Sai Baba

A GENTLE REMINDER TO BUKOLA SARAKI AND COMPANY



Theophilus Utchaychukwu wrote:



"If the imaginative 20 million signatures from TAN could not stop PMB. If Dasuki and DSS cannot stop PMB. If hidden WAEC certificate cannot stop PMB. If cancer and death wish cannot stop PMB. If fake prophesies from Pastorprenuers couldn't stop PMB. If thousands of Jonathan support group could not stop PMB. If the dollar distribution could not stop PMB. If militants, OPC and MASSOB could not stop PMB. If Boko-haram could not stop PMB . If ekuke tribal fence sitters could not stop PMB If opportunist Viju milk political analyst could not stop PMB. If war mongers, pipeline vandals and busters, secessionist threat could not stop PMB. What makes you think that 1 million Dino Malaye and Saraki can stop a moving train? Not even a combination of 109 senators can obstruct the movement of this 15 Million coach virgin pendolino train. No miserable senator or wife or ally can stop a moving train. Call it witch hunting Call it intimidation Call it any thing you like. We are hunters! !!!!! No witch will be spared. Dear Saraki, Your koboko is well soaked under the second Niger Bridge. We shall storm the red chambers soon. Go and listen to your party Dear Dino, Ndume, and Yerima, You can even sleep in Saraki house in solidarity. We are not bothered. But you should know that the gentle stride of a tiger is not a symbol of cowardice. Dear wailers, You should commend PMB for allowing EFCC to do their job without interference. Though most of you are far away from your brain, it takes courage to interrogate a party man. Dear President Buhari, Keep doing it 109 vulnerable adults cannot distract us. We the nomadic almajiri is in total solidarity with you and we your blind followers as they call us are satisfied. Keep leading us".



Theophilus Utchaychukwu

I love this post...

