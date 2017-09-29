₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by aminulive: 4:05pm
President of Ghana Nana Afuko Addo, former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and Governors of Niger, Kebbi and Awka Ibom States, arrive Imo State to Launch ‘The Rochas Foundation's College Of Africa’ in honor of Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorochas’s 55th Birthday.
PoliticsNGR has been furnished with photographs from the scene, See them below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/29/president-nana-addo-obasanjo-land-imo-rochas-foundation-college-launch/
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by paiz(m): 4:09pm
Thieves o Thieves o Thieves o
These are people who need jungle justice
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by jay2pee(m): 4:11pm
Bunch of criminals
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by majamajic(m): 4:30pm
OBJ is going down. he should take some break .
1 Like
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 5:17pm
Handsome obj
1 Like
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by ceeroh(m): 5:17pm
THE PIGS WILL NOT LIKE THIS
7 Likes
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:18pm
aminulive:
Foundation for loot
never in the interest of the public
He should mention any beneficiary of his foundation for record purpose
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by addikt(m): 5:18pm
Gbewiris!!!
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by simbol(f): 5:18pm
Hmmmmm.Diaz God oooo
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by 2O17: 5:18pm
OK,who den help?
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 5:18pm
Ok
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by TheAngry1: 5:18pm
Big belle everywhere
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 5:18pm
OK gud
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by inverterpromo: 5:19pm
Gathering of senior thieves. Is ghanian president on IT?
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:19pm
majamajic:
go bring am down nah
abi dem tie your hand ?
na to dey form voltron for front of your nokia 3310 na im you sabi
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by DWJOBScom(m): 5:20pm
OBJ is ageing but his mouth is still going strong
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:20pm
aminulive:
See Nigeria's problem in just one picture, chai
2 Likes
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by abdelrahman: 5:20pm
ADO IKA
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by MissChievous199(f): 5:20pm
Mtchew...
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by sanpipita(m): 5:20pm
Seems rochas has virtually abandoned governance in Imo state, these days all he does is to throw one party or another or better still host a personal event, imo state its well.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by Bari22(m): 5:21pm
Rochas is greater than, Nmandi Kanu, Azikiwe and Ojukwu put together.
The only great and real leader of Igbo alive.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by nototribalist: 5:22pm
Thief murderer
2 Likes
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 5:22pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by DutchBruh: 5:22pm
paiz:Should all be spending the rest of their miserable lives in jail.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by ProWalker: 5:24pm
majamajic:
He is either just recovering from illness or age is really weighing down on Baba.
He came....he saw and i will gladly say he conquered.
1 Like
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by Nairaboi(m): 5:24pm
This Rochas is like the proverbial prophet that is not respected in his home. Some furking ibos hate this guy, but does that stop his from soaring higher and achieving more? No!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by hatchy: 5:25pm
Chai!
See them. All they know is gallivant.
Where is our dullard sef?
Why am I even asking, he's afraid of Ipob terrorist not using him to test their newly made Inter State Ballistic Missile (ISBM).
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by columbus007(m): 5:28pm
idontknowhattosay.
|Re: Akufo-Addo, Obasanjo In Imo For Rochas Foundation College Launch (Photos) by DutchBruh: 5:29pm
Nairaboi:One of the most useless and corrupt wasteman to exist.
