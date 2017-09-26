Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match (2665 Views)

In other to solidify our togetherness which is currently threatened and to achieve national unity through conscious community engagements, we all have to deliberate and sign up for nation building because tribalism, ethnicity, sectionalism, partisanship, religiosity, federal character and zoning among other sentiments are inflicting unbearable pains and division on the people which further makes patriotism and peaceful co-existence almost unachievable.



For the first time in the history of our country, some concerned Nigerians are prepared to work out the possibility of achieving unity in what is tagged ‘Peace begins with me Rally' on the 30th of September,2017. 10:00 AM, at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra state. This will be followed by an Igbo Vs Arewa novelty football match on the 7th of October.



The Arewa groups and Igbo Peace Movement jointly agreed to embark on a grassroot/town hall meeting hinged on Re-orientation and peace in Nigeria irrespective of tribal, regional, and religious differences.



There is so much strength in our ‘unity-in-diversity’ which we can leverage on to build our nation and only the purposeful convergence of efforts from all ethnic groups can make Nigeria reclaim her rightful place in the comity of peaceful nations.



We stand for Peace!



We stand for Unity!



God bless Nigeria!



good move

After they massacred young innocent igbos in cold blood termed them "Terrorist" they swept the evil attrocity under the carpet and arrenged a novelty match.

I watched the video and saw stains of innocent blood everwhere on the floor i couldnt hold back the tears.





All those that planned this evil

All those that supported it

All those that rejoiced over the killings



Shall experience pain and sorrows in their life.

Unless there is no God. 5 Likes

I like Igbos, but I hate Ipob terrorist 4 Likes



adem30:

I like Igbos, but I hate Ipob terrorist 4kU We dont want no goddamm football game,we dont want no peace or bladdy unity. All we want and need is justice.4kU 20 Likes 1 Share

The north don't know how to play football na



what they know how to play is arrow and dagger shot



Since there will be no guns we already know the winner



But believe me they will still rig it

there can not peace without justice... 4k peace 6 Likes

Will shekau be there to grace the occasion??...let Nnamdi KANU nd Shekau be there...let's strengthen peace biko....let all the government officials be present... including buhari.... I will personally take up the responsibility to plant the bomb there 2 Likes







Arewa - 0



Idi-Igbo - 21



The war continues Result Sheet after the matchArewa - 0Idi-Igbo - 21The war continues 8 Likes

We can still live as peaceful neighbors .



Can't we?

Greenback:

We dont want no goddamm football game,we dont want no peace or bladdy unity. All we want and need is justice.



4kU

You dont want Peace. Your wish is already stamped



No Terrorist want peace all over the world You dont want Peace. Your wish is already stampedNo Terrorist want peace all over the world 2 Likes

paiz:

Since there are no guns we already know the winner

Even if there is gun and they are 11-11 the winner is obvious. One raises muscle over the other due to larger number. Even if there is gun and they are 11-11 the winner is obvious. One raises muscle over the other due to larger number.

I am not an Igbo but I think they should give them what they want not this football match biko 3 Likes

No peace without justice 8 Likes





Once the federal do the right thing, the agitation will die off by itself. See>>>



"IPOB agitations, others will continue except…" —

...urged the federal government to see to equitable and justifiable distribution of the nation’s resources among the various zones to put an end to intermittent agitations by various groups..." Dr Olusayo Oladejo, Rector, Baptist College of Theology, Oyo,



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/ipob-agitations-others-will-continue-except-baptist-college/ Nigeria is where it is today because majority of the people have no idea about what is going on. Who told you people that the Igbos and the Hausas or Yorubas don't co-habit well? Who told you people? The problem of the Igbos is with Nigeria. It is with the federal government hatred and not with individuals or tribes. So what would the match achieve?Once the federal do the right thing, the agitation will die off by itself. See>>> 5 Likes

Stingman:

Nigeria is where it is today because majority of the people have no idea about what is going on. Who told you people that the Igbos and the Hausas or Yorubas don't co-habit well? Who told you people? The problem of the Igbos is with Nigeria. It is with the federal government hatred and not with individuals or tribes. So what would the match achieve?



Once the federal do the right thing, the agitation will die off by itself. See>>>



"IPOB agitations, others will continue except…" —

...urged the federal government to see to equitable and justifiable distribution of the nation’s resources among the various zones to put an end to intermittent agitations by various groups..." Dr Olusayo Oladejo, Rector, Baptist College of Theology, Oyo,



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/ipob-agitations-others-will-continue-except-baptist-college/

And there was no hatred, when Jonathan was the president? And there was no hatred, when Jonathan was the president? 1 Like

wen they are done deceiving themselves with d football match they will tell me if football is now the symbol of justice and equity 6 Likes 1 Share

The funny thing is that the problem they are trying to forge can be destroyed before then by one executive recklessness.



The problem with Nigeria is not about us the masses but with those who lead and set us up against one another. 2 Likes

IkpuMmiri:





And there was no hatred, when Jonathan was the president?

There was and it was obvious, but the yorubas did not resort to agitation but rather approached the ruling goverment to lodge their complaint maybe because GEJ did not test their will with unguarded statements as we see in this government Unclad disdain for not only the igbos, but every other minority ethnic group that is not deemed worthy of enjoying the dividends of democracy. There was and it was obvious, but the yorubas did not resort to agitation but rather approached the ruling goverment to lodge their complaint maybe because GEJ did not test their will with unguarded statements as we see in this government Unclad disdain for not only the igbos, but every other minority ethnic group that is not deemed worthy of enjoying the dividends of democracy.

Worthless Efforts in uniting Oil and Water.



The two ethnic sides are pure extremists.



Igbos are pro-west



HausaFulani are pro-Arabs



Igbos loves freedom while HausaFulani love bondage..!!



Referendum or Restructuring. We don't belong together. Stop postponing the Evil day...!! 1 Like

Good one. Life continues after Kanu

Excellent, reminds me of how the civil war was paused for a novelty match....

Damage Control





Agitations continues after the game 1 Share

I'll be their ref

Who will officiate the match? an OPC commander?

LMAO!!!!!

igbos finally recieved sense igbos finally recieved sense

Dunno why we like deceiving ourselves in this country. 2 Likes

Lmao. Yorubas no dey part of this country, we want Yoruba vs Ndigbo,let us channel all our nairaland flatinoes vs afonjas frustration into the ball

If you want to play match play Hausa vs Igbo not Area vs Igbo

UNITY BEGGGERS, STILL BEGGING THE NORTH.

Okay sir

