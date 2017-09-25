₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by Towncrier247: 11:40am
A woman who goes by the Instagram handle "hermajestyskincare" has hired a MOPOL to deal with a man she accused of stealing her photos to market his own products.While the identity of the victim of her jungle justice is not known, she has threatened to deal with other people using her photos..However, this man got the beating of his life as the MOPOL gave him serious weeping on the head with "Koboko", horse whip.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/woman-gets-soldier-to-beat-up-man-for-using-her-photo-too-sell-his-product
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by Towncrier247: 11:41am
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by PEPPERified: 11:45am
Nawa ooo.
Beast of a Beastly Nation.
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:49am
So you believe this? Where is the soldier? Or madam 'hermajesty' hired a female soldier to beat up a man?
Abeggi, all I see in that picture is a man and woman playing
All na marketing jare
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by Nltaliban(m): 11:50am
This is nonsense
That lady should face the wrath of the law..
The way some military men risk their work for petty things Ehn, they can be hired by a church rat self
Where's Lalasticlala?
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by iamsirmichael1: 11:50am
What fuckery, I thought I was gonna see an army of soldiers
Btw, that's a mopol not a soldier
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by Franky826: 12:28pm
you ooo
the impostor ooo
the seller ooo
the mopol ooo
need to sell whatever product you are selling fast and use the money to get a good phone with camera.
I will be straining my eyes cos I want to read bleaching cream news.
nansense!
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by Cladez(m): 12:31pm
A single mopol you cannot beat......mtchew
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by sonofanarchy(m): 12:41pm
no comment we are investigating the issue
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by FemiEddy(m): 1:03pm
the MOPOL has no right to beat him, but in Nigeria.....once u are wearing a uniform, u can do and undo.
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by Olahh93: 1:03pm
This one hard ooo
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by uhuogba(m): 1:04pm
And the woman is bragging about it?....I am not justifying the man but what is more ironic than using the personnel of the Nigeria police to mete out jungle justice?
Our politicians hire the police to intimidate us on the roads
Rich people do the same thing.
The service of the Nigeria police is up for grab for the highest bidder.
There is no hell! Hell is being a poor Nigerian!
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by ekensi01(m): 1:04pm
Make whe dn waytin now?
He got what he deserve.
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by hAlexandro(m): 1:06pm
won Shey Iya fun
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by missbeckykisses(f): 1:06pm
Good one hahahhahaha
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by silasweb(m): 1:06pm
I hope this is not jungle Justice?
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by tocin44(m): 1:06pm
That guy sef na mumu, one mopol? Mcheew
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by Samusu(m): 1:07pm
The tin goes skra********************
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by MhizzAJ(f): 1:07pm
Okay
So it's because of bleaching cream she ordered mopol to beat up someone
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by Alphasoar(m): 1:08pm
Thought as much . . .
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by Ochibavictor(m): 1:08pm
Franky826:
so you don make sense for your mind abi?
why don't you buy her a good phone instead?
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by xarookqh(m): 1:09pm
So one can now hire MOPOL to deal with someone, at least it sounds more legal than hiring hoodlums
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by yomalex(m): 1:09pm
hmm
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 1:09pm
So the work of Mopol in Nigeria is to be 'weeping' "accused" people that have not been proven "guilty" by a court of law?
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by simtosul: 1:11pm
Nltaliban:when did MOPOL'S become military men. Read thoroughly before commenting
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by idope247: 1:12pm
Omo see beating
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by MrEdimulo82(m): 1:13pm
'Armed MOPOL' Abi wetin u call am? Shey bulala don turn to arm now?
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by asawanathegreat(m): 1:14pm
So for ur mind u be boss. Mind u, I did not follow d proper way to get ur justice, because u be sued for that ur useless action.
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by bayocanny: 1:15pm
Xcelinteriors:Adjust your glasses
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by dominique(f): 1:17pm
Silly publicity stunt. Who knows her products that they will want to hijack it as theirs, when it's not L'oreal, Estee Lauder or Mac. Even if he was guilty, engaging armed men to assault him is even more barbaric than stealing her silly products. She could have had him arrested, fined or sued. This sham attempt to market her stuff just makes her look stupid.
|Re: Lady Gets Armed MOPOL To Beat Up Man Who Deceive People With Her Products (Pics) by majekdom2: 1:18pm
