Urhobo apu ene baate ? 1 Like

I agree totally. Without prejudice to the good people of Delta North, those of us in Delta South and Central share more in common and should ideally be the ones to constitute a state, with a capital within the region.



Anioma State should be created and zoned to the SE for equity to reign.



I also agree that the oil companies should move their headquarters to the region. It is simply logical to locate the headquarters of an oil company in an oil producing region.



I totally agree with your points, you can't separate Urhobo from isoko and itsekiri, so I think they should allow us get our own state and let Delta north go with SE since they are always crying of marginalization, my point is that this is not the best time for this now. I totally agree with your points, you can't separate Urhobo from isoko and itsekiri, so I think they should allow us get our own state and let Delta north go with SE since they are always crying of marginalization, my point is that this is not the best time for this now. 4 Likes 1 Share

fratermathy , ophare, samchez01 don't you think this is a wrong move and a distraction ?



Onuwaje what do you think about this? Well my position is indifferent on the subject matter.



But we shud ask ourselves some questions

1. How have state creation improved the state of the geographical space called Nigeria since 1960?

2. Will creation of more states improve thr Current situation of the country?







Even tho i wasn't born during the pre civil war era i still think we shud go back to the regional phase but with alot of amendments and restructuring





Thank you Well my position is indifferent on the subject matter.But we shud ask ourselves some questions1. How have state creation improved the state of the geographical space called Nigeria since 1960?2. Will creation of more states improve thr Current situation of the country?Even tho i wasn't born during the pre civil war era i still think we shud go back to the regional phase but with alot of amendments and restructuringThank you 4 Likes 1 Share

Well my position is indifferent on the subject matter.



But we shud ask ourselves some questions

1. How have state creation improved the state of the geographical space called Nigeria since 1960?

2. Will creation of more states improve thr Current situation of the country?



Even tho i wasn't born during the pre civil war era i still think we shud go back to the regional phase but with alot of amendments and restructuring



Thank you

Yes I get your point, state creation is not the way out, going back to regional system of government is one big way in solving our problem as a nation, we can restructure in a way that each state is allowed to cater for her needs, provide security for her people, and pay some certain tax to the central government. Yes I get your point, state creation is not the way out, going back to regional system of government is one big way in solving our problem as a nation, we can restructure in a way that each state is allowed to cater for her needs, provide security for her people, and pay some certain tax to the central government. 5 Likes

Yes I get your point, state creation is not the way out, going back to regional system of government is one big way in solving our problem as a nation, we can restructure in a way that each state is allowed to cater for her needs, provide security for her people, and pay some certain tax to the central government.



O tionye oniovo O tionye oniovo 4 Likes

Why are uhrobo people not agitating for delta central state ? Any lumping of delta south with delta central to form a new state will not be welcome by Itsekiris because we see it as a ploy for the uhrobo's to dominate such a state because of their numerical strength. The Uhrobo will simply dominate affairs at the state level and rule the new state as if it's their private estate. It will be reminiscent of what is going on in Benue state where the Tiv takes precedence over any other ethnic group in Benue state. The idoma people can attest to what I am saying. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Why are uhrobo people not agitating for delta central state ? Any lumping of delta south with delta central to form a new state will not be welcome by Itsekiris because we see it as a ploy for the uhrobo's to dominate such a state because of their numerical strength. The Uhrobo will simply dominate affairs at the state level and rule the new state as if it's their private estate. It will be reminiscent of what is going on in Benue state where the Tiv takes precedence over any other ethnic group in Benue state. The idoma people can attest to what I am saying.

And has the National domination by Hausa-Fulani people been any better?



I do agree with you that every state should be constituted by those of same ethnicities. However, the Urhobos, Ijaws and Itsekiris have been living together for ages now and Urhobos have not dominated the others. In fact, quite the contrary, Urhobo is dominated by others, mostly the Itsekiri, who claim to own the entire Warri river region. And has the National domination by Hausa-Fulani people been any better?I do agree with you that every state should be constituted by those of same ethnicities. However, the Urhobos, Ijaws and Itsekiris have been living together for ages now and Urhobos have not dominated the others. In fact, quite the contrary, Urhobo is dominated by others, mostly the Itsekiri, who claim to own the entire Warri river region.

its too late for this Nigeria will soon be restructured

Observing.



Please create Anioma state and add them to the Igbos.



Also return lands taken from Imo state to that state from Rivets state. Once this in s done we know that Igbo land has been clearly defined. 10 Likes 1 Share

Why are uhrobo people not agitating for delta central state ? Any lumping of delta south with delta central to form a new state will not be welcome by Itsekiris because we see it as a ploy for the uhrobo's to dominate such a state because of their numerical strength. The Uhrobo will simply dominate affairs at the state level and rule the new state as if it's their private estate. It will be reminiscent of what is going on in Benue state where the Tiv takes precedence over any other ethnic group in Benue state. The idoma people can attest to what I am saying.

need I remind you that urhobo are still located in Delta south, so no fear whatsoever, urhobo voted massively for your son uduagha during the last 2 governorship election, if there are any people to be scared it is definitely not urhobo we are not your enemies and never re we going to be.



waje is still an itseke man and I don't think he is scared of any dominance. need I remind you that urhobo are still located in Delta south, so no fear whatsoever, urhobo voted massively for your son uduagha during the last 2 governorship election, if there are any people to be scared it is definitely not urhobo we are not your enemies and never re we going to be.waje is still an itseke man and I don't think he is scared of any dominance. 1 Like

I agree totally. Without prejudice to the good people of Delta North, those of us in Delta South and Central share more in common and should ideally be the ones to constitute a state, with a capital within the region.



Anioma State should be created and zoned to the SE for equity to reign.



I also agree that the oil companies should move their headquarters to the region. It is simply logical to locate the headquarters of an oil company in an oil producing region.



If anioma state should be created, then Ibadan, akoko, ijebu states should be created also.







And has the National domination by Hausa-Fulani people been any better?



I do agree with you that every state should be constituted by those of same ethnicities. However, the Urhobos, Ijaws and Itsekiris have been living together for ages now and Urhobos have not dominated the others. In fact, quite the contrary, Urhobo is dominated by others, mostly the Itsekiri, who claim to own the entire Warri river region. The cancerous domination of Nigeria by the Hausa -fulani is the trouble with Nigeria but that's not the subject of our discuss here. The Urhobo, ijaws and Itsekiris have always leaved together but a lot changed after the Warri crises and the Itsekiris being the minorities of the three ethnic group will honestly not want a state where the Uhrobo's are the dominant ethnic group. We would rather have a Warri state instead. Again if not for Delta north, we the Itsekiris would never have smelt the office of the governor , how much more becoming the governor of delta state. I have played local politics in delta state and I know the thinking of an average Urhobo man when it comes to delta state. It's almost akin to how the fulani north view Nigeria like it belongs to them only, with their born to rule mentality. I remember when felix ibru (may his soul rest in peace ) was a senator, while he supported rotational presidency along the geopolitical zones , he was against the rotation of the office of the governor along senatorial zones. Our experience with felix ibru for the few months he was governor in delta state was not exactly a parlitable one.He governed Delta state like it belonged to Urhobos only and almost humiliated the Olu of Warri over who heads the council of kings in Delta state then. He made Chief Paulinus Akpeki the Lie Mohammed of his time who never hesitated to lie for the state and haul insult at any body in opposition to them. 5 Likes 1 Share







need I remind you that urhobo are still located in Delta south, so no fear whatsoever, urhobo voted massively for your son uduagha during the last 2 governorship election, if there are any people to be scared it is definitely not urhobo we are not your enemies and never re we going to be.



waje is still an itseke man and I don't think he is scared of any dominance. Yes the Urhobos are in Delta South but as minorities in Warri south for instance, they occupy only about three wards out of thirteen . We the not have issues with Urhobos either other than political. Delta central voted massively for Uduagha (really? they voted for Ogboru more) because of the Ibori factor. The Ibori political machine still has a strong hold on Delta politics and Uduaghan simply rode on that. 1 Like

Yes the Urhobos are in Delta South but as minorities in Warri south for instance, they occupy only about three wards out of thirteen . We the not have issues with Urhobos either other than political. Delta central voted massively for Uduagha (really? they voted for Ogboru more) because of the Ibori factor. The Ibori political machine still has a strong hold on Delta politics and Uduaghan simply rode on that.







Even during ibori regime Urhobos voted massively for Ogboru, especially those from ethiope east, okpe, and uvwie axis, that doesn't mean they didn't vote for uduagha.



you guys always feel urhobo will dominate, were as the revise has always been the case. Even during ibori regime Urhobos voted massively for Ogboru, especially those from ethiope east, okpe, and uvwie axis, that doesn't mean they didn't vote for uduagha.you guys always feel urhobo will dominate, were as the revise has always been the case. 2 Likes

I agree totally. Without prejudice to the good people of Delta North, those of us in Delta South and Central share more in common and should ideally be the ones to constitute a state, with a capital within the region.



Anioma State should be created and zoned to the SE for equity to reign.



I also agree that the oil companies should move their headquarters to the region. It is simply logical to locate the headquarters of an oil company in an oil producing region.



first time I agree with you

kudos



first time I agree with you

kudos

I pity Niger Delta, by the time oil becomes useless like Nitel and Nipost they will know that they would have transform their region like Abu Dhabi and Dubai.



But the few who are lucky to have access to Abuja won't allow them to get at least 70% from government 8 Likes 1 Share

The best way to end all these calls for secession and state creation is to restructure the country and make every state autonomous.

Please do not short change your intellect. The best way is total and unconditional disintegration of the cesspit called Nigeria. Please do not short change your intellect. The best way is total and unconditional disintegration of the cesspit called Nigeria.

If anioma state should be created, then Ibadan, akoko, ijebu states should be created also.

Ibadan ijebu and the rest are all inside south west region



we are only asking for anioma to be zoned to the south east



finito Ibadan ijebu and the rest are all inside south west regionwe are only asking for anioma to be zoned to the south eastfinito 5 Likes

And has the National domination by Hausa-Fulani people been any better?



I do agree with you that every state should be constituted by those of same ethnicities. However, the Urhobos, Ijaws and Itsekiris have been living together for ages now and Urhobos have not dominated the others. In fact, quite the contrary, Urhobo is dominated by others, mostly the Itsekiri, who claim to own the entire Warri river region. The Urhobo are not known for fishing na, why bring Warri river into this when you know only a handful of Urhobos even come from Warri. The Urhobo are not known for fishing na, why bring Warri river into this when you know only a handful of Urhobos even come from Warri.

I agree totally. Without prejudice to the good people of Delta North, those of us in Delta South and Central share more in common and should ideally be the ones to constitute a state, with a capital within the region.



Anioma State should be created and zoned to the SE for equity to reign.



I also agree that the oil companies should move their headquarters to the region. It is simply logical to locate the headquarters of an oil company in an oil producing region.



Cc:

Lalasticlala Supported Supported

The Urhobo are not known for fishing na, why bring Warri river into this when you know only a handful of Urhobos even come from Warri.

And where did I mention that Urhobos fish or occupy all of Warri, sir? And where did I mention that Urhobos fish or occupy all of Warri, sir?

Nice..what about Ibadan state,anioma state,okun state?..everybody sha won chop..issorite 1 Like

