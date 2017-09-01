₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by HeWrites: 6:48am
Nigerian Singer, DMW boss and Sony Music act, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido a.k.a OBO took to his Instagram page yesterday as shared his new photo noticing that be his getting fatter.
He Captioned the photo with:
''I’m getting chubby .. the money starting to show''
But actually the thing that caught my attention was the weed has was holding in the picture, Ash Tray, and black Lips, Must have taken alot..
News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/getting-chubby-davido-as-he-shares-new.html
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by greatmarshall(m): 6:51am
How is this one news?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by eezeribe(m): 6:52am
Fat Ninja turtle....
5 Likes
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Florblu(f): 6:52am
So he's using weed to burn fat?
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by malware: 6:54am
You're getting more insane... The stupidity is starting to show
7 Likes
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by emaxjey(m): 6:54am
Today was the only day , when My I cried & my mother Smiled on it. Happy Birthday Mother’s lovely child, Happy Birthday to Me. Abeg make una shower me likes...
38 Likes
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by tyson98: 6:55am
I guess that shld be ketu weed e bad gan especially under bridge own
2 Likes
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:07am
i prefer little kiss daniel 2dis man by all means. #sha be smoking upandan u hear? lemme kach u
1 Like
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by MhizzAJ(f): 7:30am
He's looking older than his age
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by OrestesDante(m): 7:50am
He kuku has the money to treat cancer.
1 Like
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Flashh: 3:11pm
malware:You're full of walwares.
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Financialfree: 3:11pm
greatmarshall:
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Narldon(f): 3:11pm
Keep getting Fat
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by adisabarber(m): 3:11pm
Is this really necessary? Must a celebrity show everything on social media?
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by motun2017(f): 3:12pm
i dont see JAYz posting shits like this. bi*tch be humble!
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by thesuave10(m): 3:12pm
Op what surprised you about the ash tray? Can you see anything inside it? Nonsense
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Maziebuka01(m): 3:12pm
Ok
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Bhella5(m): 3:14pm
Inhaling only the higest quality tree. Nigga
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Frenchfriez: 3:14pm
This boy has refused to grow. Anyways, that's what showbiz peeps do, they 'show' what they haven't got.
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Divay22(f): 3:14pm
Overgrown ass baby
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by thesuave10(m): 3:15pm
motun2017:
Can you shut up
1 Like
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by akilo1: 3:15pm
he don dey smoke that thing again ooo
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by KendrickAyomide(m): 3:15pm
The next 10years this guy go resemble asari dokubo . Comon hit the gym dummy !!!!
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Dc4life(m): 3:15pm
Maa gbadun omo ope
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Bhella5(m): 3:16pm
motun2017:I have seen worse. But pls don't mention Davido and JayZ in the same breath. Even OBO knows this.
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by seunmohmoh(f): 3:16pm
and one girl will be arguing about who slid into who dm and started d chat
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by thesuave10(m): 3:16pm
Frenchfriez:
How does this mean he hasn't grown? And which one is what they haven't got? Are you normal?
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Slayer2: 3:16pm
Lol
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by frenzyduchess: 3:17pm
Flash him na
Flashh:
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by sushieater: 3:17pm
Nigga needs to Burn more Calories than dem purple Flowers.
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by dust144(m): 3:17pm
Since no reasonable news.
|Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Frenchfriez: 3:18pm
thesuave10:My friend, its deeper that the combination of words you see. Read it again.
