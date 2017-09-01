₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by HeWrites: 2:54am
A Nigerian female Twitter User has taken to her page to advise all other ladies who wear a single underwear throughout a whole day.
The lady goes by the name Sylvia, and she says Ladies should at least change their underwear 2-3 times everyday.
Read Below what she wrote:
“Women should not wear the same panties throughout the day.. If your girl wear the same panties throughout the day, there’s something seriously wrong.
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 2:57am
Seriously that’s why they have smelly pussy
Imagine a lady wearing a pant come wear jeans trouser on top,inside Nigerian sun for 10-12 hours...
The thing go...... you know the rest
27 Likes
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by HeWrites: 3:01am
I hope you hearam @ IamKashyBaby
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:04am
TRUE!
Our NUNU need to breathe too wearing same panty the whole fvcking day especially those fabric that are made of NYLON, POLYESTER, SILK is fvcking GROSS! It doesn't absorb wetness
Our NUNU is naturally moist, full of good bacteria but once we ignore it, this will accumulate and it will smell like a rotten egg between our thighs..THAT'S THE SHII WE DON'T LIKE.
NUNU is like ur face sha.. how u prep ur face is the same how u take good care of her down there.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 3:09am
IamKashyBaby:
Chai!!
Where Can I see yams buy o
See better girl with better brain,oya go outside and take this car jare.. you’ll find the keys under the front tire
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by sekxy(f): 3:16am
she spoke the obvious truth though,but that can't stop me from calling her an attention seeker .
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:22am
Oluwamuyeewa:
Hahahaah...
Baba mi, come take as many as u want ...
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 3:31am
IamKashyBaby:
Nice one
I’m sending my plane to come pack it up
That’s my pilot standing beside it,he’s a cool guy
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by MasterKim: 3:33am
Na u sabi jare.
I no know who force una make u dey wear pata b4
1 Like
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by jayloms: 3:37am
I wonder the percentage of ladies that would adhere to this. Offensive smell is not a good thing to perceive from a guy or a lady.
That moment when you are about to go down and arrghh! you remember that unpleasant experience at the fish market.
I swear further attempts would be very unlikely. When it comes to personal hygiene, be squeaky clean.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by kendallwoods(m): 3:46am
sekxy:IF YOU KNEW IT WHY DIDN'T YOU POST IT FIRST?
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by EzeEbira(m): 4:01am
What about ladies that go to work and students that go to school,
Will they leave their workplace of lecture hall just to change pant,
24 Likes
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by boman2014: 4:33am
IamKashyBaby:
chai! u get mouth oooooo
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by emmie14: 4:40am
EzeEbira:How long does it take to squat wash wipe and change? It is very necessary. Women never allow men access to those beautiful bags because of the contents.
3 Likes
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by IAMSASHY(f): 5:12am
nt evrybody is in an environment where dat is possible, if u work in a place like my ex working place where dere is no toilet or private area, hw do u dat. If hers smells so bad, it won't cost her much 2 see a doctor.Dats d new trend 4 ladies, wen dia biological clock begins to thick fast, dey com up 2 seek attention.
emmie14:
5 Likes
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by AburoBuhari: 5:21am
Me I wear ọne boxers a week
*AburoBuhari*
8 Likes
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by Lawlahdey(f): 6:14am
What's cummando for?
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by seunny4lif(m): 6:26am
IAMSASHY:When ever they get home, they should take a bath and change the pant.
It's simple
1 Like
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by seunny4lif(m): 6:27am
AburoBuhari:Some guys dey Wear boxers for over a week before washing.
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by seunny4lif(m): 6:29am
My woman takes a bath at least 2 times in day and change the pants.
But i always force her to remove the pants at night cos I want fresh air to blow that nice place.
I don't think otherwise
5 Likes
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by cummando(m): 6:36am
Lawlahdey:Ah ah respect the name na
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by IAMSASHY(f): 6:37am
Exactly, it nt Gud 2wear pant and sleep unless ur monthly visitor is on, d bae jst wnt 2 b noticed
seunny4lif:
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by tosyne2much(m): 6:53am
What's the fate of we that wear one boxers for two weeks?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by Lawlahdey(f): 6:57am
cummando:Hahaha...Sorry sir.
1 Like
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by HerXLNC(f): 7:02am
Make I read comments jaree
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by lordixon(m): 7:05am
She talk true sha but on the other she jst told everybody dat she is a jobless fellow
How will a productive lady be thinking of how to change pant 2 to 3 times a day? That is to say dem go need de carry 2 extra pants to thier work places abi? Mtcheeeeww
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by dukeprince50(m): 7:08am
Oluwamuyeewa:that's a Gulfstream plane, I've got so much love for this jet and bombardier jets, i could buy it one day. chai if i get money eh
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by dukeprince50(m): 7:11am
IAMSASHY:by monthly visitor, u mean ur period or ur salary, well both of them visit once in a month and last only 3days
7 Likes
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by badoi(m): 7:18am
I can even wear boxers 8 days
4 Likes
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by Abiagirl777(f): 7:28am
she's just an attention seeker!
Imagine a student in our 'very clean' public universities going to change her panties or a female trader at the MKT, you'd end up contacting more disease than you were preventing.
there's no sensible Lady that'd would wear more than one panty a day cos when you come back from work you remove it and allow your v to take in fresh air till 2moro morning.unless you aren't in s familiar environment,on a visit or Aunt Flo came knocking.
When we r complaining that our handbags need to be decongested,you now add 2 panties to you.
Gerrara here my friend!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by chiraqDemon(m): 7:29am
Olosho oooo. Just couldn't stop myself even though I know she speaks the truth
|Re: “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady by yomibelle(f): 7:51am
ok
1 Like
