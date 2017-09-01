Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 6-Year-old Boko Haram Victim Shocked Dubai Doctors Begins To Walk (Photos) (3525 Views)

Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos / See The Team Of Doctors Attending To A Gorilla Giving Birth In A Zoo(Photos) / National Association Of Resident Doctors begins Nationwide Strike (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

PHOTOS: 6 year-old Boko Haram Victim, Ahmadu, Shocked Dubai Doctors, 'Miraculously' Begins to Walk



A six-year old Boko Haram victim, Ali Ahmadu, has survived a corrective surgery in his spinal cord.



He can now walk, after 14 days in the hospital.



While being ferried to Dubai on September 10, all he could mutter repeatedly in Hausa was: “Ina so insake tafiya da kafana…Don Allah ataimakamu…Don Allah. Ina so in je makaranta”. (“I want to begin to walk with my legs again. For God’s sake, assist me. I want to go to school”).



Now Ali can walk as he “miraculously” stood up from his hospital bed to the amazement of his shocked doctors. They had projected that it would take him four weeks to walk.



The surgery at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates was coordinated by Dr. Nishit Bhargava.



It was bankrolled by the Dickens Sanomi Foundation with $48,000 (N17.5million).



The Foundation was established by Mr. Igho Sanomi who owns the Taleveras Group.



Sanomi said: “Miracles do happen. For those of you who don’t believe in God, better believe in God now.





“This is Ali Ahmadu who was run over by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014. The boy and his pregnant mother were left under a tree for three days. The boy was bleeding from mouth and nose throughout the agonising days.



“Ali’s spinal cord was damaged and he couldn’t walk. For three years, help was needed. God made it possible after five to six hours of surgery and 48 hours in intensive care. Little Ali could walk again. This happened today to everyone’s surprise.



“This determined six-year old boy got off his bed and decided to walk despite doctors’ expectations that he would need physiotherapy to learn to walk again at least three weeks after surgery. Today, Ali walked after just seven days.



“This made my day and I am so proud of the Dickens Sanomi Foundation for making this surgery possible financially.”





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/09/photos-6-year-old-boko-haram-victim.html A six-year old Boko Haram victim, Ali Ahmadu, has survived a corrective surgery in his spinal cord.He can now walk, after 14 days in the hospital.While being ferried to Dubai on September 10, all he could mutter repeatedly in Hausa was: “Ina so insake tafiya da kafana…Don Allah ataimakamu…Don Allah. Ina so in je makaranta”. (“I want to begin to walk with my legs again. For God’s sake, assist me. I want to go to school”).Now Ali can walk as he “miraculously” stood up from his hospital bed to the amazement of his shocked doctors. They had projected that it would take him four weeks to walk.The surgery at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates was coordinated by Dr. Nishit Bhargava.It was bankrolled by the Dickens Sanomi Foundation with $48,000 (N17.5million).The Foundation was established by Mr. Igho Sanomi who owns the Taleveras Group.Sanomi said: “Miracles do happen. For those of you who don’t believe in God, better believe in God now.“This is Ali Ahmadu who was run over by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014. The boy and his pregnant mother were left under a tree for three days. The boy was bleeding from mouth and nose throughout the agonising days.“Ali’s spinal cord was damaged and he couldn’t walk. For three years, help was needed. God made it possible after five to six hours of surgery and 48 hours in intensive care. Little Ali could walk again. This happened today to everyone’s surprise.“This determined six-year old boy got off his bed and decided to walk despite doctors’ expectations that he would need physiotherapy to learn to walk again at least three weeks after surgery. Today, Ali walked after just seven days.“This made my day and I am so proud of the Dickens Sanomi Foundation for making this surgery possible financially.” 1 Like

thank God ooooooooh 1 Like

Alhamduhilahi 2 Likes

Power of the mind and GOD 3 Likes

Wonderful! 1 Like

I salute the doctors who made d operation a success, it wouldn't have been possible without them. No God, deity, church, or pastor could have been able to do anything in this case.



To those praising God, now that the operation was a success, they can't even mention the doctors, they are thanking God, but if the operation was unsuccessful, they won't blame God, they will rather blame d doctors, saying that they were incompetent and negligent. 1 Like 1 Share

Alhamdulillah

Thank God! 1 Like

Good for him

God have mercy

halleluyah

I would like to thank the Dubai government for helping Nigeria

This is to show us that miracle can happen anywhere and to anybody

Its the boy's faith that healed him and that is the important force in life. Gods name be praised.

It's a miracle

Wow, many people would have been dead by now if not Oyibo doctors, including our dear VEGETABLE, STOCK FISH PACKAGED MONTHLY FROM LONDON 2 Likes

Is the boy a Muslim? 1 Like

ultron12345:

I salute the doctors who made d operation a success, it wouldn't have been possible without them. No God, deity, church, or pastor could have been able to do anything in this case.



To those praising God, now that the operation was a success, they can't even mention the doctors, they are thanking God, but if the operation was unsuccessful, they won't blame God, they will rather blame d doctors, saying that they were incompetent and negligent. Who is this sef Who is this sef

ekensi01:

Is the boy a Muslim?

Ask your ancestors... Ọdẹ Ask your ancestors... Ọdẹ 2 Likes

ultron12345:

I salute the doctors who made d operation a success, it wouldn't have been possible without them. No God, deity, church, or pastor could have been able to do anything in this case.



To those praising God, now that the operation was a success, they can't even mention the doctors, they are thanking God, but if the operation was unsuccessful, they won't blame God, they will rather blame d doctors, saying that they were incompetent and negligent.

I don't know what to say to you. I don't know what to say to you.

Help i always get banned on nairaland what is my fault?

ALHAMDU LILLAH

nnamene55:

Help i always get banned on nairaland what is my fault?



Change your user name to something that appears to depict Islamic therrorism, you will never be banned again.



Choose names like Ibn abudakar, osama etc. Bet me mods will never ban you again. Change your user name to something that appears to depict Islamic therrorism, you will never be banned again.Choose names like Ibn abudakar, osama etc. Bet me mods will never ban you again.

Okay

ekensi01:

Is the boy a Muslim? Is that your only concern? Is that your only concern?

ultron12345:

I salute the doctors who made d operation a success, it wouldn't have been possible without them. No God, deity, church, or pastor could have been able to do anything in this case.



To those praising God, now that the operation was a success, they can't even mention the doctors, they are thanking God, but if the operation was unsuccessful, they won't blame God, they will rather blame d doctors, saying that they were incompetent and negligent. Na wa for u o. What have u just written? Where did ur inspiration come from? Pls tell me who or how d world was created? Na wa for u o. What have u just written? Where did ur inspiration come from? Pls tell me who or how d world was created?

Naff24:





Ask your ancestors... Ọdẹ Why now?

¿

Waything i do?





I only asked a question and you insulted me, apologise in 3min or face me in personal. I repeat 3min or you will hear from me. Why now?Waything i do?I only asked a question and you insulted me, apologise in 3min or face me in personal. I repeat 3min or you will hear from me.

Homeboiy:

Alhamduhilahi

Indeed, Allahu Akbar. Indeed, Allahu Akbar.

MasViews:



Is that your only concern? I want to know what to use to bless God. I want to know what to use to bless God.

. Not one paragraph was even dedicated to the doctors! Na so, god did it!



Little boy, I am happy for you. Enjoy the benefits of walking! Hopefully you get the education you clamour for and use it positively for the benefit of humanity. Chei, see as the doctors who worked tirelessly for 6 hours on the boy were sidelined, their efforts totally downplayed. Not one paragraph was even dedicated to the doctors!Na so, god did it!Little boy, I am happy for you. Enjoy the benefits of walking! Hopefully you get the education you clamour for and use it positively for the benefit of humanity.

nnamene55:

Help i always get banned on nairaland what is my fault?



your village people are monitoring your every movement your village people are monitoring your every movement

Glory be to God



Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION