|Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 3:46pm
This is really funny. A video footage which is trending online shows the moment a man attacked a defenseless lady after an argument in public and received justice immediately. In the footage, the man (in red shirt) kicked the woman to the ground in the presence of passersby after a quarrel.
The man was immediately attacked by another guy who hit him with a weapon on his head as he fell on the ground and became apparently unconscious.
Passersby took their heels on seeing what had happened.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-knocked-unconscious-passerby-attacking-lady-public-photos.html
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by paiz(m): 3:47pm
Real men don't beat a lady in public
you take her inside
Modified
All of you that is mentioning me...
I mean a real man don't beat a lady in public he should take her inside and fucck the hell out of her
Believe me after the fucck she will apologies
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by eezeribe(m): 3:49pm
It serves him right...
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by izzou(m): 3:50pm
I am here to witness how nairalanders will prove that the guy is guilty and deserves death
P.S Dont quote me abeg. I wasnt there and do not know what happened. I dont support any form of violence. But since the day i saw my friend's wife abuse him verbally, i................
Let me just end it here.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by EliteBiz: 3:50pm
paiz:And beat her in the other room
Serious beating! Then you ask her dis question"who is ur daddy"
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by eezeribe(m): 3:50pm
paiz:
So it's 'fake' men who do beat (hit) ladies outside,while the 'real' men do the beating(hitting) inside
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by gabinogem(m): 3:52pm
paiz:... Take her inside & do the beating indoors
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by doctorkush(m): 3:52pm
so ordinary kondo to the head he can't withstand smh
what kind of man be dis??
7 Likes
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by loneatar: 3:54pm
The girl is a slut
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by eezeribe(m): 3:56pm
doctorkush:Not every point on the head is 'ordinary',mixed martial arts would clarify...
5 Likes
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by L3G3ND(f): 3:58pm
paiz:actually a real ma doesn't beat a lady at all no matter the level of provocation
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by eezeribe(m): 4:01pm
izzou:I will quote you sir because what you said is the truth... Some women can bring out the beast (Brock lesnar) or the monster (Bruan stroman) in a man with their tongue...
12 Likes
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by jaksmillioniar: 4:05pm
I dont care a woman must be beat if not she can neva respect u she can even plan to kill u see dat small boy dat his gf kill notin deAdly pass women
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by Daeylar(f): 4:10pm
This is what all team " A woman can make a man hit her because of the way she talks" deserve.
6 Likes
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by Daeylar(f): 4:10pm
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by jeeqaa7(m): 5:09pm
Karma
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by hlaths: 5:10pm
This is hilarious
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by freshness2020: 5:10pm
He no get power , he dey fight
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by Eyimofe2017: 5:11pm
paiz:Are you serious
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by cristianisraeli: 5:11pm
this is how men get killed for no reason.putting mouth for wetin no concern you because of woman
i wont fight for you because am not adams oshiomole..in dagrins voice
warning to guys never fight for or because of a woman unless shes your,mother,sister,daughter,wife
3 Likes
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by emekaeneh: 5:11pm
This is what is called karma
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by DckPssy(f): 5:12pm
h
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by careytommy7(m): 5:12pm
Serves him right
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by MMMw: 5:12pm
PrettyCrystal:pls the passerby na Nigerian?
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by jrerico1(m): 5:12pm
All ladies will be happy for this.. Nonsense
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by ZorGBUooeh: 5:12pm
Staged fight..If na real fight the guy go use better blow burst her bobby.
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by Oyindidi(f): 5:12pm
jaksmillioniar:Jaky, I am having headache biko
1 Like
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by Egein(m): 5:13pm
L3G3ND:
What if a woman tries to violently stab you to the death, would you expect your brother, husband or son to stand there and simly stare?
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by Tapout(m): 5:13pm
the guy done Tapout
2 Likes
|Re: Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos by pocohantas(f): 5:13pm
Most violent people do it just to have an upper hand.
You and a lady were quarreling, because you feel you're stronger...you decided to go physical. That's exactly how they behave in their homes, then come out to act like they never said or did anything. The woman is always the instigator.
Hitting him on the head is extreme though.
What if he dies?
5 Likes
