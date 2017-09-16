₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by FastestTech(m): 4:43am
Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To The World On BBC About The Situation With His Client
Watch to see What He Said...
The spoke person to the Nigerian Army also gave his speech to the BBC.
Early on Friday, September 15, the Nigeria Army denied withdrawing its troops from the South East, they even announced that the exercise (OPERATION PYTHON DANCE II) officially begins on Friday, September 2017.
Do you have any comment about this issue? Please, comment below...
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c00mUVuUKok
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by nkeona(m): 5:07am
I have never seen someone lie this good. smh
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by purityval(m): 5:18am
I didn't watch it bcuz I have no data to waste, and starting my morning with Kanu and Ipod is a no no
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by fergie001(m): 5:20am
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by allcomage: 5:38am
waoi this has gone global and this news clip is very favourable to ipob.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by HARDDON: 5:45am
nkeona:
N the truth about his lies is that everyone can see through
Don't expect anything less though. Fg is d mother of liers
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by thesicilian: 6:09am
allcomage:The delusion continues.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by thesicilian: 6:09am
purityval:Same here.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by NPComplete: 6:19am
allcomage:
Lol. You IPOB only make noise and can't think. The world has not helped the people being killed in Myanmar, in Central African Republic, in South Sudan etc..... It is now you they will come and help. Lol. You will die for nothing and BBC will only be using your story as news to make more money. Nothing else.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by serikiYCU(m): 6:24am
Continue
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by ipobarecriminals: 6:38am
confused people
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by id4sho(m): 6:39am
Good news for the zombie pigs
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by eneji50(m): 6:42am
Biafra ipob business
Nigerian army my pride
Nigeria must remain together if u don't like it u can go and kill yourself
Certified ebira boI say so
Navo ooo
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by dannytoe(m): 6:42am
K
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by hucienda: 6:44am
Biafra. The recurring decimal. Since 1967.
The international media weighing in.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by babyfaceafrica: 6:45am
Story
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by Urchman27: 6:57am
Nigeria army lying since 1960
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by emmyspark007(m): 6:59am
It will never be well with all those wishing igbos pain.
More chaos will occur in their lands. They shall rise against each other and kill themselves, terrorism will reign supreme in their lands. I was against this ipob struggle but henceforth I will see to it that someday I will sacrifice my everything for the actualization of biafra. 2019 is fast approaching and as usual Christians mostly igbos will be targeted if the north doesn't produce the president
Nigeria has no future. Our future has been plundered and raped mercilessly
FROM TODAY ONWARDS, I SEIZE TO BE A NIGERIAN
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by Timbuktuo: 6:59am
NPComplete:
You dey mind these Jew men? Delusion is in their DNA
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by TheKabal: 7:01am
hucienda:
They gotta to pay the bills
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by dreamworld: 7:16am
The way yorubas are shouting one nigeria, na waoo,
What are you people gaining from this forced unity ,
Some people self
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by funlord(m): 7:29am
Hmm....what a skull his lieyer possesses! No wonder they refer to them as?........
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by ExAngel007(f): 7:37am
he never chi-chum-chin
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by ugofr(f): 7:44am
the brigadier general was using a teleprompter.... he eyes were moving, his gaze was fixed while pupils were searching...he should be well tutored on teleprompter usage.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by ApexPredator: 7:50am
ugofr:Yea that was very funny. They don't want another Nigerian official to embarass them on the world stage like Bubu the Daura dull@rd did when we referred to Angela Merkel as "President of West Germany"
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by Balkan(m): 8:07am
Lies does not last in this age ITC. Thank God for technogy. You are denying what was caught on video.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by BudeYahooCom: 8:36am
Support against IPOB is a support for the 4th most deadliest terrorist organisation in Africa- The fulani herdsmen.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by doctorkush(m): 8:41am
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by letusbepieces: 8:42am
SARKI AND SEUNMSG COME AND CELEBRATE, BIAFRA IS OVER IN OGUN STATE.
WAT BUHARI STARTED WILL END WITH A REFERENDUM AND BIAFRA STATE.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by Almaiga: 8:58am
emmyspark007:
Na you sabi
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by laribari(m): 9:03am
allcomage:
Ode! Keep hoping, that was how you guys said all the agitation has gone global, posting stupid videos and rally.
Ever since did you hear any president support biafra or condemn Nigerian government? As long as britian is involved, America will always support FG.
Keep deceiving yourself there. Kanu is a terrorist and I can give you reason.
1. Built an army to fight govt. What's the difference with what isis and boko haram did?
2. Kanu in some of his videos talked about war, guns and external resources he gets as support.
3. Raised another government inside an existing country and that treason. Kanu made many mistakes and his lawyer is wasting time.
Now IPOB go about attacking people as seen on video. Where is the justification that the protest is peaceful? Though it seems peaceful but they have always threatened to do this or that.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground by BrainnewsNg(f): 9:05am
Hmmmmmmmmmm
The video is shocking... I just watch it!
Nairalanders is this Front page worthy?
Cc: Lalasticlala
Chief Of Army Staff: Igbo Politicians Blast Jonathan's Political Maneuver / Nigerians It Is Time We Look Towards The East!!!!!!!!! (picture) / APC Adopts New Name ADC
