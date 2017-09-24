₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by Beress(m): 8:15pm
A few months after the defection of a former governorship candidate, Ibrahim El-Amin, to the Peoples Democratic Party in Kano, a former member of the House of Representatives, Bala Baiko, has followed his footsteps out of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.
Mr. Baiko, who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2003 under the defunct All Peoples Party, told journalists while decamping that members of the All Nigerian Peoples Party had beensidelined since their party joined other legacy parties to form the APC.
He noted that Mr. El-Amin, popularly called Little, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had complained of neglect in the APC, saying his numerous followers were similarly not carried along in the scheme of things in Kano.
Mr. Baiko said he and his followers were only remembered during elections after which they have been cast aside by those in government.
“As everyone knows, party politics is all about making members feel he belongs by including them in active governance, but in our case, no one remembers us after we helped in bringing the government and what do you think we will be doing in this kind of party?”
Mr. Baiko said he and his over 20,000 supporters across Kano were defecting to help the PDP win all the forthcoming elections in the state, including the governorship.
He said he was going back to the PDP to join old political allies with whom he had worked together in the past, saying it would be easy for him to blend in the party.
Mr. Baiko said former Vice President Abubakar was also going back to the PDP, claiming all the plans had been concluded.
Mr. Abubakar, although complained of not being carried along by the current APC administration, has not said he plans to leave the party for the PDP.
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by Beress(m): 8:17pm
APC gone so soon!
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by Oluwabusobomi(f): 8:21pm
Atiku is the next President by 2019
PDP is the party
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by PeterObi2019(m): 8:26pm
Atiku/Obi ticket in PDP is the winning team!
Show me who can match them in all ramifications or you keep shut
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by Jaymaxxy(m): 8:31pm
Atiku is already a PDP man. It is visible to the blinds.
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by dodelight(m): 9:36pm
Hmmm... Politricking sha!
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by Rucheen(m): 9:39pm
And who is that man
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by mmb: 9:43pm
Who is Baiko?
We don't want him and his fellow comrades like jummai al hassan and Atiku in APC.
They are all saboteurs and thieves.
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by quiverfull(m): 9:43pm
These are politicians without any ideological leanings. And Atiku is chief among them; they change parties like they change clothes.
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by silasweb(m): 9:43pm
Politicians and their wahala
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by babyfaceafrica: 9:44pm
How is that news??..atiku has always been jumping from fire to hell
...he won't smell aso rock
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by hobermener: 9:44pm
Beress:And the repugnant act of shameless cross-carpeting continues!!! These bastards don't have the interest of the ever suffering and smiling masses at heart! PDP or APC, all the same cursed, shameless, lying, kleptomaniacal rogues.
Enough with all these bullshït. The youths should take over!!!
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by suremanpatriot: 9:44pm
Everyone knows tht he is neither here nor there. A chameleon can Neva be a president
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by AMvanquish: 9:45pm
They are all d same. Same sh*t, different toilet.
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by omoiyalayi(m): 9:45pm
The battle has began
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by ibadangroup: 9:45pm
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by GreenMavro: 9:46pm
am waiting for ATIKU to do same
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by soberdrunk(m): 9:46pm
I hereby declare myself the 'President-General' of NIYAAPA--- Nigerian Intellectual Youths Against Atikus Presidential Ambition........
Ps--I need members and sponsors....
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by cokiek(f): 9:47pm
same same
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by YoungPell305(m): 9:47pm
he may do soo cause Apc is already running down
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by ChangetheChange: 9:47pm
Even Buhari's wife will dump APC a failed party of recession and ethno-religous bigots
Fulani Herdsmen are classified are Terrorist Group--US
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by henchamb(m): 9:48pm
He won election in 2003. OMG that over 14 years ago. He has no electoral value.
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by YelloweWest: 9:48pm
Amen.
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by punkoften: 9:48pm
dodelight:
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by Piiko(m): 9:48pm
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by Kobicove(m): 9:48pm
Nigerian polithieficians change party allegiance as frequesntly as the wind changes direction
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by abiodunalasa(m): 9:49pm
Atiku is too desperate...
From PDP to ANPP then to ACN and then back to PDP and then to APC and now jostling between APC and PDP.
All these for what ?? The love of Nigerians ?? I don't think so !
Politics without principle. I ain't a fan of such shite.
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by Episteme2(m): 9:49pm
Oluwabusobomi:Jumping around or not. Ideology or no ideology, corrupt or no corrupt, if Nigeria still remains one till 2019 election, Atiku is a better option of most candidates APC and PDP are likely to field. Nigeria does not need a saint to deliver dividends of democracy to her people. We only need someone who has a track record of achievements and pragmatism. Where has saint Buhari led us to? Atiku amongst other things is investment-driven, pragmatic, detribalised, well informed and resourceful. Look what he has achieved for himself. Atiku has not been convicted of any corruption case and he has used his wealth, whether stolen or not to create jobs in Nigeria and add to the economy. Not someone who can not even rear common cows and increase their number despite having held several positions in Nigeria. You don't necessarily need to loot before you can establish a tangible thing in life. Buhari has not added anything to his CV ever since he was ousted in 1985. Worst of all, he is an irredeemable ethno-religious bigot and unstatesmanly.
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by asawanathegreat(m): 9:49pm
Political prostitutes in making jumping from one party to anoda 4 selfish gain.
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by ibadangroup: 9:51pm
oo god
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by TheShopKeeper(m): 9:52pm
Hands of Atiku, voice of Bala Baiko...Atiku never left PDP, he is one of PDP founding members...
|Re: Bala Baiko Dumps APC For PDP, Claims Atiku Will Soon Do Same by Halo22: 9:53pm
PeterObi2019:Atiku/Ekweremadu is the plot not Obi....Make necessary enquiries and be in political order
