Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking

"I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by HeWrites: 6:48am
Nigerian Singer, DMW boss and Sony Music act, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido a.k.a OBO took to his Instagram page yesterday as shared his new photo noticing that be his getting fatter.

He Captioned the photo with:
''I’m getting chubby .. the money starting to show''

But actually the thing that caught my attention was the weed has was holding in the picture, Ash Tray, and black Lips, Must have taken alot..

News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/getting-chubby-davido-as-he-shares-new.html

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by greatmarshall(m): 6:51am
How is this one news?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by eezeribe(m): 6:52am
Fat Ninja turtle....

5 Likes

Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Florblu(f): 6:52am
So he's using weed to burn fat?
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by malware: 6:54am
You're getting more insane... The stupidity is starting to show undecided

7 Likes

Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by emaxjey(m): 6:54am
Today was the only day , when My I cried & my mother Smiled on it. Happy Birthday Mother’s lovely child, Happy Birthday to Me. Abeg make una shower me likes... grin

38 Likes

Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by tyson98: 6:55am
I guess that shld be ketu weed e bad gan especially under bridge own grin grin

2 Likes

Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:07am
i prefer little kiss daniel 2dis man by all means. #sha be smoking upandan u hear? lemme kach u

1 Like

Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by MhizzAJ(f): 7:30am
He's looking older than his age
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by OrestesDante(m): 7:50am
grin
He kuku has the money to treat cancer.

1 Like

Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Flashh: 3:11pm
malware:
You're getting more insane... The stupidity is starting to show undecided
You're full of walwares.
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Financialfree: 3:11pm
greatmarshall:
How is this one news?
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Narldon(f): 3:11pm
Keep getting Fat
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by adisabarber(m): 3:11pm
Is this really necessary? Must a celebrity show everything on social media?
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by motun2017(f): 3:12pm
i dont see JAYz posting shits like this. bi*tch be humble!
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by thesuave10(m): 3:12pm
Op what surprised you about the ash tray? Can you see anything inside it? Nonsense undecided
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Maziebuka01(m): 3:12pm
Ok
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Bhella5(m): 3:14pm
Inhaling only the higest quality tree. Nigga
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Frenchfriez: 3:14pm
This boy has refused to grow. Anyways, that's what showbiz peeps do, they 'show' what they haven't got.
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Divay22(f): 3:14pm
Overgrown ass baby sad
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by thesuave10(m): 3:15pm
motun2017:
i dont see JAYz posting shits like this. bi*tch be humble!

Can you shut up undecided

1 Like

Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by akilo1: 3:15pm
he don dey smoke that thing again ooo
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by KendrickAyomide(m): 3:15pm
The next 10years this guy go resemble asari dokubo . Comon hit the gym dummy !!!!
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Dc4life(m): 3:15pm
Maa gbadun omo ope cheesy
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Bhella5(m): 3:16pm
motun2017:
i dont see JAYz posting shits like this. bi*tch be humble!
I have seen worse. But pls don't mention Davido and JayZ in the same breath. Even OBO knows this.
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by seunmohmoh(f): 3:16pm
and one girl will be arguing about who slid into who dm and started d chat
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by thesuave10(m): 3:16pm
Frenchfriez:
This boy has refused to grow. Anyways, that's what showbiz peeps do, they 'show' what they haven't got.

How does this mean he hasn't grown? And which one is what they haven't got? Are you normal? undecided
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Slayer2: 3:16pm
Lol
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by frenzyduchess: 3:17pm
Flash him na grin
Flashh:
You're are full of walwares.
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by sushieater: 3:17pm
Nigga needs to Burn more Calories than dem purple Flowers.
Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by dust144(m): 3:17pm
Since no reasonable news.

Re: "I'm Getting Chubby" - Davido As He Shares New Photo Of Him Smoking by Frenchfriez: 3:18pm
thesuave10:


How does this mean he hasn't grown? And which one is what they haven't got? Are you normal? undecided
My friend, its deeper that the combination of words you see. Read it again. grin

Celebrate That Celebrity: / Re: Bernie Mac Is Dead! / Actor Mike Ezuruonye Weds Nkechi ‘keke’ Nnorom In Grand Style

