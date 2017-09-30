₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,505 members, 3,824,500 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 05:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students (8650 Views)
Shocking! Hot Zoo Keeper Impregnates Female Orangutan Ape (Photo) / Xclusive!! The Different Kinds Of Afe Babalola Univ. Girls, You See At Parties! / Delta Chief Impregnates 15-yr-old Granddaughter (1) (2) (3) (4)
|500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by Letenwam: 3:27pm
From social media report, it has been gathered that a 500 level student of Afe Babalola University allegedly impregnated two 100 level students before their matriculation.
Twitter users are already talking about it and here are some tweets;
http://www.lailasblog.com/500-lvl-student-of-afe-babalola-university-allegedly-impregnates-two-100lvl-students-before-their-matriculation/
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by iamJ(m): 3:30pm
100L girls can mumu that year
Every year, its them men hunt in sch like bush meat, once a new session starts, all the new babes are tested and confirmed
But b4 matric na wa ooooooo, maybe na local girls sha
1 Like
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by Tolexander: 3:34pm
The guy is the new MVP!
But how long does it take the freshmen to be matriculated? or is it within the few weeks that he got them pregnant.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by ipobarecriminals: 3:39pm
match fixing.
6 Likes
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by Zaheertyler(m): 3:43pm
misplaced priorities.... the father's would be wishing he used them for money rituals
1 Like
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by Franchise21(m): 4:06pm
The guy na celeb
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by luminouz(m): 4:12pm
Sharp fvcking shooter!!!
2 Likes
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by tosyne2much(m): 4:13pm
Bad market for both of them. I know they will spend them packing so that they will be able to nurse the pregnancy
1 Like
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by adepeter2027(m): 4:26pm
Eyah.
He preyed on their naïve mindset as JAMBITOs
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by modelmike7(m): 4:26pm
Are you the that conducted the Pregnancy test on them?!
Bloggers can't just stop giving you guys something to m*sturbate on!!
Talk on this throughout the weekend!!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by FitnessDoctor: 4:27pm
It is not just being pregnant those students should be worrying about, they should also go for tests because they might be walking around with STDs.
.
It seems that the guy has been doing it for long, because i saw a lot of ladies go through this back then in school. The HOC slept with a quarter of the girls back then in year 1.
.
I just imagine what the guy would be feeling now, he must be wondering how he is going to father them and how it happened since he probably used condom. Condom do break during sex and I have written something about this on my blog www.realfitbody.com 3 Reasons Why Condoms May Break During Sex
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by Abimloaded(m): 4:27pm
...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by joystickextendr: 4:27pm
More grease to his joystick
1 Like
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by arma: 4:27pm
This one no be ROMANCE woo, na CRIME!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by MhizzAJ(f): 4:28pm
Wonderful!
Is that what his parents sent him to do in school
I won't blame him
I blame the ladies involved...
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by dust144(m): 4:28pm
Clap for him, graduating with 3 certificate
2 Likes
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by sunbbo(m): 4:29pm
Wow!
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by ShawttySoFyne(f): 4:29pm
When they didn't go through the stress of writing postume why won't they be misbehaving
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by femi4: 4:29pm
Wonderful brace....O ti fi won ko project
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by alexistaiwo: 4:29pm
Cristiano Ronaldo will be proud to have found a worthy opponent.
And to think that Chelsea and Manchester united spent 70 and 75 million to upgrade their strike force respectively.
This sharp guy would have cost less.
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by itiswellandwell: 4:30pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by naijaboiy: 4:30pm
Them no dey smuggle condoms go school?
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by shurley22(f): 4:31pm
Stupid girls....
Stupid boy...
High level of failed parenting....
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by Jeezuzpick(m): 4:31pm
That guy should be given an instant job in the fire service.
De guy good for fire-fire!
Better still, he should be employed in Julius Berger as a jackhammer operator.
He has the talent.
Those girls must be on scholarship from a baby factory.
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 4:32pm
Double wahala but this not news
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by kings09(m): 4:33pm
He is the real C Ronaldo
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by Yusfunoble(m): 4:33pm
Oshey baddest
the real MVP
Eyan ti 2face
Awo ti Davido
3 Likes
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by thoollz: 4:33pm
Planter of seeds.
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by segsxpendable(m): 4:33pm
CTY(catch them young) gone bad......
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by SeniorZato(m): 4:33pm
This one na serious case ooo
|Re: 500Level Student Of Afe Babalola University Impregnates 2 100Level Students by jerome263(m): 4:35pm
na marriage be DAT naa... check my signature for more news
Ladies...do U Open-up 2ur Man Dat Is Not Good On Bed / Is Height Really Important? / Will U Accept A Man Younger Than You?
Viewing this topic: gurunlocker, 7Alexander(m), tundeotunba(m), Hopehall, ajagbz, Orezy5(m), Jeffry701, Richielol(m), scarchiji, chris10lloyd(m), Ewilonco, martins1213, FUMORINKI(f), Justanodadude, nnachukz(m), Xhaka100(m), Bolorunduro, prolificJosh(m), Hobowobo(f), coconutwater, boladex1, harveyspec, Houseboy419, reuflair(m), imagyne2002(m), samistry(m), sarahbarnx252(f), SOLADEMIABIODUN(m), oladipofelix7(m), chiebuka55, MarshRiley(m), william5, Brushless(m), legba1(m), adexin, DWJOBScom(m), memories1(f), Queenext, HVILLE, DRPAIT123(m), Abj2(m), aristocratic(m), davereal(m), Bright50135(m), lawaldoski(m), bestspoke, tosyne2much(m), chrisbrown20(m), wizjaybee(m), Tomreed, Petrosonly, Itzurboi(m), cr7lomo, chiefbuchiV12(m), bullabong, DRPMJ(m), collab, donpope1(m), nnamdibig(m), Cway86(f), DEGREE2466(m), shukuokukobambi, slimhomiequan(m), izzyfizzy07, duffman(m), James988, KeVN9, Angelsit(f), kayola11(m), pheezyphobia(m), hazzanzico(m), Chukabiz1961(m), afuwapetolulope, Mirand606, DonShalex(m), Nobleking2000(m), slikyslimsly, dipsy2009, mmmustapha(m), SucezYiz, cris07(m), homesteady(m), 2point5, Ogaezy(m), cooljoe(m), Qasaforlife(f), SlowlybtSurely, prittyboi(m), codedguy1(m), khain(f), bigdady9ja1(m), PsychoPea(m), Rockyrocky, tunero100, xtremeTall(m), Divay22(f), FemiMC1, ginstinct(m), jaymezzz(m), NoRetreat(m), whitewalkers(m), SEHHYTEX(m), AdiDami, toluxa1(m), chukadiho1(m), Maxiyke, ApotiEriOluwa1(f), Michellla(f), adebaxton(m), marumaru, Fiyin01(m), kayneri(m), Leoken, keemsleek(m), coolegbo(m), HMZi(m), RothmasPop, Black5050(m), davss02(m), Nwogeh, dereborn(m), jawjaw1, favourmic(m), Naaseer01(m), joetoocute, Naijabin(m), benniearinze, donigspain(m), deity, DrCee(m), Iyajelili(f), jeeqaa7(m), donem, GuineaFowlYansh(m), Neurokam09(m), Idrhas(m), dalaman, Jorian1(m), Chibuhealth(f), sakalisis(m), oluebubeneo(f), klassd(m), gly2ken, MrFairplay4ume(m), jerome263(m), sunbbo(m), juniormusa(m), eaglesgambit and 199 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13