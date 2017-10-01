₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by lightblazingnow(m): 6:56am
Buhari: I’m disappointed with some south-east leaders over IPOB
https://www.thecable.ng/ipob-i-am-disappointed-in-some-south-east-leaders-says-buhari/amp
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by lightblazingnow(m): 6:56am
If you have ears to hear listen even when the advice is coming from those you dislike..
It pays to hear the words of the wise
Happy New month of study to show yourself approved by God Almighty, a trusted cultivator and expanders of his testimony of CHRIST resurrection from the dead
And Nigeria independency from the British
Our rewards awaiting us wether good or evil, all must receive their rewards
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by Imortal001(m): 6:57am
abi o
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by Henitan24(f): 6:57am
I love my country
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by opomulero101(m): 6:59am
Ok noted.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by GavelSlam: 7:00am
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by paiz(m): 7:00am
I don't care if you are interested in them or not
We easterners we are disappointed in our governors and more disappointed in your cluelessness
Please 2019 should come ASAP
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by Garshyzee(m): 7:02am
He should stop blame game already.. Thats old story..
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by Newbiee: 7:02am
Ok
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 7:05am
G
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by ITbomb(m): 7:06am
Threats
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by Paperwhite(m): 7:07am
And what have the core north done about the perpetual violence & bloodshed of their kith and kin from the past bloody military coups of which Buhari was part and parcel of . Arewa youth sat down in Arewa House Kaduna on two consecutive occasion to issue and confirmed a "quit notice".Alas they were so pampered that it was only few days ago that a so called "bench warrant" for their arrest was obtained.So who is fooling who here.Buhari rather is the colossal disappointment here.Nonsense!
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by anuoluwapo884: 7:07am
Am also disappointed in u and your government and some northern Leaders
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by DabLord: 7:07am
PMB is still threating IPOB
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by TheFreeOne: 7:08am
But Nigerians are more disappointed in you
Still dishing out threats and blame as usual.
A leopard can never change its spots...SMH
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by tolufase(m): 7:09am
You must be disappointed because the so called leaders in that region were so helpless. But thank God, the operation phyton dance had restored their factory setting.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by Blizzy9ja: 7:09am
Another crap from the Unity Beggar in chief
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by Omeokachie: 7:09am
I was disappointed the northern "elders" did not call you to order when you made your infamous 97% vs 5% comment.
I am disappointed you and your northern "elders" gave backing to you youth quit notice givers.
I am disappointed your elders did not call you to order when you made your infamous "dog and baboob will be soaked in blood comment"
I am dis appointed your elders did not call you to order when you said "attack on boko haram is anti-north"
Mister, you have no moral right to call out any "elder" seeing that you have done far worse by not just keeping silent, but by making inciting and inflamatory comments!
Look up the word 'hypocricy', that clearly defines you sir.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by BigIyanga: 7:09am
Blame game continues!! Is he disappointed in himself and northern leaders who have bequeathed nothern youth with poverty, illiteracy and hopelessness?
How about blaming northern leaders for giving us BH?
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by Amarabae(f): 7:09am
When God want to punish a country,he gives them a useless leader!
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by samseen02(m): 7:12am
And they are like
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by EmeeNaka: 7:13am
is that the independence day speech?
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by DIKEnaWAR: 7:13am
Buhari will never change
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by BENZINA: 7:14am
This man has not convinced me as a President hoping for a change in his system of governance.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by Elslim: 7:14am
operation Python dance has reset thier brain back to default settings
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by Paperwhite(m): 7:14am
BENZINA:I'm telling you man.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by maclatunji: 7:17am
I have said the same numerous times on Nairaland. It took Operation Python Dance for the governors of the Southeast to know that they have powers to deal with IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by genearts(m): 7:18am
“At all events, proper dialogue and any desired constitutional changes should take place in a rational manner, at the national and state assemblies. These are the proper and legal fora for Nntional debate, not some lop-sided, un-democratic body with pre-determined set of objectives"
Well said sir.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by Lipscomb: 7:19am
I don't like this speech at all the president much more focused on ipob issue this is not about ipob but we are celebrating our independent day there are many issues which the president should address in his speech which will give hope for the hopeless.
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by Specialist900(m): 7:19am
Same old, same old
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by genearts(m): 7:22am
Paperwhite:
Say the truth and let it set u free. Most of the northern leaders condemned openly the quit notice, eveb gov shettima had a meeting with them and advised them to withdraw it, of which they did!
Even el-rufai just got a bench warrant to arrest them, have u heard any northern leader criticising the move??
|Re: Buhari: I’m Disappointed With Some South-east Leaders Over IPOB by GavelSlam: 7:24am
BENZINA:
"I forbid to be ruled by Buhari, I forbid."
----Benzina 2014
Do you think someone who makes a statement such as this can ever see the good in the said Buhari?
To be honest no one expects you to be impressed.
