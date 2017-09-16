Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks To BBC World On Situation On Ground (9447 Views)

Watch to see What He Said...



The spoke person to the Nigerian Army also gave his speech to the BBC.



Early on Friday, September 15, the Nigeria Army denied withdrawing its troops from the South East, they even announced that the exercise (OPERATION PYTHON DANCE II) officially begins on Friday, September 2017.



Do you have any comment about this issue? Please, comment below...



WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW...





I have never seen someone lie this good. smh

I didn't watch it bcuz I have no data to waste, and starting my morning with Kanu and Ipod is a no no

waoi this has gone global and this news clip is very favourable to ipob.

nkeona:

N the truth about his lies is that everyone can see through



allcomage:

purityval:

allcomage:

waoi this has gone global and this news clip is very favourable to ipob.

Continue

confused people

Good news for the zombie pigs

Biafra ipob business









Nigerian army my pride









Nigeria must remain together if u don't like it u can go and kill yourself





Certified ebira boI say so









Navo ooo

Biafra. The recurring decimal. Since 1967.



The international media weighing in.

Nigeria army lying since 1960

It will never be well with all those wishing igbos pain.

More chaos will occur in their lands. They shall rise against each other and kill themselves, terrorism will reign supreme in their lands. I was against this ipob struggle but henceforth I will see to it that someday I will sacrifice my everything for the actualization of biafra. 2019 is fast approaching and as usual Christians mostly igbos will be targeted if the north doesn't produce the president

Nigeria has no future. Our future has been plundered and raped mercilessly





FROM TODAY ONWARDS, I SEIZE TO BE A NIGERIAN

The way yorubas are shouting one nigeria, na waoo,

What are you people gaining from this forced unity ,

Some people self

he never chi-chum-chin

the brigadier general was using a teleprompter.... he eyes were moving, his gaze was fixed while pupils were searching...he should be well tutored on teleprompter usage.

Lies does not last in this age ITC. Thank God for technogy. You are denying what was caught on video.

Support against IPOB is a support for the 4th most deadliest terrorist organisation in Africa- The fulani herdsmen.

SARKI AND SEUNMSG COME AND CELEBRATE, BIAFRA IS OVER IN OGUN STATE.



WAT BUHARI STARTED WILL END WITH A REFERENDUM AND BIAFRA STATE.

Ode! Keep hoping, that was how you guys said all the agitation has gone global, posting stupid videos and rally.



Ever since did you hear any president support biafra or condemn Nigerian government? As long as britian is involved, America will always support FG.



Keep deceiving yourself there. Kanu is a terrorist and I can give you reason.



1. Built an army to fight govt. What's the difference with what isis and boko haram did?



2. Kanu in some of his videos talked about war, guns and external resources he gets as support.



3. Raised another government inside an existing country and that treason. Kanu made many mistakes and his lawyer is wasting time.



