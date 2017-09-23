Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife (17673 Views)

Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin shared these screenshots and emails one of his readers sent to him narrating how he found out his wife was cheating on him with a man who beats her and tells her to deny him sex.



See the screenshots below...



Can't blame her. The wife is into BDSM buh hubby doesn't have dominant bone in him so she had to get it outside.Can't blame her. 24 Likes

Maybe the woman is a masochist who loves BDSM. Anyway, cheating is cheating no matter what color you paint it. Once a hoe, always a hoe. 18 Likes

a cheat always a cheat.....don't deal with their crap, it's worthless





just go out and cheat on her too, no need whining 4 Likes

Lawlahdey:

The wife is into BDSM buh hubby doesn't have dominant bone in him so she had to get it outside.

Can't blame her. My thought too. she is a submissive but the husband doesn't know that. You can never pamper a submissive. My thought too. she is a submissive but the husband doesn't know that. You can never pamper a submissive. 16 Likes 2 Shares

..#this life sef!..











##this is really sad, can't imagine the pain the hubby is going through right now!...





###sometimes, you just have to wonder why all this wickedness all cos of fun/satisfaction ... ####CrazyWorld ..#this life sef!..##this is really sad, can't imagine the pain the hubby is going through right now!...###sometimes, you just have to wonder why all this wickedness all cos of fun/satisfaction... ####CrazyWorld 21 Likes

ikbnice:

My thought too. she is a submissive but the husband doesn't know that. You can never pamper a submissive. Exactly. Exactly.

I think couples should try to know what their spouses really like during sex 4 Likes

It's quite obvious that Just like ASUU, the hoe association has recently convened in secret and agreed to activate all their sleeper agents that were planted in married homes.....

So now they're all following the mandate from above and reverting back to their original state.. 20 Likes 2 Shares

.... Gues she likes being abuse than pampered.... this kind of ladies always end up with regrets......

dingbang:

I think couples should try to know what their spouses really like during sex











When you thought you have seen and heard it all... And your point is ?When you thought you have seen and heard it all... 2 Likes

Lawlahdey:

Exactly. That's my fetish. mo gbe mo gbe 1 Like

Lawlahdey:

Exactly. That's my fetish. I know a guy dah can epp you. 2 Likes

IamLEGEND1:

I know a guy dah can epp you. Sure? Sure?

dingbang:

what is marriage turning into, ,?

Husband is unfortunate to marry a woman who loves brutality and violence.



Wife is a freak of nature who loves a man who can control her psychologically and physically.



Ironic how the husband's big dick took a back seat to the boyfriend's superior mental manipulation of the wife. 15 Likes

Lawlahdey:

Sure? Absolutely!



As you dey come, carry red rope, 80 cowries, engine oil, koboko and one mattress bring.

Just stop exactly 10km after passing the last house you see on your way to Osun state.

Tell driver make e drop you for the Bush. Remove your slippers & start entering the bush walking backwards. You'll find what you're looking for.





Signed.

The oracle of the gods 8 Likes 2 Shares

If a man controls his wife, women will be complaining saying "They need Gender Equality".

I am highly disappointed with all this ladies saying "She's not to be blamed" It's a sign of wasted generation.

All those girls saying that if a woman is denying her husband sex and using excuses like " she's tired, weak or not in the mood" that she has self control but when I say, they get the sex outside from another man that it's not self control. It's time for all of the girls to see for themselves and stop Conning others to believe they are saints.

Women cheats more than a man but codedly. 56 Likes 6 Shares

some men sha



they hate trying new things, they are not frisky and open, they are boring when the wife wants to try out new stuffs or when she reveals her fetish they call her a slut. even women too they act like sex is a sin or being sexually expressive is wrong



I have to end up with someone as frisky and daring as me. let's have sex everywhere, let's buy a Kama Sutra and practised everything in there, let's explore each and everyone of your fetish together.



with what I read everyday it seems everybody cheats in marriage, so why get married if your partner will disappoint you. should we now begin to take cheating as the norm.



This is disgusting and sad abeg, I can't cope with a cheating spouse, I just can't. will rather sleep alone than with a cheating wife or gf. 11 Likes

Oh no 6 Likes 1 Share

Joro can lie for Instagram. 5 Likes

Desperate Housewives.... 1 Like 1 Share

This is a serious family problem that needs urgent intervention..



This is Serious