|Working As A Lawyer In The Islamic Judicial System. by Kayus4real: 6:39am
Praise be to Allaah.
The position of a lawyer in the Islamic judicial system is that
he is the deputy or agent of the one of the two parties who
has appointed him to represent him, either the plaintiff or the
defendant. The one who appointed him should be moderate
in seeking his rights and be fair with his opponent. If both
parties adhere to that it will be better for both of them, and
that will help the judge to make a decision in cases of
dispute. If the disputant or his deputy insist on deceiving and
going to extremes in their arguments in order to make gains
even if they are haraam, then they are sinning and consuming
people’s wealth unlawfully, and they are causing confusion to
the judge, unless Allaah guides the judge by His grace and
mercy and help them to make the right decision, so that the dispute may be resolved fairly.
And Allaah is the Source of strength. May Allaah send blessings and peace upon our Prophet Muhammad and his
family and companions.
https://islamqa.info/en/42523
