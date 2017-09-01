Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / “If You Wear A Pant Throughout The Day, You’ve Got Problems” - Twitter Lady (9922 Views)

The lady goes by the name Sylvia, and she says Ladies should at least change their underwear 2-3 times everyday.



Read Below what she wrote:

“Women should not wear the same panties throughout the day.. If your girl wear the same panties throughout the day, there’s something seriously wrong.



If your friend, your girlfriend, your sister wear the same panties throughout the day that’s not a good look. Tell them to stop.

Especially if he is eating ya pussayyyeeee yes wash it 3 times change panties 2-3 times.



I’m trying to help you women. That fishy smell gotta go b.

Seriously that’s why they have smelly pussy



Imagine a lady wearing a pant come wear jeans trouser on top,inside Nigerian sun for 10-12 hours...



The thing go...... you know the rest

I hope you hearam @ IamKashyBaby









Our NUNU need to breathe too wearing same panty the whole fvcking day especially those fabric that are made of NYLON, POLYESTER, SILK is fvcking GROSS! It doesn't absorb wetness



Our NUNU is naturally moist, full of good bacteria but once we ignore it, this will accumulate and it will smell like a rotten egg between our thighs..THAT'S THE SHII WE DON'T LIKE.



NUNU is like ur face sha.. how u prep ur face is the same how u take good care of her down there.



IamKashyBaby:









Chai!!



Where Can I see yams buy o

Chai!!
Where Can I see yams buy o
See better girl with better brain,oya go outside and take this car jare.. you'll find the keys under the front tire

she spoke the obvious truth though,but that can't stop me from calling her an attention seeker .

Oluwamuyeewa:





Chai!!



Where Can I see yams buy o

Chai!!
Where Can I see yams buy o
See better girl with better brain,oya go outside and take this car jare.. you'll find the keys under the front tire











Baba mi, come take as many as u want ... Hahahaah...

IamKashyBaby:















Baba mi, come take as many as u want ... Hahahaah...



Nice one

I’m sending my plane to come pack it up

Nice one
I'm sending my plane to come pack it up
That's my pilot standing beside it,he's a cool guy

Na u sabi jare.

Na u sabi jare.
I no know who force una make u dey wear pata b4

I wonder the percentage of ladies that would adhere to this. Offensive smell is not a good thing to perceive from a guy or a lady.



That moment when you are about to go down and arrghh! you remember that unpleasant experience at the fish market.



I swear further attempts would be very unlikely. When it comes to personal hygiene, be squeaky clean. 4 Likes 1 Share

sekxy:

she spoke the obvious truth though,but that can't stop me from calling her an attention seeker . IF YOU KNEW IT WHY DIDN'T YOU POST IT FIRST?

What about ladies that go to work and students that go to school,

Will they leave their workplace of lecture hall just to change pant, 24 Likes

IamKashyBaby:









chai! u get mouth oooooo

EzeEbira:

What about ladies that go to work and students that go to school,

How long does it take to squat wash wipe and change? It is very necessary. Women never allow men access to those beautiful bags because of the contents.

nt evrybody is in an environment where dat is possible, if u work in a place like my ex working place where dere is no toilet or private area, hw do u dat. If hers smells so bad, it won't cost her much 2 see a doctor.Dats d new trend 4 ladies, wen dia biological clock begins to thick fast, dey com up 2 seek attention. emmie14:



nt evrybody is in an environment where dat is possible, if u work in a place like my ex working place where dere is no toilet or private area, hw do u dat. If hers smells so bad, it won't cost her much 2 see a doctor.Dats d new trend 4 ladies, wen dia biological clock begins to thick fast, dey com up 2 seek attention.

Me I wear ọne boxers a week



*AburoBuhari* 8 Likes

What's cummando for?

IAMSASHY:

nt evrybody is in an environment where dat is possible, if u work in a place like my ex working place where dere is no toilet or private area, hw do u dat. If hers smells so bad, it won't cost her much 2 see a doctor.Dats d new trend 4 ladies, wen dia biological clock begins to thick fast, dey com up 2 seek attention. When ever they get home, they should take a bath and change the pant.

When ever they get home, they should take a bath and change the pant.
It's simple

AburoBuhari:

Me I wear ọne boxers a week



Me I wear ọne boxers a week

*AburoBuhari* Some guys dey Wear boxers for over a week before washing.



But i always force her to remove the pants at night cos I want fresh air to blow that nice place.



My woman takes a bath at least 2 times in day and change the pants.
But i always force her to remove the pants at night cos I want fresh air to blow that nice place.
I don't think otherwise

Lawlahdey:

What's cummando for? Ah ah respect the name na

seunny4lif:

My woman takes a bath at least 2 times in day and change the pants.

But i always force her to remove the pants at night cos I want fresh air to blow that nice place.



I don't think otherwise Exactly, it nt Gud 2wear pant and sleep unless ur monthly visitor is on, d bae jst wnt 2 b noticed

What's the fate of we that wear one boxers for two weeks?

cummando:



Ah ah respect the name na Hahaha...Sorry sir.

Make I read comments jaree

She talk true sha but on the other she jst told everybody dat she is a jobless fellow

She talk true sha but on the other she jst told everybody dat she is a jobless fellow
How will a productive lady be thinking of how to change pant 2 to 3 times a day? That is to say dem go need de carry 2 extra pants to thier work places abi? Mtcheeeeww

Oluwamuyeewa:







Nice one

I’m sending my plane to come pack it up

Nice one
I'm sending my plane to come pack it up
That's my pilot standing beside it,he's a cool guy that's a Gulfstream plane, I've got so much love for this jet and bombardier jets, i could buy it one day. chai if i get money eh

IAMSASHY:

Exactly, it nt Gud 2wear pant and sleep unless ur monthly visitor is on, d bae jst wnt 2 b noticed by monthly visitor, u mean ur period or ur salary, well both of them visit once in a month and last only 3days

I can even wear boxers 8 days

she's just an attention seeker!

Imagine a student in our 'very clean' public universities going to change her panties or a female trader at the MKT, you'd end up contacting more disease than you were preventing.

there's no sensible Lady that'd would wear more than one panty a day cos when you come back from work you remove it and allow your v to take in fresh air till 2moro morning.unless you aren't in s familiar environment,on a visit or Aunt Flo came knocking.



When we r complaining that our handbags need to be decongested,you now add 2 panties to you.



Gerrara here my friend! 6 Likes 2 Shares

Olosho oooo. Just couldn't stop myself even though I know she speaks the truth