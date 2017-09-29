Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) (12860 Views)

PoliticsNGR has been furnished with photographs from the scene, See them below;



President of Ghana Nana Afuko Addo, former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and Governors of Niger, Kebbi and Awka Ibom States, arrive Imo State to Launch 'The Rochas Foundation's College Of Africa' in honor of Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorochas's 55th Birthday.

These are people who need jungle justice

OBJ is going down. he should take some break .

Handsome obj

Gathering of senior thieves. Is ghanian president on IT?

OBJ is ageing but his mouth is still going strong

See Nigeria's problem in just one picture, chai

Seems rochas has virtually abandoned governance in Imo state, these days all he does is to throw one party or another or better still host a personal event, imo state its well.

Rochas is greater than, Nmandi Kanu, Azikiwe and Ojukwu put together.















The only great and real leader of Igbo alive. 9 Likes 1 Share

He is either just recovering from illness or age is really weighing down on Baba.

He came....he saw and i will gladly say he conquered. He is either just recovering from illness or age is really weighing down on Baba.He came....he saw and i will gladly say he conquered. 1 Like

This Rochas is like the proverbial prophet that is not respected in his home. Some furking ibos hate this guy, but does that stop his from soaring higher and achieving more? No!

