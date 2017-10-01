₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by FromZeroToHero(m): 6:46am
5 Likes
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Financialfree: 6:47am
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Tenkobos(m): 6:48am
2 Likes
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Tolexander: 6:51am
18 Likes
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by rawpadgin(m): 6:51am
6 Likes
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Papiikush: 6:53am
2 Likes
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by baski92(m): 6:59am
Waiting for oga President may him kon talk for nta
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Shelloween(m): 7:10am
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by MhizzAJ(f): 7:28am
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Adiola(f): 7:30am
5 Likes
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Henitan24(f): 7:33am
My King...repping our beloved country Nigeria
Happy Independence Day ... Praying & Wishing the loss glory of our dear nation will soon be restored
#onenation
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by solid3(m): 7:36am
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by EzeEbira(m): 7:36am
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by FromZeroToHero(m): 7:49am
baski92:Recession is biting hard. no meat nor fish
4 Likes
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by baski92(m): 7:53am
FromZeroToHero:oga you may recession no dey worry well done ooo, is like you want may thunder strike you down. May you no mind your business, na your type still dey say mummy tank you
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by FromZeroToHero(m): 8:10am
baski92:I can't throw banter with someone that can't make a correct sentence.
6 Likes
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by NCP: 8:16am
Too much conspiracy videos affects your natural mode of reasoning.
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Narldon(f): 8:46am
19 Likes
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by priscaoge(f): 8:47am
It must not be Green White Green thing Issa work kinda mood
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE NIGERIA!!!!!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:47am
Happy Independence
1 Like
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by SWORD419: 8:47am
2 Likes
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Khaytunechi: 8:47am
With love from Manchester United
Happy Independence,, Nigeria!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Tattooboy: 8:48am
No pics to post. Just chilling at home with Baron and the Suya I bought last night.
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by dicksonadams(m): 8:48am
2 Likes
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by yeyerolling: 8:48am
After we finish d dosage of that drug. An agressive session of Chemo is required
3 Likes
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Fuadeiza(m): 8:48am
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by RoyalBlak007: 8:49am
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by ibkayee(f): 8:50am
dicksonadams:Thought it was supposed to be a show of patriotism, 35 reasons to leave ke hehehe
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by visijo(m): 8:50am
is today first october wey i de hear about since? Where are those ipobs that wanted to start war today ?
|Re: Post Your Independence Day Pictures Here. [dress Code Green And White] by Robbin7(m): 8:50am
