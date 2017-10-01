₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by oladeebo: 11:26am
Catalan referendum: Riot police 'fire rubber bullets' at crowd as they block voters at besieged polling stations
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/catalan-referendum-spanish-riot-police-080443655.html
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by IkpuMmiri(f): 11:29am
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by freeze001(f): 11:34am
Rubber bullets...no matter what, humanity and personal dignity is upheld but in this zoo, u are mauled with live ammunition like wild animals hunting for prey.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by madridguy(m): 11:36am
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by RZArecta(m): 11:37am
They're lucky it's rubber bullets etc, the ídiot in Aso rock would have ordered live bullets and dancing pythons on their Catalan assés
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by DaBullIT(m): 11:37am
Well, they didn't attack the police or army that's for sure
they didn't come out with molotov cocktails and dangerous weapons
And they definitely haven't been threatening President of Spain , if you want to compare spain to Nigeria , then you must learn to abide by the rules of your country
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by mrphysics(m): 11:39am
The Spain's highest court have ruled the proposed Sunday referendum illegal.
Spain have since then arrested Catalonia leaders
To some people, Spain is a unity begging country. Lol.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by Paperwhite(m): 11:40am
Acts of this kind tends to fuel more radical agitation.People have the fundamental right of association.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by Nightwolf1: 11:42am
Rubber bullets and one person injured? Oh God of mercy. In the zoo expect live ammunition and mass killing. Thereafter they tag you terrorist.
Zoogeria is an animal Kingdom no doubt
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by unohbethel(m): 11:43am
If a majority of people oppose any law then it has to be a bad law.
The Catalans want a referendum and reject Madrid's laws. And riot police attempting to prevent any vote will only make the situation worse. I suspect this will seriously damage any trust the rest of Spain might have had for Rajoy the spanish prime minister.
i can see rubber bullets not live ammunition as obtained here in nigeria..
nigeria is really a jungle.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by oladeebo: 11:45am
freeze001:
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont condemned "indiscriminate aggression" against people attempting to vote peacefully. Regional authorities said 38 people were treated by emergency services by mid-morning.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by unohbethel(m): 11:46am
DaBullIT:did the spanish army went to the street to do show of force?
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by oladeebo: 11:52am
RZArecta:photo
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by GavelSlam: 11:53am
Na wa.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by oladeebo: 11:55am
[quote author=unohbethel post=60999932] If a majority of people oppose any law then it has to be a bad law.
The Catalans want a referendum and reject Madrid's laws. And riot police attempting to prevent any vote will only make the situation worse. I suspect this will seriously damage any trust the rest of Spain might have had for Rajoy the spanish prime minister.
i can see rubber bullets not live ammunition as obtained here in nigeria..
nigeria is really a jungle. [/quote
more photo
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by Bari22(m): 11:56am
In Nigeria its secessionist that kill people and burn them
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by GavelSlam: 11:56am
freeze001:
True.
By the same vein, protesters should use rubber stones and feather sticks.
Better still, protest without weapons or missiles.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by Nightwolf1: 11:57am
DaBullIT:
The army didn't storm catalonia shooting sporadically and even killed some persons.
Because they have responsible army who aren't behaving like animals. So molotov cocktails and stones aren't to be expected in retaliation.
the Nigerian president was the one who threatened the people. so, don't expect the people to love him. We should all live by the rules governing humanity
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by Yyeske(m): 12:13pm
The police will definitely use rubber bullets and treat them with some form of respect since they've never called for the killing of other Spaniards, never threatened to kill their head of state, destroy their country unlike some hate filled miscreants and terrorists who must attack and provoke armed soldiers and got what they wished.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by djemillionia: 12:18pm
freeze001:
RZArecta:
Nightwolf1:
Yyeske:
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by obailala(m): 12:18pm
Anybody who thinks balkanising the territorial integrity of a sovereign nation is child's play is certainly delusional. Even developed and civilised nations have clamped down on secessionists for thousands of years.
I look at the Nigerian situation and I shake my head in pity at the naivety of the people who keep comparing the civility of an African jungle like Nigeria to great thousand year old civilisations like spain and the UK.
Worst of all is even when the primary driver for the current Nigerian secessionist agenda is some 2 year old sour politics.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by fratermathy(m): 12:19pm
freeze001:
So you support firing rubber bullets to people, just because Nigeria fires live bullets instead?
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by emmyspark007(m): 12:19pm
Viva Biafra
Viva Catalonia
A country is a free association - not a prison.
Spain can't stop your shine. As a Biafran and a barcelona fan I say fire on.
With this riot that means barca no go play today o, because I kno say pique fit follow protest sef...chai
Anyways ride on
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by NothingDoMe: 12:19pm
Ha! At least they used rubber bullets. Doesn't make it any less painful though.
Na live rounds of ammunition for Ninjuria.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by babyfaceafrica: 12:19pm
Paperwhite:youbaee not been logical..no government will allow any of it's constituents to leave.....that is political suicide
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by dbynonetwork: 12:19pm
BUHARI should learn..
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by voicelez: 12:20pm
That is a country not a Zoo
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by wunmi590(m): 12:20pm
Every country are just clamouring for referendum.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by FLYFIRE(m): 12:20pm
APC op, how many people were killed? CNN & other major news outlets are airing it.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by whitebeard(m): 12:21pm
Ipob will say Nigerian method are the worse..!!
Ipob are too:
Tribal
Political
Nepotic
Hating
Proud
Ignorant
Foolish
Confused
PAMPERED..!!
See the nonsense ipob members are posting, did those people threaten Spain of the Spaniard prime minister, yet they were denied referendum.
Ipob threatened the president, Nigerian peace called Nigerians names, insulted Nigerians, even went as far to inaugurate BSS yet the Nigerian government offered KANU money to stop his nonsense yet KANU turned down the offer and bragged about it..now the government used force on ipob killing only 28 of them out of the millions supporters they claim to have..pls compare the Spaniard style to the Nigerian style..let's be fair always stand for the truth if u don't want to have headaches.
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by Financialfree: 12:22pm
ruba bulet. . . There na python smile, here na python dance. issaorait
|Re: Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd by EgunMogaji(m): 12:22pm
DaBullIT:
Spot on.
Nigerian Army, please no rubber bullets.
