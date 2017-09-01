Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station (6594 Views)

Security Guard Poses With Huge Python After Killing It In Imo State. Photo / Man Rejoices After Killing This Monitor Lizard With His "Bare Hands". PICS / Man Turns Gutter Into His Swimming Pool After 'Getting High On Weed' (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





A Zambian man has turned himself in after killing his wife's secret lover, pictured above, whom he found on their matrimonial bed yesterday September 26th. According to Zambian local media, the man returned home unexpectedly to Solwezi in the middle of the night from Lumwana where he works and found the man in his matrimonial bed with his wife fast asleep in his bedroom. He took some pictures and afterward went into their kitchen and picked up a pounding stick, returned to the bedroom and struck the man on the head. The secret lover died as his head was broken and his brain spilled out. The angry husband then picked up the body of the deceased, put it in his car and drove to the police station where he handed himself over! The body of the deceased is lying in solwezi general hospital mortuary.







Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/photos-man-turns-himself-in-after.html?m=1 Photos: Man turns himself in after killing his wife's lover he found on their matrimonial bedA Zambian man has turned himself in after killing his wife's secret lover, pictured above, whom he found on their matrimonial bed yesterday September 26th. According to Zambian local media, the man returned home unexpectedly to Solwezi in the middle of the night from Lumwana where he works and found the man in his matrimonial bed with his wife fast asleep in his bedroom. He took some pictures and afterward went into their kitchen and picked up a pounding stick, returned to the bedroom and struck the man on the head. The secret lover died as his head was broken and his brain spilled out. The angry husband then picked up the body of the deceased, put it in his car and drove to the police station where he handed himself over! The body of the deceased is lying in solwezi general hospital mortuary.

Died in action 11 Likes

chai! this is very unfortunate...... see what provocation can cause. i dont even know if to blame the husband because i have never been in such case and dont pray to be. and the law will allow the wife walk free!!!!!!!!!!! 3 Likes

O....the whores some men laɓour for. Now, his only ɗestinƴ is now mitigated...all ɓecause of one ɗirty triangle! 4 Likes

hmmmm..........women





I love his courage but what of the woman?



He should have just killed the two I love his courage but what of the woman?He should have just killed the two 7 Likes 1 Share

consequences of sleeping with another man's wife 8 Likes

straight to hell were he belongs 1 Like

OK

Young03:

consequences of sleeping with another man's wife



some men just cant control themselves





now what has he gained fkkking a married woman some men just cant control themselvesnow what has he gained fkkking a married woman 1 Like











anyway kindly check this link for all car owners zimbabwe and kenya na 5 and 6 for useless topics ..anyway kindly check this link for all car owners http://www.nairaland.com/4082003/v-upgrade-tool-political-analysis-technologically#60874162 1 Like

?.... And will it stop another man from convincing himself that his dick is a blessing to womankind?.... 1 Like

What a bold step,

There is a certain dude on nairaland who seems so proud of himself for sleeping with people's wives.

If you are reading this, man, I hope you retrace your steps and take a new leaf cos the consequences might not be too dissimilar from this. 2 Likes

Seriously

Honestly, i dont even knw wu to blame...wud av praised him more if e ad opened his wife's skull too wit d stick

Are there faithful women In Zimbabwe at all?

If am the judge na 5years imprisonment simple



Nonsense



Nonsense





This days even my babe I don't trust her



I have trust issues with women



I believe anything is possible



I trust nobody 1 Like

Wetin concern me

naijaisGOOD:

zimbabwe and kenya na 5 and 6 for useless topics ..









anyway kindly check this link for all car owners http://www.nairaland.com/4082003/v-upgrade-tool-political-analysis-technologically#60874162 Your country is 7 Your country is 7

Death well deserving...

Women, try and control you libido.... or betterstill listen to Reminisce - Ponmile.... it's got a lotta lessons you could learn from







Before dem bury me, not all women are loose

should i say good Samaritan??

he is a real man though These Zimbabweans and their infidelity stories tire me, 2 Likes





Your post is just like Zee world Is it Zimbabwean?? Zambian? or ZombieYour post is just like Zee world 4 Likes

Died in active service to womanity 3 Likes

ok 1 Like

I tire for woman matter...to marry self dey fear me dis days.

justice was served

So someone cannot rest after sex-dancing with someone else wife

They even have the gut to rest and sleep after the nonsense



Or let's say they were preparing for the final round





This is Karma 407





Learn to hold your d-ick, or start learning how to loose your head 1 Like