He wrote; "On this October 1st, 2017, I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians on the occasion of Nigeria's 57th Independence anniversary.



There are those that may say we have very little to celebrate and I will respectfully disagree with them.



In 57 years, Nigeria has faced many challenges, but we have overcome many of those challenges and made progress in multiple spheres of human endeavour.



On October 1st, 1960 when we gained independence, there were many nations in existence alongside Nigeria in the committee of nations.



A number of those nations have ceased to exist as a single entity, but 57 years after the fact, we are still one and waxing stronger. That is a cause to celebrate.



In 1960, South Africa and Egypt had a larger economy than Nigeria, yet today our economy is the largest in Africa. That is a cause to celebrate.



And finally, average life expectancy in Nigeria in 1960 was just 37.18 years but today, the average Nigerian has a life expectancy of 53.1 years.



A lot of work still has to be done to overcome the many challenges we still face as a nation including terrorism, the national question, sluggish economic growth, youth unemployment and a huge out of school population amongst our youth.



However, these challenges are not insurmountable. Thankfully, the prevailing sentiment is that we as Nigerians would rather remain together even as we make positive efforts to build a more perfect union along the lines of the vision of our founding fathers.



We may not be where we ought to be as a nation, yet, we must be thankful that we are not where we used to be."



ATIKU IS ALSO AMONG THE PEOPLE THAT PUT THIS COUNTRY IN THIS MESS. 3 Likes

If not for bad leadership nobody would have been asking for restructuring.





Nigeria, Great People, Great Nation 3 Likes

We should restructure

Nigeria, Great People, Great Nation

LET ME GO AND ATIKULATE ALL HIS CONTRASTING LIES. 2 Likes 1 Share

Atiku or Fayose for president 2019

Yawn

ivolt:

Nigeria, Great People, Great Nation



once in a while lets just tell ourselves the truth...... There's absolutely nothing great about Nigeria anymore.... once in a while lets just tell ourselves the truth...... There's absolutely nothing great about Nigeria anymore.... 2 Likes

Anyway, it requires the collective will of every Nigerian for our dear country to survive. Happy independence day.

God bless Nigeria and God bless Nigerians.

He stylishly and intentionally did not mention corruption as one of our problems. He knows we will come for him�

Atiku if it is the vote that you want come 2019 come and collect and spare us all these your soothing messages,my Ègbón Buhari don kuku f*ckup,you have the upper hand now



*AburoBuhari* 2 Likes

Restructure everything pertaining this country or allow people that has an idea of how a country should be to have their own country.Gross inequality cannot lead Nigeria anywhere.57 years,and we are still crawling like a new country.Do we want it to get to 100yrs of nonsense?

Thrash 1 Like

uzoclinton:

once in a while lets just tell ourselves the truth...... There's absolutely nothing great about Nigeria anymore....

There has never been anything great about the useless country. There has never been anything great about the useless country.

clevvermind:

ATIKU IS ALSO AMONG THE PEOPLE THAT PUT THIS COUNTRY IN THIS MESS.

Abi.



Those are the people enslaving the masses.



One nigeria is not for common man. Abi.Those are the people enslaving the masses.One nigeria is not for common man.

Let restructure

someone pls tell this old vampire to shut his dirty mouth up.



unity is not by force na.



imagine @58 nigeria have nothing to show for it.



why not take a survey, ask nigerians if they are happy being a nigerian and ask their opinion on this false marriage, no they won't do that they'll rather be forcing their opinion on over 200 million people just to keep the inflow of their wealth at the expense of millions.



just imagine his reasons for continuity useless entity of a thing, you need not be told this country won't work, even when given one more century to test run it, it will still not work.



the people knows better now, let's go our separate ways peacefully.





Let's save the future generation the headache.



It is better late than never 1 Like

Snitch is what i will call this man, always talking with both side of the mouth.

uzoclinton:

once in a while lets just tell ourselves the truth...... There's absolutely nothing great about Nigeria anymore....

Haters can use the lagoon! Haters can use the lagoon!

I ask why must nigeria be one when we surely know that one nigeria is not working well?



One nigeria can never be a great country.

Sir,you were part of the problem this country is battling with.You all travel to developed countries, but no singular good lesson had been implemented by any of you.You have a university in Nigeria,and none of your children attends same,yet you want to change Nigeria.What a lie?.Meanwhile all of you claimed to be so religious, yet you don't follow any of the lord book.God will judge all of you.Nigerians too will judge all of you accordingly.

Sunky200:

someone pls tell these old vampire to shut their dirty mouth up.



unity is not by force na.



imagine @58 nigeria have nothing to show for it.



why not take a survey, ask nigerians if nigerians if they are happy being a nigerian and ask their opinion on this false marriage, no they won't do that they'll rather be forcing their opinion on over 200 million people just to keep the inflow of their wealth at the expense of millions

Gbam.



Unity is not by force. Gbam.Unity is not by force. 1 Like

ivolt:

Nigeria, Great People, Great Nation

What is great about Nigeria? What is great about Nigeria?

So what is the zoological republic celebrating?

To all de IPOB Terrorists and their likes who want to break up Nigeria, now listen!



Nigeria will remain one solid indissoluble entity, nobody will be allowed to secede, if you feel marginalised, then get your political acts right and join the mainstream of Nigerian politics.



Your only viable options are to either exit the country for good and go elsewhere or exit the world by suicide or whatever means fancied by you.



You will remain Nigerians as long as you remain here. You have no other choice.

rampantlover:





What is great about Nigeria?

What is great about your life or existence? What is great about your life or existence?