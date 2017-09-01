Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) (11234 Views)

'There was trouble today at Shell RA as 3 communities blocked gate with a juju priest'







Source: According to Allwell who lives in Port Harcourt that shared the story,there was drama yesterday as 3 host communities blocked Shell Company's gate with a juju priest after Shell refused to obey court order.Below is what he wrote...'There was trouble today at Shell RA as 3 communities blocked gate with a juju priest'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/drama-as-3-communities-block-shell-gate.html?m=1

2 Likes

This one is serious

Hmm... Na wa o

This is hilarious!!! They'll use MOPOL and chase them and their juju from that gate 2 Likes

SMH...



operation monkey dab fall on them 4 Likes

They should blow up all pipelines in the Niger Delta. I wonder why people like to waste their time. Since avengers have collected millions of dollars bribe.

Useless set of Nigerians



Oil is the root of Nigerian problems

,,,,,,

rehearsing ahead for d next python dance edition.

















hmmm

make una apply sense sha o

operation crocodile smile loading... 1 Like

lol...myopic set of people 1 Like 1 Share

They sha want to live fine without toiling. Smh 1 Like 1 Share

D priest is wearing Jean may be him dey watsapp nd na iphone him dey house, i like his sneakers 3 Likes 1 Share

I have one word for south south people, in next ten years to come. You will regret why you weren't with Nnamdi Kanu.

I assure you that. Wait and see when oild become useless, this northern parasites will teach your guys a lesson. Let them keep polluting your lands 9 Likes 3 Shares

Shell that is quarter to go 1 Like 1 Share

they are looking for money 1 Like 1 Share



This is a very common practice in Port Harcourt, all they always want is money. But this one court is involved, it beats me 2 Likes 1 Share

operation crocodile smile loading... lol the military always behave in NDelta. Always. lol the military always behave in NDelta. Always. 1 Like 1 Share

Africa and backwardness, if juju is potent, why not use it for posterity and uneven development 5 Likes 1 Share

SHELL N WAHALA, dem for try copy TOTAL small.

Doesn't stop Shell from raking in billions. 1 Like 1 Share





If you want to be a native doctor pm asap



Money dey inside well well I love African juju, they are fun and tourist attraction.If you want to be a native doctor pm asapMoney dey inside well well 2 Likes 1 Share

Dem for use koboko on the juju man. 1 Like 1 Share

Lazy, useless people! 1 Like 1 Share

Lop!



Oya Naa..... If u know ur strong pass this gate 1 Like 1 Share

Drama indeed. Drama indeed. 1 Like 1 Share

Lol...... You don madt ooo Lol...... You don madt ooo 1 Like 1 Share

one tear gas from police is enough to drive the Crowd and their dibia away 1 Like 1 Share

Maybe na weak juju dem carry



Come nsukka and I will take u to where strong shrines dey 2 Likes