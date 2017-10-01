₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by alexistaiwo: 12:00pm
On behalf of my fellow blues worldwide minus those that will make the fatal mistake of staking on Arsenal.
The bleeping gunners supported Manchester city and I am here to return the favor.
Up Brighton Hove Albion
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 12:01pm
GAME ON!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by luvola(m): 12:01pm
Mukina2 respect Liverpool and push their thread to front page against Newcastle.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by baddosky1: 12:01pm
Prediction: Brighton to score first in first half/ ov1.5 second half.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by anuoluwapo884: 12:02pm
It's going to be an easy win #team Arsenal# COYG
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by gentle136(m): 12:02pm
nice shot 4rm laca baby
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by luvola(m): 12:03pm
Liverpool will play by 4:00pm o Mukina2. to all Manchester united fans una go hear am from Liverpool on oct 16. it will be like film trick.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by anuoluwapo884: 12:03pm
greenstar:
I smell you had bet thousand on Arsenal Goodluck tho
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by Charles4075(m): 12:05pm
Seunny4lif, come ohhh. Match is set. Lacazette is just doing anyhow.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by invinzible1: 12:07pm
luvola:Even when United is not playing well they beat Liverpool. Not now they got pace and solid defense. Go check ur history bro
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by invinzible1: 12:08pm
This should be an easy win for gunners. But I won't be disappointed if things go north, I hope not
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by lifezone247(m): 12:08pm
oshe11:no vex
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by shakswealth(m): 12:13pm
alexistaiwo:
And we d Red Devils A.K.A 4-0 FC, we supported city yesterday to rape u guys and d brutally did We wanted u guys to win but we wanted to sleep in peace so we were all happy . Today we r for Arsenal
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by CheedyJ(m): 12:14pm
luvola:Oct 14 u meant to say..anyways, I can smell 'ote' in ur statement... We shall see sha,I reserve my comments..
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by mightyokwy(m): 12:16pm
Goalllll
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by gentle136(m): 12:17pm
arsenal will kill dem 2day. No1 goal still Weytin 4 more
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 12:17pm
GOOAAAAAAAL!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by purplekayc(m): 12:20pm
No waste of tym sha
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by Kakamorufu(m): 12:22pm
gobor
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by anuoluwapo884: 12:24pm
alexistaiwo:
Wrong move check the scoreline
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by simultaneousboi(m): 12:24pm
mukina2:who scored?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by greenstar: 12:25pm
alexistaiwo:
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by fidalgo19: 12:26pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by striker07(m): 12:26pm
simultaneousboi:Nacho Monreal
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 12:27pm
simultaneousboi:nacho
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by ikoroduboy01: 12:31pm
Luvola we have seen you
Wait till then
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by obinna58(m): 12:33pm
What the fvck is wrong with arsenal
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by shakswealth(m): 12:34pm
baddosky1:
casted
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by bayocanny: 12:37pm
Arsenal is a useless team, quote me anywhere
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by comradespade(m): 12:44pm
bayocanny:
Your head is paining you
CoyG
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 12:46pm
Half time
ARS 1-0 BHA
