Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow (5245 Views)

Independence day: Buhari attends Special Jumaat service in Aso-rock (Photos) / Day Buhari Showered Praise On Ekweremadu. / Jonathan Ministers Sold One Million Barrels Of Oil Per Day- Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





PoliticsNGR has learnt that NTA, FRCN and other local television and radio stations will broadcast the program live‬. Many believe the president will speak on the various agitations that have been plaguing the country and disclose solutions and steps to enhance the unity of the nation.



The president is expected to speak about this and many more issues troubling the country.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/30/breaking-buhari-hold-live-presidential-broadcast-7-m-tomorrow/ President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow address the Nation at 7:00 AM. The president will be speaking on the Country’s 57th Independence Anniversary.PoliticsNGR has learnt that NTA, FRCN and other local television and radio stations will broadcast the program live‬. Many believe the president will speak on the various agitations that have been plaguing the country and disclose solutions and steps to enhance the unity of the nation.The president is expected to speak about this and many more issues troubling the country. 1 Like 1 Share

B uhari pls forget

Talk to yr boko boys first 19 Likes

I'll rather watch dogs having sex than watch the useless nonentity called Buhari on TV making speech.



Buhari is the worst thing to happen to this country. Babangida, you will never go unpunished for not killing Buhari during the 1985 military coup 57 Likes 5 Shares

And to what importance will that be going by the sorry state Buhari has turned Nigeria into? 8 Likes

Niger area @ 57 ����

A fool at 57 is a fool for ever. 19 Likes 1 Share





Thunder fire Buhari on Independence day insha Allah 19 Likes 1 Share

La Tahzan, Inn Allaha Ma'ana. 1 Like

So I can waste my 8 mins watching bullsh!t just like I did when he came back from London.



Give Buharia the mic and he will self-destruct. 9 Likes

I will assassinate him today. 13 Likes

Waka Waka president, Na to blame pass administration for his woeful performances 13 Likes

darkenkach:

I will assassinate him today.



Becareful of what you say because you might not be guarenteed freedom after speech.Though i don't like him too but this is not the best way to go about it. Becareful of what you say because you might not be guarenteed freedom after speech.Though i don't like him too but this is not the best way to go about it. 9 Likes

Those Who Gve A Fvck..... 1 Like

I hope his words will be printed on the screen.....



Wey e go dey tok like pessin wey all hin teeth wan fall comot. 11 Likes

IPOBIANS will descend on this threat like Terrorist according to NA 1 Like

fayose 2019 7 Likes



ROBOTuhari ROBOTuhari 11 Likes 2 Shares

Umm..my sleep is more important sir..! 4 Likes 1 Share

Will he give the speech in hausa? 5 Likes

Any body that watches this broadcast in my immediate family tomorrow morning, will be my enemy for life 19 Likes

I don't know what dz man go talk tomao, maybe about TSTV 15 Likes

Hmmm...what does he have to say? 3 Likes

.

Chief dullardin*ho' 4 Likes

id911:

I'll rather watch dogs having sex than watch the useless nonentity called Buhari on TV making speech.



Buhari is the worst thing to happen to this country. Babangida, you will never go unpunished for not killing Buhari during the 1985 military coup



That's porn bro! That's porn bro!

He should go and die 7 Likes

can't wait to hear what baba have to say

nextexcel:

Niger area @ 57 ����

A fool at 57 is a fool for ever. your post actually says u are a fool...cause only a fool knows a fool...so tell me how old are u...! your post actually says u are a fool...cause only a fool knows a fool...so tell me how old are u...!

abbaapple:

IPOBIANS will descend on this threat like Terrorist according to NA Yes we are here. But we come to expose the real terrorist. Father of all terrorist....The real ogbolobgo....The obonge........



And many ask me who it is that I speak of. I say verily it is he that gives a speech on NTA by 7am in the morning. Tomorrow I mean



The chief cow, sorry cattle rearer himself...... Yes we are here. But we come to expose the real terrorist. Father of all terrorist....The real ogbolobgo....The obonge........And many ask me who it is that I speak of. I say verily it is he that gives a speech on NTA by 7am in the morning. Tomorrow I meanThe chief cow, sorry cattle rearer himself...... 6 Likes

Why can't femi adeshina write a good speech for once, instead of disgracing awolowo free education program 4 Likes