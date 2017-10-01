Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB (6606 Views)

Buhari: I’m disappointed with some south-east leaders over IPOB

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is disappointed in some community leaders who failed to caution “hot-headed” youth calling for the dismemberment of the country.



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been seeking a sovereign state, citing marginalisation of Igbo people as its reason.



In his Independence Day broadcast, Buhari said his government will not and cannot allow such advocacy.



Recalling his days in the army, Buhari said most of those calling for the division were not born during the tragic civil war, which led to the loss of two million lives.



“As a young army officer, I took part from the beginning to the end in our tragic civil war costing about 2m lives, resulting in fearful destruction and untold suffering. Those who are agitating for a re-run were not born by 1967 and have no idea of the horrendous consequences of the civil conflict which we went through,” he said.



“I am very disappointed that responsible leaders of these communities do not warn their hot-headed youths what the country went through. Those who were there should tell those who were not there, the consequences of such folly.



“At all events, proper dialogue and any desired constitutional changes should take place in a rational manner, at the national and state assemblies. These are the proper and legal fora for Nntional debate, not some lop-sided, un-democratic body with pre-determined set of objectives.



On the challenges facing the country, the president said the country’s savings were squandered when the price of crude oil was $100 per barrel.



Crude oil price was at its highest during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.



When the country entered a recession in August 2016, the Buhari administration blamed the Jonathan administration for it, saying the past government emptied the treasury despite huge oil revenues.



He said because of that the country was left with social and physical infrastructure deficit.



“However, in spite of oil prices being an average of $100 per barrel and about 2.1m barrels a day, that great piece of luck was squandered and the country’s social and physical infrastructure neglected. We were left with no savings and huge infrastructure deficit,” he said.



“The APC government’s campaign rallying cry to restore security, re-balance the economy and fight corruption was not all rhetoric.



“The country must first be secured. The economy must be re-balanced so that we do not depend on oil alone. We must fight corruption which is Nigeria’s number One enemy. Our administration is tackling these tasks in earnest.”



The president also said the country had made appreciable gains in political freedom.



He added that Nigerians had been free to hold and disseminate opinions, but that the “freedom” is now subject to abuse.



“In the past two years, Nigeria has recorded appreciable gains in political freedom. A political party at the centre losing elections of state governor, national assembly seat and even state assemblies to the opposition parties is new to Nigeria. Added to these are complete freedom to associate, to hold and disseminate opinions. Such developments clearly attest to the country’s growing political development. But like all freedoms, this is open to abuse,” he said.





https://www.thecable.ng/ipob-i-am-disappointed-in-some-south-east-leaders-says-buhari/amp

If you have ears to hear listen even when the advice is coming from those you dislike..



It pays to hear the words of the wise





Happy New month of study to show yourself approved by God Almighty, a trusted cultivator and expanders of his testimony of CHRIST resurrection from the dead



And Nigeria independency from the British



Our rewards awaiting us wether good or evil, all must receive their rewards

I don't care if you are interested in them or not



We easterners we are disappointed in our governors and more disappointed in your cluelessness



Please 2019 should come ASAP 16 Likes 1 Share

He should stop blame game already.. Thats old story.. 31 Likes 3 Shares

Threats

. Arewa youth sat down in Arewa House Kaduna on two consecutive occasion to issue and confirmed a "quit notice".Alas they were so pampered that it was only few days ago that a so called "bench warrant" for their arrest was obtained.So who is fooling who here.Buhari rather is the colossal disappointment here.Nonsense! And what have the core north done about the perpetual violence & bloodshed of their kith and kin from the past bloody military coups of which Buhari was part and parcel of. Arewa youth sat down in Arewa House Kaduna on two consecutive occasion to issue and confirmed a "quit notice".Alas they were so pampered that it was only few days ago that a so called "bench warrant" for their arrest was obtained.So who is fooling who here.Buhari rather is the colossal disappointment here.Nonsense! 67 Likes 8 Shares

Am also disappointed in u and your government and some northern Leaders 44 Likes 2 Shares

PMB is still threating IPOB





Still dishing out threats and blame as usual.



A leopard can never change its spots...SMH But Nigerians are more disappointed in youStill dishing out threats and blame as usual.A leopard can never change its spots...SMH 58 Likes 5 Shares

You must be disappointed because the so called leaders in that region were so helpless. But thank God, the operation phyton dance had restored their factory setting. 10 Likes 4 Shares

Another crap from the Unity Beggar in chief 22 Likes 3 Shares

I was disappointed the northern "elders" did not call you to order when you made your infamous 97% vs 5% comment.





I am disappointed you and your northern "elders" gave backing to you youth quit notice givers.





I am disappointed your elders did not call you to order when you made your infamous "dog and baboob will be soaked in blood comment"





I am dis appointed your elders did not call you to order when you said "attack on boko haram is anti-north"







Mister, you have no moral right to call out any "elder" seeing that you have done far worse by not just keeping silent, but by making inciting and inflamatory comments!





Look up the word 'hypocricy', that clearly defines you sir. 53 Likes 5 Shares

Blame game continues!! Is he disappointed in himself and northern leaders who have bequeathed nothern youth with poverty, illiteracy and hopelessness?

How about blaming northern leaders for giving us BH? 14 Likes 2 Shares

When God want to punish a country,he gives them a useless leader! 30 Likes 4 Shares

is that the independence day speech? 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari will never change 3 Likes 1 Share

This man has not convinced me as a President hoping for a change in his system of governance. 6 Likes

operation Python dance has reset thier brain back to default settings 4 Likes 2 Shares

I'm telling you man.

I have said the same numerous times on Nairaland. It took Operation Python Dance for the governors of the Southeast to know that they have powers to deal with IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu. 7 Likes 5 Shares

“At all events, proper dialogue and any desired constitutional changes should take place in a rational manner, at the national and state assemblies. These are the proper and legal fora for Nntional debate, not some lop-sided, un-democratic body with pre-determined set of objectives"





Well said sir. 4 Likes 2 Shares

I don't like this speech at all the president much more focused on ipob issue this is not about ipob but we are celebrating our independent day there are many issues which the president should address in his speech which will give hope for the hopeless. 2 Likes 1 Share

Same old, same old

Paperwhite:

And what have the core north done about the perpetual violence & bloodshed of their kith and kin from the past bloody military coups of which Buhari was part and parcel of . Arewa youth sat down in Arewa House Kaduna on two consecutive occasion to issue and confirmed a "quit notice".Alas they were so pampered that it was only few days ago that a so called "bench warrant" for their arrest was obtained.So who is fooling who here.Buhari rather is the colossal disappointment here.Nonsense!



Say the truth and let it set u free. Most of the northern leaders condemned openly the quit notice, eveb gov shettima had a meeting with them and advised them to withdraw it, of which they did!



Even el-rufai just got a bench warrant to arrest them, have u heard any northern leader criticising the move?? Say the truth and let it set u free. Most of the northern leaders condemned openly the quit notice, eveb gov shettima had a meeting with them and advised them to withdraw it, of which they did!Even el-rufai just got a bench warrant to arrest them, have u heard any northern leader criticising the move?? 8 Likes 1 Share