http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/woman-gets-soldier-to-beat-up-man-for-using-her-photo-too-sell-his-product A woman who goes by the Instagram handle "hermajestyskincare" has hired a MOPOL to deal with a man she accused of stealing her photos to market his own products.While the identity of the victim of her jungle justice is not known, she has threatened to deal with other people using her photos..However, this man got the beating of his life as the MOPOL gave him serious weeping on the head with "Koboko", horse whip.

Nawa ooo.







Beast of a Beastly Nation.

So you believe this? Where is the soldier? Or madam 'hermajesty' hired a female soldier to beat up a man?

Abeggi, all I see in that picture is a man and woman playing

All na marketing jare

This is nonsense





That lady should face the wrath of the law..



The way some military men risk their work for petty things Ehn, they can be hired by a church rat self





Where's Lalasticlala? 5 Likes

What fuckery, I thought I was gonna see an army of soldiers



Btw, that's a mopol not a soldier

nansense! 16 Likes

A single mopol you cannot beat......mtchew

no comment we are investigating the issue

the MOPOL has no right to beat him, but in Nigeria.....once u are wearing a uniform, u can do and undo. the MOPOL has no right to beat him, but in Nigeria.....once u are wearing a uniform, u can do and undo. 3 Likes

And the woman is bragging about it?....I am not justifying the man but what is more ironic than using the personnel of the Nigeria police to mete out jungle justice?

Our politicians hire the police to intimidate us on the roads

Rich people do the same thing.

The service of the Nigeria police is up for grab for the highest bidder.

There is no hell! Hell is being a poor Nigerian! 1 Like

He got what he deserve.

won Shey Iya fun won Shey Iya fun

Good one hahahhahaha

I hope this is not jungle Justice?

That guy sef na mumu, one mopol? Mcheew

The tin goes skra********************

So it's because of bleaching cream she ordered mopol to beat up someone

so you don make sense for your mind abi?

why don't you buy her a good phone instead? so you don make sense for your mind abi?why don't you buy her a good phone instead?

So one can now hire MOPOL to deal with someone, at least it sounds more legal than hiring hoodlums

So the work of Mopol in Nigeria is to be 'weeping' "accused" people that have not been proven "guilty" by a court of law?

Omo see beating

'Armed MOPOL' Abi wetin u call am? Shey bulala don turn to arm now?

So for ur mind u be boss. Mind u, I did not follow d proper way to get ur justice, because u be sued for that ur useless action.

Xcelinteriors:

So you believe this? Where is the soldier? Or madam 'hermajesty' hired a female soldier to beat up a man?

Abeggi, all I see in that picture is a man and woman playing

All na marketing jare Adjust your glasses Adjust your glasses