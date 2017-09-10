Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / I Slept With 180 Prostitutes In 4 Years: Are These Signs & Symptoms Of HIV? (4703 Views)

Please Doctors In The House Help, Are These Signs And Symptoms Of HIV?



On 23rd of last month i went to a brothel met a dark chubby girl and took her in, we had sex with condom on and also kissed like 6minutes wet kisses, then after am done i came out and took in another one, this one is tall and fair. She gave me head for like a minute + to two minutes i had some tiny sores on my dick though, she then wore me a condom before sex.

Then same day i went back again, i told the first girl (the dark and chubby one) we had sex with condom on and wet kisses for like 3 minutes, i then withdrew my mouth because her silava and lips are smelling with enough cigarette, then i was done and took in another one a dark tall one, we just had normal sex and nothing else like kissing and head, since i started visiting prostitutes this is the first time am kissing one and also receiving head from one, i must admit here that i have slept with more than 180 prostitutes totally in 4 years time since i started having sex, although condom has busted about 5times but i always detected it immediately, except one which i didn't knew that it has busted and i was going for about 3 minutes before i knew what was going on, i was very high though i guess that was why.

Now back to the symptoms am experiencing, i got a sore like those of malaria sores with blisters at the right side of my mouth then some days later they form a dey sore and i peeled them off.

After then about 3 - 5 days later i started having body weakness every evening for about 3 days then it has suddenly development to fever that is coming every evening accompanied with uncontrollable Shivering, cold, headache, serious night sweat that i have never had before, mild body temperature and dizziness, those are all the symptoms am currently experiencing from the past 5 days now and it normally comes every evening, one thing i also noticed is that immediately i took some drugs all the symptoms with disappeared within a space of 1 - 2 hours till the next evening, it will then re-appear.

I have already promised God Almighty that i will never and ever engage in anything sex till i married and i vowed with my life. And nothing can change it, it's been 9days clear now and i have not had anything sex or even the thought of it.

Am planning going for an hiv text on Monday which is tomorrow and am very afraid now.

Just go for a test, if you are positive... Start treatment already.



If you are negative, double your condom game as that your promise you made would be broken within a week after you find out you are negative.



But why brothel tho?



Goodluck!



Oh! And for the symptoms your mind will keep playing games on you



Well just go for test.. If it comes out positive, face it, if it comes out negative, sin no more.. 3 Likes

LifeIsGuhd:

Just go for a test, if you are positive... Start treatment already.



If you are negative, double your condom game as that your promise you made would be broken within a week after you find out you are negative.



But why brothel tho?



Goodluck!



Oh! And for the symptoms your mind will keep playing games on you .

Thank u very much madam, i appreciate.

But am really so very scared though, but i will just try and gather enough courage tomorrow. Thank u very much madam, i appreciate.But am really so very scared though, but i will just try and gather enough courage tomorrow.

dingbang:

Well just go for test.. If it comes out positive, face it, if it comes out negative, sin no more.. .

Thank u very much sir. Thank u very much sir.

It malaria fever, treat it well

donk552:

It malaria fever, treat it well . . Hmmmm, hw do u knw it's malaria sir? . . Hmmmm, hw do u knw it's malaria sir?

Oga go do your Hiv test and Stop alucinating and be waiting for someone to tell tell you its just a System of malaria so that you will sleep happily after. Better enter hospital and clear your conscience 4 Likes 1 Share

KAYCEEJUNIOR:

Oga go do your Hiv test and Stop alucinating and be waiting for someone to tell tell you its just a System of malaria so that you will sleep happily after. Better enter hospital and clear your conscience .

Lol, very funny. Lol Lol, very funny. Lol

GeneralNass:

Pls go for test. Pls go for test.



Calm the fucck down



This is not how you get HIV



You always use condoms but have had 5 broken condoms ?? No fluid were exchanged ?? No seminal fluid or blood ??



There are only 2 ways you can get infected with HIV



1. Through blood



2. Through seminal fluid (sperm or vaginal discharge)



Relax bro 1 Like

180

I don't think that's HIV.

[/b]180 pros. In four years [b] u deserve a ballon d'or



All the the best sha but if it later comes out to be negative slow down and stop deceiving yourself u ain't going back to it



Nb:[/b]konji na bastard[b] u deserve a ballon d'orAll the the best sha but if it later comes out to be negative slow down and stop deceiving yourself u ain't going back to itNb:

If Nairaland mods have become so stupid that they push anything to the front page we should stop encouraging them by reducing the number of useless threads we create.

Wen people have problems, dat is wen dey will remember God..

I'm 70% sure u'll continue ur fuckery if u test negative(history always repeats itself)....



Symtoms of malaria..

Bt dnt self-medicate urself.

Be sure to go for that test..it will surely turn out gud inshallah.



Nonetheless..as a poster above said, jxt double ur condon game cos wen serious konji will catch u, even vaseline will nt satisfy u..

Unless u sincerely want to change nd give ur life to christ(which is the best tin any man can do for himself)

How u take count am? Na wa ooo! When u no go collect Ballon D'or for it. 6 Likes

Some people just lack self control 1 Like

hiv , std and all that poo dont kill if you know how to take care of yourself. its just like any other sickness 1 Like







Nairaland no go kill me oh!

I return after 2 days & meet this as d very first post?!



Where do I start now? Nigga, u dey kiss ashy? Yu get mind oh!



E don be 4 yu my nigga!

Yu gonna die & nuttin' can stop it!



Lalas247, SunshineR, SunshineG abeg join me in wishin' dis nigga Happy DeathDay & only one return! HahhhhahahahhhhahhaNairaland no go kill me oh!I return after 2 days & meet this as d very first post?!Where do I start now? Nigga, u dey kiss ashy? Yu get mind oh!E don be 4 yu my nigga!Yu gonna die & nuttin' can stop it!Lalas247, SunshineR, SunshineG abeg join me in wishin' dis nigga Happy DeathDay & only one return! 5 Likes 1 Share

Hope you no give her head too? You folo among people wey dey kiss ashewo?Hope you no give her head too?

One prostitute per week, are you related to Diezani? 1 Like

haha

Zip up

Young man

You are talking about hiv ....there are other stds that are more deadly like hepatitis B . I will addvice u to do all stds check up.



According to hiv research in Nigeria prostitute and homosexual men increase the outbreak of hiv in Nigeria.



it does not matter if you always use condoms....one break from condom can transmit the virus.

The reason why hiv is high in africa is because people don't know their status. And the viral load is high because and they don't take Anti retrovirus drugs and the disease can easily spread to a non hiv positive person.



From your symptoms...

you have heavy sweating in the night...hmmm that is one of the symptoms of hiv.

well I'm not a doctor u better go for check up 1 Like

Oga go and test, wish you quick recovery

was once like u yrs back,slept wit over 10 hoes..fell ill tot i had hiv for six yrs until june ds yr i tested negative. now wer d issue is now was wen d cd burst n u neva realised it for 3mins. dar time frame was enof for anything to happen. jst dnt judge with symptoms cus i had dem all.jst get tested n giv us feed back

UnknownT:

You folo among people wey dey kiss ashewo? Hope you no give her head too?