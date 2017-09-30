₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,648 members, 3,825,025 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 11:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow (5245 Views)
Independence day: Buhari attends Special Jumaat service in Aso-rock (Photos) / Day Buhari Showered Praise On Ekweremadu. / Jonathan Ministers Sold One Million Barrels Of Oil Per Day- Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by dumebiifeanyi: 7:47pm
President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow address the Nation at 7:00 AM. The president will be speaking on the Country’s 57th Independence Anniversary.
PoliticsNGR has learnt that NTA, FRCN and other local television and radio stations will broadcast the program live. Many believe the president will speak on the various agitations that have been plaguing the country and disclose solutions and steps to enhance the unity of the nation.
The president is expected to speak about this and many more issues troubling the country.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/30/breaking-buhari-hold-live-presidential-broadcast-7-m-tomorrow/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by limeta(f): 7:51pm
B uhari pls forget
Talk to yr boko boys first
19 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by id911: 8:31pm
I'll rather watch dogs having sex than watch the useless nonentity called Buhari on TV making speech.
Buhari is the worst thing to happen to this country. Babangida, you will never go unpunished for not killing Buhari during the 1985 military coup
57 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Paperwhite(m): 8:36pm
And to what importance will that be going by the sorry state Buhari has turned Nigeria into?
8 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by nextexcel: 8:42pm
Niger area @ 57 ����
A fool at 57 is a fool for ever.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by ChangetheChange: 9:10pm
Thunder fire Buhari on Independence day insha Allah
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by madridguy(m): 9:10pm
La Tahzan, Inn Allaha Ma'ana.
1 Like
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by echelons(m): 9:10pm
So I can waste my 8 mins watching bullsh!t just like I did when he came back from London.
Give Buharia the mic and he will self-destruct.
9 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by darkenkach(m): 9:10pm
I will assassinate him today.
13 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by gbaskiboy(m): 9:11pm
Waka Waka president, Na to blame pass administration for his woeful performances
13 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Cladez(m): 9:11pm
darkenkach:
Becareful of what you say because you might not be guarenteed freedom after speech.Though i don't like him too but this is not the best way to go about it.
9 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Edopesin(m): 9:11pm
Those Who Gve A Fvck.....
1 Like
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:11pm
I hope his words will be printed on the screen.....
Wey e go dey tok like pessin wey all hin teeth wan fall comot.
11 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by abbaapple: 9:11pm
IPOBIANS will descend on this threat like Terrorist according to NA
1 Like
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by FemiEddy(m): 9:11pm
fayose 2019
7 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:11pm
ROBOTuhari
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by whitebeard(m): 9:11pm
Umm..my sleep is more important sir..!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by NothingDoMe: 9:11pm
Will he give the speech in hausa?
5 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:11pm
Any body that watches this broadcast in my immediate family tomorrow morning, will be my enemy for life
19 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Haphard(m): 9:11pm
I don't know what dz man go talk tomao, maybe about TSTV
15 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by minorr: 9:11pm
Hmmm...what does he have to say?
3 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Bigii(m): 9:12pm
.
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Bigii(m): 9:12pm
Chief dullardin*ho'
4 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by OrestesDante(m): 9:12pm
id911:
That's porn bro!
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:12pm
He should go and die
7 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by vicola0281: 9:12pm
can't wait to hear what baba have to say
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by whitebeard(m): 9:12pm
nextexcel:your post actually says u are a fool...cause only a fool knows a fool...so tell me how old are u...!
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by NothingDoMe: 9:12pm
abbaapple:Yes we are here. But we come to expose the real terrorist. Father of all terrorist....The real ogbolobgo....The obonge........
And many ask me who it is that I speak of. I say verily it is he that gives a speech on NTA by 7am in the morning. Tomorrow I mean
The chief cow, sorry cattle rearer himself......
6 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by nototribalist: 9:12pm
Why can't femi adeshina write a good speech for once, instead of disgracing awolowo free education program
4 Likes
|Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by ivoatt(m): 9:13pm
Rubbish, wetin the idiot wan talk
8 Likes
CBN Intervention Damaging Economy, Says Gusau / National Assembly Website Hacked . . . / The Worst Performing Minister In GEJ's Cabinet
Viewing this topic: sambraveman, DanielPop(m), freshboi88, elmodee7, sammirano, MARKETfund, NaijaMutant(f), lonlytroy, Olaniyimubarak, duality(m), toojah4u(m), issum(m) and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24