|Happy Independence Nigeria! by jliusadura(m): 12:00am
Happy 57th Independence anniversary to our great country!
Let's celebrate our Motherland
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by Akposy(m): 12:02am
Nigeria!
A country where corruption and terrorism is the norm.
A country where our ancestors have refused to respect themselves and be an exemplar.
A country in which the supposed leaders of tomorrow despises uprightness, allowing themselves to be used as puppets by the puppeteers.
A country filled with hypocrites and destitute.
True liberation and Independence can only exists in doing what's right!
Youths! Do what is right and stop doing good, stop allowing our wicked and selfish politicians use you for their selfish goals. Help Nigeria reach her zenith! Stop celebrating mediocrity.
Don't take the little freedom you have for granted, someone had to work hard and make many sacrifices for it.
We should take the pledge that till our last breath we will fight
terrorism,
we will protect our country
with all we have.
No nation is perfect,
It needs to be made perfect.
Contribute towards the
perfection of your country.
Happy Independence Day Nigeria!
©Akpos Samuel
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by Lorechino(m): 12:03am
Bleep
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by NothingDoMe: 12:05am
Nigeria where it is said that they practice democracy.
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by majekdom2: 12:10am
Happy Birthday to Nigeria
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 12:11am
one love .RIP to dstv as TSTV take over today
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by Paperwhite(m): 12:13am
How I wish but my heart is heavy and sad.
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by Wadasco(m): 12:18am
9ja is 57 happy birthday........... My love for this great nation is huge, This is the greatest country on earth i most say. Happy independent Nigerian's.
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by Ra88: 12:20am
Nothing to celebrate.
Nigeria is a failed state.
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by olarababi(f): 12:21am
Happy Independence To all Patriotic Citizens of ONE NIGERIA. Lets continue to make Nigeria Great
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by ajoguegbe(m): 12:28am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by VickyRotex(f): 12:34am
Dide eyin ara.
Wa je-pe Naijiria,
ka fife sin 'lewa
pelu okun ati 'gbagbo
Ki ise awon akoni wa
ko ma se ja sa-san,
Ka sin tokan-tara
ile tominira wa,
ti alafia so-dokan.
________________________________________
Yaku 'yan Nijeriya ku farka;
Ku amsa kiran Nijeriya;
Domin mu taimaki ƙasarmu ta haihuwa;
Don aiki ga ƙasata cikin soyayya da riƙon gaskiya;
Domin gudumawar da shuwagabaninmu 'yan kishin ƙasa suka bada;
kada ta zama a banza;
Muyi aiki da zuciya ɗaya da girmamawa a gareta;
Domin ta kasance ƙasa ɗaya mai yanci ga kowa tare da haɗin kai da zaman lafiya.
_______________________________________________
Bilie, O compatriots,
Nigeria oku rubere,
Iji na-eje ozi anyị nna,
Na ịhụnanya na ike na okwukwe,
The ọrụ anyị dike gara aga,
Agaghi-abụ ihe efu,
Iji na-eje ozi na obi na idi-ike,
Otu mba kee onwe,
Udo na ịdị n'otu.
I love you Nigeria! And I pray that the labours of our heroes past, will not be in vain! Please don't let it be in vain. Happy 57th!
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by laudate: 1:02am
Nigeria - may you live long and continue to confound your detractors!
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by wurabecca(f): 1:05am
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by sekxy(f): 1:49am
happy independence to zoological republicans
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by laudate: 1:51am
sekxy:.....and thus sayest thou who art one of the animals in the zoo.
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by Kingspin(m): 1:53am
Happy politicians day..
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by sekxy(f): 1:53am
laudate:who's this one??
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by laudate: 1:54am
sekxy:What a question!
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by sekxy(f): 1:56am
laudate:go and celebrate!! it's a ZOO thing!!
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by HeWrites: 5:11am
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by samx4real(m): 5:12am
In their days,
They got employed before their graduation,
They needed just their interest to be sponsored to school,
They needed just credibility to be given Government appointment,
They needed just interest, accountability and popularity to be elected into Government positions,
They were all given fair weather to enhance their living.
BUT
Only for them to have achieved their aims in life,
They destroyed the atmosphere for us today and told us we are the leaders of tomorrow but we have passed countless numbers of tomorrow in life, so when is the exact tomorrow coming?
However, we are truly born leaders therefore, I urge you that has given a thought to these facts to stand and face the challenge auspiciously because we were promised the leaders of tomorrow and that tomorrow is now, we must lead because the young must grow.
Happy Independence day Nigeria
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by tgmservice: 5:13am
take away anger from ur heart and lets celebrate Nigeria as one
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by coolcharm(m): 5:13am
Some people will not like this post at all..
But we, the good citizens of Nigeria Still Love them.
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by deebrain(m): 5:14am
Happy Independence Day, Nigeria.
You will not fail but you will continue to prosper.
Every thing that is battling against your success will be consumed.
Nigeria will not just be "giant" for mouth, but in reality, in success, in might and progress.
Everything that is battling to destroy this country, will be destroyed.
Every prophecy against the success of Nigeria, fails.
I will live to see and enjoy the success and prosperity of Nigeria.
Wickedness and bloodshed in Nigeria ends in Jesus name.
We will never lack any good thing in Nigeria.
North, South, East and West, will live together in peace, success and prosperity.
Forward ever.
I can go on and on.....
The best however remains...
GOD BLESS NIGERIA!
Naija FOR LIFE!
signed
deebrain
(formerly of the NCAN flatino division).
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by Northmall(m): 5:14am
I am a Nigerian. Igbo is my tribe. I love my country Nigeria. I celebrate Nigeria today with every other Nigerian. God bless my country Nigeria! Happy Independence Day ��
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by ikorodureporta: 5:14am
Lalasticlala, see wetin shouting 'change!' do this guy...
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by VickyRotex(f): 5:14am
I dedicate this song by Korede Bello, to all Nigerians!
"I love Naija"
I still get hope sey Naija go better.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIBuCSsYnuo
|Re: Happy Independence Nigeria! by Narldon(f): 5:14am
[b]
Today is our Wedding Anniversary..
I'm in a Long-term Relationship, abi na marriage, with a very annoying Boo since 1960..
Although Boo was born in 1914, 103 years.This old man still acts like an infant..
This Boo of mine has been getting on my nerves..
Though at the Onset, everything looked rosy until 1967..
Boo got into a serious quarrel with one of us (his wives) which degenerated into a serious fight that lasted three solid years!
Why? Because she filed for divorce..
Boo was really brutal sha.. I would call that Domestic Violence
Our Neighbours kept watching in silence...
They later reconciled after our in-laws intervened..
We kept on living together; or rather, pretended to continue living in peace..
Did I forget to mention that Boo is a Multi-Billionaire? Sure he is so wealthy. He has many Oil wells..
Yet Boo is so stingy..
For 57 years, Boo refused to give me even just 'half' oil well, talk more of one..
Boo can be so petty and stingy ehnn!
My monthly allowance is just 18,800.. and yet Boo has billions of dollars stacked in his bank accounts! Boo calls it minimum wage..
Boo owns big two rivers in our backyard, and a very mighty Dam, all which can generate Hydro-electricity..
But can You believe that since 57 years Boo has been depending on Generator!
Boo has lots of international and global connections.. Boo has too many friends..
Most of whom are willing to help..
But do you know that:
Boo refused to construct a good road in our street
Boo refused to build oil refineries.. he prefers to send it to his white friends
Boo refused to pay our domestic staff and workers.. most of them are currently on strike!
Boo has refused to pay the children's school fees
Boo has refused to take care of our sick relatives..
Boo cannot provide jobs for graduates
Boo cannot build good schools
Boo has refused to buy a good car, or good clothes for his wives..
What a Stingy Boo!
Meanwhile, Boo is a chronic cheat..
He has no feelings! He flirts with all manner of women called "POLI-THIEF-CIANS"
They have been looting all the Family wealth... Selfish Bunch of Cows!
Currently, we have been facing lots of security crises in the house, not minding all the Battalion of Army we claim to protect us.
I don't even want to talk about the ones that wear black and black on the roadside that love bribe like pure-water!
Yet, we are still being attacked by aliens in the name of herdsmen, Bokoharam etc..
Rather, Those he prefers to tag Terrorists are his own relatives who were just having a protest against the non-challancy of Boo and his whores! Boo descended on them with PYTHON DANCE! What a heartless Boo!
I can go on and on.. but I cannot exhaust all
Not minding that Boo has beaten and abused me in all manner of ways, I still Love Boo. He is my First Love.
He has a great sense of humour which I can't resist. Even though I sometimes feel like dumping his sorry ass, but I find it difficult to cheat on Boo.
I know someday, God will touch Boo and he will Change for good..
By the way, its our 57 years anniversary! Let's continue to pretend that all is well, maybe with Faith, all will be well..
Happy 57 years Anniversary Boo-Boo!
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE NIGERIA
[/b]
