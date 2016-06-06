Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria's Unity Not Negotiable Senate Insists (Video) (3100 Views)

Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable / Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable – Senate / FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Senate has resolved that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable in spite of ongoing secessionist agitations in parts of the country.



The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, after a closed-door session during Tuesday’s plenary, said the lawmakers agreed that the territorial integrity of the country must be protected.



Saraki said, “The Senate resolved that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable and we are all committed to the territorial integrity of our country. The Senate will use all possible measures to make sure that peace is restored to all parts of Nigeria.

Watch the video below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N954NBZNHSM





Source: Watch the video belowSource: http://punchng.com/senate-resumes-says-nigerias-unity-not-negotiable/ 1 Like





FTC AGAIN........

Dedicated to Says who? Says the cabals marginalizing the ---------.....if e no gud 4 ur health QUIT ........but if e good for health NO QUITFTC AGAIN........Dedicated to 5 Likes

iPob



won't



like



this 8 Likes 1 Share

Agreed.:

But Devolution & Decentralisation of Power to State Governance must be achieved before 2019 10 Likes

They are the real Nigerians. Along with religious leaders.



The ones that have everything. Proper education for their kids, proper healthcare, security. A great and awesome life.



A government will always exist. It the citizens that die.. Aligning with the government assures you of the next best thing to immortality - a great lazy life, where you become God of your community and tribe by representing them at the altar of falsehood and mediocrity that is the Nigerian government.



Nigeria's unity is not negotiable? Of course, it isn't. One stupid English man left his village in England and came here to make us one. So we call him Lord Lugard. God created humans, Lord Lugard Nigerians.



He may have died childless, but Nigeria was the best property he gave to his evil white witch in England, his Queen.



UNITY no be by compulsion and fear, that one na pretence. You discuss, share ideas, understand each other. Nigerian leaders really have no clue. The followers less so. 27 Likes 4 Shares

Ok

Everyone knows that Ipob members are the few illiterates among the Igbo population. While Ipob sympathizers are those who are still bitter that Buhari won the 2015 election instead of Gej.

*In Don Jazzy's voice* Awon IPOB, if you want Biafra come and collect it from the Nigerian Army. 8 Likes 3 Shares

How will they say otherwise when they already know what they stand to lose should the country be divided.



Senators....



All of you are mad! 1 Like

then improve the eastern region

The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable but the senate should amend the law and let the pigs and idiots have their way. We Nigerians are tired of them, we no longer feel comfortable sharing same country with the terrorists.



Senate, let them GO. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Personally I stand for one Nigeria because I love this country and I believe someday we'll be great; of course, even America and London etc we compare ourselves with wasn't built in a day.













BUT I AM STRONGLY OF THE OPINION THAT WE SHOULD RESTRUCTURE THIS COUNTRY, WITH THAT WE WILL GROW FASTER THATS FOR SURE







Long live The Federal Republic of Nigeria





#9ja4Life 3 Likes 1 Share

Islam is a religion of peace.

Yorubas are not coward.

Buhari is fighting against corruption.

IPOB are terrorist.

Nigeria's unity is non-negotiable.



If these are true, why do people keep repeating them?



Repeat a lie one million times, it's still a lie. 5 Likes

Haaaaaaa Nnamdi and his Biafra Ipod supporters right now 6 Likes 1 Share

Thieves!! Who would want to show a black face on where his looted money comes from. These so call position has being milking the country into ferocious poverty. With the piercing of starvation, bad roads, limited light supply and no good working environment for startups on the hearts of the citizens have revolted in beating hard drums of this injuries. Still these egomaniac are not even pretending to listen to this outcry.



If I was a "witch" or confer with diabolic powers as spread, I would have taken my time to eliminate first political holders, I mean, any as they come in until the seat is feared.



Nonsense!! And youths that are suppose to be the guilder of future are even enemies to it. *spitout*

Stop this propaganda.

You condemned IPOB that does not kill.



Buhari & APC will not even condemn the Fulani Herdsmen that rape & kill people.







You called the Army out against unarmed IPOB.



They refuse to call the Army againt Fulani Herdsmen.



http://dailypost.ng/2016/06/06/we-will-not-use-military-force-against-fulani-herdsmen-fg/





the Hypocrisy is too much.

Why will they proscribe IPOB that has never killed, while Fulani Herdsmen go free?



Then you tell me we must remain in a country where the blood thirsty North rules over us?

God forbid



the Hypocrisy is too much.Why will they proscribe IPOB that has never killed, while Fulani Herdsmen go free?Then you tell me we must remain in a country where the blood thirsty North rules over us?God forbid 8 Likes 2 Shares

Nnamdi kanu presently in dubai for the fear of being re arrested IPOB terrorist be hating thisNnamdi kanu presently in dubai for the fear of being re arrested 3 Likes 1 Share

We have been hearing this but every sane minded person knows that Nigeria is negotiable except those benefiting from the illegalities and spoils of office .



Who doesn't know that the status quo cannot continue or else they should be ready to face a massive revolt



Obviously the senate is just being minimal with the truth just to satisfy the gullible ones while they continue to gather their loots and transfer abroad. 2 Likes 1 Share

Then give an Igbo man the Presidency come next election.

At least they should start the restructuring shap shap

dotcomnamename:

Haaaaaaa Nnamdi and his Biafra Ipod supporters right now why exactly are you begging them for Unity? Give me two reasons why you want them to stay. why exactly are you begging them for Unity? Give me two reasons why you want them to stay.

Adaumunocha:

Then give an Igbo man the Presidency come next election. why?

which group get presidency on a platter of gold.. im sure you dont have PVC why?which group get presidency on a platter of gold.. im sure you dont have PVC 4 Likes

Nigeria would become very great if tribalism is eliminated and every tribe equally see one another as brothers.



GOD Bless Nigeria! 2 Likes 1 Share

Nnamdi and IPOBS hope you don here this one 3 Likes

They mean the unity of the cabal that has been stealing our common wealth since indepedence thus keeping this country in the stone age is not negotiable.

But how can unity be nonnegotiable?

This is the worst set of Sinators. If i may ask them who will the flies support in the 1st place ?

What exactly is negotiable in this country