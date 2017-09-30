₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Babalawos(m): 11:42am On Sep 28
Aboru Aboye
Today I will be teaching you How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way. So let's get started:
Sometimes our current life makes no sense. Absolutely no sense. You may find yourself facing a similar challenge over and over again and have no idea why it keeps happening.
You may notice that certain people offend you for no logical reason. You may be inexplicably drawn to a place or a person or family.
The answers to your current life questions may actually be in your past life experiences. Want to find the answers? You may be able to access those past life memories in dreams.
Our dreams contain a wealth of information. There are many types of messages in dreams. Sometimes dreams are prophetic and they provide glimpses into the future.
Many people experience premonitions in their dreams, particularly of future events such as child birth, death, lotto numbers... etc.
But sometimes our dreams aren’t giving us information about the future; they may be giving us some insight into our past. Having past life memories in dreams is more common than you might think.
So how do you know that a dream you’re having is shedding light on a past life? There are a number of signs that you’re having past life memories in dreams.
According to IFA, dream reflects a historical time and place. Have you had a dream where you found yourself in old-fashioned clothing that looked like nothing you would wear in this lifetime?
Maybe you didn’t recognize any of the people in the dream but you noticed that the scenery was clearly that from a previous time or century.
Or perhaps you had a dream of period you’re familiar with in history such as the Colonial period or Biafra war... etc.
Dream reflects an unknown place that feels familiar. It’s always a good idea to pay attention to the way you feel when you’re dreaming.
If you feel that you’re seeing something familiar in your dreams or something that feels like ‘home’ and it’s not something that you recognize in your current life, it could be insights into a past life.
You have a recurring dream about someone you don’t recognize. Recurring dreams are those that you have over and over again are particularly important so you should always pay attention to them.
If you have a recurring dream about someone and you don’t recognize the person chances are there is a strong connection between you and this person. In fact, this person could be you in a past life.
Don’t get hung up on whether the person is a different race, gender or ethnicity from you because we typically have lives from multiple viewpoints so we can learn and experience more.
That’s right; if you’re racist, you probably lived a life as a person with the race that you hate. Or you may be destined to live your next life with that race.
You feel a strong attachment or strong emotion about an unfamiliar experience. If you dream about something that did not happen in your current life, yet you feel a strong attachment to the dream or wake up and know that the dream was important, you may have tapped into some knowledge from a past life.
Emotion is always a sign to pay attention. If you can’t apply the insights you’re receiving to your current life, you may be getting a glimpse of the past.
REINCARNATION IS REAL. Thank you for reading, leave your comments
Babalawos
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Christane(m): 12:05pm On Sep 28
sir are u saying every dream have a message??nd we shud always pay attention to our dream??and take it seriously?
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Sarassin: 12:18pm On Sep 28
Interesting sir, you talked about it but you did not give a method. I think there is more to past-life regression than subjective dream divination.
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Babalawos(m): 12:40pm On Sep 28
The Easiest Way To Remember Your Past Life was the topic of the post and dream was the method I stated here.
Sarassin:
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Babalawos(m): 12:41pm On Sep 28
You should pay attention to all your vivid dreams and natural dreams, they have messages but don't pay attention to alcohol or drugs induced dreams. They are useless
Christane:
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Christane(m): 12:44pm On Sep 28
do dream really tell the future??can one be bewitch or afflicted with illness through dream?
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by obinna58(m): 1:01pm On Sep 28
I never doubted the possibility of reincarnation but Babalawos this is crap
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by NLmember: 1:07pm On Sep 28
obinna58:You never doubted it why? Is there any experience you had that made you so sure?
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by NLmember: 1:08pm On Sep 28
Sarassin:Nice to see you here. What about you Sarassin? Do you know of any methods to remember past lives?
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Babalawos(m): 1:19pm On Sep 28
How is this crap? So you mean dreams are rubbish or you don't have anything reasonable to say?
obinna58:
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Babalawos(m): 1:27pm On Sep 28
Yes to your two questions. I strongly believe you have a Christian background and you know how accurate Joseph dreams was and how he interpreted the dreams of others including Pharaoh that came to pass. Don't doubt dreams, they are messages from spirit.
Ogbe the first Odu (Apostle) of Orunmila never went to IFA school or serve any Babalawo to learn IFA. He learnt IFA through dreams and I know several Babalawos that learnt Ebo (sacrifice), medicines, charms preparations and strong incantations through dreams.
Christane:
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by obinna58(m): 1:50pm On Sep 28
Babalawos:Dreams are nothing but mind creation it doesn't connect in anyway with reality
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by obinna58(m): 1:51pm On Sep 28
NLmember:I'm not so sure
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Sarassin: 1:52pm On Sep 28
NLmember:Thanks, certainly yes but I do not wish to interfere in the gentleman's thread.
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by adepeter2027(m): 2:10pm On Sep 28
obinna58:Na lie óò.
There is this kind of dream that connect with reality - urinating in the dream which connects to real life
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by vaxx: 2:37pm On Sep 28
Sarrassin , obinna58 , Nlmember..
Visit this link to understand the concept clearly....I have objection with the concept.....
Most of what we experience through the dream are result of how our brain behave.... We have a magnetic brain that could hold on to over a 100 years event....
Sometimes this memory replay itself like a video when our body is resting.....
http://www.nairaland.com/4068046/yoruba-version-life-after-death
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by NLmember: 2:46pm On Sep 28
Sarassin:Ok I sent you a mail.
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by NLmember: 2:48pm On Sep 28
vaxx:Thanks, I just read through it.
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by obinna58(m): 3:38pm On Sep 28
adepeter2027:Hehehehehehehe True
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Redomi(m): 9:56pm On Sep 28
Nice one sir
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Sarassin: 1:49pm On Sep 29
NLmember:
I have replied you.
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Babalawos(m): 2:51pm On Sep 29
Redomi:
You are welcome
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by ZKOSOSO(m): 8:21pm On Sep 29
Wow.....!
Seen my village like ancient building pattern of mud and thatch houses before in a dream while the Rocks and hills are still same today.
Based on your info, u mean I had an existence in that same village in the past?
But as Christian I don't believe in reincarnation....
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by softworker(m): 11:08pm On Sep 29
Babalawos:Sir, can someone be a wizard or witch without she/he knowing
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by chyckxx(m): 11:49pm On Sep 29
Babalawos:Babalowos, I hail. Please, I have something to rectify, what is the effectiveness of yahoo plus?
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by xtremeTall(m): 12:14am
Ur posts ar enlightening
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by FakoMaybach1: 1:46am
i
Babalawos:
I always dream a snake bit me, the dream keeps re occurring, is it possible i died of snake bite in my past life?
And secondly how can i do a charm to have sex with a woman, not love portion o. after the sex if she chooses to stay fine if she wan go fine too
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Paulscholari(m): 2:24am
Are spirit spouse also part of reincarnation saga, maybe they were in our past, please explain.
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Babalawos(m): 7:06am
You are welcome
xtremeTall:
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Chukabiz1961(m): 7:40am
Babalawo, this is an old thread which i have just read. Please my question to you about knowing your past existence through dream is, Do you believe in God's last judgement? if you do, which of our existence will face judgement?
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Babalawos(m): 8:07am
Yes they are. There is life before birth and there is life after death. It is called reincarnation. We in ATR don't believe in reincarnation but we know reincarnation is real. And that is why IFA is consulted for a newly born baby to reveal the baby journey here on earth.
Spiritual wife or husband are some of the questions pastors cant answer because most people that have these spiritual entities attached to them were not initiated to water kingdom in this life time and the question has always been "Why do I have a spiritual wife or husband when I was never initiated to water kingdom?" And the pastor will start to blap because the question is beyond him.
There are lots of questions Christianity don't have answers to and this is one of them
REINCARNATION IS REAL
Thank you for reading, leave your comments
Babalawos
Paulscholari:
|Re: Reincarnation Proof: How To Remember Your Past Life The Easiest Way by Babalawos(m): 8:12am
NO, we in ATR don't believe in last judgement and we don't believe in jesus.
There is no last judgement according to IFA.
There is no hell according to IFA.
There is no devil or satan according to IFA.
There is karma according to IFA.
There is reincarnation according to IFA.
There is ancestor world according to IFA.
There are other spiritual worlds according to IFA.
There are Orisa world according to IFA.
These are what we believe in ATR.
Thank you for reading, leave your comments
Babalawos
Chukabiz1961:
