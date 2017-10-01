₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by lightblazingnow(m): 1:13pm On Sep 29
I’ll be in Senate for life
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/i-ll-be-in-senate-for-life-bukar-ibrahim.html
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by lightblazingnow(m): 1:13pm On Sep 29
I will
1 Like
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by Deadprez: 1:16pm On Sep 29
Fhh
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by airminem(f): 1:21pm On Sep 29
wondering the old politician reasoning
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by dlondonbadboy: 1:24pm On Sep 29
Good for you. Good for Nigeria, good for Nigerians.
We deserve what we get..
1 Like
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by SalamRushdie: 1:25pm On Sep 29
If the people say so then so shall it be
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by ZKOSOSO(m): 1:34pm On Sep 29
All thanks to Yobe state, the Poorest and most illiterate State of Nigeria. The Birthplace of Shekau himself.
With poverty and illiteracy u can keep the masses for yourself for life.
Carry go SINactor.......!! Those Olosho-gals are loyal.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by 9jvirgin(m): 1:49pm On Sep 29
Really now?
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by lightblazingnow(m): 2:28pm On Sep 29
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by abdelrahman: 2:33pm On Sep 29
is it his fore fathers chieftainy title?
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by Paperwhite(m): 3:28pm On Sep 29
Just wondering what is the usefulness of the NASS to the Nigerian masses that he is hyper hyping himself like this.Do worry wait for restructuring or referendum.
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by lightblazingnow(m): 4:25pm On Sep 29
Important notice
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by Johnnyhoo(m): 4:34pm On Sep 29
Modified....
Coming from a Senator caught with prostitutes.
Some of our leaders are power drunk, this is a spite on those you're representing. Why will a Senator utter this kind of careless statement? Is it because of the peanuts you're giving your followers whom you've impoverished as a result of your poor leadership? Or is it because of the Almajiris that come for alms? It's high time some Northerners stopped worshiping these kind of leaders because I believe he knows the set of people(give them peanuts and they will shout rankadede Alhaji till next time he's going to give them peanuts) he's representing for him to utter the statement above. This statement alone is enough to call off his bluff and teach other power drunk lessons that power belongs to the people. How I wish his people can vote him out. Well, I won't blame you, I'll blame those who will vote for you again come 2019.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by Dedetwo(m): 4:38pm On Sep 29
Nigeria is a practical joke!!!!
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by aolawale025: 4:47pm On Sep 29
If it's good for his people. He's okay to be their senator.
1 Like
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by debetmx(m): 4:55pm On Sep 29
Johnnyhoo:
Is he not the bas.tard that was recorded with two girls in a hotel room?
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by Johnnyhoo(m): 5:00pm On Sep 29
debetmx:He's the one. Thanks for reminding me.
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by orisa37: 5:11pm On Sep 29
Corruption.
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by orisa37: 5:13pm On Sep 29
His Electors are illiterates.
1 Like
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by orisa37: 5:17pm On Sep 29
INEC should be decentralised now so he can be Governor of his State.
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by orisa37: 5:29pm On Sep 29
He is Mr. Yobe, The Jomo-Yoberata of the people.
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by Danladi7: 9:11pm On Sep 29
Johnnyhoo:
It can only happen in the north.
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by wickyyolo: 10:14pm On Sep 29
Is this not the same man, whom we saw his sex tape.
No shame in politics
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by lightblazingnow(m): 8:32am On Sep 30
Beautiful doctor
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by Iyajelili(f): 8:54am On Sep 30
Useless foolish and unrepentant selfish old man........die there now
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by orisa37: 10:27am On Sep 30
Lucky you. When Yobe becomes fully autonomous, see you then Senator!
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by lightblazingnow(m): 5:52pm
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by adadike281(f): 6:01pm
Then get ready to die in senate , you this wicked man!
2 Likes
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by Omeokachie: 6:08pm
Born to rule.
Irrespective of what the people may say or want.
1 Like
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by oka4ugoo: 8:06pm
No be this idiot was caught on camera with a woman?
What a country.
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by Xblink(m): 8:06pm
That means u wil soon die...
|Re: I’ll Be In Senate For Life — Bukar Ibrahim by castrol180(m): 8:07pm
Let see as the shows unfold...
