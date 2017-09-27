₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by dotcomnamename: 5:03pm
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has asked a federal high court in Abuja to order Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, to reveal the whereabouts of his client.
Source: https://www.thecable.ng/kanus-lawyer-asks-court-order-buratai-produce
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by paiz(m): 5:06pm
Judge would be like "you want buratia to bring python dance here"
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:07pm
Produce Him bawo?? when he has personally choose to be on exile!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by nwabobo: 5:09pm
Hashimyussufamao:
Are you a Yoruba Muslim?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:14pm
nwabobo:*no, ibo christain
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Bayajidda1: 5:18pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Bayajidda1: 5:19pm
I'm interested in the outcome of this suit.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Bayajidda1: 5:23pm
This suit will go a long way in determining the fate of the Biafran agitations, the career of Yusuf Tukur Buratai and the legality/illegality of the deployment of the country's military by a section of the country against others.
Let the mentions begin!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by datola: 5:36pm
Bayajidda1:
Hmmm.. Lawyers and their wahala.
If the military has a good defense counsel the prayers of Kanu's lawyer does not hold water. Please note I'm not in any way in support of the military action.
It is so simple and it is so because there was never a military operation to capture Kanu. The military was just conduction it's normal operations across the country and some hoodlums attacked them and caused threats to lives of ordinary citizens so the soldiers chased them to different locations within Aba community.
Please note the popular saying: "Lawyers are lairs" The lies I was fed that made me not to study law.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Bayajidda1: 5:50pm
datola:
Please kindly check other threads where videos of the military invasion of Nnamdi Kanu's home were posted or you can equally Google it.
Take out time to watch the videos and conclude for yourself if the lawyer has evidence to back up his suit or not.
Till then, nice day.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by datola: 6:08pm
Bayajidda1:
Did you see Kanu in the video ( or being captured)?
Please take note. This is not my opinion I am just holding brief for the FG/NA/Brutai lawyer.
Remember the popular maxim I quoted earlier.
These points are the most likely path FG's lawyer should be threading and they should also help NK's lawyer to think ahead.
It's going to be very interesting before his Lordship at the Federal High court.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Bayajidda1: 6:30pm
datola:
The valid point here is that those (the military) that invaded and besieged Kanu's home are the culprits behind his disappearance(dead or alive).
It was while the said seige on his house was going on that he made contact with anyone for the last time, and according to the attorney, that was the last time anyone saw him or heard from him.
I would not like to preempt the Court, so I will stop here for now.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by brainpulse: 6:53pm
He thinks na the first to run to court na him win case .
He has to convince the court beyond reasonable doubt with clear/video evidences that
1. Kanu was in the house when military invaded the environment.
2. That he saw the military took or arrested Kanu.
3. That Kanu didn't frame his kidnapping or hoax.
4. That he wasn't part of the IPOB terrorist group.
When case starts, he go hear wem. They think say na small boy matter be this.
But they said Kanus parents were missing too before, so they have been found. Yeye unserious people.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by brainpulse: 6:54pm
nwabobo:No! Obatala Jewish
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by asawanathegreat(m): 6:55pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Jamiubond009(m): 6:55pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by kings09(m): 6:55pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by boman2014: 6:55pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Intellad(m): 6:56pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by NigerDeltan(m): 6:56pm
I only have two words, if truly Nnamdi KANU is missing.
Elzazaky's Treatment
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Pavore9: 6:56pm
Thought his brother said he was safe wherever he was.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by hilroy: 6:56pm
Last picture seen of Cownu
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Betmaster3: 6:57pm
I so much love this game IPOB is playing. They should produce him, why should kanu goto court again, if i'm kanu, i'll secretly leave the zoo, go abroad and plot Nigeria's downfall wella, anytime i show my face again, it'll be when i'll hit Nigeria hard and big and score something big that'll get biafra immediately. Fvck Nigeria
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Alariwo2: 6:57pm
These people will get more than they bargained for soon..
Gone are the days of blackmail, victim cards etc. for political favours.. You can't and won't ever reap where you didn't sow.
Let them try anyhow and see anyhow..
Rubbish pipu
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Hugo7(m): 6:57pm
I laugh in Chinese...
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by LordIsaac(m): 6:57pm
The worɗ "invaded" is strong. Ɗriving through your ɗoorstep is not invasion.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by Miles300: 6:58pm
Hashimyussufamao:efik Christian !
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by edupedia: 6:58pm
Bayajidda1:
...so IPOB struggle now is against Buratai?.....confused unstable people...nonsense...
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by komekn(m): 6:59pm
Bayajidda1:
Watched the videos not one thread of evidence to suggest invasion and or arbitrary illegal military action.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Asks Court To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu by abfalkolly(m): 6:59pm
Bayajidda1:Even u ,u knw kanu is nt d custody of Military!
