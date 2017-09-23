₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by Kolababe: 4:09pm
According to a video making the rounds on instagram, a man driving a Benz, runs mad for half an hour, hurriedly covers up his unclothedness before being taken away by his friends in Lekki, Lagos.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-driving-benz-goes-unclad-runs-mad-for-30mins-in-lekki
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by Danielmoore(m): 4:12pm
Nigerians will call him yahoo boy as usual
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by mofeoluwadassah: 4:16pm
omashe o.....them quickly get him from his village
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by abelprice(m): 4:17pm
Wonders shall never end.. . ... but this 1 beta pass human head at least d man use him self... I respect him for dat. ....
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by bigtt76(f): 4:43pm
Must have smoked skunk
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by joinnow: 4:50pm
When you smoke more than enough.
The car will be flying so have to park
When he come out the heat will be too much reason he removed his cloth to get fresh air
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:55pm
Not all money are pure
Ladies beware
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by tyson98: 5:00pm
Come to sagamu here we have them plenty and those that barks like a dog and u see them driving venza,same way their friends push them inside their car when they start to bark
YAHOOPLUS
All for the love of money
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by Dollarship(m): 5:50pm
Your babalawo dey learn lol
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by bullbull2: 5:57pm
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by elog(m): 5:58pm
Issa G Boy
Danielmoore:
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by Flexherbal(m): 5:58pm
Hmmm
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by DhimxyMaxwell(m): 5:58pm
Ogun ti yiwo o
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by mikool007(m): 5:58pm
That new weed is working wonders in his body
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by wildcatter23(m): 5:58pm
Village crew after wreaking havoc
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by Narldon(f): 5:58pm
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by abnormal social behavior and failure to understand what is real.
Common symptoms include false beliefs, unclear or confused thinking, hearing voices that others do not hear, reduced social engagement and emotional expression, and a lack of motivation.
People with schizophrenia often have additional mental health problems such as anxiety disorders, major depressive illness, or substance-use disorders.
Mental health problems can have a wide range of causes. In most cases, no one is sure precisely what the cause of a particular problem is. It's likely that for many people there is a combination of factors, although some people may be more deeply affected by certain things than others.
The following factors could potentially trigger a period of poor mental health:
childhood abuse, trauma, or neglect
social isolation or loneliness
experiencing discrimination and stigma
the death of someone close to you
severe or long-term stress
unemployment or losing your job
social disadvantage, poverty or debt
homelessness or poor housing
caring for a family member or friend
a long-term physical health condition
drug and alcohol misuse
domestic violence or other abuse as an adult
significant trauma as an adult, such as military combat, being involved in a serious accident or being the victim of a violent crime
physical causes – for example, a head injury or a condition such as epilepsy can have an impact on behaviour and mood (it is important to rule out causes such as this before seeking further treatment for a mental health problem)
genetic factors – researchers are currently investigating whether there might be a genetic cause of various mental health problems but there is no clear proof yet.
The mainstay of treatment is antipsychotic medication, along with counselling, job training, and social rehabilitation.
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by dlm8posdm: 5:59pm
Ok
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by PSVITA: 5:59pm
NA 4G HIM VILLAGE PEOPLE USE LOCATE AM!
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by FemiEddy(m): 6:00pm
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by Nackzy: 6:00pm
Him time Don reach... Next person
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by realestniggah: 6:00pm
drugs..taking what your brain can't handle
when you mix codeine and all type of weird drugs together all in the name of proving you are a bad guy to your friends this is what happens
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by rawpadgin(m): 6:00pm
devil doesn't give for free
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by pretty16(f): 6:00pm
Or maybe someone dared him to do it for some millions, who knows??
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by lifestyle1(m): 6:00pm
I tire for this country abeg.
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by JamesReacher(m): 6:01pm
tyson98:bark as how? you witnessed it?
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by rozayx5(m): 6:01pm
tyson98:
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by Chascop: 6:01pm
quite unfortunate
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by kunlebabs(m): 6:01pm
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by maverickdude(m): 6:01pm
I don't understand how the narrator came to the conclusion that he is a yahoo boy
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by missbeckykisses(f): 6:01pm
Hmmmmm this yahoo thing is getting out of hand everywhere
|Re: Man Driving Benz Goes Unclad & Runs Mad For 30mins In Lekki by hemucology(m): 6:01pm
Another story please
