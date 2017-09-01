₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by madjam(m): 6:17pm
Everything sure looks good on Rita! See more photos below
More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/09/rita-dominic-steps-out-looking-stunning.html
2 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Billyonaire: 6:18pm
Candle in the win.
There she goes.....
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by elibest360(m): 6:21pm
Cute
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 6:23pm
Rita when is your own wedding
Every week na family own u de go
7 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by NegeduGrace(f): 6:38pm
Slimming down with stop her from aging..looking good
2 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 7:14pm
I am usually a fan of her style but not this time.
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Danielmoore(m): 7:45pm
And so
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Mbak89: 9:28pm
Rita when will u marry
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Piiko(m): 9:29pm
My forever crush
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Teewhy2: 9:30pm
GOD bless your hustle. I like her dress sense and she has proven to many ladies that you don't need to be Unclad in the name of fashion to look adorable.

To the ladies dress responsible.
To the ladies dress responsible.
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 9:30pm
...
Rita not only you doing for people na or don't you get get tired
at least people should still eat your wedding rice
people should still reserve a Saturday for you
people should still buy and sew asoebi for you
people should still snap pictures at your wedding
RITA go and marry, are you not ashamed! all your mates are in their husbands house bearing Mrs while you slay from Monday till Sunday or have you sacrificed your husband and kids for fame
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by hackman34: 9:31pm
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:31pm
Why is she shrinking?
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by itskings: 9:32pm
nice attire i must say
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Queenlovely(f): 9:33pm
A very nice lady. I once met her at the Mutala Mohammed airport arrival area. She is a mutual friend to my friend. She introduced herself as I tried to place the face. Although I had to reschedule an appointment with her a week later. Rita Dominic. I treasure our little chit chat
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by michresa(m): 9:34pm
b
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Jodista123maria(f): 9:41pm
Beautiful Rita
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by tayo4ng(m): 9:42pm
this is nice
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by scholes0(m): 9:49pm
The only thing I can call traditional here is the gele.
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by j0rdannkyle: 9:50pm
Evaberry:
Not everyone sees marriage as an accomplishment
4 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by BlaQWolf: 9:55pm
Evaberry:
Hmmmm, that's deep
What's good? Reached yet?
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by mikool007(m): 9:57pm
Beautiful woman
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Swissheart(f): 10:02pm
Hmmmn Fine Woman
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 10:02pm
Queenlovely:u tried to place the face? Rita's face?
U r drunk
2 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Iamzik: 10:03pm
Go-and-marry crew dem where una dey?
Your food is ready and served hot....
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Sfateema(f): 10:25pm
Abeg, who can't look nice on good stuffs
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Limitless72(m): 10:34pm
Homeboiy:
Are you saying she's a canopy..... *in mugabe's voice'
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Tynasparks(f): 10:37pm
Classy is the word
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Wisebisho: 10:39pm
Evaberry:
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by WowSweetGuy(m): 10:40pm
Queenlovely:u r always like this...Noticed ur style but believe me...u r only deceiving yourself.
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) by Wisebisho: 10:40pm
Evaberry:See bad mouth.. Bros are you related to the devil?
