Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rita Dominic Stuns In Traditional Attire (Photos) (8377 Views)

Rita Dominic Stuns In New Photo, Fans React(photos) / Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots / Rita Dominic Stuns At Stephanie Linus' Movie Premiere (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Everything sure looks good on Rita! See more photos below















More @ Everything sure looks good on Rita! See more photos belowMore @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/09/rita-dominic-steps-out-looking-stunning.html 2 Likes

Candle in the win.





There she goes..... 1 Like

Cute

Rita when is your own wedding



Every week na family own u de go 7 Likes

Slimming down with stop her from aging..looking good 2 Likes

Slimming down wont stop her from aging..looking good

I am usually a fan of her style but not this time.

And so 1 Like

Rita when will u marry 1 Like

My forever crush 1 Like



To the ladies dress responsible.



Considering doing a roof parapet?

check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.

Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.

excellent usage on swampy environment.

click below for more details.



http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4 GOD bless your hustle. I like her dress sense and she has proven to many ladies that you don't need to be Unclad in the name of fashion to look adorable.To the ladies dress responsible.Considering doing a roof parapet?check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.excellent usage on swampy environment.click below for more details.

...

Rita not only you doing for people na or don't you get get tired



at least people should still eat your wedding rice



people should still reserve a Saturday for you



people should still buy and sew asoebi for you



people should still snap pictures at your wedding





RITA go and marry, are you not ashamed! all your mates are in their husbands house bearing Mrs while you slay from Monday till Sunday or have you sacrificed your husband and kids for fame 1 Like



http://domoinfos.com.ng/manchester-united-players-weekly-salary-20172018-how-much-a-manu-player-earns-weekly/ wow, Rita always on point. Am waiting to attend her wedding. Machester united players weekly salary 2017

Why is she shrinking?













hi guys



i just created an edu blog , pls feel free to visits



http://vevo.com.ng



and check it out, has lots of educative post about careers nice attire i must sayhi guysi just created an edu blog , pls feel free to visitsand check it out, has lots of educative post about careers

A very nice lady. I once met her at the Mutala Mohammed airport arrival area. She is a mutual friend to my friend. She introduced herself as I tried to place the face. Although I had to reschedule an appointment with her a week later. Rita Dominic. I treasure our little chit chat

b

Beautiful Rita

this is nice

The only thing I can call traditional here is the gele.

Evaberry:

...

Rita not only you doing for people na or don't you get get tired



at least people should still eat your wedding rice



people should still reserve a Saturday for you



people should still buy and sew asoebi for you



people should still snap pictures at your wedding





RITA go and marry, are you not ashamed! all your mates are in their husbands house bearing Mrs while you slay from Monday till Sunday or have you sacrificed your husband and kids for fame

Not everyone sees marriage as an accomplishment Not everyone sees marriage as an accomplishment 4 Likes

Evaberry:

...

Rita not only you doing for people na or don't you get get tired



at least people should still eat your wedding rice



people should still reserve a Saturday for you



people should still buy and sew asoebi for you



people should still snap pictures at your wedding





RITA go and marry, are you not ashamed! all your mates are in their husbands house bearing Mrs while you slay from Monday till Sunday or have you sacrificed your husband and kids for fame



Hmmmm, that's deep



What's good? Reached yet? Hmmmm, that's deepWhat's good? Reached yet?

Beautiful woman

Hmmmn Fine Woman

Queenlovely:

A very nice lady. I once met her at the Mutala Mohammed airport arrival area. She is a mutual friend to my friend. She introduced herself as I tried to place the face. Although I had to reschedule an appointment with her a week later. Rita Dominic. I treasure our little chit chat u tried to place the face? Rita's face?

U r drunk u tried to place the face? Rita's face?U r drunk 2 Likes

Go-and-marry crew dem where una dey?



Your food is ready and served hot....

Abeg, who can't look nice on good stuffs

Homeboiy:

Rita when is your own wedding

Every week na family own u de go



Are you saying she's a canopy..... *in mugabe's voice' Are you saying she's a canopy..... *in mugabe's voice'

Classy is the word

Evaberry:

...

Rita not only you doing for people na or don't you get get tired



at least people should still eat your wedding rice



people should still reserve a Saturday for you



people should still buy and sew asoebi for you



people should still snap pictures at your wedding

See bad mouth.. Bros are u related to the devil?





RITA go and marry, are you not ashamed! all your mates are in their husbands house bearing Mrs while you slay from Monday till Sunday or have you sacrificed your husband and kids for fame

Queenlovely:

A very nice lady. I once met her at the Mutala Mohammed airport arrival area. She is a mutual friend to my friend. She introduced herself as I tried to place the face. Although I had to reschedule an appointment with her a week later. Rita Dominic. I treasure our little chit chat u r always like this...Noticed ur style but believe me...u r only deceiving yourself. u r always like this...Noticed ur style but believe me...u r only deceiving yourself.