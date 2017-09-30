Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 8 Signs You Are Under A Powerful Love Spell (12324 Views)

Aboru Aboye, today I will be teaching you 8 Signs You Are Under A Powerful Love Spell. Most people have been hearing about love spells or have watched love spells in movies but they dont know if they themselves or their loved ones are under love spell because they lack occult knowledge.



Luckily for you today, I will be walking you through the basics of love spells. You see in reality love spells might seem like something from a movie but they can be very real and sometimes people are not even aware of the power that they are putting out into the universe.



It can be that a person has not even consciously cast a love spell on you or your loved one but love spells are more common than you might think. If you ever consider attempting to put a love spell on someone else, think twice.



Because these types of spells are interfering with someone’s free will, have a way of not working out or backfiring. It would be wise to keep in mind the law of three which basically indicates that whatever you put out into the universe will be returned to you three times.



8 Signs You Are Under A Powerful Love Spells:



1* You find yourself being drawn to a person who is not usually your type.



2* You have difficulty eating or sleeping due to concerns about this person’s affections.



3* Your every conscious moment and every thought somehow relates back to the person.



4* You find yourself saying their name a lot and often for no reason.



5* Every time the phone rings you think you know that it is that person, even when it’s not.



6* You think that whenever you hear the noise of a car going by, you think that it is them.



7* You constantly dream about the person — these are usually especially vivid dreams.



8* You find yourself either suddenly emulating their behavior or trying to draw their attention to you.



As you can see there are a lot of signs that you could be under the influence of someone else’s love spell. If you are not experienced in occult, you should seek help on how best to fight it.



Thank you for reading, leave your comments



What are the implications of using a love spell on someone? I heard about the first child of one being an slowpoke especially men. Pls how true is it?



Its been a while you posted babalawos, your threads are enlightening to an extent. I hope all is well? I always look foward to reading from you.

Kai,.. Nawa oo



Girls have killed us.



WTF is that 3rd pic..





All is well and thanks for checking up on me. Yes it is true, first child of the spell seeker can be an slowpoke if the love spell law (taboo) is broken. A first child must fortify his or herself because they spoil first children alot in Nigeria.



Finally, it boils down to the type of love spell that was cast for him or her and the consequences that goes with it if the law (taboo) is broken.



For some love charm if the law (taboo) is broken, the person will have marriage problem for the rest of his or her life. And there some rare cases the person will not have a male child, only female children. Only male child will go out in the form of miscarriage or die prematurely.



There are several implications of using love spell on someone and these implications are:



1* Control: most people want to control their spouse to do their biding. Domination plays a very important role in relationship and marriage. Love spells takes effect in this area. A man who is under a love spell becomes the woman in the house doing domestic work like cooking, washing dishes, washing his spouse clothes and undies, cleaning the house.... etc that normally he will refuse when commanded by his wife or spouse to do.



2* Faithfulness: most people want their spouse to be faithful. They cant stand their man or woman cheating on them because of love or jealousy. Love spells takes effect in this area. A man or woman who is under a love spell becomes 100% faithful to his or her partner. He or she can not leave the relationship or marriage. Most people that were not secured in their relationship becomes secure through love spell knowing full well their spouse cannot leave them.



3* Asking Without Refusal: most people want their spouse to always give them anything they ask for; be it money, clothes, latest phone, car, house.... etc. Love spells takes effect in this area. A man or woman who is under a love spell gives his or her spouse what he or she ask for without thinking twice.



Thank you for reading, leave your comments



kristen12:

What are the implications of using a love spell on someone? I heard about the first child of one being an slowpoke especially men. Pls how true is it?



Babalawos:

thanks for enlightening baba

lawrykings:

thanks for enlightening baba

Babalawos, this is most enlightening.



Is it possible to fortify a love spell for life? I've heard of cases where the victim just suddenly regains his or her senses, like the spell expired or something.





Yes it is possible to fortify a love spell for life.



Victims suddenly regain his or her senses when the love spell seeker intentionally release his or her victim from the spell or mistakenly break the law (taboo) of the love spell or when a higher force intervenes into the spell like a strong babalawo incantation, prayer of a pastor or Muslim clergy or Hindu clergy or Buddhist clergy etc.



Thank you for reading, leave your comments



Babalawos



Babalawos, this is most enlightening.



Babalawos:

Ogboato



Yes it is possible to fortify a love spell for life.



Victims suddenly regain his or her senses when the love spell seeker intentionally release his or her victim from the spell or mistakenly break the law (taboo) of the love spell or when a higher force intervenes into the spell like a strong babalawo incantation, prayer of a pastor or Muslim clergy or Hindu clergy or Buddhist clergy etc.



Thank you for reading, leave your comments



Babalawos



Babalawos how do I cast a love spell on a guy and make him love me forever and do anything I want?





There are taboos like: dont make love to a pregnant woman, dont make love to a woman seeing her period, make love to same sex, dont let rain touch you, dont walk under rope, dont eat fish, dont eat goat meat, dont eat ogbono / okro soup, dont eat snail, dont drink palm wine, dont go out at night, eat human excreta on a particular day of the week or month or year, nobody should see your unclothedness... etc.



The consequences of breaking such taboos can be very dangerous



Ishilove:



NLmember:

You will find my love potions and love charms online tutorial interesting. Here is the link: http://www.nairaland.com/3283903/love-potions-love-charms-love

Babalawos:

There are several taboos for several spells (charms). Taboos and spells (charms) goes together and they are endless.



There are taboos like: dont make love to a pregnant woman, dont make love to a woman seeing her period, make love to same sex, dont let rain touch you, dont walk under rope, dont eat fish, dont eat goat meat, dont eat ogbono / okro soup, dont eat snail, dont drink palm wine, dont go out at night, eat human excreta on a particular day of the week or month or year, nobody should see your unclothedness... etc.



The consequences of breaking such taboos can be very dangerous



My God!! Human excreta??



All these to control the free will of another human?



NLmember:

Ishilove:

Ishilove:



My God!! Human excreta??



All these to control the free will of another human?



Yet these people will come after me with loaded guns for just accepting Jesus Christ without doing anything. just accept Him, and they'll want to kill me for it.



See what satan makes sane people do?



No wonder bisexuality is has become so common, Satan makes them do these things.



I know of a strong babalawo that Ogun killed because he broke the taboo of Ogun. I also know of a powerful Aiyelala Priest in Ogheghe Phase 1 close to my shrine whom Aiyelala killed. You dont break taboos in ATR and go free.



That is why IFA recommend Ebos (Sacrifices) than charms to His children because IFA knows the dangers of breaking taboos.



Ishilove:



My God!! Human excreta??



All these to control the free will of another human?



Babalawos:

There are several taboos for several spells (charms). Taboos and spells (charms) goes together and they are endless.



There are taboos like: dont make love to a pregnant woman, dont make love to a woman seeing her period, make love to same sex, dont let rain touch you, dont walk under rope, dont eat fish, dont eat goat meat, dont eat ogbono / okro soup, dont eat snail, dont drink palm wine, dont go out at night, eat human excreta on a particular day of the week or month or year, nobody should see your unclothedness... etc.



The consequences of breaking such taboos can be very dangerous





NLmember:



Babalawos:

You can send me a private message for an effective love charm and it taboo



Thanks. But the taboo list na wa ooo.

NLmember:





NLmember:



Thanks. But the taboo list na wa ooo.

701ecilana:



Did you read through his list of dos and don'ts?

Yet these people will come after me with loaded guns for just accepting Jesus Christ without doing anything. just accept Him, and they'll want to kill me for it.



See what satan makes sane people do?



No wonder bisexuality is has become so common, Satan makes them do these things.



Ohhhhhh, My father in Heaven. Save these people from the manacles of satan.



Babalawos:

Ogboato



Yes it is possible to fortify a love spell for life.



Victims suddenly regain his or her senses when the love spell seeker intentionally release his or her victim from the spell or mistakenly break the law (taboo) of the love spell or when a higher force intervenes into the spell like a strong babalawo incantation, prayer of a pastor or Muslim clergy or Hindu clergy or Buddhist clergy etc.



Thank you for reading, leave your comments



Babalawos



Syphax:



Babalawos:

You observe the 10 commandments, don't you? That is your taboo, don't break it or your jehovah will deal with you



Pls how do you compare thou shall not steal from your neighbour and eating excreta, or having sex with same sex?



NLmember:

Ishilove:



Can you give us some examples of these taboos?



purem:







