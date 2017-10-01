₦airaland Forum

Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 12:53 PM

Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live

Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live

Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by alexistaiwo: 12:00pm
On behalf of my fellow blues worldwide minus those that will make the fatal mistake of staking on Arsenal.
The bleeping gunners supported Manchester city and I am here to return the favor.


Up Brighton Hove Albion grin

Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 12:01pm
GAME ON!
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by luvola(m): 12:01pm
Mukina2 respect Liverpool and push their thread to front page against Newcastle.

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by baddosky1: 12:01pm
Prediction: Brighton to score first in first half/ ov1.5 second half.
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by anuoluwapo884: 12:02pm
It's going to be an easy win #team Arsenal# COYG

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by gentle136(m): 12:02pm
nice shot 4rm laca baby
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by luvola(m): 12:03pm
Liverpool will play by 4:00pm o Mukina2. to all Manchester united fans una go hear am from Liverpool on oct 16. it will be like film trick.
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by anuoluwapo884: 12:03pm
greenstar:
Coyg!!!!!
Arsenal 4- Brighton 0


I smell you had bet thousand on Arsenal Goodluck tho
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by Charles4075(m): 12:05pm
Seunny4lif, come ohhh. Match is set. Lacazette is just doing anyhow.

Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by invinzible1: 12:07pm
luvola:
Liverpool will play by 4:00pm o Mukina2. to all Manchester united fans una go hear am from Liverpool on oct 16. it will be like film trick.
Even when United is not playing well they beat Liverpool. Not now they got pace and solid defense. Go check ur history bro

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by invinzible1: 12:08pm
This should be an easy win for gunners. But I won't be disappointed if things go north, I hope not
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by lifezone247(m): 12:08pm
oshe11:
Oga Spotter IF I BITE YoU EHHNNNNN
grin grin no vex
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by shakswealth(m): 12:13pm
alexistaiwo:
On behalf of my fellow blues worldwide minus those that will make the fatal mistake of staking on Arsenal.
The bleeping gunners supported Manchester city and I am here to return the favor.


Up Brighton

And we d Red Devils A.K.A 4-0 FC, we supported city yesterday to rape u guys and d brutally did gringrin We wanted u guys to win but we wanted to sleep in peace so we were all happy grin. Today we r for Arsenal cool

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by CheedyJ(m): 12:14pm
luvola:
Liverpool will play by 4:00pm o Mukina2. to all Manchester united fans una go hear am from Liverpool on oct 16. it will be like film trick.
Oct 14 u meant to say..anyways, I can smell 'ote' in ur statement... We shall see sha,I reserve my comments..
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by mightyokwy(m): 12:16pm
Goalllll grin cheesy
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by gentle136(m): 12:17pm
arsenal will kill dem 2day. No1 goal still Weytin 4 more
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 12:17pm
GOOAAAAAAAL!!!!

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by purplekayc(m): 12:20pm
No waste of tym sha grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by Kakamorufu(m): 12:22pm
gobor
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by anuoluwapo884: 12:24pm
alexistaiwo:
On behalf of my fellow blues worldwide minus those that will make the fatal mistake of staking on Arsenal.
The bleeping gunners supported Manchester city and I am here to return the favor.


Up Brighton Hove Albion grin



Wrong move check the scoreline

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by simultaneousboi(m): 12:24pm
mukina2:
GOOAAAAAAAL!!!!
who scored?
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by greenstar: 12:25pm
alexistaiwo:
On behalf of my fellow blues worldwide minus those that will make the fatal mistake of staking on Arsenal.
The bleeping gunners supported Manchester city and I am here to return the favor.


Up Brighton Hove Albion grin

Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by fidalgo19: 12:26pm
angry angry angry
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by striker07(m): 12:26pm
simultaneousboi:

who scored?
Nacho Monreal
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 12:27pm
simultaneousboi:
who scored?
nacho
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by ikoroduboy01: 12:31pm
Luvola we have seen you
Wait till then
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by obinna58(m): 12:33pm
What the fvck is wrong with arsenal
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by shakswealth(m): 12:34pm
baddosky1:
Prediction: Brighton to score first in first half/ ov1.5 second half.

casted grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by bayocanny: 12:37pm
Arsenal is a useless team, quote me anywhere cheesy
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by comradespade(m): 12:44pm
bayocanny:
Arsenal is a useless team, quote me anywhere cheesy




Your head is paining you tongue


CoyG
Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 12:46pm
Half time

ARS 1-0 BHA

Viewing this topic: striker07(m), JasonBLood, ScotFree(m), Jostico, Benbobola(m), MEGAdime(m), uchemelvin20004, femtush10, Jeddy28(m), Wkaay(m), yhuci(m), repent4christ, vertueptime, aieromon(m), bayocanny, nsidav, justi4jesu(f), akpos4uall(m), Kyase(m), okpanachil, pmc01(m), seeyouseeme(f), emmflexcsc400(m), xtivin(m), Omooba77, eaglesshinne and 39 guest(s)

