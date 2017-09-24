Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same (7794 Views)

Mr. Baiko, who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2003 under the defunct All Peoples Party, told journalists while decamping that members of the All Nigerian Peoples Party had beensidelined since their party joined other legacy parties to form the APC.



He noted that Mr. El-Amin, popularly called Little, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had complained of neglect in the APC, saying his numerous followers were similarly not carried along in the scheme of things in Kano.



Mr. Baiko said he and his followers were only remembered during elections after which they have been cast aside by those in government.



“As everyone knows, party politics is all about making members feel he belongs by including them in active governance, but in our case, no one remembers us after we helped in bringing the government and what do you think we will be doing in this kind of party?”



Mr. Baiko said he and his over 20,000 supporters across Kano were defecting to help the PDP win all the forthcoming elections in the state, including the governorship.



He said he was going back to the PDP to join old political allies with whom he had worked together in the past, saying it would be easy for him to blend in the party.



Mr. Baiko said former Vice President Abubakar was also going back to the PDP, claiming all the plans had been concluded.



Mr. Abubakar, although complained of not being carried along by the current APC administration, has not said he plans to leave the party for the PDP.



APC gone so soon! 17 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku is the next President by 2019



PDP is the party 21 Likes 3 Shares

Atiku/Obi ticket in PDP is the winning team!



Show me who can match them in all ramifications or you keep shut 31 Likes 1 Share

Atiku is already a PDP man. It is visible to the blinds. 5 Likes

Hmmm... Politricking sha!

And who is that man 1 Like

Who is Baiko?



We don't want him and his fellow comrades like jummai al hassan and Atiku in APC.



They are all saboteurs and thieves. 3 Likes 1 Share

These are politicians without any ideological leanings. And Atiku is chief among them; they change parties like they change clothes. 5 Likes

Politicians and their wahala 1 Like

How is that news??..atiku has always been jumping from fire to hell

...he won't smell aso rock 2 Likes

Beress:

And the repugnant act of shameless cross-carpeting continues!!! These bastards don't have the interest of the ever suffering and smiling masses at heart! PDP or APC, all the same cursed, shameless, lying, kleptomaniacal rogues.

Enough with all these bullshït. The youths should take over!!! 3 Likes

Everyone knows tht he is neither here nor there. A chameleon can Neva be a president 2 Likes

They are all d same. Same sh*t, different toilet. 1 Like

The battle has began

am waiting for ATIKU to do same





Ps--I need members and sponsors.... I hereby declare myself the 'President-General' of NIYAAPA--- Nigerian Intellectual Youths Against Atikus Presidential Ambition........Ps--I need members and sponsors....

same same

he may do soo cause Apc is already running down





Even Buhari's wife will dump APC a failed party of recession and ethno-religous bigots



Fulani Herdsmen are classified are Terrorist Group--US



IPOB are not Terrorist----US





Fulani Herdsmen are classified are Terrorist Group--EU



Fulani Herdsmen are classified are Terrorist Group--UN



Fulani Herdsmen are the fourth deadliest Terrorist group in the World, after ISIS, Book Haram and Al Shabab miltia---Global Terrorism Index



Fulani Herdsmen are not Terrorist--Buhari



IPOB are Terrorist--Buhari





Buhari is a gworo chewing burukutu drinking stark illiterate who is a product of quota system



https://www.trackingterrorism.org/group/fulani-herdsmen-nigeria 1 Like

He won election in 2003. OMG that over 14 years ago. He has no electoral value. 1 Like

Amen.

dodelight:

Hmmm... Politricking sha!

polithieficians change party allegiance as frequesntly as the wind changes direction Nigerianchange party allegiance as frequesntly as the wind changes direction

Atiku is too desperate...

From PDP to ANPP then to ACN and then back to PDP and then to APC and now jostling between APC and PDP.

All these for what ?? The love of Nigerians ?? I don't think so !

Politics without principle. I ain't a fan of such shite. 2 Likes

Oluwabusobomi:

Atiku is the next President by 2019



PDP is the party Jumping around or not. Ideology or no ideology, corrupt or no corrupt, if Nigeria still remains one till 2019 election, Atiku is a better option of most candidates APC and PDP are likely to field. Nigeria does not need a saint to deliver dividends of democracy to her people. We only need someone who has a track record of achievements and pragmatism. Where has saint Buhari led us to? Atiku amongst other things is investment-driven, pragmatic, detribalised, well informed and resourceful. Look what he has achieved for himself. Atiku has not been convicted of any corruption case and he has used his wealth, whether stolen or not to create jobs in Nigeria and add to the economy. Not someone who can not even rear common cows and increase their number despite having held several positions in Nigeria. You don't necessarily need to loot before you can establish a tangible thing in life. Buhari has not added anything to his CV ever since he was ousted in 1985. Worst of all, he is an irredeemable ethno-religious bigot and unstatesmanly. Jumping around or not. Ideology or no ideology, corrupt or no corrupt, if Nigeria still remains one till 2019 election, Atiku is a better option of most candidates APC and PDP are likely to field. Nigeria does not need a saint to deliver dividends of democracy to her people. We only need someone who has a track record of achievements and pragmatism. Where has saint Buhari led us to? Atiku amongst other things is investment-driven, pragmatic, detribalised, well informed and resourceful. Look what he has achieved for himself. Atiku has not been convicted of any corruption case and he has used his wealth, whether stolen or not to create jobs in Nigeria and add to the economy. Not someone who can not even rear common cows and increase their number despite having held several positions in Nigeria. You don't necessarily need to loot before you can establish a tangible thing in life. Buhari has not added anything to his CV ever since he was ousted in 1985. Worst of all, he is an irredeemable ethno-religious bigot and unstatesmanly. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Political prostitutes in making jumping from one party to anoda 4 selfish gain. 2 Likes

oo god

Hands of Atiku, voice of Bala Baiko...Atiku never left PDP, he is one of PDP founding members...