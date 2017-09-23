PRINCE NDUBUISI CHIBUEZE AGBO'S BATTLE WITH NEMESIS



By Philip Nweze





My attention has been drawn to a malicious letter written by a former Commissioner for Education, Prince Ndubuisi Chibueze Agbo, containing serious allegations about an assassination plot on him by no less a person than the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi.



Surely, I wouldn’t have responded to the ridiculous allegations, but for the unsuspecting members of the public who did not truly understand the game the writer is playing by voicing such hateful utterances.



At a first glance, I simply concluded that the man has sunk to a new level of mental derangement and was in dire need of mental therapy. But in the overall public interest, I am however constrained to refute these allegations in the strongest terms .



This rooster and bull story of an aassassination plot is part of his desperate bid to seek relevance, revive his dimming political career and attract cheap publicity. This is an apparent attempt to call away attention from the numerous atrocities he's yet to answer for in his local government area where he has been fingered in virtually every criminal activity in the last decade, including armed robbery and cultism.



We sympathise with Prince Ndubuisi Chibueze Agbo if it is true that anyone is threatening his life but we have our doubts. I think he is simply exaggerating his importance.

He has written several petitions to the security agencies pointing their attention to the killers squad quartered in the Government House with specific responsibility to attack him. This is laughable.



Who is Ndubuisi Chibueze Agbo and what has he said that would warrant the governor to go after him? He is such a political fly to attract the attention of the governor. We call on the security agents to investigate him for recklessly lying to the public. But wait, everyone knows Prince Agbo as a drunkard and an incurable night crawler who should not be taken serious.



It is highly untrue that due process was not followed in closing his private schools being run in his local government namely, Mandate International College Ezzamgbo, Demonstration Nursery and Primary School Ezzamgbo, and Royal Comprehensive College Ezzamgbo and that the 30 days ultimatum given for the closure was not exhausted.



The reason for the closure is due to non-compliance on taxes accruable to government as the schools blatantly refused to pay the consolidated Internal Generated Revenue between 2005-2009, totalling about 1.5 million naira, despite being repeatedly served demand notices which they never complied to. There are available documents to back this up. Similarly, the affected schools neglected to pay the payee tax that is supposed to be paid by the staff of the schools; thus forcing the IGR team on enforcement duty to do the needful. A notice was earlier served on the school on 17th of June, 2017, in addition to another 7 days warning which were expressly ignored.



Available security report also shows that most of the criminal cases in Ohaukwu are championed by some of his schools and they also record highest in cultism activities in the state. Right from the time he served as Commissioner, his school has always been used for all forms of examination malpractices and other indecent acts, including a prostitution chalet.



He equally claimed that the governor murdered more than a dozen people to clear his path to his 2015 electoral victory. These words are too serious to say them without backing them with reliable information. At the very least, this is irresponsible. It is a ridiculous allegation by a man who has made indiscretion and promotion of violence a deliberate policy in life.



For the avoidance of doubt, there was no time either recently or in the past that the governor gave an order or assignment to any killer squad or assassin anywhere in the state to kill for him in the 2015 elections as he defeated his predecessor fair and square in the keenly contested polls, across all the 13 local government areas of the state.



my concern is that Mr Chibueze Agbo's malicious statements are capable of misleading and causing disaffection between the state government and the good people of Ohaukwu local government area who the Governor swore to lead and serve democratically without prejudice and in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Prince Agbo should take into cognizance national security and that of the people of Ebonyi State as against any personal, political or group interest, and resist the use of personal grudges, grouse and sentiment to attack the hard earned personality of the governor of Ebonyi state.



Indeed this is not the first time some unpatriotic and vile individuals would spread falsehood about the person of Governor David Umahi and the 2015 election. But the just shall surely be vindicated. Not wonce has the governor been implicated in any security report. He prosecutes his political battles in the court of law and the court of public opinion. But, I can say without any fear of contradiction that the same cannot be said of Prince Ndubuisi Chibueze Agbo.



Prince Agbo's stint as Commissioner for Education in Ebonyi State leaves behind a trail of financial corruption, immeasurable ineptness and unspoken avarice. Mr Agbo also failed in his primary duty to guide Governor Elechi aright in key decisions in the education sector.



On getting the job as Commissioner for Education, in Ebonyi state, Agbo constantly misled both the state executive council and the governor by over-inflating allocation to the education sector. The details of such transactions will be made public in due course. During his tenure, he routinely misused opportunities for funding the state's public schools in preference for his own private schools. When Mr Agbo cannot find a way of personally benefitting from an initiative introduced by any of his colleagues, he is known to kill it with lies. He would then repackage the same ideas in a way that would benefit him directly.



The appointment of Mr. Ndubuisi Chibueze Agbo as a Commissioner by the past administration confirmed that the so called security screening for the then set of commissioners in Ebonyi state was a hoax. There should have been proper background check on the commissioner. Had those incharge of the screening done a good job, characters like Chibueze Agbo wouldn’t have had any business near the seat of power and Governor Martin Elechi would have been saved from all the shame the Izhia born lawyer brought to his administration.



His greed and inclination to corrupt practices is second to none. At one time, the association of the proprietors of closed down schools in Ebonyi state boldly claimed that their schools were closed down because of their inability to remit over twenty million naira to the honourable commissioner as gratification (bribe).



There is no doubt that the tenure of Mr. Chibueze Agbo as Commissioner for Education was a dent on the image of the state.



The only part of honour for the honourable (dishonourable ) former commissioner is for him to urgently tender a public apology to Ebonyi people for being a bad influence on school children and lying to Ebonyians.