|The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by Dosmay(m): 9:08pm
Remember, earlier today The Economic and Financial Crime Commission arrested the commissioner for finance Ekiti state.
See earlier thread here - http://www.nairaland.com/4084968/efcc-arrests-ekiti-finance-commissioner
Governor Fayose has hence taken to Twitter to react to the saga.
See tweet below;
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by Dosmay(m): 9:10pm
See his followers reactions
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by tobillionaire(m): 9:10pm
bloody talkactive
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by SalamRushdie: 9:11pm
Word !!!
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by yarimo(m): 9:12pm
Best news of the day, MAGU please continue the good work you are doing
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by Nukilia: 9:17pm
Why has the EFCC not investigated the source of funding for the APC during the last presidential election?
The EFCC can be considered as a political witchhunt tool at the moment and this is a terrible trend.
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by josephine123: 9:21pm
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by DrChukzy(m): 10:03pm
APC dooms day is near.
By 2019, Atiku and any other person contesting against Bullhari will be locked up somewhere.
We are in for a long ride fellas!
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by elog(m): 10:03pm
That's the word of a politian
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by Abfinest007(m): 10:04pm
the stage is set for the buhari and fayose to do royal rumble
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by NothingDoMe: 10:04pm
Up Fayose! President of Zoogeria
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by massinola(m): 10:05pm
Fact
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by adisabarber(m): 10:05pm
Intimidation has started
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by PMBfirstson(m): 10:05pm
Ayo you havent see anything yet until 2018...lol
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by hopyroll(m): 10:05pm
Who are the arrestors?
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by IkpuMmiri(f): 10:05pm
Nukilia:
Stale!
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by yeyeboi(m): 10:05pm
Ok
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by samuelson06(m): 10:06pm
Those guys making noise about corruption should better keep quiet. All the money Buhari is recovering, what is he using them to do? Is it not to recover and share to themselves in the APC? Not that I support Fayose but atleast Fayose is a devil you know compare to Buhari that was an Angel we never knew. Where are we in Nigeria today?
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by olusola200: 10:06pm
Joker
Presidency is not for fool like u Fayose
Bastard
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by kinibigdeal(m): 10:07pm
No evidence against the Great Fayose today except Noise and propaganda
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by lordraiden(m): 10:07pm
It is called the law of arristogram
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by oshe11(m): 10:08pm
Some peeps b feeling like commando for twitter
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by eddieguru(m): 10:08pm
Apc be like...
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by Skain(m): 10:08pm
Winning the presidential election is sure for him, only in his state though...
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by lordraiden(m): 10:09pm
samuelson06:if you ask me, na who I go ask. If you ask me I been like those corrupt times because hunger been no reach like dis
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by Adiola(f): 10:10pm
Dosmay:this is the time we Yoruba Christians rise up against these islamist our Yoruba Muslim brothers should join us and defend our own fayose must be left alone
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by oka4ugoo: 10:10pm
Before arresting the arrestors tomorrow, pls tell us whose money you wan use run for presidential election 2019?
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:13pm
Ok. Time will tell.
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 10:15pm
In an much as I’m sick of APC and their bullshit,Mr Fayose is not the way out for Nigeria it’s way too obvious..he should quietly finish his term and run cause this our aboki presido go throw am for Kuje last last
Nukilia:
You make sense small but it can’t work that way,let APC investigate PDP and when/if PDP regains power they should return the favor,witchhunt or not we all know that these people are corrupt no need to cry fowl
And to think that A normal Nigerian like you will be going against the government for investigating somebody no matter their party affiliation is sickening and you need to check yasef.
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by femo122: 10:15pm
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by FreddyKruger: 10:16pm
Ayo Fayose humiliating APC and its zombies on a daily. Ride on brave one.
|Re: The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts by seunlayi(m): 10:17pm
Nukilia:i wonder o Nukilia. They gave pdp the rulling party then a good march from booking private jets, media, jamborees, flyers, bill-boards, etc.
