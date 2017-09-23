₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Kolababe: 2:41pm
This has got to be one of the most heartbreaking situations any man can ever find himself.
Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin shared these screenshots and emails one of his readers sent to him narrating how he found out his wife was cheating on him with a man who beats her and tells her to deny him sex.
See the screenshots below...
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Kolababe: 2:42pm
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Lawlahdey(f): 2:42pm
The wife is into BDSM buh hubby doesn't have dominant bone in him so she had to get it outside.
Can't blame her.
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by ikbnice(m): 2:44pm
Maybe the woman is a masochist who loves BDSM. Anyway, cheating is cheating no matter what color you paint it. Once a hoe, always a hoe.
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Day11(m): 2:48pm
Bad type
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by lilmax(m): 2:49pm
a cheat always a cheat.....don't deal with their crap, it's worthless
just go out and cheat on her too, no need whining
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by selflessposhheart(f): 2:53pm
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by ikbnice(m): 2:54pm
Lawlahdey:My thought too. she is a submissive but the husband doesn't know that. You can never pamper a submissive.
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by EmyLeo(m): 2:55pm
..#this life sef!..
##this is really sad, can't imagine the pain the hubby is going through right now!...
###sometimes, you just have to wonder why all this wickedness all cos of fun/satisfaction ... ####CrazyWorld
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Lawlahdey(f): 2:55pm
ikbnice:Exactly.
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by dingbang(m): 2:56pm
I think couples should try to know what their spouses really like during sex
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by IamLEGEND1: 2:56pm
The kind news wey we just dey see these days.
It's quite obvious that Just like ASUU, the hoe association has recently convened in secret and agreed to activate all their sleeper agents that were planted in married homes.....
So now they're all following the mandate from above and reverting back to their original state..
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by abelprice(m): 2:56pm
Gues she likes being abuse than pampered.... this kind of ladies always end up with regrets.. ....
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by nikkypearl(f): 2:57pm
And your point is ?
dingbang:
When you thought you have seen and heard it all...
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by dingbang(m): 2:57pm
Lawlahdey:mo gbe
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by IamLEGEND1: 2:57pm
Lawlahdey:I know a guy dah can epp you.
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Lawlahdey(f): 2:58pm
IamLEGEND1:Sure?
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by IamAirforce1: 2:58pm
Omg
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Lawlahdey(f): 3:00pm
dingbang:
*runs outta thread*
Lemme call Lalasticlala before I go sha
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by sekxy(f): 3:03pm
what is marriage turning into, ,?
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by reciprokal: 3:06pm
Husband is unfortunate to marry a woman who loves brutality and violence.
Wife is a freak of nature who loves a man who can control her psychologically and physically.
Ironic how the husband's big dick took a back seat to the boyfriend's superior mental manipulation of the wife.
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by IamLEGEND1: 3:06pm
Lawlahdey:Absolutely!
As you dey come, carry red rope, 80 cowries, engine oil, koboko and one mattress bring.
Just stop exactly 10km after passing the last house you see on your way to Osun state.
Tell driver make e drop you for the Bush. Remove your slippers & start entering the bush walking backwards. You'll find what you're looking for.
Signed.
The oracle of the gods
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by josephine123: 3:19pm
Lol
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Sierusvirus(m): 3:29pm
If a man controls his wife, women will be complaining saying "They need Gender Equality".
I am highly disappointed with all this ladies saying "She's not to be blamed" It's a sign of wasted generation.
All those girls saying that if a woman is denying her husband sex and using excuses like " she's tired, weak or not in the mood" that she has self control but when I say, they get the sex outside from another man that it's not self control. It's time for all of the girls to see for themselves and stop Conning others to believe they are saints.
Women cheats more than a man but codedly.
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Evaberry(f): 3:34pm
....
some men sha
they hate trying new things, they are not frisky and open, they are boring when the wife wants to try out new stuffs or when she reveals her fetish they call her a slut. even women too they act like sex is a sin or being sexually expressive is wrong
I have to end up with someone as frisky and daring as me. let's have sex everywhere, let's buy a Kama Sutra and practised everything in there, let's explore each and everyone of your fetish together.
with what I read everyday it seems everybody cheats in marriage, so why get married if your partner will disappoint you. should we now begin to take cheating as the norm.
This is disgusting and sad abeg, I can't cope with a cheating spouse, I just can't. will rather sleep alone than with a cheating wife or gf.
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Evablizin(f): 3:38pm
Oh no
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Safiaa(f): 3:44pm
Lool.
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Nutase(f): 3:58pm
Joro can lie for Instagram.
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by hisroyalrealnes(m): 6:27pm
Desperate Housewives....
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Keneking: 6:29pm
But where is lalasticlala sef now...
This is a serious family problem that needs urgent intervention..
Abeg come fast
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by Lalas247(f): 6:35pm
This is Serious
|Re: "Deny Your Husband Sex" - Leaked Chats Of A Cheating Wife by bola4dprec(m): 6:38pm
Lawlahdey:I can help you too
