₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,886,575 members, 3,821,294 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 11:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) (11234 Views)
U.S. Consular General & Wife Dances At The Palace Of Benin Chief Priest. Photos / Buhari Meets With Shell Company, Reveals Plan For Niger Delta (photos) / Militants Attack Lagos And Ogun Communities. Kill Eight Persons (1) (2) (3) (4)
|3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by stephenduru: 9:21pm
According to Allwell who lives in Port Harcourt that shared the story,there was drama yesterday as 3 host communities blocked Shell Company's gate with a juju priest after Shell refused to obey court order.Below is what he wrote...
'There was trouble today at Shell RA as 3 communities blocked gate with a juju priest'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/drama-as-3-communities-block-shell-gate.html?m=1
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:25pm
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 9:31pm
This one is serious
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by josephine123: 9:31pm
Hmm... Na wa o
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by EzzyIzzy: 9:34pm
This is hilarious!!! They'll use MOPOL and chase them and their juju from that gate
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by olaboy33(m): 9:37pm
SMH...
operation monkey dab fall on them
4 Likes
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by nototribalist: 9:51pm
They should blow up all pipelines in the Niger Delta. I wonder why people like to waste their time. Since avengers have collected millions of dollars bribe.
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 10:09pm
Useless set of Nigerians
Oil is the root of Nigerian problems
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by michresa(m): 10:10pm
,,,,,,
rehearsing ahead for d next python dance edition.
hmmm
make una apply sense sha o
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by countryfive: 10:11pm
operation crocodile smile loading...
1 Like
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 10:11pm
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by UrennaNkoli(f): 10:11pm
lol...myopic set of people
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by pejuakinab: 10:12pm
They sha want to live fine without toiling. Smh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by forghon: 10:12pm
D priest is wearing Jean may be him dey watsapp nd na iphone him dey house, i like his sneakers
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by ojimbo(m): 10:12pm
I have one word for south south people, in next ten years to come. You will regret why you weren't with Nnamdi Kanu.
I assure you that. Wait and see when oild become useless, this northern parasites will teach your guys a lesson. Let them keep polluting your lands
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 10:12pm
Shell that is quarter to go
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 10:12pm
they are looking for money
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by blaqay(m): 10:12pm
This is a very common practice in Port Harcourt, all they always want is money. But this one court is involved, it beats me
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 10:13pm
countryfive:lol the military always behave in NDelta. Always.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by kindnyce(m): 10:13pm
Africa and backwardness, if juju is potent, why not use it for posterity and uneven development
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by WeirdWolf: 10:13pm
SHELL N WAHALA, dem for try copy TOTAL small.
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by obowunmi(m): 10:14pm
Doesn't stop Shell from raking in billions.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by femo122: 10:14pm
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by Guilderland1: 10:14pm
I love African juju, they are fun and tourist attraction.
If you want to be a native doctor pm asap
Money dey inside well well
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by Chubhie: 10:14pm
Dem for use koboko on the juju man.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by lomprico(m): 10:14pm
Lazy, useless people!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by petkoffdrake2(m): 10:15pm
Lop!
Oya Naa..... If u know ur strong pass this gate
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by dfrost: 10:18pm
Drama indeed.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by blessedweapon(m): 10:18pm
Guilderland1:
Lol...... You don madt ooo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by Tripleoluwa(m): 10:22pm
one tear gas from police is enough to drive the Crowd and their dibia away
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 10:25pm
Maybe na weak juju dem carry
Come nsukka and I will take u to where strong shrines dey
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Communities Block Shell Company Gate In Rivers With A Juju Priest (Photos) by majekdom2: 10:26pm
You see why lagos is the place and will always remain HQ... The same juju they do that make their sons useless. No tangible development, No innovation. bleeped up state!!
4 Likes 1 Share
PDP Wins Big In FCT Election - Naija Pundit / Is Kemi Omololu Olunloyo Nigeria's Worst Liar? / Impeachment Of Buhari Not What We Need – Afenifere
Viewing this topic: Whynotthetruth(m), blaqay(m), MostHated, mushere, lilprinze, john4reala(m), emysometin, beycity(m), Mickybricks, Jac007(m), CuriousX, henrybomb(m), bjnice(m), lonewolff, shikshark, Emy4u(m), bobbymishark(m), judility(m), plamonee, macodollar and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9