Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match
Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match
In other to solidify our togetherness which is currently threatened and to achieve national unity through conscious community engagements, we all have to deliberate and sign up for nation building because tribalism, ethnicity, sectionalism, partisanship, religiosity, federal character and zoning among other sentiments are inflicting unbearable pains and division on the people which further makes patriotism and peaceful co-existence almost unachievable.
For the first time in the history of our country, some concerned Nigerians are prepared to work out the possibility of achieving unity in what is tagged ‘Peace begins with me Rally' on the 30th of September,2017. 10:00 AM, at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra state. This will be followed by an Igbo Vs Arewa novelty football match on the 7th of October.
The Arewa groups and Igbo Peace Movement jointly agreed to embark on a grassroot/town hall meeting hinged on Re-orientation and peace in Nigeria irrespective of tribal, regional, and religious differences.
There is so much strength in our ‘unity-in-diversity’ which we can leverage on to build our nation and only the purposeful convergence of efforts from all ethnic groups can make Nigeria reclaim her rightful place in the comity of peaceful nations.
We stand for Peace!
We stand for Unity!
God bless Nigeria!
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by jodababa(m): 9:15am
good move
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by CaptainG00D: 9:16am
After they massacred young innocent igbos in cold blood termed them "Terrorist" they swept the evil attrocity under the carpet and arrenged a novelty match.
I watched the video and saw stains of innocent blood everwhere on the floor i couldnt hold back the tears.
All those that planned this evil
All those that supported it
All those that rejoiced over the killings
Shall experience pain and sorrows in their life.
Unless there is no God.
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by adem30: 9:18am
I like Igbos, but I hate Ipob terrorist
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by Greenback: 9:21am
We dont want no goddamm football game,we dont want no peace or bladdy unity. All we want and need is justice.
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by paiz(m): 9:21am
The north don't know how to play football na
what they know how to play is arrow and dagger shot
Since there will be no guns we already know the winner
But believe me they will still rig it
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by truth4u: 9:25am
there can not peace without justice... 4k peace
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by smardray(m): 9:29am
Will shekau be there to grace the occasion??...let Nnamdi KANU nd Shekau be there...let's strengthen peace biko....let all the government officials be present... including buhari.... I will personally take up the responsibility to plant the bomb there
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by Day11(m): 9:33am
Result Sheet after the match
Arewa - 0
Idi-Igbo - 21
The war continues
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by FortifiedCity: 9:35am
We can still live as peaceful neighbors .
Can't we?
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by adem30: 9:35am
Greenback:
You dont want Peace. Your wish is already stamped
No Terrorist want peace all over the world
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by tdbankplc: 9:36am
paiz:
Even if there is gun and they are 11-11 the winner is obvious. One raises muscle over the other due to larger number.
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by Orodje(m): 9:36am
I am not an Igbo but I think they should give them what they want not this football match biko
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by Amarabae(f): 9:38am
No peace without justice
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by Stingman: 9:38am
Nigeria is where it is today because majority of the people have no idea about what is going on. Who told you people that the Igbos and the Hausas or Yorubas don't co-habit well? Who told you people? The problem of the Igbos is with Nigeria. It is with the federal government hatred and not with individuals or tribes. So what would the match achieve?
Once the federal do the right thing, the agitation will die off by itself. See>>>
"IPOB agitations, others will continue except…" —
...urged the federal government to see to equitable and justifiable distribution of the nation’s resources among the various zones to put an end to intermittent agitations by various groups..." Dr Olusayo Oladejo, Rector, Baptist College of Theology, Oyo,
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/ipob-agitations-others-will-continue-except-baptist-college/
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by IkpuMmiri(f): 9:43am
Stingman:
And there was no hatred, when Jonathan was the president?
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by PureMe01: 9:59am
wen they are done deceiving themselves with d football match they will tell me if football is now the symbol of justice and equity
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by Oksman(m): 10:07am
The funny thing is that the problem they are trying to forge can be destroyed before then by one executive recklessness.
The problem with Nigeria is not about us the masses but with those who lead and set us up against one another.
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by Oksman(m): 10:24am
IkpuMmiri:
There was and it was obvious, but the yorubas did not resort to agitation but rather approached the ruling goverment to lodge their complaint maybe because GEJ did not test their will with unguarded statements as we see in this government Unclad disdain for not only the igbos, but every other minority ethnic group that is not deemed worthy of enjoying the dividends of democracy.
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by ZKOSOSO(m): 10:26am
Worthless Efforts in uniting Oil and Water.
The two ethnic sides are pure extremists.
Igbos are pro-west
HausaFulani are pro-Arabs
Igbos loves freedom while HausaFulani love bondage..!!
Referendum or Restructuring. We don't belong together. Stop postponing the Evil day...!!
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by brainpulse: 11:30am
Good one. Life continues after Kanu
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by supersystemsnig: 11:30am
Excellent, reminds me of how the civil war was paused for a novelty match....
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by emmabest2000(m): 11:30am
Damage Control
Agitations continues after the game
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by ipobarecriminals: 11:31am
I'll be their ref
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by uhuogba(m): 11:31am
Who will officiate the match? an OPC commander?
LMAO!!!!!
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by bettercreature(m): 11:32am
igbos finally recieved sense
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by hucienda: 11:32am
Dunno why we like deceiving ourselves in this country.
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by proudlyYoruba(m): 11:33am
Lmao. Yorubas no dey part of this country, we want Yoruba vs Ndigbo,let us channel all our nairaland flatinoes vs afonjas frustration into the ball
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by ArewaYouths: 11:34am
If you want to play match play Hausa vs Igbo not Area vs Igbo
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by 2lateBiafra: 11:34am
UNITY BEGGGERS, STILL BEGGING THE NORTH.
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by chinawapz(m): 11:34am
Okay sir
|Re: Arewa Vs Ndigbo Novelty Match: Osinbajo To Honor Football Match by daywatcher: 11:34am
keep deceiving yourselves..as if novelty match will bring 24 hour electricity
