Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by dumebiifeanyi: 7:47pm
President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow address the Nation at 7:00 AM. The president will be speaking on the Country’s 57th Independence Anniversary.

PoliticsNGR has learnt that NTA, FRCN and other local television and radio stations will broadcast the program live‬. Many believe the president will speak on the various agitations that have been plaguing the country and disclose solutions and steps to enhance the unity of the nation.

The president is expected to speak about this and many more issues troubling the country.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/30/breaking-buhari-hold-live-presidential-broadcast-7-m-tomorrow/

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by limeta(f): 7:51pm
B uhari pls forget
Talk to yr boko boys first

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by id911: 8:31pm
I'll rather watch dogs having sex than watch the useless nonentity called Buhari on TV making speech.

Buhari is the worst thing to happen to this country. Babangida, you will never go unpunished for not killing Buhari during the 1985 military coup

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Paperwhite(m): 8:36pm
And to what importance will that be going by the sorry state Buhari has turned Nigeria into? angry

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by nextexcel: 8:42pm
Niger area @ 57 ����
A fool at 57 is a fool for ever.

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by ChangetheChange: 9:10pm
grin

Thunder fire Buhari on Independence day insha Allah

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by madridguy(m): 9:10pm
La Tahzan, Inn Allaha Ma'ana.

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by echelons(m): 9:10pm
So I can waste my 8 mins watching bullsh!t just like I did when he came back from London.

Give Buharia the mic and he will self-destruct.

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by darkenkach(m): 9:10pm
I will assassinate him today.

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by gbaskiboy(m): 9:11pm
Waka Waka president, Na to blame pass administration for his woeful performances

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Cladez(m): 9:11pm
darkenkach:
I will assassinate him today.


Becareful of what you say because you might not be guarenteed freedom after speech.Though i don't like him too but this is not the best way to go about it.

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Edopesin(m): 9:11pm
Those Who Gve A Fvck.....

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:11pm
I hope his words will be printed on the screen.....

Wey e go dey tok like pessin wey all hin teeth wan fall comot.

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by abbaapple: 9:11pm
IPOBIANS will descend on this threat like Terrorist according to NA grin

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by FemiEddy(m): 9:11pm
fayose 2019 grin

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:11pm
grin grin
ROBOTuhari

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by whitebeard(m): 9:11pm
Umm..my sleep is more important sir..!

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by NothingDoMe: 9:11pm
Will he give the speech in hausa?

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:11pm
Any body that watches this broadcast in my immediate family tomorrow morning, will be my enemy for life

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Haphard(m): 9:11pm
I don't know what dz man go talk tomao, maybe about TSTV

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by minorr: 9:11pm
Hmmm...what does he have to say?

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Bigii(m): 9:12pm
.
Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by Bigii(m): 9:12pm
Chief dullardin*ho' undecided

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by OrestesDante(m): 9:12pm
id911:
I'll rather watch dogs having sex than watch the useless nonentity called Buhari on TV making speech.

Buhari is the worst thing to happen to this country. Babangida, you will never go unpunished for not killing Buhari during the 1985 military coup
grin

That's porn bro!
Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:12pm
He should go and die sad

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by vicola0281: 9:12pm
can't wait to hear what baba have to say
Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by whitebeard(m): 9:12pm
nextexcel:
Niger area @ 57 ����
A fool at 57 is a fool for ever.
your post actually says u are a fool...cause only a fool knows a fool...so tell me how old are u...!
Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by NothingDoMe: 9:12pm
abbaapple:
IPOBIANS will descend on this threat like Terrorist according to NA grin
Yes we are here. But we come to expose the real terrorist. Father of all terrorist....The real ogbolobgo....The obonge........

And many ask me who it is that I speak of. I say verily it is he that gives a speech on NTA by 7am in the morning. Tomorrow I mean grin

The chief cow, sorry cattle rearer himself......

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by nototribalist: 9:12pm
Why can't femi adeshina write a good speech for once, instead of disgracing awolowo free education program

Re: Independence day: Buhari To Hold Live Presidential Broadcast By 7 Am Tomorrow by ivoatt(m): 9:13pm
Rubbish, wetin the idiot wan talk

