I’ll be in Senate for life

I’ll be in Senate for life — Bukar Ibrahim

A former governor of Yobe State, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim (APC, Yobe East), said yesterday that he will be in the Senate for life.



Ibrahim had served as Yobe governor three times before he went to the Senate in 2007. He was re-elected in 2011 and for the third time in 2015.



He is at the moment the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

His wife, Khadija Bukar Ibrahim, was at the House of Representatives also for the third time until President Muhammadu Buhari made her Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in 2015.



It was not clear who Bukar was sending the message to but he is from the same senatorial district as incumbent governor of the state, Ibrahim Geidam, who is also rounding up his tenure as governor.

Since 1999, many governors had transited to the Senate after they bow out of the government house.

Contributing to a debate on the 57th anniversary of the country, the former governor said only death will take him away from the upper chamber.



Bukar, who read his profile starting from his nursery, secondary and university education; as well as political career as commissioner, state governor and senator, said he would be 68 on Sunday when the country would be marking its 57 anniversary.







“We are very grateful to God and to all Nigerians. Let me categorically say, Mr. Senate President, that I will stay in the Senate until death do us part. Everybody tells me that I’m Senator for life. I’m going to be in the Senate for life..,” he said .



Responding, the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, jokingly asked the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan and Senator Mohammad Hassan, who were all from Yobe State to take note.

A lawmaker familiar with Yobe politics said the senator made the statement in response to the Yobe state governor, Ibrahim Geidam’s move to unseat him come 2019.



“He made the statement because Yobe State governor is planning to come to the Senate on expiration of his second tenure in 2019,” the lawmaker said on condition of anonymity.









https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/i-ll-be-in-senate-for-life-bukar-ibrahim.html

wondering the old politician reasoning

Good for you. Good for Nigeria, good for Nigerians.



We deserve what we get.. 1 Like

If the people say so then so shall it be

All thanks to Yobe state, the Poorest and most illiterate State of Nigeria. The Birthplace of Shekau himself.



With poverty and illiteracy u can keep the masses for yourself for life.



Carry go SINactor.......!! Those Olosho-gals are loyal. 12 Likes 3 Shares

is it his fore fathers chieftainy title?

Just wondering what is the usefulness of the NASS to the Nigerian masses that he is hyper hyping himself like this.Do worry wait for restructuring or referendum.

Coming from a Senator caught with prostitutes.

Some of our leaders are power drunk, this is a spite on those you're representing. Why will a Senator utter this kind of careless statement? Is it because of the peanuts you're giving your followers whom you've impoverished as a result of your poor leadership? Or is it because of the Almajiris that come for alms? It's high time some Northerners stopped worshiping these kind of leaders because I believe he knows the set of people(give them peanuts and they will shout rankadede Alhaji till next time he's going to give them peanuts) he's representing for him to utter the statement above. This statement alone is enough to call off his bluff and teach other power drunk lessons that power belongs to the people. How I wish his people can vote him out. Well, I won't blame you, I'll blame those who will vote for you again come 2019. 9 Likes 3 Shares

Nigeria is a practical joke!!!!

If it's good for his people. He's okay to be their senator. 1 Like

Is he not the bas.tard that was recorded with two girls in a hotel room? Is he not the bas.tard that was recorded with two girls in a hotel room?

Corruption.

His Electors are illiterates. 1 Like

INEC should be decentralised now so he can be Governor of his State.

He is Mr. Yobe, The Jomo-Yoberata of the people.

Coming from a Senator caught with prostitutes.

Is this not the same man, whom we saw his sex tape.



No shame in politics

Useless foolish and unrepentant selfish old man........die there now

Lucky you. When Yobe becomes fully autonomous, see you then Senator!

Then get ready to die in senate , you this wicked man! 2 Likes

Born to rule.





Irrespective of what the people may say or want. 1 Like

No be this idiot was caught on camera with a woman?



What a country.

That means u wil soon die...