Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu (3765 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Weeps In Court After IPOB Leader Was Granted Bail. Photos / Court Renews Arrest Warrant On Tompolo, Orders Security Agencies To Produce Him / Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Chased Out Of Court - The Cable (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has asked a federal high court in Abuja to order Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, to reveal the whereabouts of his client.



Last week, Ejiofor filed a suit at the court asking it to vacate its order proscribing the group.



The military had declared IPOB a terrorist organisation before the government approached the court to legitimise its action outlawing the group.



But on Wednesday, Kanu’s counsel filed an amended suit asking the court to order the chief of army staff to disclose the whereabouts of his client.



He confirmed the filing of the legal action to TheCable.



He said Kanu was last seen on September 14 when soldiers invaded his residence at Afara-ukwu in Umuahia, Abia state.



Emmanuel, Kanu’s younger brother, had earlier asked the army to produce his sibling whether dead or alive.



The army is yet to respond to the demands for the disclosure of the whereabouts of Kanu.



Source: Source: https://www.thecable.ng/kanus-lawyer-asks-court-order-buratai-produce 2 Likes

Judge would be like "you want buratia to bring python dance here" 22 Likes 4 Shares

Produce Him bawo?? when he has personally choose to be on exile! 17 Likes 2 Shares

Hashimyussufamao:

Produce Him bawo??

when he has personally choose to be on exile!

Are you a Yoruba Muslim? Are you a Yoruba Muslim? 23 Likes 1 Share

nwabobo:



Are you a Yoruba Muslim? *no, ibo christain *no, ibo christain 36 Likes 4 Shares

I'm interested in the outcome of this suit.

This suit will go a long way in determining the fate of the Biafran agitations, the career of Yusuf Tukur Buratai and the legality/illegality of the deployment of the country's military by a section of the country against others.



Let the mentions begin! 3 Likes 1 Share

Bayajidda1:

This suit will go a long way in determining the fate of the Biafran agitations, the career of Yusuf Tukur Buratai and the legality/illegality of the deployment of the country's military by a section of the country against others.



Let the mentions begin!

Hmmm.. Lawyers and their wahala.



If the military has a good defense counsel the prayers of Kanu's lawyer does not hold water. Please note I'm not in any way in support of the military action.



It is so simple and it is so because there was never a military operation to capture Kanu. The military was just conduction it's normal operations across the country and some hoodlums attacked them and caused threats to lives of ordinary citizens so the soldiers chased them to different locations within Aba community.



Please note the popular saying: "Lawyers are lairs" The lies I was fed that made me not to study law. Hmmm.. Lawyers and their wahala.If the military has a good defense counsel the prayers of Kanu's lawyer does not hold water. Please note I'm not in any way in support of the military action.It is so simple and it is so because there was never a military operation to capture Kanu. The military was just conduction it's normal operations across the country and some hoodlums attacked them and caused threats to lives of ordinary citizens so the soldiers chased them to different locations within Aba community.Please note the popular saying: "Lawyers are lairs" The lies I was fed that made me not to study law. 8 Likes 1 Share

datola:





Hmmm.. Lawyers and their wahala.



If the military has a good defense counsel the prayers of Kanu's lawyer does not hold water. Please note I'm not in any way in support of the military action.



It is so simple and it is so because there was never a military operation to capture Kanu. The military was just conduction it's normal operations across the country and some hoodlums attacked them and caused threats to lives of ordinary citizens so the soldiers chased them to different locations within Aba community.



Please note the popular saying: "Lawyers are lairs" The lies I was fed that made me not to study law.





Please kindly check other threads where videos of the military invasion of Nnamdi Kanu's home were posted or you can equally Google it.



Take out time to watch the videos and conclude for yourself if the lawyer has evidence to back up his suit or not.



Till then, nice day. Please kindly check other threads where videos of the military invasion of Nnamdi Kanu's home were posted or you can equally Google it.Take out time to watch the videos and conclude for yourself if the lawyer has evidence to back up his suit or not.Till then, nice day. 7 Likes 1 Share

Bayajidda1:



Please kindly check other threads where videos of the military invasion of Nnamdi Kanu's home were posted or you can equally Google it.



Take out time to watch the videos and conclude for yourself if the lawyer has evidence to back up his suit or not.



Till then, nice day.

Did you see Kanu in the video ( or being captured)?



Please take note. This is not my opinion I am just holding brief for the FG/NA/Brutai lawyer.



Remember the popular maxim I quoted earlier.



These points are the most likely path FG's lawyer should be threading and they should also help NK's lawyer to think ahead.



It's going to be very interesting before his Lordship at the Federal High court. Did you see Kanu in the video ( or being captured)?Please take note. This is not my opinion I am just holding brief for the FG/NA/Brutai lawyer.Remember the popular maxim I quoted earlier.These points are the most likely path FG's lawyer should be threading and they should also help NK's lawyer to think ahead.It's going to be very interesting before his Lordship at the Federal High court. 10 Likes 2 Shares

datola:





Did you see Kanu in the video ( or being captured)?



Please take note. This is not my opinion I am just holding brief for the FG/NA/Brutai lawyer.



Remember the popular maxim I quoted earlier.



These points are the most likely path FG's lawyer should be threading and they should also help NK's lawyer to think ahead.

It's going to be very interesting before his Lordship at the Federal High court.

The valid point here is that those (the military) that invaded and besieged Kanu's home are the culprits behind his disappearance(dead or alive).



It was while the said seige on his house was going on that he made contact with anyone for the last time, and according to the attorney, that was the last time anyone saw him or heard from him.



I would not like to preempt the Court, so I will stop here for now. The valid point here is that those (the military) that invaded and besieged Kanu's home are the culprits behind his disappearance(dead or alive).It was while the said seige on his house was going on that he made contact with anyone for the last time, and according to the attorney, that was the last time anyone saw him or heard from him.I would not like to preempt the Court, so I will stop here for now. 8 Likes

He thinks na the first to run to court na him win case .

He has to convince the court beyond reasonable doubt with clear/video evidences that



1. Kanu was in the house when military invaded the environment.

2. That he saw the military took or arrested Kanu.

3. That Kanu didn't frame his kidnapping or hoax.

4. That he wasn't part of the IPOB terrorist group.



When case starts, he go hear wem. They think say na small boy matter be this.



But they said Kanus parents were missing too before, so they have been found. Yeye unserious people. He thinks na the first to run to court na him win caseHe has to convince the court beyond reasonable doubt with clear/video evidences that1. Kanu was in the house when military invaded the environment.2. That he saw the military took or arrested Kanu.3. That Kanu didn't frame his kidnapping or hoax.4. That he wasn't part of the IPOB terrorist group.When case starts, he go hear wem. They think say na small boy matter be this.But they said Kanus parents were missing too before, so they have been found. Yeye unserious people. 7 Likes 3 Shares

nwabobo:





Are you a Yoruba Muslim? No! Obatala Jewish No! Obatala Jewish 6 Likes

Kanu d commander of d Zoo

K

Ok

f

god loves me and bless me with fat ass and good body structure........ some people can't get over it











Elzazaky's Treatment I only have two words, if truly Nnamdi KANU is missing.Elzazaky's Treatment 1 Like

Thought his brother said he was safe wherever he was. 1 Like 1 Share

Last picture seen of Cownu 5 Likes

I so much love this game IPOB is playing. They should produce him, why should kanu goto court again, if i'm kanu, i'll secretly leave the zoo, go abroad and plot Nigeria's downfall wella, anytime i show my face again, it'll be when i'll hit Nigeria hard and big and score something big that'll get biafra immediately. Fvck Nigeria 2 Likes

These people will get more than they bargained for soon..



Gone are the days of blackmail, victim cards etc. for political favours.. You can't and won't ever reap where you didn't sow.



Let them try anyhow and see anyhow..

Rubbish pipu

I laugh in Chinese...

The worɗ "invaded" is strong. Ɗriving through your ɗoorstep is not invasion. 1 Like

Hashimyussufamao:



*no, ibo christain efik Christian ! efik Christian ! 1 Like

Bayajidda1:

This suit will go a long way in determining the fate of the Biafran agitations, the career of Yusuf Tukur Buratai and the legality/illegality of the deployment of the country's military by a section of the country against others.



Let the mentions begin!

...so IPOB struggle now is against Buratai?.....confused unstable people...nonsense... ...so IPOB struggle now is against Buratai?.....confused unstable people...nonsense... 4 Likes

Bayajidda1:



Please kindly check other threads where videos of the military invasion of Nnamdi Kanu's home were posted or you can equally Google it.



Take out time to watch the videos and conclude for yourself if the lawyer has evidence to back up his suit or not.



Till then, nice day.

Watched the videos not one thread of evidence to suggest invasion and or arbitrary illegal military action. Watched the videos not one thread of evidence to suggest invasion and or arbitrary illegal military action. 1 Like