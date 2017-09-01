Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking (4038 Views)

He Captioned the photo with:

''I’m getting chubby .. the money starting to show''



But actually the thing that caught my attention was the weed has was holding in the picture, Ash Tray, and black Lips, Must have taken alot..



How is this one news? 1 Like 1 Share

Fat Ninja turtle.... 5 Likes

So he's using weed to burn fat?

You're getting more insane... The stupidity is starting to show 7 Likes

Today was the only day , when My I cried & my mother Smiled on it. Happy Birthday Mother’s lovely child, Happy Birthday to Me. Abeg make una shower me likes... 38 Likes

I guess that shld be ketu weed e bad gan especially under bridge own 2 Likes

i prefer little kiss daniel 2dis man by all means. #sha be smoking upandan u hear? lemme kach u 1 Like

He's looking older than his age



He kuku has the money to treat cancer. He kuku has the money to treat cancer. 1 Like

malware:

You're getting more insane... The stupidity is starting to show You're full of walwares.

greatmarshall:

How is this one news?

Keep getting Fat

Is this really necessary? Must a celebrity show everything on social media?

i dont see JAYz posting shits like this. bi*tch be humble!

Op what surprised you about the ash tray? Can you see anything inside it? Nonsense

Inhaling only the higest quality tree. Nigga

This boy has refused to grow. Anyways, that's what showbiz peeps do, they 'show' what they haven't got.

Overgrown ass baby

motun2017:

i dont see JAYz posting shits like this. bi*tch be humble!

Can you shut up 1 Like

he don dey smoke that thing again ooo

The next 10years this guy go resemble asari dokubo . Comon hit the gym dummy !!!!

Maa gbadun omo ope

motun2017:

i dont see JAYz posting shits like this. bi*tch be humble! I have seen worse. But pls don't mention Davido and JayZ in the same breath. Even OBO knows this. I have seen worse. But pls don't mention Davido and JayZ in the same breath. Even OBO knows this.

and one girl will be arguing about who slid into who dm and started d chat

Frenchfriez:

This boy has refused to grow. Anyways, that's what showbiz peeps do, they 'show' what they haven't got.

How does this mean he hasn't grown? And which one is what they haven't got? Are you normal?

Flashh:

You're are full of walwares. Flash him na

Nigga needs to Burn more Calories than dem purple Flowers.

