The man was immediately attacked by another guy who hit him with a weapon on his head as he fell on the ground and became apparently unconscious.



Passersby took their heels on seeing what had happened.



Real men don't beat a lady in public

you take her inside



Modified



All of you that is mentioning me...



I mean a real man don't beat a lady in public he should take her inside and fucck the hell out of her

Believe me after the fucck she will apologies 56 Likes 2 Shares

It serves him right... 11 Likes 1 Share





I am here to witness how nairalanders will prove that the guy is guilty and deserves death











P.S Dont quote me abeg. I wasnt there and do not know what happened. I dont support any form of violence. But since the day i saw my friend's wife abuse him verbally, i................





Let me just end it here. 25 Likes 2 Shares

paiz:

Real men don't beat a lady in public

you take her inside

And beat her in the other room

Serious beating! Then you ask her dis question"who is ur daddy" And beat her in the other roomSerious beating! Then you ask her dis question"who is ur daddy" 33 Likes 4 Shares

paiz:

Real men don't beat a lady in public you take her inside

So it's 'fake' men who do beat (hit) ladies outside,while the 'real' men do the beating(hitting) inside So it's 'fake' men who do beat (hit) ladies outside,while the 'real' men do the beating(hitting) inside 1 Like

paiz:

Real men don't beat a lady in public

you take her inside

... Take her inside & do the beating indoors ... Take her inside & do the beating indoors

smh





what kind of man be dis?? so ordinary kondo to the head he can't withstandsmhwhat kind of man be dis?? 7 Likes

The girl is a slut 1 Like

doctorkush:

so ordinary kondo to the head he can't withstand smh Not every point on the head is 'ordinary',mixed martial arts would clarify... Not every point on the head is 'ordinary',mixed martial arts would clarify... 5 Likes

paiz:

Real men don't beat a lady in public

you take her inside

actually a real ma doesn't beat a lady at all no matter the level of provocation actually a real ma doesn't beat a lady at all no matter the level of provocation 4 Likes 1 Share

izzou:





I am here to witness how nairalanders will prove that the guy is guilty and deserves death











P.S Dont quote me abeg. I wasnt there and do not know what happened. I dont support any form of violence. But since the day i saw my friend's wife abuse him verbally, i................





Let me just end it here. I will quote you sir because what you said is the truth... Some women can bring out the beast (Brock lesnar) or the monster (Bruan stroman) in a man with their tongue... I will quote you sir because what you said is the truth... Some women can bring out the beast (Brock lesnar) or the monster (Bruan stroman) in a man with their tongue... 12 Likes

I dont care a woman must be beat if not she can neva respect u she can even plan to kill u see dat small boy dat his gf kill notin deAdly pass women 2 Likes 1 Share



This is what all team " A woman can make a man hit her because of the way she talks" deserve.

This is what all team " A woman can make a man hit her because of the way she talks" deserve. 6 Likes

Karma 1 Like

This is hilarious 1 Like

He no get power , he dey fight 1 Like

paiz:

Real men don't beat a lady in public you take her inside Are you serious Are you serious

this is how men get killed for no reason.putting mouth for wetin no concern you because of woman



i wont fight for you because am not adams oshiomole..in dagrins voice



warning to guys never fight for or because of a woman unless shes your,mother,sister,daughter,wife 3 Likes

This is what is called karma 1 Like

h

Serves him right 1 Like

PrettyCrystal:

pls the passerby na Nigerian?

All ladies will be happy for this.. Nonsense

Staged fight..If na real fight the guy go use better blow burst her bobby. 1 Like

jaksmillioniar:

I dont care a woman must be beat if not she can neva respect u she can even plan to kill u see dat small boy dat his gf kill notin deAdly pass women Jaky, I am having headache biko Jaky, I am having headache biko 1 Like

L3G3ND:



actually a real ma doesn't beat a lady at all no matter the level of provocation

What if a woman tries to violently stab you to the death, would you expect your brother, husband or son to stand there and simly stare? What if a woman tries to violently stab you to the death, would you expect your brother, husband or son to stand there and simly stare?

the guy done Tapout 2 Likes