₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,841 members, 3,825,818 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 12:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big (1648 Views)
It's Bigger Than Your Di*k--eva Alordiah Replies Fan,who Say Her Forehead Is Big / Funke Akindele Replies Fan Who Feels “jenifa” Should Start Speaking Good English / Caroline Danjuma Replies Fan Who Said Her Husband Is Cheating With New Babe (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by HeWrites: 5:43am
Nigerian female rapper, Eva Alordiah has replied a Fan who had an unpleasant thing to say about her forehead… The fan noted that the singer’s forehead is quite big, and she gave him a SAVAGE response! Lol
Meanwhile, The rapper revealed that she usually makes the first move towards a guy.. In an interactive with fans on her Instagram page, one of her fans shared her ordeal with her and then, the rapper (Eva Alordiah) used herself as an instance.
One of her fans had told her that she was interested in a guy but doesn’t know how to go about it and Eva had this to say:
“If you die tomorrow and you do not get to experience that beautiful(love). If you really like him so much, the only reason that you should hold back is if you are not sure that he likes you that much. I think it is sweeter when he shows you first how much he likes you. I had to teach myself how not to be too forward. I used to be too forward. If I like a guy, I would be like hey, I like you. The next thing, we are kissing. I used to be very forward but I have had to calm down and understand that sometimes, regardless of how you are feeling, you want to hold back” she said
News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/nigerian-rapper-eva-alordiah-replies.html
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 5:46am
damn. that so damn savage
1 Like
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by HeWrites: 5:50am
AyoSammyTunDe:
The guy after reading her reply
Lalasticlala Fynestboi Ijebabe MissyB Dominique
2 Likes
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by Partnerbiz3: 6:18am
savage. no chills
1 Like
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by SOFTENGR: 6:50am
The guy will be like
2 Likes
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by HeWrites: 6:54am
SOFTENGR:
Your meme tho
1 Like
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by apexJ(m): 7:18am
savage dished ice cold
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by amebovillage(m): 9:03am
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by NotNairalandi(m): 12:47pm
Me comparing the forehead and her reply.
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by Micuryor(m): 12:47pm
No chill.
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by etoman1(m): 12:48pm
Girls and dick
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by Alphasoar(m): 12:48pm
This reply is impoverished, lacking sense and brains
These are people's role models oh
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by Estellar: 12:48pm
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by bignoisemaker: 12:48pm
gone too soon
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by Lilchilz(m): 12:48pm
PERSON: Knock Knock!!
ME: Who's there?
PERSON: Jehovah Witness.
ME: They're not at home.
PERSON: But who's answering us??
ME: It's me, their dog.
3 Likes
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by Yazedo(m): 12:49pm
Really savage
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by mallamsule: 12:49pm
My fine eva
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by Kingxway: 12:49pm
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by deanmartins(m): 12:49pm
I'm feel for the fan...only if he had kept quite
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by ceezarhh(m): 12:49pm
this is sheer savagery...some fans get what they deserve though...
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by pawesome(m): 12:49pm
Epic
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by multicash: 12:50pm
Savage at it's peak
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by mhisbliss(f): 12:50pm
[color=#000099][/color]
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by neolboy(m): 12:50pm
I like that
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by Amosjaj(m): 12:51pm
The two of them are attention seeking mother fvcked asshõlě
Chelsea fans how market
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by koolcat: 12:51pm
Quick recovery dear.!
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by wunmi590(m): 12:52pm
Ok
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by dust144(m): 12:52pm
How does she knows the size of his dvck
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by clevadani: 12:52pm
No kidding, her forehead is massive �
|Re: Eva Alordiah Replies Fan Who Said Her Forehead Is Big by Alwaysking: 12:53pm
Good for the fool.
(0) (Reply)
Fani Kayode Blasts Okonjo Iweala Over Oil Subsidy Crisis / Is Keffe Really 21years Old? / Nigerian Woman Bola Adebisi Sets World Record In Heroine Swallow Caught @ Airpor
Viewing this topic: murphymakun(m), nawtyme, Dominionng(m), bzone(m), deanmartins(m), Livefreeordieha(m), gentl01, Achile1515, akinsojiSenai(m), Israelsaidu(m), freeman67, trevolady(f), kikilove(f), dapsyd1(m), mcjeezy(m), djakinwande(m), Lordsinger(m), tamertery(m), cityofindustry, zeezee007, abmendozer(m), donanadave(m), ab2care, itsIYKE(m), timojerry, Vick4v(m), lordbayus, Desdola(m), mrpuzzle, networkguru, Soulsymbol99, multicash, Bonzoker(m), hoygift, icon8, MarchLegend, adenitemi, Naijabin(m), chukwumar, baylord101(m), Pedrocross4568(m), TheSCRYPT, JayJohnson, btaliat(m), seyiseyi11, Mc1807, mhisbliss(f), KillaBeans(m), fvckme(f), GoldenJAT(m), damola44(m), koppa(m), phpfx(m), talk2percy(m), jamariwolf, OMOLADETITI(f), koolcat, UAE123(m), adroitvezy(m), ysmd, anaton(m), Mizjeh(f), snnaija(f), BRIGHTTAZ, Asajesus(f), ibkayee(f), omotoyin007, MrTease, 9jawhite, MartinsOnyx, Ike1(m), NotNairalandi(m), Financeguru1, aquabeing, Mamabigboy, corruptst(m), Blueeyedboi(m), kessgreen(m), kunlesmiles(m), ILOVEPUSY(m), izang87, sammylee002(m), Makanjuolaa(m), SimpleMe07, sichri(m), frosbel2, Gigabite(m), OJEROBIN, 26edjay, henmaris, demsid(m), dust144(m), orgzeyn(m), Jethrolite(m), Ololade1999, rectitude(m), soluction, MediumStout(m), mayorsho89(m), Victar(m), WhiskeyTangoFox, kenolyolajide, BiafraMyAss(m), Neyoyo(m), woleabayo(m), Inspire01(m), elantraceey(f), tallboo, KingMicky3286, Maj196(m), skuribeebo, Succinct1(m), amoduganja, onegig(m), debque(m), Emperoradrian(m), yanuz, Elnuk34(m), millomaniac, iamlarry(m), Nigga44, francoray(m), phillio(m), lyricalz(m), whitecloth, LordeCalifornia, stred, OlabodeAjala(f), amalder, wunmi590(m), kizitoik2004(m), DripDrop, Onedibe1, Timbi, wickyyolo, KEZDON(m), funola, AlphaMaximus(m), Rokafela(m), piax(m), coolcharm(m), davide470(m), Longeaton, clevadani, Yhelay, Brownville007, bplenty(m) and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20