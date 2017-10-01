Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Catalan Referendum In Spain: Riot Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd (5554 Views)

Catalan referendum: Riot police 'fire rubber bullets' at crowd as they block voters at besieged polling stations

Spanish police in riot gear seized ballot boxes and surrounded activist-held polling stations in Catalonia Sunday as thousands flooded the streets to vote in an independence referendum banned by Madrid.



As the vote officially opened, scenes of chaos erupted as police began moving in to prevent people from casting their ballots, forcing their way into one sports centre in the town of Girona where the region's separatist leader was due to vote.



Video footage from journalists on the ground appeared to show police firing rubber bullets at the crowd outside the Ramon Llull polling station in Barcelona, with one person said to have been injured.



Several people have suffered minor injuries, including cuts and bruises, as National Police and Guardia Civil security forces push their way through crowds of referendum supporters to access the interior of polling stations.



Spain’s interior ministry has asked people not to obstruct members of the security forces as they seize electoral material from polling stations across Catalonia, appealing for “cooperation and respect so that a direct court order can be enacted peacefully”.



https://uk.news.yahoo.com/catalan-referendum-spanish-riot-police-080443655.html

Rubber bullets...no matter what, humanity and personal dignity is upheld but in this zoo, u are mauled with live ammunition like wild animals hunting for prey. 35 Likes 1 Share

They're lucky it's rubber bullets etc, the ídiot in Aso rock would have ordered live bullets and dancing pythons on their Catalan assés 11 Likes

Well, they didn't attack the police or army that's for sure



they didn't come out with molotov cocktails and dangerous weapons





And they definitely haven't been threatening President of Spain , if you want to compare spain to Nigeria , then you must learn to abide by the rules of your country 65 Likes 4 Shares

The Spain's highest court have ruled the proposed Sunday referendum illegal.



Spain have since then arrested Catalonia leaders



To some people, Spain is a unity begging country. Lol. 19 Likes 1 Share

Acts of this kind tends to fuel more radical agitation.People have the fundamental right of association. 3 Likes

Rubber bullets and one person injured? Oh God of mercy. In the zoo expect live ammunition and mass killing. Thereafter they tag you terrorist.



Zoogeria is an animal Kingdom no doubt 4 Likes

If a majority of people oppose any law then it has to be a bad law.



The Catalans want a referendum and reject Madrid's laws. And riot police attempting to prevent any vote will only make the situation worse. I suspect this will seriously damage any trust the rest of Spain might have had for Rajoy the spanish prime minister.



i can see rubber bullets not live ammunition as obtained here in nigeria..



nigeria is really a jungle. 5 Likes

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont condemned "indiscriminate aggression" against people attempting to vote peacefully. Regional authorities said 38 people were treated by emergency services by mid-morning.

Na wa.

[quote author=unohbethel post=60999932] If a majority of people oppose any law then it has to be a bad law.



The Catalans want a referendum and reject Madrid's laws. And riot police attempting to prevent any vote will only make the situation worse. I suspect this will seriously damage any trust the rest of Spain might have had for Rajoy the spanish prime minister.



i can see rubber bullets not live ammunition as obtained here in nigeria..



nigeria is really a jungle. [/quote

In Nigeria its secessionist that kill people and burn them 2 Likes 1 Share

True.



By the same vein, protesters should use rubber stones and feather sticks.



Better still, protest without weapons or missiles. 14 Likes 1 Share

The army didn't storm catalonia shooting sporadically and even killed some persons.





Because they have responsible army who aren't behaving like animals. So molotov cocktails and stones aren't to be expected in retaliation.





the Nigerian president was the one who threatened the people. so, don't expect the people to love him. We should all live by the rules governing humanity The army didn't storm catalonia shooting sporadically and even killed some persons.Because they have responsible army who aren't behaving like animals. So molotov cocktails and stones aren't to be expected in retaliation.the Nigerian president was the one who threatened the people. so, don't expect the people to love him. We should all live by the rules governing humanity 12 Likes

The police will definitely use rubber bullets and treat them with some form of respect since they've never called for the killing of other Spaniards, never threatened to kill their head of state, destroy their country unlike some hate filled miscreants and terrorists who must attack and provoke armed soldiers and got what they wished. 4 Likes

Anybody who thinks balkanising the territorial integrity of a sovereign nation is child's play is certainly delusional. Even developed and civilised nations have clamped down on secessionists for thousands of years.



I look at the Nigerian situation and I shake my head in pity at the naivety of the people who keep comparing the civility of an African jungle like Nigeria to great thousand year old civilisations like spain and the UK.



Worst of all is even when the primary driver for the current Nigerian secessionist agenda is some 2 year old sour politics.

So you support firing rubber bullets to people, just because Nigeria fires live bullets instead? So you support firing rubber bullets to people, just because Nigeria fires live bullets instead? 2 Likes

Viva Biafra

Viva Catalonia







A country is a free association - not a prison.

Spain can't stop your shine. As a Biafran and a barcelona fan I say fire on.



With this riot that means barca no go play today o, because I kno say pique fit follow protest sef...chai

Ha! At least they used rubber bullets. Doesn't make it any less painful though.



Na live rounds of ammunition for Ninjuria.

BUHARI should learn..

That is a country not a Zoo 1 Like

Every country are just clamouring for referendum.

APC op, how many people were killed? CNN & other major news outlets are airing it.

Ipob will say Nigerian method are the worse..!!





Ipob are too:



Tribal



Political



Nepotic



Hating



Proud



Ignorant



Foolish



Confused



PAMPERED..!!



See the nonsense ipob members are posting, did those people threaten Spain of the Spaniard prime minister, yet they were denied referendum.





Ipob threatened the president, Nigerian peace called Nigerians names, insulted Nigerians, even went as far to inaugurate BSS yet the Nigerian government offered KANU money to stop his nonsense yet KANU turned down the offer and bragged about it..now the government used force on ipob killing only 28 of them out of the millions supporters they claim to have..pls compare the Spaniard style to the Nigerian style..let's be fair always stand for the truth if u don't want to have headaches. 4 Likes

ruba bulet. . . There na python smile, here na python dance. issaorait