₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,627 members, 3,810,641 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 10:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex (11380 Views)
Nigerian Ladies Take Over Sex Market In Kumasi, Ghana (Video) / Two Ladies Fight Over Boyfriend, Strip Each Other Unclad (Photos) / Ladies Fight Over A Guy In LAGBUS Enroute Ojota To CMS (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Islie: 5:06pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/three-women-messy-fight-sex/
lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Evablizin(f): 5:08pm
Kai oloshos at work,Chioma and Amaka had no many for some days because of bad market now they must pay for the damaged properties while Blessing is resting some where kiki
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by IamLEGEND1: 5:10pm
Women & their compulsive need to colonize a man and his dick_for themselves.
Instead of fighting like market women, Why can't you just have a_foursome like normal people?
18 Likes
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by OrestesDante(m): 5:13pm
Fighting for sex.
Can we see the man? The man with the rod that caused mayhem
7 Likes
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by elibest360(m): 5:43pm
Na wa oh
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Haryanfe7(m): 6:02pm
Asif have known they would be ibo girls de love Indecency die... sex is overrated afterall why cant u just find a cucumber and masturbate d hell outta urself
5 Likes
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Haryanfe7(m): 6:03pm
Asif have known they would be ibo girls de love Indecency die... cant u just find a cucumber and masturbate d hell outta urself
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by mhizesther(f): 6:10pm
The struggle is real .
The man's dick sef go strong wella
E no easy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by sunshineG(m): 6:13pm
The struggle for dick and money
A very common theme
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Lalas247(f): 6:49pm
Lol the Deek must be shooting out gold
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by GreenMavro: 9:13pm
Congratulations to them....but a bigger congratulations to MORATA
He scored a Hat trick and now has 6 goals in the premiership!
click like...if you love MORATA
23 Likes
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by ElPadrino33: 9:13pm
Name checkers make una come see oh
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by kenonze(f): 9:14pm
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by drizslim(m): 9:14pm
THIS IS LAGOS!
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:14pm
Which levels... Why girls no get shame na... 2 fight in 3hours
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by dust144(m): 9:14pm
Welcome development
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Sijo01(f): 9:14pm
Disgusting! *spit*
1 Like
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by jaksmillioniar: 9:14pm
i can sware dey are ibo
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Harrynight(m): 9:15pm
why dont guys fight demselves shamlessly over a woman[b][/b]
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Chisom460(m): 9:16pm
...
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Teecash1409: 9:16pm
Lmao... rubbish!!
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by attention007(m): 9:18pm
GreenMavro:
Be here using Morata to collect likes on NL don't go and score your own goal
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by RomeSankara: 9:18pm
That man be feeling like a badt guy now
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by soberdrunk(m): 9:19pm
The real kokomaster!
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Davoski222: 9:19pm
OrestesDante:this story is years old
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by oglalasioux(m): 9:19pm
Haryanfe7:
Who will pay? Cucumber?
1 Like
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by itskings: 9:19pm
lol, sumwan sent me the video via whatsapp
the fight no be here
see the video here, uploaded on fb
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by siegfried99(m): 9:19pm
Who else noticed DPO's are not always around
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Adaumunocha(f): 9:20pm
What!!!
|Re: Three Women In Messy Fight Over Sex by Tolams16: 9:20pm
Intresting.....how shocking...later dem go dey do like say na only guys like sex pass....meanwhile their konji na nuclear weapon
I Am Only Attract To Older Women Why? / Signs That A Guy Loves A Girl / If your girl only calls you boo or baby
Viewing this topic: Adewabdul, abubakarhamzat, Abayor7, izubairu(m), Situation001(m), mikepee(m), batista73, UAE123(m), Alimiyemi(m), mizzytan(m), Opeyemibayonle(m), arewaboy(m), concept86, arcniyi(m), bkool7(m), sucemt(m), SamuraiD, asitis752, joelegacy(m), sholly2017, CoolestG, joeGH, sammieguze(m), donestk(m), EshjayLee(m), inisco, theochux, fineroad, ricki, mormoney85(m), kaeyz, afuwapetolulope, Oceemo(m), Hydrogen234(m), Vbabs(m), Daninya11(m), imma2(m), Proxy001(m), DahtDopeBoi(m), jacko007(m), 2muchopoTBdope(m), CovenantSam, dotuna3(m), fasone(m), remzaza, udomma1005(m), smartolala, yinkopet, chibuike53(m), adejoro1988(m), MrGSO(m), zubino(m), JDDreamer(m), babalonimi, debonairprinx(m), Aquariann, Elpinto(m), gokay11(m), owem19, donvico18(m), Bennyrock, AkhereOkaka(m), pweetyoge(f), Lakuje4power(m), Fessy101(m), BlinkyBling, realmindz, sayo147(f), ucstanislaus, Bextra(m), kkash(m), WordMetrix(m), H8ta(m), rozayx5(m), dicefrost(m), stupidity, Analystshariff(m), senatrpaichulo(m), jaysnow(m), vcente(m), Hongbenga(m), ebujany(m), akinOmOakin24, ammogworld, Longeaton, mallamabank, Franco2017(m) and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17