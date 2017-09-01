₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by dainformant(m): 9:35pm
A foreigner was spotted at Lagos airport with a painting of president Muhammadu Buhari while traveling to his country earlier today. According to Aminu Kabir who spotted him at the airport, the white man said that he likes president Buhari and that he is taking him to his country.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/white-man-spotted-buharis-picture-lagos-airport-see-said.html
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by dainformant(m): 9:35pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by phrancys001(m): 9:35pm
Oyiboo too wan hustle national cake
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by Josephjnr(m): 9:37pm
But dat Bugatti picture get as e be o. Ah! See my phone the autocorrect Buhari as Bugatti.
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by haryorbarmie83(m): 9:37pm
The hustle is real.
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by SalamRushdie: 9:38pm
He should have taken the real thing with him instead of picture
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by Ugoeze2016: 9:38pm
This one too oyinbo, it's alright
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by olaboy33(m): 9:44pm
Pls disregard!
that is not the buhari (Nigeria president) we all know
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by nototribalist: 9:46pm
Buhari the president without brain. I wonder how he sleeps and wake up
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by josephine123: 9:48pm
Cool
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by Paperwhite(m): 10:11pm
Sorry man! You just introduced colossal badluck and failure to your country.Return the image fast and help us carry the real thing.
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by cr7rooney10(m): 10:15pm
Oyinbo too dey hustle
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by FemiEddy(m): 10:16pm
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by oka4ugoo: 10:16pm
Mr. Foreigner thank you very much, just take him to ur country and don't ever come back with him.
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by michresa(m): 10:16pm
b
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by nototribalist: 10:17pm
This guy don buy badluck for himself
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by MasterKim: 10:17pm
He must be an afonja Muslim
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by abejide1000(m): 10:17pm
I wish he could carry our problem with him to his country. The man don tire us
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by aminubako1: 10:17pm
G
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by toyinjimoh(m): 10:17pm
Some people won't like this they can hug transformer
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by 9jayes: 10:17pm
Happy independence Nigeria
let's make money together see my sig
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by Newbiee: 10:18pm
Sai Baba
A GENTLE REMINDER TO BUKOLA SARAKI AND COMPANY
Theophilus Utchaychukwu wrote:
"If the imaginative 20 million signatures from TAN could not stop PMB. If Dasuki and DSS cannot stop PMB. If hidden WAEC certificate cannot stop PMB. If cancer and death wish cannot stop PMB. If fake prophesies from Pastorprenuers couldn't stop PMB. If thousands of Jonathan support group could not stop PMB. If the dollar distribution could not stop PMB. If militants, OPC and MASSOB could not stop PMB. If Boko-haram could not stop PMB . If ekuke tribal fence sitters could not stop PMB If opportunist Viju milk political analyst could not stop PMB. If war mongers, pipeline vandals and busters, secessionist threat could not stop PMB. What makes you think that 1 million Dino Malaye and Saraki can stop a moving train? Not even a combination of 109 senators can obstruct the movement of this 15 Million coach virgin pendolino train. No miserable senator or wife or ally can stop a moving train. Call it witch hunting Call it intimidation Call it any thing you like. We are hunters! !!!!! No witch will be spared. Dear Saraki, Your koboko is well soaked under the second Niger Bridge. We shall storm the red chambers soon. Go and listen to your party Dear Dino, Ndume, and Yerima, You can even sleep in Saraki house in solidarity. We are not bothered. But you should know that the gentle stride of a tiger is not a symbol of cowardice. Dear wailers, You should commend PMB for allowing EFCC to do their job without interference. Though most of you are far away from your brain, it takes courage to interrogate a party man. Dear President Buhari, Keep doing it 109 vulnerable adults cannot distract us. We the nomadic almajiri is in total solidarity with you and we your blind followers as they call us are satisfied. Keep leading us".
Theophilus Utchaychukwu
I love this post...
#BrinBackBuhari2019
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by 9PBLIVE(m): 10:18pm
is that buhari
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by Edu3Again: 10:18pm
He likes a tyrant?
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by FAYOSE2019: 10:18pm
Please take him.
We have a new man
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:18pm
Ok. Seen and noted.
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by DrChukzy(m): 10:18pm
APC and their yeye propaganda.
Is this an achievement too?
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by Loso777(m): 10:19pm
Didirin
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by oshe11(m): 10:19pm
he wants to show d mumu to his pipo
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by Owolabeey003: 10:19pm
he doesn't look like white man self,his teeth is even unbearable
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by leathalbeast: 10:19pm
why is buhari looking like osinbanjo in the picture? the painter is confused
|Re: Oyinbo Man Spotted With Buhari's Painting At Lagos Airport. See What He Said by Pavore9: 10:20pm
Cool money for whoever drew it.
