Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Arrestors Of Today Would Be Arrested Tomorrow - Fayose Reacts (7040 Views)

Fayose Reacts To CNN Mockery Of Nigerian President / Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal / Fayose Reacts To Trump's Victory: "Obama Got What He Did To Jonathan'' (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See earlier thread here -



Governor Fayose has hence taken to Twitter to react to the saga.



See tweet below; Remember, earlier today The Economic and Financial Crime Commission arrested the commissioner for finance Ekiti state.See earlier thread here - http://www.nairaland.com/4084968/efcc-arrests-ekiti-finance-commissioner Governor Fayose has hence taken to Twitter to react to the saga.See tweet below; 3 Likes 1 Share

See his followers reactions

bloody talkactive 5 Likes

Word !!! 8 Likes

Best news of the day, MAGU please continue the good work you are doing 13 Likes 3 Shares

Why has the EFCC not investigated the source of funding for the APC during the last presidential election?

The EFCC can be considered as a political witchhunt tool at the moment and this is a terrible trend. 27 Likes 1 Share



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVLmSO79jYI 1 Like





By 2019, Atiku and any other person contesting against Bullhari will be locked up somewhere.





We are in for a long ride fellas! APC dooms day is near.By 2019, Atiku and any other person contesting against Bullhari will be locked up somewhere.We are in for a long ride fellas! 4 Likes

That's the word of a politian

the stage is set for the buhari and fayose to do royal rumble

Up Fayose! President of Zoogeria

Fact

Intimidation has started 1 Like

Ayo you havent see anything yet until 2018...lol 1 Like

Who are the arrestors?

Nukilia:

Why has the EFCC not investigated the source of funding for the APC during the last presidential election?

The EFCC can be considered as a political witchhunt tool at the moment and this is a terrible trend.



Stale! Stale! 7 Likes

Ok

Those guys making noise about corruption should better keep quiet. All the money Buhari is recovering, what is he using them to do? Is it not to recover and share to themselves in the APC? Not that I support Fayose but atleast Fayose is a devil you know compare to Buhari that was an Angel we never knew. Where are we in Nigeria today? 8 Likes

Joker



Presidency is not for fool like u Fayose



Bastard

No evidence against the Great Fayose today except Noise and propaganda 1 Like

It is called the law of arristogram 1 Like

Some peeps b feeling like commando for twitter

Apc be like... 3 Likes

Winning the presidential election is sure for him, only in his state though... 1 Like

samuelson06:

All the money Buhari is recovering z what is he using them to do? if you ask me, na who I go ask. If you ask me I been like those corrupt times because hunger been no reach like dis if you ask me, na who I go ask. If you ask me I been like those corrupt times because hunger been no reach like dis

Dosmay:

Remember, earlier today The Economic and Financial Crime Commission arrested the commissioner for finance Ekiti state.



See earlier thread here - http://www.nairaland.com/4084968/efcc-arrests-ekiti-finance-commissioner



Governor Fayose has hence taken to Twitter to react to the saga.



See tweet below;



this is the time we Yoruba Christians rise up against these islamist our Yoruba Muslim brothers should join us and defend our own fayose must be left alone this is the time we Yoruba Christians rise up against these islamist our Yoruba Muslim brothers should join us and defend our own fayose must be left alone 2 Likes

Before arresting the arrestors tomorrow, pls tell us whose money you wan use run for presidential election 2019?

Ok. Time will tell.







Nukilia:

Why has the EFCC not investigated the source of funding for the APC during the last presidential election?

The EFCC can be considered as a political witchhunt tool at the moment and this is a terrible trend.

You make sense small but it can’t work that way,let APC investigate PDP and when/if PDP regains power they should return the favor,witchhunt or not we all know that these people are corrupt no need to cry fowl



And to think that A normal Nigerian like you will be going against the government for investigating somebody no matter their party affiliation is sickening and you need to check yasef. In an much as I’m sick of APC and their bullshit,Mr Fayose is not the way out for Nigeria it’s way too obvious..he should quietly finish his term and run cause this our aboki presido go throw am for Kuje last lastYou make sense small but it can’t work that way,let APC investigate PDP and when/if PDP regains power they should return the favor,witchhunt or not we all know that these people are corrupt no need to cry fowlAnd to think that A normal Nigerian like you will be going against the government for investigating somebody no matter their party affiliation is sickening and you need to check yasef. 3 Likes

Ayo Fayose humiliating APC and its zombies on a daily. Ride on brave one. 2 Likes