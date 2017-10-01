Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 1st October 1960- Nigerian Independence [VIDEO] (1352 Views)

Debate On Biafra Independence - Video / 8 Terrible Leaders Who Ruled Nigeria In 56 Years Of Independence - Video / UN Council Meeting Of 14th October 1960, When It All Started (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







watch the video below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPaogGkxwTw



cc: lalasticlala This is the video of 1st October 1960 Nigerian independence , Lagos racecourse was the scene, and it was the afternoon of Nigeria's great day with thousands awaiting the climax. Princess Alexandra, with Sir James Robertson (the retiring Governor General), must have enjoyed the whole jubilant atmosphere of the occasion. It was as the representative of Her Majesty the Queen that Princess Alexandra of Kent returned in the evening to hand over Nigeria's constitution to the Federal Prime Minister, Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. Next day came the State Opening of Parliament. Dr Azikiwe, President of the Senate and Governor-General Designate addressed the Princess, asking her to open Parliament by reading The Speech from the Throne.watch the video belowcc: lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

Happy Anniversary cum independence but if u will ask me









I will tell u it's better we are still under colonial era

me....waste my mb to watch anything about Nigeria I'll rather watch kelvin de bruyne's goal against Chelsea 50 times 3 Likes 2 Shares

Nothing here to celebrate, Nigeria was made for British gains.

Oyaaahh pop something to celebrate the giant of Africa

jobaltol:

I conducted an opinion poll on nairaland between september 29, 2017 (9.26pm) and october 1, 2017 (12.22pm). The main discourse was who will the respondents vote for in the 2019 presidential elections between fayose and buhari?

The results of the poll goes thus: fayose (166 votes), buhari ( 26 votes).

This shows that fayose is a preferable presidential candidate than the incumbent president. Although the limitation of this study is that it is an electronic survey which might not be representative of the general population.

Nevertheless, I believe the APC party should look inward and present a better candidate than buhari if they are interested in the presidential seat in 2019.

So to the wider populace, who do you think the APC party should present as their presidential candidate in 2019? fayose can never become president in 2019. pls find me and kill me if it happens fayose can never become president in 2019. pls find me and kill me if it happens

Shii is gotten much worse since then!

I would rather use my MB to watch how to boil water than watch Nigeria Independence whatever. 1 Like

.

This na real fastest fingers first. Happy Independence Day

#BRing BaCk Our CoLOnial mAsterS

Harmored:

Joke

There was a country

Quite an interesting watch but I saw too many Northerners (most as if the country was handed over to them).

Them for nor leave us ohhhh... Abeg make una come colonize us again ooo

the worst day in the history of the world

..

Nigeria was too young for Independence, what a stupid decision

holatin:

fayose can never become president in 2019. pls find me and kill me if it happens let him find me and kill himself too if Fayose ever becomes Nigerians president



I hate APC with passion... but Fayose is of no use let him find me and kill himself too if Fayose ever becomes Nigerians presidentI hate APC with passion... but Fayose is of no use

THERE WAS A COUNTRY!

Oh Nigeria my beloved country...

I stand by thee despite the challenges

You shall not fall as predicted by the enemies

We shall remain in unity even in diversity...

All tribes shall guard this entity

When Nigeria gets older, she wil b stronger jst like a waving flag

May God's peace reign in every facet in Nigeria....

I celebrate Nigeria at 57!

I rep Naija even in d valley of death!

I AM PROUD TO BE A NIGERIAN

GOD BLESS NIGERIA

there was a country. they should come colonize us again. we need development. chai..