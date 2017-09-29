

The position of a lawyer in the Islamic judicial system is that

he is the deputy or agent of the one of the two parties who

has appointed him to represent him, either the plaintiff or the

defendant. The one who appointed him should be moderate

in seeking his rights and be fair with his opponent. If both

parties adhere to that it will be better for both of them, and

that will help the judge to make a decision in cases of

dispute. If the disputant or his deputy insist on deceiving and

going to extremes in their arguments in order to make gains

even if they are haraam, then they are sinning and consuming

people’s wealth unlawfully, and they are causing confusion to

the judge, unless Allaah guides the judge by His grace and

mercy and help them to make the right decision, so that the dispute may be resolved fairly.

And Allaah is the Source of strength. May Allaah send blessings and peace upon our Prophet Muhammad and his

family and companions.



https://islamqa.info/en/42523 Praise be to Allaah.The position of a lawyer in the Islamic judicial system is thathe is the deputy or agent of the one of the two parties whohas appointed him to represent him, either the plaintiff or thedefendant. The one who appointed him should be moderatein seeking his rights and be fair with his opponent. If bothparties adhere to that it will be better for both of them, andthat will help the judge to make a decision in cases ofdispute. If the disputant or his deputy insist on deceiving andgoing to extremes in their arguments in order to make gainseven if they are haraam, then they are sinning and consumingpeople’s wealth unlawfully, and they are causing confusion tothe judge, unless Allaah guides the judge by His grace andmercy and help them to make the right decision, so that the dispute may be resolved fairly.And Allaah is the Source of strength. May Allaah send blessings and peace upon our Prophet Muhammad and hisfamily and companions.