Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by abnormal social behavior and failure to understand what is real.



Common symptoms include false beliefs, unclear or confused thinking, hearing voices that others do not hear, reduced social engagement and emotional expression, and a lack of motivation.



People with schizophrenia often have additional mental health problems such as anxiety disorders, major depressive illness, or substance-use disorders.



Mental health problems can have a wide range of causes. In most cases, no one is sure precisely what the cause of a particular problem is. It's likely that for many people there is a combination of factors, although some people may be more deeply affected by certain things than others.



The following factors could potentially trigger a period of poor mental health:



childhood abuse, trauma, or neglect



social isolation or loneliness



experiencing discrimination and stigma



the death of someone close to you



severe or long-term stress



unemployment or losing your job



social disadvantage, poverty or debt



homelessness or poor housing



caring for a family member or friend



a long-term physical health condition



drug and alcohol misuse



domestic violence or other abuse as an adult



significant trauma as an adult, such as military combat, being involved in a serious accident or being the victim of a violent crime



physical causes – for example, a head injury or a condition such as epilepsy can have an impact on behaviour and mood (it is important to rule out causes such as this before seeking further treatment for a mental health problem)



genetic factors – researchers are currently investigating whether there might be a genetic cause of various mental health problems but there is no clear proof yet.



The mainstay of treatment is antipsychotic medication, along with counselling, job training, and social rehabilitation. 12 Likes 4 Shares