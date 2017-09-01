₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by ChangeIsCostant: 9:43am
The annual Olojo festival in Ile-Ife started on Friday with the historic appearance to public of His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II to receive his numerous guests who are in Ile-Ife from all parts of the world for the historic festival which commemorates the creation of mankind.
Ooni, the Spiritual leader of the Yoruba race worldwide terminating his seclusion that had kept him incommunicado in the last one week arrived the palace from ILOFI where the spiritual seclusion had taken place accompanied by the notable Ife indigenes and High Chiefs. He was received by a mammoth crowd of participants.
He was seen offering prayers to the multitude of participants who were in batches paying homage to him on the sacred throne of Oduduwa, the progenitor of Yoruba race.
ILAGUN, a very sacred aspect of the festival celebrating the relevance of OGUN(god of Iron) to the creation of the world had earlier taken place at OKEM'OGUN shrine located at Enuwa, Ile-Ife.
Leading a team of the Afro Caribbeans, Mr Arthur Brown said the festival is an impactful connection between the Afro Caribbeans and their brothers at home in Africa.
This year's Olojo Festival continues on Saturday when the Ooni is expected to appear to the general public with the sacred AARE crown that is worn once in a year.
Signed ;
Comrade Moses Olafare,
Director, Media and Public Affairs, Ooni's Palace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/olojo-festival-2017-ooni-out-of-seclusion-as-international-tourists-arrive-ife.html
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by Dosmay(m): 9:47am
Olojo is here.
Long live the charming King.
mah go chop for Enuwa today.
some1 cannur come and go and die
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by josephine123: 9:47am
Hmmm
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by LalasticSeun(f): 9:48am
Yoruba' s modern god
....a god with marital problem
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by Tolexander: 9:56am
Dosmay:A ke gbajure o!
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by Tolexander: 9:59am
LalasticSeun:He is a deity, not god!
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by Tolexander: 9:59am
LalasticSeun:He is a deity, not god!
These people aren't lost tribe o!
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by Tolexander: 9:59am
Olojo is a very interesting festival
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by Dosmay(m): 10:27am
Tolexander:Gbajure o!
Asodun Olojo A ke Gbajure o!
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by Tolexander: 10:29am
Dosmay:you are bursting my head.
I wish I'm in Ife.
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by Bari22(m): 10:37am
Yoruba and culture
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by Dosmay(m): 10:39am
come home baba.
Tolexander:
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by laborious(m): 10:40am
LalasticSeun:gbe enu e si oun!!! Ode oshi! Elenu wogowogo!!!
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by Tolexander: 10:42am
Dosmay:lol
Ise aje ti so omo nu bi oko.
***singing Gbenga Adeboye***
Ileee
ma de ile mi o
ilee
ma de ile mi o
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by omenka(m): 10:43am
The King in the West!
Good thing they are preserving their culture alongside modernisation. This is what makes China and some countries in Europe very unique.
Long may the King live.
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by Dosmay(m): 10:46am
Tolexander:na so bro.
Man must hustle.
Oriolokun akore wale o
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by seunny4lif(m): 10:58am
Why him no consult the juju before he go marry that olosho girl or the Girl juju strong pass Ooni own?
I cant understand oooooh
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by Mynd44: 11:10am
LalasticSeun:Ask Greece why Zeus has numerous marital wahala
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by onyahfrank: 11:16am
Tolexander:. Pls educate me: Is the Ooni a Muslim or a Christian?
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by brainpulse: 12:04pm
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 12:05pm
LalasticSeun:I dont blame you. You ibos dont have culture and history. It was the british colonialist that even appointed warrant chiefs for you babarians. You ibos lack courtesy and respect, that is why you wake your elders up with kicks and blows
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by rattlesnake(m): 12:06pm
I THOUGHT HE WAS BORN AGAIN
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by chukwukahenry(m): 12:07pm
i came here to read comments
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by EzeEbira(m): 12:07pm
Those of you attacking lalasticseun are not civil.
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by omenka(m): 12:10pm
Mynd44:That is outside the point. How is it anybody's business the marital problems he has? Is his wife their sister?
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by omogin(f): 12:10pm
Hope you washed off every odour of the Bini olosho
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by DckPssy(f): 12:12pm
What a fuckery
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by madridguy(m): 12:13pm
Seen.
Re: Ooni Of Ogunwusi Appears For Festival After Going Into Spiritual Seclusion by solasoulmusic(f): 12:13pm
Glad to see he is doing well nothing like Prayer
Night vigil things tonight
