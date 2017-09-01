₦airaland Forum

Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Islie: 5:06pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE




The police at Ikotun Division have arrested two women and detained them at the station while the third suspect escaped, for their unruly behaviour by publicly fighting over a man for sex in Lagos.

The incident happened at a popular joint at Governor’s Road by Landmog Bus Stop in Ikotun area of Lagos State. The suspects identified as Amaka, Chioma and Blessing were said to have engaged in a public brawl after a customer who came to drink at the joint indicated interested to take a woman home.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the three women indicated interest at the same time and were said to have scrambled for the man to the embarrassment of other customers at the joint. However, the scrambling turned to full blown fight and fracas after the man chose Blessing to the astonishment of Amaka and Chioma.

It was gathered that Chioma and Amaka protested and told the man that he cannot take Blessing because men had been sleeping with her for some days while the two of them have not had any sex for days and had not made any money for those days. They reportedly suggested that the man should agree to take the three of them at the same time since he could afford to take care of them.

The man agreed but Blessing rejected the idea and said she was not ready for such arrangement because she would deliver the services the man would want alone. The argument resulted in hot exchange words and degenerated later to a fight among the three women.

Some of the properties at the jointed were damaged during the fight. The manager of the joint then had to contact the police and the suspects were arrested and taken to the station.

At the station, the suspects told the police that Blessing had taken the few customers that came to the joint to solicit for sex at their own detriment and she had refused sharing the only man that agreed to take three of them for the romp.

When P.M.EXPRESS visited Ikotun Police Division, the suspects were still detained there but the DPO was not around to comment on the matter.

However, police sources said the suspects will be charged to court for their alleged conduct in the area. P.M.EXPRESS also gathered that Blessing has been on the run after the fight, while the man in question abandoned them and settled for another woman.


http://pmexpressng.com/three-women-messy-fight-sex/


Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Evablizin(f): 5:08pm
Kai oloshos at work,Chioma and Amaka had no many for some days because of bad market now they must pay for the damaged properties while Blessing is resting some where kiki

Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by IamLEGEND1: 5:10pm
Women & their compulsive need to colonize a man and his dick_for themselves.

Instead of fighting like market women, Why can't you just have a_foursome like normal people?

Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by OrestesDante(m): 5:13pm
grin

Fighting for sex.

Can we see the man? The man with the rod that caused mayhem

Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by elibest360(m): 5:43pm
Na wa oh
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Haryanfe7(m): 6:02pm
Asif have known they would be ibo girls de love Indecency die... sex is overrated afterall why cant u just find a cucumber and masturbate d hell outta urself

Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Haryanfe7(m): 6:03pm
Asif have known they would be ibo girls de love Indecency die... cant u just find a cucumber and masturbate d hell outta urself
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by mhizesther(f): 6:10pm
The struggle is real grin grin grin cheesy.
The man's dick sef go strong wella
E no easy

Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by sunshineG(m): 6:13pm
The struggle for dick and money
grin grin grin
A very common theme cheesy
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Lalas247(f): 6:49pm
Lol the Deek must be shooting out gold grin
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by GreenMavro: 9:13pm
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by ElPadrino33: 9:13pm
Name checkers make una come see oh
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by kenonze(f): 9:14pm
Nonsense

Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by drizslim(m): 9:14pm
THIS IS LAGOS!
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:14pm
Which levels... Why girls no get shame na... 2 fight in 3hours
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by dust144(m): 9:14pm
Welcome development

Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Sijo01(f): 9:14pm
Disgusting! *spit*

Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by jaksmillioniar: 9:14pm
i can sware dey are ibo
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Harrynight(m): 9:15pm
why dont guys fight demselves shamlessly over a woman[b][/b]
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Chisom460(m): 9:16pm
...
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Teecash1409: 9:16pm
Lmao... rubbish!!
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by attention007(m): 9:18pm
GreenMavro:
Congratulations to them....but a bigger congratulations to MORATA



He scored a Hat trick and now has 6 goals in the premiership!


click like...if you love MORATA


Be here using Morata to collect likes on NL don't go and score your own goal
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by RomeSankara: 9:18pm
That man be feeling like a badt guy now

Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by soberdrunk(m): 9:19pm
The real kokomaster!
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Davoski222: 9:19pm
OrestesDante:
grin

Fighting for sex.
this story is years old
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by oglalasioux(m): 9:19pm
Haryanfe7:
Asif have known they would be ibo girls de love Indecency die... sex is overrated afterall why cant u just find a cucumber and masturbate d hell outta urself

Who will pay? Cucumber?

Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by itskings: 9:19pm
lol, sumwan sent me the video via whatsapp

the fight no be here

see the video here, uploaded on fb
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by siegfried99(m): 9:19pm
Who else noticed DPO's are not always around
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Adaumunocha(f): 9:20pm
What!!!
Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Tolams16: 9:20pm
Intresting.....how shocking...later dem go dey do like say na only guys like sex pass....meanwhile their konji na nuclear weapon

