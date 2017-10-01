₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by austonclint(m): 2:56am
This is the video of 1st October 1960 Nigerian independence , Lagos racecourse was the scene, and it was the afternoon of Nigeria's great day with thousands awaiting the climax. Princess Alexandra, with Sir James Robertson (the retiring Governor General), must have enjoyed the whole jubilant atmosphere of the occasion. It was as the representative of Her Majesty the Queen that Princess Alexandra of Kent returned in the evening to hand over Nigeria's constitution to the Federal Prime Minister, Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. Next day came the State Opening of Parliament. Dr Azikiwe, President of the Senate and Governor-General Designate addressed the Princess, asking her to open Parliament by reading The Speech from the Throne.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPaogGkxwTw
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by Iseoluwani: 3:22am
Happy Anniversary cum independence but if u will ask me
I will tell u it's better we are still under colonial era
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by Zaheertyler(m): 4:01am
me....waste my mb to watch anything about Nigeria I'll rather watch kelvin de bruyne's goal against Chelsea 50 times
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by sunnysunny69(m): 12:34pm
Nothing here to celebrate, Nigeria was made for British gains.
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by Harmored(m): 12:36pm
Oyaaahh pop something to celebrate the giant of Africa
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by holatin(m): 12:36pm
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by continentalceo(m): 12:36pm
Shii is gotten much worse since then!
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by JamesReacher(m): 12:37pm
I would rather use my MB to watch how to boil water than watch Nigeria Independence whatever.
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by Jh0wsef(m): 12:37pm
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by JimD(m): 12:38pm
This na real fastest fingers first. Happy Independence Day
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by overlord29(m): 12:38pm
#BRing BaCk Our CoLOnial mAsterS
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by mallamsule: 12:38pm
Harmored:
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by Readonee35L(m): 12:39pm
There was a country
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by fratermathy(m): 12:39pm
Quite an interesting watch but I saw too many Northerners (most as if the country was handed over to them).
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by sleeknick: 12:41pm
Them for nor leave us ohhhh... Abeg make una come colonize us again ooo
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by Eastfield1: 12:42pm
the worst day in the history of the world
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by dlondonbadboy: 12:43pm
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by buskie13(m): 12:43pm
Nigeria was too young for Independence, what a stupid decision
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by murphyibiam15(m): 12:46pm
holatin:let him find me and kill himself too if Fayose ever becomes Nigerians president
I hate APC with passion... but Fayose is of no use
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by Antichristus: 12:46pm
THERE WAS A COUNTRY!
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by Castroii(m): 12:49pm
Oh Nigeria my beloved country...
I stand by thee despite the challenges
You shall not fall as predicted by the enemies
We shall remain in unity even in diversity...
All tribes shall guard this entity
When Nigeria gets older, she wil b stronger jst like a waving flag
May God's peace reign in every facet in Nigeria....
I celebrate Nigeria at 57!
I rep Naija even in d valley of death!
I AM PROUD TO BE A NIGERIAN
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by DanielsParker(m): 12:50pm
there was a country. they should come colonize us again. we need development. chai..
|Re: 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] by Naziridamos: 12:52pm
Giant poo, we are coming soon
Biafra my nation
