|Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by VastFinder: 9:08am
Photos: Man turns himself in after killing his wife's lover he found on their matrimonial bed
A Zambian man has turned himself in after killing his wife's secret lover, pictured above, whom he found on their matrimonial bed yesterday September 26th. According to Zambian local media, the man returned home unexpectedly to Solwezi in the middle of the night from Lumwana where he works and found the man in his matrimonial bed with his wife fast asleep in his bedroom. He took some pictures and afterward went into their kitchen and picked up a pounding stick, returned to the bedroom and struck the man on the head. The secret lover died as his head was broken and his brain spilled out. The angry husband then picked up the body of the deceased, put it in his car and drove to the police station where he handed himself over! The body of the deceased is lying in solwezi general hospital mortuary.
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/photos-man-turns-himself-in-after.html?m=1
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by cummando(m): 9:10am
Died in action
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by wydmag(m): 9:13am
chai! this is very unfortunate...... see what provocation can cause. i dont even know if to blame the husband because i have never been in such case and dont pray to be. and the law will allow the wife walk free!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by LordIsaac(m): 9:16am
O....the whores some men laɓour for. Now, his only ɗestinƴ is now mitigated...all ɓecause of one ɗirty triangle!
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by cassidy1996(m): 9:22am
hmmmm..........women
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by BornAgainMay: 9:31am
I love his courage but what of the woman?
He should have just killed the two
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by Young03(m): 9:41am
consequences of sleeping with another man's wife
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by countryfive: 10:39am
straight to hell were he belongs
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by Karlman: 10:40am
OK
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by rozayx5(m): 10:40am
Young03:
some men just cant control themselves
now what has he gained fkkking a married woman
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by naijaisGOOD: 10:40am
zimbabwe and kenya na 5 and 6 for useless topics ..
anyway kindly check this link for all car owners http://www.nairaland.com/4082003/v-upgrade-tool-political-analysis-technologically#60874162
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by DWJOBScom(m): 10:41am
And will it stop another man from convincing himself that his dick is a blessing to womankind?....
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by Antoeni(m): 10:41am
What a bold step,
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by KevinDein: 10:41am
There is a certain dude on nairaland who seems so proud of himself for sleeping with people's wives.
If you are reading this, man, I hope you retrace your steps and take a new leaf cos the consequences might not be too dissimilar from this.
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by Alal(m): 10:41am
Seriously
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by jbreezy: 10:41am
Honestly, i dont even knw wu to blame...wud av praised him more if e ad opened his wife's skull too wit d stick
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by kennygee(f): 10:41am
Are there faithful women In Zimbabwe at all?
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by maxiuc(m): 10:41am
If am the judge na 5years imprisonment simple
Nonsense
Nonsense
This days even my babe I don't trust her
I have trust issues with women
I believe anything is possible
I trust nobody
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by proff010: 10:41am
Wetin concern me
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by JamesReacher(m): 10:42am
naijaisGOOD:Your country is 7
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by wordproof: 10:42am
Death well deserving...
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by Samyokporua(m): 10:42am
Women, try and control you libido.... or betterstill listen to Reminisce - Ponmile.... it's got a lotta lessons you could learn from
Before dem bury me, not all women are loose
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by Emu4life(m): 10:42am
should i say good Samaritan??
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by Bawsse(m): 10:42am
he is a real man though These Zimbabweans and their infidelity stories tire me,
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by Ohcanada(m): 10:42am
Is it Zimbabwean?? Zambian? or Zombie
Your post is just like Zee world
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by Badboiz(m): 10:42am
Died in active service to womanity
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by slawomir: 10:42am
ok
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by ayoomoba1(m): 10:42am
I tire for woman matter...to marry self dey fear me dis days.
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by KKKWHITE(m): 10:42am
justice was served
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by SenorFax(m): 10:42am
So someone cannot rest after sex-dancing with someone else wife
They even have the gut to rest and sleep after the nonsense
Or let's say they were preparing for the final round
This is Karma 407
Learn to hold your d-ick, or start learning how to loose your head
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Wife's Lover On Their Bed & Shows Up At Police Station by Florblu(f): 10:43am
I like people who are always responsible for their actions
