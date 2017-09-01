₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by EdificationBoss: 10:56am
PHOTOS: 6 year-old Boko Haram Victim, Ahmadu, Shocked Dubai Doctors, 'Miraculously' Begins to Walk
A six-year old Boko Haram victim, Ali Ahmadu, has survived a corrective surgery in his spinal cord.
He can now walk, after 14 days in the hospital.
While being ferried to Dubai on September 10, all he could mutter repeatedly in Hausa was: “Ina so insake tafiya da kafana…Don Allah ataimakamu…Don Allah. Ina so in je makaranta”. (“I want to begin to walk with my legs again. For God’s sake, assist me. I want to go to school”).
Now Ali can walk as he “miraculously” stood up from his hospital bed to the amazement of his shocked doctors. They had projected that it would take him four weeks to walk.
The surgery at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates was coordinated by Dr. Nishit Bhargava.
It was bankrolled by the Dickens Sanomi Foundation with $48,000 (N17.5million).
The Foundation was established by Mr. Igho Sanomi who owns the Taleveras Group.
Sanomi said: “Miracles do happen. For those of you who don’t believe in God, better believe in God now.
“This is Ali Ahmadu who was run over by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014. The boy and his pregnant mother were left under a tree for three days. The boy was bleeding from mouth and nose throughout the agonising days.
“Ali’s spinal cord was damaged and he couldn’t walk. For three years, help was needed. God made it possible after five to six hours of surgery and 48 hours in intensive care. Little Ali could walk again. This happened today to everyone’s surprise.
“This determined six-year old boy got off his bed and decided to walk despite doctors’ expectations that he would need physiotherapy to learn to walk again at least three weeks after surgery. Today, Ali walked after just seven days.
“This made my day and I am so proud of the Dickens Sanomi Foundation for making this surgery possible financially.”
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/09/photos-6-year-old-boko-haram-victim.html
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by kingjomezy(m): 11:07am
thank God ooooooooh
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 11:15am
Alhamduhilahi
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by josh123(m): 11:19am
Power of the mind and GOD
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by Not0fThis: 11:29am
Wonderful!
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by ultron12345: 1:27pm
I salute the doctors who made d operation a success, it wouldn't have been possible without them. No God, deity, church, or pastor could have been able to do anything in this case.
To those praising God, now that the operation was a success, they can't even mention the doctors, they are thanking God, but if the operation was unsuccessful, they won't blame God, they will rather blame d doctors, saying that they were incompetent and negligent.
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by aleeyus(m): 1:44pm
Alhamdulillah
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 1:44pm
Thank God!
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by lekjons(m): 1:44pm
Good for him
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by Olahh93: 1:44pm
God have mercy
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by oyoyoyo: 1:44pm
halleluyah
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by Keneking: 1:44pm
I would like to thank the Dubai government for helping Nigeria
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by iykemoney90(m): 1:45pm
This is to show us that miracle can happen anywhere and to anybody
Its the boy's faith that healed him and that is the important force in life. Gods name be praised.
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by tobdee: 1:45pm
It's a miracle
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by Guilderland1: 1:45pm
Wow, many people would have been dead by now if not Oyibo doctors, including our dear VEGETABLE, STOCK FISH PACKAGED MONTHLY FROM LONDON
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 1:45pm
Is the boy a Muslim?
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by tonguengineer(m): 1:45pm
ultron12345:Who is this sef
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by Naff24(f): 1:46pm
ekensi01:
Ask your ancestors... Ọdẹ
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by littlewonders: 1:46pm
ultron12345:
I don't know what to say to you.
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by nnamene55(m): 1:46pm
Help i always get banned on nairaland what is my fault?
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 1:49pm
ALHAMDU LILLAH
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by Deprofessional(m): 1:50pm
nnamene55:
Change your user name to something that appears to depict Islamic therrorism, you will never be banned again.
Choose names like Ibn abudakar, osama etc. Bet me mods will never ban you again.
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 1:50pm
Okay
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by MasViews: 1:50pm
ekensi01:Is that your only concern?
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by Quality20(m): 1:51pm
ultron12345:Na wa for u o. What have u just written? Where did ur inspiration come from? Pls tell me who or how d world was created?
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 1:55pm
Naff24:Why now?
¿
Waything i do?
I only asked a question and you insulted me, apologise in 3min or face me in personal. I repeat 3min or you will hear from me.
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by ItsMeAboki(m): 1:55pm
Homeboiy:
Indeed, Allahu Akbar.
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 1:56pm
MasViews:I want to know what to use to bless God.
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by kevoh(m): 1:57pm
Chei, see as the doctors who worked tirelessly for 6 hours on the boy were sidelined, their efforts totally downplayed . Not one paragraph was even dedicated to the doctors! Na so, god did it!
Little boy, I am happy for you. Enjoy the benefits of walking! Hopefully you get the education you clamour for and use it positively for the benefit of humanity.
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by Ochibavictor(m): 1:57pm
nnamene55:
your village people are monitoring your every movement
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by wildchild02: 1:59pm
Glory be to God
|Re: 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:01pm
Thank God for his life. Congratulations to him and to the family.
